PhenQ Reviews: Is It Worth the Money? Know This Before Buying

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

PhenQ is a daily weight loss supplement that is meant to be taken at the two earliest meals of the day to stimulate weight loss with caffeine and other natural ingredients. The supplement cannot be found in stores, so users will have to purchase it directly from the official website.

As the global catastrophe of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to come to an end and more people line up for vaccination, an incredible summer season is almost upon us. Millions of men and women all over the world are preparing to hit the beaches and pools and show off their summer bodies. But if you’re anything like us, the pandemic hasn’t been the best for your diet and exercise routines. It isn’t easy to keep up with the healthiest possible wellness practices while dealing with the emotional and physical effects of social isolation and quarantine.

Getting back into the swing of your workout routine and diet is one way you can prepare for the upcoming summer of beach parties and vacations. However, even the strictest workout regimens can fall flat when it comes to providing quick results, if they provide any results at all. The truth is that much of our workout and dieting success comes from our metabolism, which regulates the rate at which the body burns fat for energy. With a low metabolism, people who eat anything at all might gain weight. Lucky folks with high metabolic rates can eat and eat and basically gain no weight at all.

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that claims to help people improve their metabolism. The trick to understanding this formula, however, is that it actually attacks the problem of fat from several different angles. It isn’t just about the metabolism; people who really want to lose weight need to take multiple approaches to revitalizing the body’s fat-burning capabilities in order to maximize success. PhenQ makes some bold claims on the official product website PhenQ.com. For example, the website claims that over 190,000 customers have seen success using the product. The reality is that it isn't likely that this many people have succeeded-- or even tried-- using this product.

Nevertheless, many of the claims on the PhenQ website are backed by substantive scientific research and evidence. This guide has been created to walk you through the most important elements of PhenQ, including the evidence and criticism behind it. Can using PhenQ help you lose weight in time for the summer? Read on and find out.

What is PhenQ?

Anyone attempting to reach their goal weight often finds himself at a point that they struggle. No one is immune to this possible issue, which is why the supplement industry has come out with so many products that purport to help. There are ways to reduce the appetite to prevent an excessive amount of calorie consumption, and there are formulas that provide the user with more energy to get through workouts and the rest of the day. Others curb the cravings that users have for sugary or otherwise unhealthy foods. The options are endless.

While it can feel empowering to have so many choices, it can also be overwhelming for individuals that find that they struggle with multiple areas of their weight loss. Some people have multiple reasons that they need to shed weight, making it difficult for them to select just one product They need formulas that work for multiple purposes, and that is what PhenQ aims to offer.

Advertised as “five powerful weight loss pills in one,” PhenQ has a multi-faceted approach to shedding the extra weight. The company claims over 190,000 men and women have found their own solution for weight loss in this supplement. The brand has only been around for a few years, but no one can ignore the incredible weight loss benefits that it provides.

The creators behind this product wanted to ensure that users are able to get a level of weight loss simply not offered by other products. It increases the amount of stored fat used by the body, but it also reduces how active the appetite is to prevent overeating. As these two processes work, users will also notice that their body's ability to produce new fat is impeded, and they generally improve their mood and energy levels.

This remedy is developed in approved facilities by the GMP and FDA, located in the United States and the United Kingdom. All products ship free, and users are provided with a month’s supply. By combining functions of other weight loss supplements into two servings a day, consumers don't have to worry about the complicated process of weight loss.

How Do PhenQ Fat Burner Pills Work?

The PhenQ formula is entirely based on scientific research and evidence, showing the way that the body's metabolism can be supercharged to promote thermogenesis. With thermogenesis, the body burns fat as if in a workout, but without actually engaging in one. With this process and many other ingredients, anyone can start to lose fat at a rapid pace without sacrificing safety.

Metabolism needs to be properly moderated to burn through the stored calories in the body. By increasing metabolism speed, more calories can be used than what the body typically burns. Increasing the production of heat for the body (i.e., thermogenesis) is quite easy to do with this formula, since more calories are burned at once.

The key to this remedy is the right concoction of ingredients, and each one plays a pivotal role in how effective PhenQ can be. This formula includes:

● Capsimax powder

● Chromium picolinate

● Caffeine

● Nopal

● L-carnitine fumarate

Read on below to learn about the impact that each of these ingredients has on the body.

Capsimax Powder

Capsimax powder is a blend of several ingredients, which includes capsicum, caffeine, and vitamin B3. The powder increases the thermogenesis properties of the remedy, helping to increase the natural body temperature in a way that can replicate a cardio workout. Even with just the first two ingredients, users will start to lose more fat than without them. Including Piperine is incredibly helpful to individuals who want to prevent new fat cells from forming.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate is an essential nutrient for the body, though most consumers typically get it from whole grains, meat, and vegetables. The point of chromium is to reduce the cravings for sugar and other carbohydrates, providing improved moderation for blood sugar levels. When the body takes in foods with high amounts of sugar, it is used for energy. However, when the cells have more energy than they can use, it becomes stored fat.

Introducing chromium to the body ensures that the cells can use as much of the sugar as possible to prevent the user from craving it. By minimizing cravings for the foods that would otherwise prevent the weight loss desired, chromium is pivotal to the weight loss process and two willpower.

Caffeine

Almost everyone includes caffeine in their diet in some way, whether they use coffee to wake up in the morning or drink a soda as they wind down. Caffeine is a known stimulant, and it is a safe way to increase alertness and reduce fatigue. Caffeine is also crucial to a reduced appetite, further improving how well this formula can burn through the extra fat without adding extra calories. Some people include caffeine as a way to energize them before a big workout, promoting improved performance.

Nopal

Nopal is a cactus, and it provides an incredible amount of fiber. Fiber can fill the body and make it feel less hungry, but it also offers essential amino acids that can take the user through further success in their weight loss. It flushes out the excess fluids in the body, reducing the risk of fluid retention that would make the individual feel bloated.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

L-carnitine fumarate is a natural amino acid, and users typically get it from red meat, nuts, and green vegetables. It is crucial to the conversion of nutrients into usable energy, providing the body with sustainable support as they go through their day. It reduces tiredness, which is incredibly common during diets that require restriction of carbohydrates.

Purchasing PhenQ

Found on the official website PhenQ.com, users will have their choice of several different packages. Each of the packages contains a different number of bottles, allowing users to stock up at a discounted price. The available packages include:

● $69.95 for one bottle

● $139.90 for three bottles

● $189.95 for six bottles

Since everyone responds differently to a weight loss remedy, the creators provide a money back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About PhenQ

PhenQ is a five-in-one powerful weight loss ingredient formula that boasts over 200,000 customers and counting so far. But does that mean it will work for everyone? While there are many PhenQ reviews online, many fail to really educate and inform consumers who want to be PhenQ customers. Below are the top questions and concerns surrounding the popular weight loss fat burner to help all users of PhenQ get the most out of this unique supplement.

How do consumers know that PhenQ will work for their needs?

The remedy includes certain ingredients that have already been proven to help with weight loss, targeting the appetite as users increase their energy levels. It provides a much better chance that users will reach their goal weight.

How long will the single bottle last before the user needs a refill?

With 60 capsules per bottle, consumers will receive enough of the formula to last for a whole month. Since users will need two capsules a day, they won’t likely start their next bottle for 30 days. Users that want to stick with the program for a little longer can order the three-bottle package to stock up properly.

How long can users safely take the PhenQ supplement?

Users can take the formula for as long as they are continuing to lose the weight that they want to. In general, consumers will lose about 2 lbs. per week, which is completely safe. However, it is possible that some consumers will lose more than this with positive changes to their calorie intake and activity level. Once the user achieves their desired weight loss, it is up to them if they want to keep taking PhenQ as a maintenance supplement.

Does PhenQ require a prescription?

Not at all. This formula does not contain phentermine, so users do not have to worry about getting a prior approval from a doctor to take it.

How do users take PhenQ?

Each serving is only one capsule, but users will need two capsules per day. The best time to take this formula is with breakfast (one capsule) and with lunch (one capsule). Users will not need to take a capsule with dinner, due to the caffeine included in the supplement. With any amount of caffeine, consumers may disrupt their sleep if they take the supplement too late in the day. The creators specifically say that it is best to take this formula at some point before 3:00 PM to avoid any disruption in sleep.

If the user has a sensitivity to caffeine, they should also reduce how much coffee and caffeinated soda they consume while using PhenQ.

Who is the best candidate to use PhenQ?

PhenQ is safe to use for both men and women.

Is the PhenQ formula vegan friendly?

Absolutely. All of the ingredients are 100% vegetarian and vegan, making this weight loss remedy helpful to a variety of dietary restrictions.

Are there any individuals who should not take PhenQ?

Taking any weight loss remedy is not recommended for anyone who is currently pregnant or nursing. It is also not recommended for individuals under 18 years old. Anyone taking a prescription medication or who has a current medical condition should speak with their doctor before they start taking PhenQ.

Are there any side effects associated with PhenQ?

None currently known. The supplement only includes natural ingredients, and the only way that users would suffer from any side effects is if they do not follow the instructions provided. At this point, there have been no reported side effects while taking PhenQ.

Is there any risk that PhenQ will interfere with an oral contraceptive?

No. Since everything is natural, users will likely have no interference, ensuring that they can lose weight easily.

Does PhenQ interfere with oral contraceptives?

As a natural dietary supplement, PhenQ can safely be taken with oral contraceptives without interfering with their effectiveness.

Where can users purchase PhenQ?

Since the formula is not available from any third-party retailers, users can only turn to the official website to place their order. Users that try to find this formula from Amazon or other online shipping companies will likely not get the authentic product.

Where can PhenQ be shipped?

Currently, the company is shipping their formula around the world. Free shipping is available for any location, and purchases are dispatched from Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The order will be sent from the warehouse nearest to the customer, and all orders go out within 48 hours of purchase. Plus, users don't have to worry about being embarrassed about their purchase, because everything is discreetly packaged.

What payment methods are accepted?

Orders can be placed using a credit or debit card. Users can also process their payments with Skrill.

Are there any current discounts or other money-saving offers?

Yes. By ordering from the website, users will have access to discounts by ordering multiple bottles at the same time. Plus, users are eligible for access to a variety of bonus guides that are not sold separately.

Is there a money back guarantee?

Yes. If users find that they are unhappy with the results of this purchase, they can return their product within 60 days of receipt for a full refund.

For any other questions, the customer service team is available by phone (646-513-2634) or by email (support@phenq.com).

Summary

PhenQ provides the user with multiple opportunities for fat burning. Rather than just focusing on one change that needs to happen in the body, the supplement includes nutrients that can effectively improve energy, reduce cravings for unhealthy food, and more. Users can easily incorporate the supplement into their morning and lunchtime routines without having to disrupt much of the rest of their day. Plus, there's no diet or exercise required (though either of these changes would likely improve the odds of losing weight quickly).

PhenQ purportedly comes with several additional benefits. Aside from increasing metabolism and helping people lose weight, the formula can suppress the appetite, maximize energy levels, and more. The supplement also comes with a “high quality formula” that is consistently produced within GMP/FDA certified facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. The formula is easy to use and requires no prescription. At $70 per bottle, this is one of the more expensive products on the market, although currently a $10 savings is in effect.

Our advice is to combine this supplement with as much healthy dieting and exercise as possible. There is little reason to suspect that any dietary supplement can help you lose weight all on its own.

To get the lowest price and biggest savings on for the PhenQ fat burner diet pills, visit the official website PhenQ.com today.