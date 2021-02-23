The 13 Best CBD Pills: Complete Buyer’s Guide

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Over the past years, cannabis reform has swept through the nation, and CBD has begun to rival THC as the cannabinoid of choice. While THC has a reputation for getting its users high, CBD is associated with lower anxiety, an enhanced sense of wellbeing and pain relief. These widely desirable qualities make CBD popular with a variety of people.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Farm Bill made hemp-derived CBD legal across the United States. CBD ads now flood the internet, and CBD product displays fill everything from designer boutiques to health food stores to gas stations. With so much CBD to choose from, we did the research for you and found the 13 best CBD pills to try this year.

Why should I try CBD pills?

Even though many supplements come in the form of pills, or capsules, it’s equally common to see CBD sold as a tincture, or to see CBD infused into gummies or chocolate.

In this case, the taste of CBD products makes a huge impact on how well the products sell and not everyone likes the taste of CBD products.

CBD pills appeal to people who desire a less visceral CBD experience. If you want the benefits of CBD, but don’t want to experience it as a food or to take supplements that taste like candy, CBD pills are right for you.

What are some characteristics of the best CBD pills?

The number one characteristic of the best CBD pills on our list is the quality of the CBD. Some advertised CBD products actually contain little to none of this popular cannabinoid. Additionally, other products provide CBD that has been mixed with additives and solvents.

In order to earn a spot on our list, CBD pills must contain what they say they do, as well as be free of potentially harmful additives with lab reports available to back this up.

Another characteristic of the best CBD pills is ease of use and accessibility.

We looked for pills that are easy to swallow and that appeal to vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. The capsules that hold many supplements are created from animal-derived gelatin. While offering gelatin-based capsules does not exclude CBD pills from this list, extra weight is given to companies that offer vegetarian capsule options.

Another aspect of accessibility is price. Price naturally varies between companies based on the specific methods they use to extract CBD and to produce, distribute and advertise their products. However, some companies take clear steps to make their products affordable for a wide variety of people while others do not.

This list celebrates many companies that recognize the value of giving back to society as a whole, putting people and the planet over profit. Likewise, this list excludes companies that have barriers to access, such as requiring that customers join a club before they can make purchases.

Some additional characteristics we considered when we selected the 13 best CBD pills are dedication to ecological sustainability, as well as the company’s overall culture, or vibe.

Finally, you will note that our list purposefully highlights a variety of CBD formulas. Simply put, there are three main formulas for distributing CBD.

● Full spectrum formulas include CBD and all other cannabinoids extracted from the leaves and flowers of the hemp plant, even THC.

● Broad spectrum formulas include CBD and some other cannabinoids extracted from the leaves and flowers of the hemp plant, excluding THC.

● CBD isolates contain no cannabinoids other than CBD.

Since hemp products, by definition, must contain less that 0.3 percent THC, full spectrum CBD products do not include enough THC to produce a classic “high.” However, the presence of multiple cannabinoids together is thought to have a synergistic “entourage effect.”

The entourage effect produces more overall benefit than taking CBD alone. The more cannabinoids that are present alongside the CBD, the greater and more potentially beneficial the entourage effect.

Meanwhile, there are some instances when CBD isolates seem to work best, as well as some people who are sensitive to the additional cannabinoids. Finally, the tiny amount of THC within full spectrum products can sometimes show up on drug tests, so full spectrum products are not recommended for people whose places of employment utilize frequent drug testing.

Our list does not claim that one type of formula is better than another. Rather, it showcases a variety of formulas. Now that you know how we selected the 13 best CBD pills, let’s get right into it.

Drawing inspiration from the lush Hawaiian coast, Verma Farms infuses most of its CBD oils with unforgettable flavors. However, Verma is also there for those who prefer a more discreet approach.

According to Verma’s website, these capsules are travel-ready, potent, discreet and “hard to beat.” When you consider Verma’s sustainable agricultural practices and superior hemp extraction methods, we completely agree.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsules: No. However, we do appreciate that they are sourced from Kosher beef.

Penguin places the Earth at the center of what they do. All CBD is non-GMO, pesticide free, and Oregon grown. The extraction process results in super clean broad spectrum CBD. Customers love how easy it is to swallow all the goodness neatly encased in Penguin’s cheerful-looking bottle of CBD capsules.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsules: No.

Evn is a newcomer to the CBD scene that focuses on quality and markets to athletes and professionals in the market for sustainably sourced, fast-acting, effective CBD. So far, Evn has delivered so thoroughly on these key points that we have to place it in our top 3.

For athletes and professionals, Evn’s no-nonsense capsules are also an excellent choice because they travel well and can be swallowed with discretion. As an added bonus, they also contain curcumin extract, to boost wellness and further decrease inflammation while aiding absorption.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No.

4. Charlotte’s Web Liquid CBD Capsules

The OG of showing care through plant-based products, Charlotte’s Web started with a mission to help people heal and has never lost sight of this goal. New products, including the liquid CBD capsules, show the team’s willingness to provide what people need.

Additionally, Charlotte’s Web frequently partners with the advocacy group Realm of Caring (ROC). This collaboration means that your Charlotte’s Web purchases will help bring much-needed hemp products to those in deepest need.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: Yes.

5. NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Capsules

Since getting its start in 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has steadily grown into a staple of the industry. This is the result of focusing on quality and consistency.

This brand harvests organic, Colorado-grown hemp that has been engineered to have a naturally high concentration of CBD, as well as of the health-enhancing cannabinoids CBC, CBG and CBN.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: Yes.

6. Bluebird Botanicals Complete CBD + CBDA Oil Capsules

Bluebird Botanicals offers budget-friendly products with compassion for people and for the planet. As a B-Corp certified company, it guarantees that these good intentions will always have a foundation in reality, whether that is through agricultural renewal programs, philanthropy, or the production of top-quality CBD.

Specifically, Bluebird’s Complete CBD + CBDA oil capsules combine a raw form of CBD with a heated form of CBD in order to provide a more experience of all the cannabinoid has to offer.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No.

7. Plant People Stay Sharp CBD Capsules

The inspiring minds behind Plant People have combined CBD with other nootropic and adaptogenic plant extracts in one power-packed pill. In other words, these capsules are filled with ingredients that naturally enhance the nervous system, improve circulation and boost brain function and memory.

As an added bonus, Plant People partners with the non-profit organization American Forests to plant a tree for every purchase made.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: Yes.

8. Lazarus Naturals Cycling Frog 200 mg Cannabidiol Soft Gels

If potency is your main concern, these are the best CBD pills for you. Many brands offer capsules that contain a total of almost 200 mg. Meanwhile, Lazarus Naturals’ Cycling Frog capsules deliver 200 mg of CBD per serving. They also come in a lovely glass bottle sealed with a cork.

These CBD pills are not for the faint of heart, but they are a rare and powerful find from a company with excellent vibes. To be sure that CBD is reaching those in need, the company offers a 60 percent discount to qualifying individuals who are disabled or living in low-income housing.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No.

9. Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Capsules

Greens and cornbread go together, and this Kentucky-based brand proves it. Their capsules offer a standard daily dose of CBD, harvested along with wellness-boosting terpenes and flavonoids from USDA certified hemp flowers, never leaves or stems.

Additionally, Cornbread Hemp had pledged to support restorative justice by donating $10,000 to the Last Prisoner Project in 2021.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No.

10. LionX Full Spectrum CBD Gel Capsules

Created by former professional football player Nico Marley, LionX offers a variety of products to meet the needs of every conscious CBD consumer. The CBD gel capsules are ethically made from organic, locally grown hemp.

And yes, Nico is related to the iconic musician Bob Marley, so it’s no surprise that good vibes abound.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No.

11. Sojen Refocus Gelcaps

Sojen excels at doing good in unique ways. Their broad spectrum, THC-free capsules blend top-quality CBD with beta-caryophyllene to boost clear-thinking and confidence. However, their attention to your wellbeing doesn’t end there. Rather than purchasing the pills alone, you can bundle them with a package that includes a yoga mat and virtual yoga classes.

Furthermore, Sojen donates a portion of sales to charitable causes. One of these helps bring yoga mats and yoga lessons into NYC public schools. The other helps the company leave a carbon negative footprint by funding global reforestation projects.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD.

Vegan Capsule: No.

12. Joy Organics CBD Softgels with Melatonin

A family-run company with Joy Smith at the helm, Joy Organics is one of the most trusted names in CBD. This is because Joy leads with transparency and a focus on quality. Her company’s products are cruelty-free and Hemp Roundtable certified. Likewise, certified organic products meet strict USDA guidelines.

Joy Organics CBD Softgels with Melatonin are specially designed to help you get a great night of rest, which is key to a long and healthy life.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No.

13. Medterra Liposomal Capsules+Good Morning

Medterra’s capsules are a CBD isolate done right. This is because the THC-free CBD still has a chance to work synergistically with the additional vitamins and botanicals in this alertness-boosting blend.

These additions include vitamins B6 and B12, caffeine, maca, and turmeric. Best of all, the liposomal structure of these tablets means they are specially formatted for maximum bioavailability and absorption.

Formula: CBD Isolate

Vegan Capsule: Yes.

Final Thoughts

CBD pills provide a discreet, travel-ready way to reap the benefits on a super-charged cannabinoid. However, even the top-quality CBD pills on this list are not created equal. Instead they offer a variety of features as unique as the people who choose to try them.