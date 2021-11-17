The 13 Best CBD Pills: Complete Buyer’s Guide

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Over the past years, cannabis reform has swept through the nation, and CBD has begun to rival THC as the cannabinoid of choice. While THC has a reputation for getting its users high, CBD is associated with lower anxiety, an enhanced sense of wellbeing and pain relief. These widely desirable qualities make CBD popular with a variety of people.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Farm Bill made hemp-derived CBD legal across the United States. CBD ads now flood the internet, and CBD product displays fill everything from designer boutiques to health food stores to gas stations. With so much CBD to choose from, we did the research for you and found the 13 best CBD pills to try this year.

Why should I try CBD pills?

Even though many supplements come in the form of pills, or capsules, it’s equally common to see CBD sold as a tincture, or to see CBD infused into gummies or chocolate.

In this case, the taste of CBD products makes a huge impact on how well the products sell and not everyone likes the taste of CBD products.

CBD pills appeal to people who desire a less visceral CBD experience. If you want the benefits of CBD, but don’t want to experience it as a food or to take supplements that taste like candy, CBD pills are right for you.

What are some characteristics of the best CBD pills?

The number one characteristic of the best CBD pills on our list is the quality of the CBD. Some advertised CBD products actually contain little to none of this popular cannabinoid. Additionally, other products provide CBD that has been mixed with additives and solvents.

In order to earn a spot on our list, CBD pills must contain what they say they do, as well as be free of potentially harmful additives with lab reports available to back this up.

Another characteristic of the best CBD pills is ease of use and accessibility.

We looked for pills that are easy to swallow and that appeal to vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. The capsules that hold many supplements are created from animal-derived gelatin. While offering gelatin-based capsules does not exclude CBD pills from this list, extra weight is given to companies that offer vegetarian capsule options.

Another aspect of accessibility is price. Price naturally varies between companies based on the specific methods they use to extract CBD and to produce, distribute and advertise their products. However, some companies take clear steps to make their products affordable for a wide variety of people while others do not.

This list celebrates many companies that recognize the value of giving back to society as a whole, putting people and the planet over profit. Likewise, this list excludes companies that have barriers to access, such as requiring that customers join a club before they can make purchases.

Some additional characteristics we considered when we selected the 13 best CBD pills are dedication to ecological sustainability, as well as the company’s overall culture, or vibe.

Finally, you will note that our list purposefully highlights a variety of CBD formulas. Simply put, there are three main formulas for distributing CBD.

● Full spectrum formulas include CBD and all other cannabinoids extracted from the leaves and flowers of the hemp plant, even THC.

● Broad spectrum formulas include CBD and some other cannabinoids extracted from the leaves and flowers of the hemp plant, excluding THC.

● CBD isolates contain no cannabinoids other than CBD.

Since hemp products, by definition, must contain less that 0.3 percent THC, full spectrum CBD products do not include enough THC to produce a classic “high.” However, the presence of multiple cannabinoids together is thought to have a synergistic “entourage effect.”

The entourage effect produces more overall benefit than taking CBD alone. The more cannabinoids that are present alongside the CBD, the greater and more potentially beneficial the entourage effect.

Meanwhile, there are some instances when CBD isolates seem to work best, as well as some people who are sensitive to the additional cannabinoids. Finally, the tiny amount of THC within full spectrum products can sometimes show up on drug tests, so full spectrum products are not recommended for people whose places of employment utilize frequent drug testing.

Our list does not claim that one type of formula is better than another. Rather, it showcases a variety of formulas. Now that you know how we selected the 13 best CBD pills, let’s get right into it.

Drawing inspiration from the lush Hawaiian coast, Verma Farms infuses most of its CBD oils with unforgettable flavors. However, Verma is also there for those who prefer a more discreet approach.

According to Verma’s website, these capsules are travel-ready, potent, discreet and “hard to beat.” When you consider Verma’s sustainable agricultural practices and superior hemp extraction methods, we completely agree.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsules: No. However, we do appreciate that they are sourced from Kosher beef.

Penguin places the Earth at the center of what they do. All CBD is non-GMO, pesticide free, and Oregon grown. The extraction process results in super clean broad spectrum CBD. Customers love how easy it is to swallow all the goodness neatly encased in Penguin’s cheerful-looking bottle of CBD capsules.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsules: No.

Simply put, these are the highest performing Full-Spectrum Softgels we’ve found. R+R Medicinals packs an impressive amount of CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBL, and (less than 0.3%) THC in these 30mg Full-Spectrum Softgels. Made with their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, each container has 34 Softgels yielding over 1000mg of CBD, and they are of amazing value at only $46.99. With consistent and daily use, these will be a fantastic add to your routine. They’re great to calm your mind and mood before lying down each night and ensure a deep, restful sleep. They publish third party certificates of analysis on their site for every batch they make, so you can verify the potency and safety of their CBD products.

They’re also covered by a 30-Day Risk Free Trial and have hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google, so you can be sure you’ll have a great experience!

Medterra Wellness Liposomal CBD Capsules are cutting-edge, multifunctional supplements that unite the CBD innovation that Medterra is known for with the ancient wisdom of nature via adaptogens, medicinal mushrooms, and other botanicals to support four different basic wellness needs. These caps utilize Medterra’s proprietary liposomal technology for faster absorption and better bioavailability, and are made with Ultra Broad Spectrum CBD to deliver a more well-rounded CBD experience.

Formula: Ultra Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: Yes

BATCH knows that the earthy taste of CBD isn’t for everyone. That’s why they now offer their signature full spectrum CBD oil in a taste-free softgel capsule. Available in 10mg or 50mg variations, BATCH’s softgels deliver the same therapeutic benefits without the hassle of measuring out your dose with a dropper.

Sustainability is also a key focus for BATCH. Their motto, Loyal to the Soil, means choosing eco-friendly packaging, recyclable shipping materials, and planting one tree for every purchase made.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsules: No

20% Off with promo code: DiscoverRelief

Highlights

· 50mg Full Spectrum CBD per serving combined with 5mg melatonin, chamomile, and lavender.

· 30 count per bottle for a combined 1500 mg Full Spectrum CBD

· Premium-quality CBD extracted from Colorado hemp.

· Tested by an independent lab.

Prices: $49.99 one time purchase or $34.99 with subscription

Leaf Remedys soft gels offer the ultimate formula for pain relief, sleep, and anxiety. The company only uses high quality CBD extract from Colorado grown hemp. The CBD extract is tested by a third-party independent lab for purity and concentration. The 50mg Full Spectrum CBD oil is combined with 5mg melatonin, chamomile, and lavender. This is the reason why these soft gels are the best on the market.

The combined total amount of high-quality Full Spectrum CBD oil is 1500mg. The price point combined with this level of product quality is the best on the market. Furthermore, Leaf Remedys has a great customer service team, and one of the highest customer satisfaction rating.

20% off with discount code (DM20)

Packed with minor cannabinoids, Nanocraft’s broad spectrum CBD formula is the best in the business. Containing high levels of CBN, CBG, and CBC, Nanocraft’s softgels allow you to experience the “entourage effect”, where all of the compounds in broad spectrum hemp work together to enhance the benefits of CBD. But it doesn’t end there.

Nanocraft’s softgels combine their premium broad spectrum hemp formula with other ingredients to boost your health. Nanocraft currently has four different capsules, which are designed to give you the straightforward benefits of CBD, help you sleep better, boost your immune system, and reduce inflammation.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No

A family-run company with Joy Smith at the helm, Joy Organics is one of the most trusted names in CBD. This is because Joy leads with transparency and a focus on quality. Her company’s products are cruelty-free and Hemp Roundtable certified. Likewise, certified organic products meet strict USDA guidelines.

Joy Organics CBD Softgels with Melatonin are specially designed to help you get a great night of rest, which is key to a long and healthy life.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No.

9. Charlotte’s Web Liquid CBD Capsules

The OG of showing care through plant-based products, Charlotte’s Web started with a mission to help people heal and has never lost sight of this goal. New products, including the liquid CBD capsules, show the team’s willingness to provide what people need.

Additionally, Charlotte’s Web frequently partners with the advocacy group Realm of Caring (ROC). This collaboration means that your Charlotte’s Web purchases will help bring much-needed hemp products to those in deepest need.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: Yes.

Tamra & Eddie Judge, the founding minds behind Vena CBD, put a strong emphasis on holistic wellness with their collection of functional blend capsules. With health and wellness at the forefront of the brand’s mission, it’s no surprise that one of its best sellers is its CBD Restful Night Capsules which combines CBD, Melatonin and Magnesium to promote a restful night’s sleep without any lingering grogginess or hangover effect in the morning.

For customers who are looking for support during the day, Vena’s Rise + Shine CBD Capsules blend CBD with powerful adaptogens and botanicals like Ashwagandha, Maca, B6, B12, and Turmeric for a balanced boost of energy and focus.

11. Plant People Stay Sharp CBD Capsules

The inspiring minds behind Plant People have combined CBD with other nootropic and adaptogenic plant extracts in one power-packed pill. In other words, these capsules are filled with ingredients that naturally enhance the nervous system, improve circulation and boost brain function and memory.

As an added bonus, Plant People partners with the non-profit organization American Forests to plant a tree for every purchase made.

Formula: Broad Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: Yes.

If you’re a fan of organic supplements, you’re going to go wild for Wild Theory CBD softgels!

Their CBD softgels are made from pure, organic hemp, with minimal processing. Plus, it’s sourced from their neighbors: small family run farms in Wisconsin. High-quality, affordable CBD from Wild Theory helps you gain the powerful benefits of cannabinoids and terpenes, which are perfect for minimizing stress or everyday anxiety.

This family-owned business also runs a health food store, so they are experts in the wellness field and tailor every single product with their customers' requests in mind. With CBD softgel options from 10mg to 50mg, there's a great dose for everyone‘s wellness journey — and budget!

Greens and cornbread go together, and this Kentucky-based brand proves it. Their capsules offer a standard daily dose of CBD, harvested along with wellness-boosting terpenes and flavonoids from USDA certified hemp flowers, never leaves or stems.

Additionally, Cornbread Hemp had pledged to support restorative justice by donating $10,000 to the Last Prisoner Project in 2021.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No.

Bonus: LionX Full Spectrum CBD Gel Capsules

Created by former professional football player Nico Marley, LionX offers a variety of products to meet the needs of every conscious CBD consumer. The CBD gel capsules are ethically made from organic, locally grown hemp.

And yes, Nico is related to the iconic musician Bob Marley, so it’s no surprise that good vibes abound.

Formula: Full Spectrum CBD

Vegan Capsule: No.

Final Thoughts

CBD pills provide a discreet, travel-ready way to reap the benefits on a super-charged cannabinoid. However, even the top-quality CBD pills on this list are not created equal. Instead they offer a variety of features as unique as the people who choose to try them.