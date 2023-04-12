One and Done Workout Reviews: Is Meredith Shirk Workouts Plan Worth It?

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The One and Done Workout is a short, high-intensity workout that can accelerate weight loss.

Led by Meredith Shirk and available online today, the workout program can transform your body with seven minutes of hard work per day.

Weight loss advice over the past few decades has primarily focused on sustained, long-form workouts. The One and Done Workouts website articulates the same problems that millions of overweight people have with traditional workout plans. Do you want to hit the treadmill for an hour straight? Do you have time for several hours of situps and pushups each week? This isn’t just about dedication. Even people who are truly 100% dedicated to living healthier lives might find it hard to put as much time into the gym as some so-called experts tell them they should. Working mothers and fathers are huge victims of this conundrum. How can you be expected to raise children and work while STILL making time to hit the gym an hour per week?

One and Done Workouts claims to provide a solution for this group of people who are traditionally underrepresented in the weight loss sector. The basic premise behind the workouts in this program is that they all take just seven minutes to complete. If you’re employed or have children, it’s easy to spend just seven minutes each morning working on your body. Over a long enough period of time, these seven-minute intervals really start to add up. The best part? There’s no need for a gym membership, an expensive trainer, or a complicated diet. Just do these simple workouts once daily and you can immediately look forward to tremendous results.

Meredith Shirk is the main name behind One and Done Workouts. Her reputation within the weight loss and alternative workout industry is hard to dispute. She’s worked with companies all over the world to produce revolutionary weight loss programs and supplements. Her public Facebook group has thousands of members, many of whom offer testimonials to the efficiency of her programs and advice. Today, Shirk brings consumers an exciting new program in One and Done Workouts. It’s hard to beat the appeal of just spending seven minutes per day for palpable, measurable weight loss results.

There are certainly scams all over the weight loss program sector, and we don’t want you to waste your money on an inefficient product. That’s why we’ve worked to provide you the most developed and well-researched review available concerning the One and Done Workout program. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about this program, as well as the research (and the people) behind it.

What is The One and Done Workout?

The One and Done Workout is a digital workout program available exclusively online through OneAndDoneWorkouts.com.

The program includes video instruction guides, PDFs, and eBooks explaining everything you need to know about The One and Done Workout and how it works.

The program is led by Meredith Shirk, a certified personal trainer. Meredith has an active social media presence, and followers can find plenty of Meredith Shirk workout videos available through YouTube and Instagram. She’s also the founder of Svelte Training, which published The One And Done Workout online.

Meredith calls her program “The One and Done Workout” because you can quickly complete the workout, then be done for the day. You can complete each workout in just seven minutes from the comfort of your own home – with zero equipment required.

The One and Done Workout is priced at $37. You receive instant access to the program after you purchase it.

How Does The One and Done Workout Work?

If you know about high intensity interval training (HIIT), then The One and Done Workout will feel familiar. Meredith uses similar strategies to create each seven-minute training session.

Meredith calls it sprint interval training – or SIT. With sprint interval training, you exert yourself at high intensity for 20 seconds, then take an active break in between. By repeating this process for seven minutes, you can maximize workout effectiveness in a short period of time.

Here’s how Meredith explains the benefits of her sprint interval training system:

“When I use the word ‘sprint,’ what I mean is you're going to give your very best effort at exercising for 20 seconds and then you're going to do what's called an active rest period for just one minute.”

That active rest period gives your muscles time to recover from the sprint. Then, by the time the 60 seconds are over, you’re ready to exert yourself at maximum intensity again:

“And then you're going to do it again. And you keep alternating your workout until your total workout time is 7 minutes including your warm-up and your cool-down.”

Meredith is popularizing the term sprint interval training. However, it’s been around for over a decade. One 2008 study from the American College of Sports Medicine found that sprint interval training helps your body stay at a higher temperature than it would with HIIT. That means your exercises stay prepared for the next round of active movement.

Meredith claims the One & Done Workout SIT is effective for anyone. As long as you’re exerting yourself at your maximum intensity, you can have success with Meredith’s sprint interval training system:

“…this thing really, really works. Over and over again - no matter who you are, what state of health you're in, or how much weight you have to lose. Over and over again - no matter who you are, what state of health you're in, or how much weight you have to lose.”

Some people follow The One And Done Workout because they want to lose a significant amount of weight without spending hours at the gym every day. Others want to improve muscle tone or endurance. Some just want to squeeze a quick workout into every day.

Regardless of your fitness goals, Meredith Shirk’s One And Done Workout aims to help you achieve those goals to maximize health, wellness, and fitness.

What Do I Get with The One And Done Workout?

The One And Done Workout includes everything you need to know to follow Meredith Shirk’s sprint interval training program. You get videos, PDF guides, workout combinations, and more. It’s an all-in-one approach to sprint interval training.

Your purchase includes all of the following:

14 Days of Follow-Along SIT Workout Combinations: You get a different seven-minute workout every day, including 14 days of follow-along videos. In each video, Meredith guides you through a training session. She explains exactly what to do, how to modify the workout for different difficulties, and how to maximize your training effectiveness with just seven minutes per day. You get 14 days of workouts in the form of instructional videos and an exercise manual.

Detailed Demonstration Videos: To ensure perfect form, Meredith guides you through detailed demonstration videos for each workout. You can see exactly how Meredith recommends doing each workout, including how she performs the workout safely or modifies the workout for different difficulties.

In-Depth Exercise Combination Manual: In addition to videos of the exercises in action, Meredith provides you with an exercise combination manual featuring images of Meredith performing each workout. You might keep printed copies of the manual around your workout area for a refresher on how each workout works, for example.

Access to Members Only Dashboard: All purchases come with access to The One And Done Workout members-only dashboard. This dashboard gives you instant access to all of the materials above, including the exercise videos and guides.

Bonus #1: Lean Belly Now: 100 Belly Melting Green Smoothies: This eBook features 100 recipes for green superfood smoothies. These smoothies are packed with fruits, vegetables, fiber, nutrients, antioxidants, and other helpful compounds. Red and green superfood smoothies are more popular than ever. In this book, you can discover the best smoothies to make to complement your progress with The One And Done Workout.

Bonus #2: Ultimate Red Detox Smoothies: Red superfood smoothies flood your body with antioxidants and anthocyanins, among other beneficial compounds. They’re more popular than ever. In this eBook, Meredith teaches you how to make the best red detox smoothies to support your health and fitness goals.

How to Follow The One And Done Workout

Meredith Shirk presents a modified version of high intensity interval training (HIIT) called sprint interval training (SIT). With SIT, you progress through the following five steps:

Step 1) Start with a warmup, loosening your muscles and preparing for movement.

Step 2) Exert yourself at maximum intensity for 20 seconds. This can be a sprint (like a running sprint), strength training, or any other movement recommended by Meredith. As long as you’re exerting yourself at your maximum intensity, you can follow the program effectively.

Step 3) Actively recover for 60 seconds. With HIIT, you take a complete rest between periods of exertion, with rest periods lasting for about 20 to 30 seconds. With SIT, Meredith recommends a different strategy. Enter an active movement phase where you continue to move around. This phase lasts for 60 seconds, getting you ready for the next active period.

Step 4) Exert yourself at maximum intensity for another 20 seconds.

Step 5) Repeat steps 2 through 4. After seven minutes, you have completed your daily session of The One And Done Workout.

In total, you’ve done just one minute of hard effort over each seven-minute stretch. If you have just seven minutes of free time per day, then you can follow The One And Done Workout.

Meredith’s recommended workouts can be performed at home with no equipment. Although some may modify the movements with equipment, you can easily perform all exercises without additional tools, equipment, or weights. Most people will perform the workouts at home without equipment and enjoy the same success as people at a gym or people with professional equipment. Again, as long as you’re exercising at your maximum intensity, you’ll get results with The One And Done Workout.

How Sprint Interval Training (SIT) Works

Sprint interval training is not as well-known as high intensity interval training (HIIT), but it’s been popular for over a decade.

Some people use SIT daily for training to:

● Lose weight

● Build muscle

● Increase endurance

HIIT and SIT are proven to help with all of these areas. They work differently than conventional workouts. By exerting yourself at maximum intensity for a short period, you’re working your body in a different way than you would with, say, one hour of medium-intensity cardiovascular exercise.

When sprinting, your body depletes its energy stores completely. Your body needs to put everything it has into each 20 second sprint. After 20 seconds, you actively recover, keeping your muscles moving while preparing for the next 20 second stretch.

At the end of each SIT session, you’ve been active for just seven minutes, and you’ve exerted yourself at maximum intensity for just one minute. However, you’ve completed a full workout in a short period of time.

Who Should Follow The One And Done Workout?

Meredith Shirk is a certified personal trainer who works with people of all ages, experience levels, and workout goals. Some people will follow The One And Done Workout because it’s their first workout program and they want to know exactly what to do. Others follow The One And Done Workout because they’re looking for a way to eliminate their last traces of belly fat.

Some of the people who could benefit from following The One And Done Workout include:

● People who have anywhere from beginner to expert experience with working out

● Someone who wants to burn stubborn belly fat or blast fat from any part of their body

● Anyone wanting to lose weight without spending hours at the gym every week

● Someone who has tried other workouts and, for whatever reason, did not like how the workouts worked

● Someone with a busy lifestyle who wants to maximize every second they spend working out

Meredith claims virtually anyone can benefit from her workout program. While other workouts are catered to specific types of people, The One And Done Workout works because it’s available to anyone, and you can modify the program as needed to ensure you’re working out at your maximum level of intensity.

HIIT Versus SIT

Most people have heard of HIIT. Fewer people have heard of SIT. What’s the difference?

Here’s a basic breakdown of how HIIT and SIT work:

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): HIIT is based on the idea that workouts are most effective when we exert ourselves at maximum intensity for short stretches, taking a break in between those stretches. You might sprint (run at your fastest possible speed) for 10 to 20 seconds, for example, and then rest for 20 to 30 seconds. HIIT is a popular way to lose weight, increase muscle tone, and build endurance.

Sprint Interval Training (SIT): SIT is based on the idea that HIIT is beneficial, but that you can improve the effectiveness by moving in between periods of maximum exertion. With SIT, you exert yourself at maximum intensity for 20 seconds, then take an active rest period for 30 to 60 seconds. With The One And Done Workout, Meredith recommends seven minutes of total exercise. By combining 20 second periods of exertion with 60 second rest periods, you can boost endurance, weight loss, muscle tone, and more.

Meredith claims SIT helps your body stay loose and flexible between workouts. Studies show SIT keeps your body warmer between workouts than HIIT. Instead of risking injury because of stiff muscles, you keep your muscles loose and ready to perform the next workout.

Benefits of The One And Done Workout

Meredith Shirk claims her workout program can help anyone achieve significant health and fitness results. Some people follow the program to lose weight. Others want to build lean muscle mass. Some just want a better butt or slimmer belly.

Regardless of what you’re looking for with The One And Done Workout, you could enjoy the following benefits, according to Meredith:

More Endurance: The One And Done Workout could increase your endurance, making it easier for you to do simple things. Meredith claims you may be better able to walk, run, and exercise while following her program.

Sleep Better: Many people struggle to sleep at night. Good, regular exercise can change that. With sprint interval training, you’re exhausting your body’s energy stores. Studies show that people sleep better when they’re physically tired. If you aren’t getting enough daily exercise, then your sleep could suffer.

Stronger Muscles: Meredith claims you could get a stronger core, tighter butt and thigh muscles, and other benefits after following her program. Sprint interval training has been proven to give you more muscle power, especially in the lower half of your body.

Better Metabolism: The best way to boost your metabolism is to exercise. Exercising forces your body to burn more calories. With sprint interval training, you’re requiring your body to tap into all of its energy stores. You burn calories at a faster rate during and after your workout. A better metabolism can make it easier to lose weight. And your body continues to burn calories after a workout as it repairs itself.

Lose Weight Quickly: You can lose weight quickly with sprint interval training. HIIT and SIT are associated with more calorie burning during a workout and over the next 24-to-48-hour period. Meredith describes this long-term calorie burning as “metabolic multipliers.” By activating your body’s metabolic multipliers, you can maximize weight loss results.

Better Flexibility: With SIT, Meredith recommends actively moving between workouts. It keeps your body limber and mobile. Studies show it keeps your body in a warm state between workouts, which could reduce the risk of injuries. Overall, The One And Done Workout promotes better flexibility than other workouts.

Greater Confidence in Health & Fitness: The One And Done Workout can improve your confidence in your ability. If you have just seven minutes per day, then you can follow The One And Done Workout. Other workouts can leave you feeling overwhelmed. You may feel like you’re not good enough. With The One And Done Workout, that’s not the case.

No Equipment Required: The One And Done Workout works without equipment. You can use your own bodyweight and basic items around your home. All exercises can be performed in your living room.

The One And Done Workout Pricing

The One And Done Workout is priced at $37.

You can exclusively buy the program through OneAndDoneWorkouts.com. The website processes all purchases instantly. You receive instant access to the program and all bonus materials after your purchase is processed.

The One And Done Workout is a 100% digital purchase. You receive access to the members-only dashboard, and you can download all PDFs, videos, and other materials through that dashboard. You’re free to print off the workout guides, download the videos to your smartphone or tablet, and use all other materials however you like.

The One And Done Workout Refund Policy

The One And Done Workout is backed by a 60 day, 100% money back guarantee.

You can request a full refund on your purchase within 60 days.

About Meredith Shirk

Meredith Shirk is a certified personal trainer and the founder of Svelte Training. Meredith Shirk CPT, FNS, WLS, BCS has over a decade of experience teaching others how to maximize the effectiveness of their workouts.

Today, Meredith publishes free and paid workout advice through Svelte Training, including workout programs like The One And Done Workout.

About Svelte Training

Svelte Training is a health and fitness company launched by Meredith Shirk. The company has over 260,000 subscribers and has helped over one million clients in the past 15 years. The Svelte Training team is NASM certified (CPT, BCS, FNS, and WLS).

You can contact Svelte Training via the following:

● Email: support@sveltetraining.com

● Phone: (317) 662-2322

● Mailing Address: 319 Clematis St. #1004, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Final Word

The One And Done Workout is a sprint interval training (SIT) workout program created by Meredith Shirk and the team at Svelte Training.

For $37, you get a package of guides, videos, and instruction manuals walking through SIT workouts. You can perform the workouts at home with minimal equipment. As long as you have seven minutes per day, you can complete The One And Done Workout.

This is truly a workout program for the working-class. Let’s be honest here: most working men and women simply do not have time to spend hours each day slaving away at the treadmill or elliptical. All workouts in the One and Done guide can be done in less than seven minutes, and many of them are completed in just sixty seconds. While this might sound too good to be true, the fact is that many of these high-intensity workouts can quickly help people shed weight without giving tons of time to the gym.

We believe that the evidence falls firmly in favor of the One and Done Workout program by Meredith Shirk. She’s putting her esteemed reputation as a workout expert behind this program, and it seems to have paid off with a fantastically useful weight loss program for men and women of all ages.

To learn more about The One And Done Workout and how it works, visit online at OneAndDoneWorkouts.com.