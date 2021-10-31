Java Burn Reviews (Legit or Not) Is It Worth the Money to Buy?

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Does Java Burn work? Is it safe? Are all these positive Java Burn reviews online genuine? These are perhaps some of the questions crossing your mind right now.

Unwanted fat accumulation and excess belly fat is every individual's point of concern nowadays. As the world keeps shifting to digital mode, inactivity and weight gain are becoming pretty common. Slow metabolism and other factors lead to decreased production of chlorogenic acid.

Eventually, that leads to poor nutritional synergy and prevents natural weight loss. As your body burns fewer calories, your overall health becomes impacted adversely.

Now, when the natural weight loss mechanism of your body doesn't function properly, fat burning becomes next to impossible for you.

In such a depressing scenario, a recognized weight-loss supplement with effective weight-loss properties can induce the fat-burning process inside your body. However, purchasing a suitable weight-loss powder is very complicated as so many products are available in the market. Most weight-loss supplements claim to boost metabolism and offer effective weight-loss benefits. Anyway, not all of them can enhance your metabolic function.

If you intend to lose weight effectively, there's no better option than the Java Burn supplement. As you go through Java Burn reviews, you will get to evaluate the beneficial aspects of the Java Burn supplement, a healthy coffee additive booster that works at optimizing metabolic function and activity.

Anyway, it's normal for you to be skeptical before you buy Java Burn. Even after checking out Java Burn customer reviews, you may not feel completely assured about the fat-burning benefits of the product. Sponsored Java Burn reviews are live on the web in a huge number and those reviews can't help you judge the product properly.

Read our unbiased Java Burn review, where you will find the answers to these and many more.

This comprehensive Java Burn review explores every detail about this weight-loss formula in the next few sections. It covers the basic info about Java Burn, how the Java Burn powder works, its ingredients, dosage, how much weight you can lose, side effects, and more. We are leaving no stone unturned.

Let’s get started.

What is Java Burn?

Java Burn is a powdered weight-loss formula containing powerful natural ingredients from plants. It is sold through its official website JavaBurn.com. Though the Java Burn powder is sold by numerous third-party websites, it's highly recommended to buy Java Burn from the official Java Burn website.

According to their site, Java Burn is the world’s first all-natural patent-pending weight-loss formula. The Java Burn supplement works by instantly propelling your metabolism and making it more efficient.

Java Burn is manufactured in the United States in an FDA and GMP-certified facility to meet the highest quality standards.

The patent pending formula of Java Burn is completely safe; it contains no stimulants, fillers, preservatives, or artificial colors. In addition, the Java Burn powder is non-GMO, gluten-free, and 100 percent vegetarian. The key ingredients in the Java Burn formula include green tea extract, chromium, and L-theanine – all scientifically proven to help you lose weight. These and all other ingredients used in the formula do not cause any side effects or reactions.

Priced at just $49 for a 30-day supply, Java Burn comes in the form of a powdered supplement that is combined with coffee and green tea extract. The recommended dosage is one sachet every morning for at least 90 to 180 days for optimal results.

Unlike other diet pills that are taken with water, Java Burn is one of a kind. The Java Burn fat burner is taken with the coffee. The supplement is flavorless; therefore, it doesn’t affect the taste and flavor of coffee and can be taken with any type of coffee. We loved that Java Burn dissolves pretty fast in the coffee.

Now that you know a little bit about Java Burn, let’s delve deep into what makes Java Burn so unique, its benefits, ingredients as well as dosage.

The Creator behind Java Burn

The magic Java Burn formula was developed by John Barban, a leading expert in weight-loss and metabolism and a global health and fitness coach and educator. He has made quite a name for himself in the sports health and fitness space — all the more reason to trust his patent-pending weight-loss formula.

John has a pretty impressive portfolio. He started off with a degree in human biology and nutrition at the University of Guelph in Canada and then moved to the University of Florida to do graduate research.

He is a registered kinesiologist and holds certifications such as CSEP, NSCA, CSCS, and ACE PT. Given his knowledge, experience, and passion, it’s no wonder he is the brain behind such a powerful and unique formula.

Benefits of Using Java Burn

Java Burn is not just an ordinary dietary supplement that makes unbacked weight-reduction claims. It is backed with science and tones of positive reviews, as seen on their website.

Java Burn weight loss is accompanied by better nutritional synergy, enhanced metabolic function, and a chunk of other health benefits.

The powdered supplement has a high success ratio in triggering weight loss while boosting overall health.

Java Burn is formulated by ingredients that have time and again scientifically been proven to aid in burning fat as well as help with other bodily processes like regulating blood pressure, blood sugar, among others.

So you not only get to slim down but also live a generally healthy life. However, it's advisable to start consuming Java Burn with sound medical advice.

Java Burn: Overview

How does Java Burn work?

It's important to discover how Java Burn works before you purchase the product.

Java Burn, one of the most revolutionary wellness products ever developed, works by increasing your metabolism such that fat molecules have no chance of settling and creating pockets in your body.

There are two things that make Java Burn efficient in what it does- the natural metabolic boosters in the formula and the coffee it's taken with.

Coffee is known to help in weight loss. It contains caffeine, antioxidants, and other weight-loss supporting ingredients that help in burning fat and suppressing cravings when taken in moderation. When combined with Java Burn, the results are epic. The two significantly increase the metabolic rate, resulting in faster weight loss.

Once you take your morning coffee added with Java Burn, metabolism kicks off as soon as the nutrients are absorbed. The fats burn, and energy is released to keep your mental and physical energy high throughout the day.

As you already know, you are bound to boost metabolism to the next level to ensure faster fat burning. The product offers a swift and convenient fat-burning mode to deliver results quickly.

John Barban claims that users can care less about what they eat or drink while on Java Burn. They don't even have to exercise, and they will still lose weight. Impressive, right? That makes Java Burn an effortless way of losing weight.

How to use Java Burn?

Simply add a packet (1 packet = 1 serving) of Java Burn to your coffee and drink up as you would regular coffee. Since the product is made in powder form, it dissolves and blends right in with your coffee, pretty much like an additive such as cream or sugar. And because it's tasteless, you can use it with any type of coffee—espresso, Americano, whatever you like, and you can hardly tell it's there!

For best results, it is recommended that you take Java Burn with your morning coffee. You're supposed to mix Java Burn decently with a cup of coffee to get the best results. While there's nothing wrong with taking Java Burn at any other time — midday to nighttime (and the manufacturers agree) — taking it in the morning optimizes its efficiency during your body's active hours.

Can you use it with other beverages?

The ingredients making up Java Burn have been chosen for their ability to synergistically work with coffee to accelerate metabolism and promote fat-burning. So, this weight-loss supplement may not produce the same results when used with other drinks.

Java Burn Ingredients: What's in the Patent Pending Product?

You may be curious what makes the product so efficient in helping to lose weight. The secret to Java Burn's success is in its ingredients list. They are carefully selected and combined in perfect ratios to ensure that the results are achieved and that they are sustainable over a long period.

This Java Burn review is going to highlight all the ingredients that make fat burning straightforward. See the following list of ingredients and their benefits:

300 mg of green tea extract

There are already many studies done to show that green tea flavonoids help accelerate metabolism as well as get rid of toxins and wastes from the body. One such example is this study.

Studies have also shown that green tea contains caffeine which induces thermogenesis and helps the body burn fats. A high dosage of green tea extract is present in the Java Burn fat burner to make the product more worthwhile.

Anyway, fat burning is not the only benefit offered by Java Burn. You can use it to boost metabolism, manage blood pressure and have peak health condition over a prolonged period.

20 mcg of chromium (as chromium chloride)

Chromium chloride is a mineral that helps to stabilize the sugar levels in the body. It regulates how the glucose goes into the bloodstream and determines how much of it will be stored as fats in the body.

In addition, it helps to suppress food cravings resulting in weight reduction. Controlling your food cravings is the first thing to do when you're determined to lose weight.

100 mg of L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid found to be excellent in boosting brain function as well as burning fats. When combined with coffee, it accelerates fats' burning, especially in stubborn areas like the thighs, stomach, arms, and waist.

100 mg of L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine is a compound that helps to move the fatty acids to the body cells, where they are burned to release the energy needed for the brain and body. Naturally, the increment in the fat-burning percentage of your body helps you reach your fitness goal soon.

It also ensures that all body processes function smoothly and helps remove toxins and wastes to avoid cell fatigue.

200 mg of chlorogenic acid from green coffee bean extract (Coffea arabica)

Chlorogenic acid is found in the green tea extract. Its primary function is to prevent carbs from being absorbed into the bloodstream to reduce weight gain.

In addition, chlorogenic acid also helps to regulate the hormones responsible for weight gain.

20 mcg of Vitamin D3 (as cholecalciferol)

Vitamin D, also known as cholecalciferol, is crucial in maintaining the health of bones and joints in the body. While this may not look like it directly links to weight loss, you can only keep an active lifestyle when you have no mobility issues.

1 mg of Vitamin B6 (as pyridoxine hydrochloride)

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride) helps in weight loss by reducing water retention. B6 also helps to calm down the body while in the state of losing weight.

It also helps to kickstart weight loss as well as reduce unhealthy food cravings and control emotional eating.

5 mcg of Vitamin B12 (as methylcobalamin)

Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin) plays an important role in post-weight loss. It helps to prevent weight gain that tends to come pretty fast after weight loss by elevating the amount of chlorogenic acid in your body.

This is why Java Burn users don't have to worry about gaining weight while on the supplements as long as they stick to a healthy diet. This particular ingredient promotes better nutritional synergy and improved cognitive functions.

15 calories and 2 g of total carbohydrates

Calories and carbohydrates are important in providing mental and physical energy.

As you can tell, a proprietary blend of all these Java Burn ingredients has a specific function that contributes to the overall goal of the Java Burn dietary supplement.

Java Burn Dosage

Java Burn is conveniently packaged for ease of use. It comes in pouches, and a single pouch contains 30 sachets to be used over an entire month.

The sachet contains the right dosage of the formula to be taken in one cup of coffee, and the effects last a whole day.

John Barban and the team recommends that you take a single sachet with your morning coffee every day. However, there are no restrictions on how many to take or what times to take.

Java Burn is safe to be taken by any healthy person above 18 years of age except pregnant and nursing moms. Also, people with pre-existing medical conditions are restricted unless advised by their doctors.

In addition, people who are allergic to any ingredient in the supplement should not consume Java Burn.

Java Burn can be purchased via their official website without a prescription.

Java Burn Side Effects

There have been no side effects recorded so far by Java Burn users.

Looking at the ingredients, though, there is really no reason to doubt the safety of Java Burn since they are all 100 percent natural.

In addition, the formula is gluten-free, non-GMO, and purely vegetarian, therefore, having little to no chances of anyone reacting to it. Unless, of course, you are allergic to one of the ingredients in the formula.

Also, Java Burn confirms on their official website that a third-party organization tests every batch of Java Burn for any impurities.

All that being said, it's always best to consult your health practitioner before consuming Java Burn. To date, worldwide Java Burn customers didn't report any threatening side effects. The healthy coffee product is and should be completely safe for the vast majority of customers who consume it on a regular basis.

How much weight can you lose with Java Burn?

According to Java Burn's official product page store, it is possible to lose a significant amount of weight. And going by the numerous success stories on their site, it is convincing enough that it is indeed possible to lose as much weight as possible. Among their success stories is a 49-year-old woman who lost 42 pounds while on Java Burn. She explains that she has never been healthier or more energetic than now.

According to John Barban and his team, these video testimonials are just a small number out of the tens of thousands of happy customers.

While we cannot verify how true these testimonials are, we can count on the fact that the Java Burn formula uses natural ingredients that have been scientifically proven to help in weight decrease.

Does Java Burn Work? Scientific Proof with Ingredients?

Java Burn claims that their formula is awaiting a patent even though they haven't shown any proof of patent application. They claim that it is the world's first patent-pending weight-loss formula.

But this just remains a claim since they have yet to complete any clinical trials or even prove the uniqueness of their formula. As it stands, their claim is yet to be verified by experts.

Important to note also is that Java Burn has not published any peer-reviewed research. However, they have listed over 40 studies that prove the benefits of using Java Burn on their sales page.

So does it work?

Well, we can only depend on science to confirm to us whether or not Java Burn works.

So let's explore Java Burn's three key ingredients as we cite studies alongside each to demonstrate that the formula works:

Green tea

In a study carried out in 2014, researchers found that people who took green tea lost between 0.5 lbs. and 8 lbs. more compared to people who did not take it.

Another study published by the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition also found that green tea aids in keeping obesity at bay.

This means that regularly taking green tea helps block fat storage, reduce food intake, and other anti-obesity effects. Green tea, specifically green tea leaf extract is one of the most important Java Burn ingredients.

It helps to optimize metabolic function in association with the proprietary blend of amino acid, vitamin B6, and Java Burn coffee enhancer.

Caffeine

This is one of the most proven elements to speed up your metabolic function naturally. In this study, researchers found that caffeine helped burn fat by 10 percent on obese people and 29 percent on lean people resulting in significant weight management overall.

In another study, researchers found that caffeine raised RMR (resting metabolism rate) by up to 11 percent. Naturally, coffee Java Burn helps to balance chlorogenic acid in your body.

With that, the product becomes capable of offering impressive weight loss benefits while balancing blood sugar and blood pressure.

L-theanine

It is mainly added in the Java Burn formula for its calming effects. The Java Burn coffee additive may trigger some unwanted symptoms. L-theanine has been found to combat anxiety and stress as well as the unpleasant effects of caffeine. This is one of the studies that go to prove this.

In one interesting study on mice, researchers found that the three major Java Burn ingredients led to significant weight loss. This proves that overall, the Java Burn formula works!

Java Burn Results and Sustainability

According to the Java Burn team, you should start to see results within a month, but significant results will be evident after 90 days. Ideally, the longer you consume Java Burn, the more results you will see.

The results should be progressive, provided you are consistent therefore it’s best if you are committed to taking a sachet every day without skipping days in between.

If you follow the manufacturer's instruction of taking it consistently for 180 days, you can sustain the results for up to 2 years if you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Pricing

If you want to buy Java Burn, it's important to have detailed information related to the product's pricing. Java Burn is fairly priced. For just $49, you get one pouch, which is a 30-day supply. Here's how the product is priced their official website.

• 1 Pouch: $49 + $9.95 Shipping • 3 Pouches: $117 + $9.95 Shipping • 6 Pouches: $204 + $9.95 Shipping

As you can tell, the more pouches you order, the cheaper it is. For instance, if you order 6 pouches, which is $204 exclusive shipping fees, it comes to $34 per pouch.

Most importantly, this product comes with dedicated cancel/confirm credit purchase benefits.

If you are just trying it out, you can order one pouch, then thereafter order the 3 pouches or 6 pouches for optimal weight loss results.

Refund Policy

If, for whatever reason, you are not happy with Java Burn, don't worry. Java Burn has a 60-day money-back guarantee. Just be sure to complete their refund form through the official website within 60 days from the date of purchase.

For instance, if you do not lose any weight or any significant amount for that matter, you are entitled to a full refund by the company.

Simply contact Java Burn, explain your case, return the remaining or empty pouches, and you should have your money back within 48 hours.

You can contact Java Burn through their customer support email: support@javaburn.com. You're supposed to reach the company through the same email if you suspect any product to be fake.

This will help you avoid the ongoing Java Burn scams on the web.

FAQs

Is Java Burn Safe?

Java Burn is completely safe. It is tested by third parties and is manufactured with strict adherence to ensure that the end product meets the highest quality standards.

How can I avoid Java Burn scams?

Java Burn supplements are only available on their official website JavaBurn.com and not on other third-party online selling platforms like Amazon. Do not fall victim to scammers claiming to sell Java Burn directly to you or from their sites. Java Burn has no brokers or selling agents.

Is Java Burn legit?

Well, based on the extensive research we've done and the data collected from real users, we can confidently say that Java Burn is a legit dietary supplement. It is safe, and it works!

Can you take Java Burn with other beverages?

No, the Java burn formula was created to be taken only with coffee. The combination of the coffee and the supplement is what produces the optimal results of Java Burn.

Are there any hidden charges?

No. there are completely no hidden charges. You will only pay for the selected package and shipping fees, and that's it.

How long will it take for the Java Burn to be delivered?

It takes 5-7 business days for Java Burn to be delivered if you live in the United States or Canada. If you live outside these regions, it will take between 8-15 days for the package to arrive.

Java Burn Review: Verdict

And the moment of truth is finally here. So is Java Burn legit? And does it work?

Yes, we can confidently say that Java Burn is a legit dietary supplement that helps in support optimal metabolic function for faster weight loss results. It instantly accelerates the body's metabolic rate and makes it much more efficient to burn fats fast.

Java Burn contains 100 percent natural ingredients, all of which have been proven over and over by science to promote weight loss. Refer to the ingredients section for the list of each ingredient and its benefits.

It's an easy-to-use supplement; it comes in a one-time-use sachet that you mix with your morning cup of coffee. It's tasteless, so you will still have your coffee flavor intact. And the best part is that you can add to any type of coffee, from the light blend to the dark blend. And to top it off, there are actual Java Burn customers who are standing beside the multi-beneficial properties of adding these eight patent-pending ingredients into their morning cup of coffee daily.

So there goes our in-depth and brutally honest review of the Java Burn weight loss formula. We have covered every detail possible about Java Burn to ensure that you make an informed purchase. From how it works, how to use, the right dosage, side effects to answering some of the most popular questions we came across during our research. We covered it all!

If you are interested in making your first order click here. You have nothing to lose here. If it doesn't work for you, you can return the product within 60 days and have your money back.