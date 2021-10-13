Hemp vs CBD Oil: Explanation and 4 Best CBD Products

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Over the last few years, CBD oil has become one of the most popular natural remedies on the market. Those who use the cannabinoid say that it offers a wide range of benefits, including pain relief, better sleep, lowered stress and anxiety, and even clearer skin. The best part is that CBD is non-intoxicating and doesn’t cause a high.

As interest in CBD has continued to grow, there’s also been a renewed interest in a similar product, hemp oil. While many people use CBD and hemp oil interchangeably, the fact is that these products are very different. Though they are both extracted from hemp, they have very different effects.

Here’s what you need to know about hemp oil vs. CBD oil. We’ll also discuss some of the best CBD products with hemp oil available today.

What is Hemp Oil?

Hemp oil, also known as hemp seed oil, is made by cold-pressing hemp seeds into an oil. The seeds contain very little CBD, THC, and other compounds. However, it does contain a large amount of omega-3 and omega-6 fats, which are some of the healthiest unsaturated fats. The seeds also contain vitamin C, iron, calcium, magnesium, and B vitamins.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD, and other plant compounds, from the stalks, flowers, and leaves of the hemp plant. The extract is then suspended in a carrier oil, such as MCT or hemp seed oil.

Benefits of Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil

As discussed above, hemp seed oil is rich in several vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. One of the biggest advantages of hemp oil is that it contains omega-3s and omega-6s, which support heart health. These essential fatty acids may be effective in lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of plaque buildup in the arteries.

But unlike CBD oil, hemp seed oil doesn’t have any therapeutic benefits. Hemp oil doesn’t contain any CBD, so users just benefit from the nutrients that the oil contains.

On the other hand, CBD oil may offer all sorts of benefits, including relief from stress and anxiety, better sleep, effective pain management, and more. So if you’re looking for an oil that offers therapeutic benefits, you’ll want to try CBD opposed to hemp seed oil, which has very little effects.

How Hemp and CBD Oil Are Made

Hemp and CBD oil are also different in terms of how they’re made. Hemp oil is made by cold-pressing hemp seeds. This results in a dark, thick oil that is rich in highly concentrated nutrients.

On the other hand, CBD is extracted using a variety of processes, including CO2 or ethanol extraction. The extract is then suspended in a carrier oil. CBD oil contains all of the plant compounds, including terpenes, other cannabinoids, and flavonoids.

Legality Differences

Hemp seed oil is cleared and legal on all levels. It’s an FDA approved compound that can be sold or bought almost anywhere. However, the same can’t be said for CBD oil, which has a lot of legal gray areas.

CBD products were legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill, as long as the product contains less than 0.3% THC. THC is the cannabinoid that causes a high, so CBD products must contain a very low amount to prevent any psychoactive effects.

Because the Food and Drug Administration has not formally evaluated CBD products, the market is widely unregulated.

Tips for Buying CBD Oil

When buying CBD oil, one of the first things to do is to ensure that you’re actually buying a product that contains CBD. Remember, hemp seed and CBD oil are vastly different and have very different side effects.

To ensure you’re buying a CBD product, check the ingredients list for CBD, cannabidiol, or some kind of extract such as full spectrum, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate. If none of these ingredients are listed, then chances are that you’re buying hemp oil and not CBD oil.

When shopping for CBD oil, there are some things you’ll want to look for. Some of the most important details to consider include:

Type of extract. There are three different kinds of extracts that can be used in making CBD oil. These include CBD isolate, full spectrum CBD, and broad spectrum CBD. isolate is the purest form of CBD and is free of other plant compounds. On the other hand, full spectrum CBD contains all of the plant compounds, including THC. Broad spectrum CBD is very similar to full spectrum, the only difference being that all traces of THC have been removed.

THC content. If you buy a product that contains full spectrum extract, pay close attention to the THC content. Trace amounts are unlikely to get you high, and it’s also unlikely that such a small amount will cause you to fail a drug test. However, you only want to buy CBD oil that contains 0.3% THC or less. Otherwise the product is illegal.

Additional ingredients. Many CBD oils are flavored to provide a more palatable experience. On its own, CBD is very earthy and can even have a slightly bitter flavor profile. Aside from flavorings, there are also other ingredients that can be added to CBD oil. For example, some companies add melatonin to improve sleep, while others infuse oils with herbs and botanicals to promote overall health and well-being.

Now that you know the differences between hemp and CBD oil, here are some of the best CBD products that you’ll want to try.

Final Thoughts

If you’re in the market for CBD oil, it’s important to understand the difference between CBD and hemp seed oil. These two oils are often used interchangeably, but they are very different. While both oils are made from parts of the hemp plant, they have very different chemical makeups along with different side effects.

For CBD oil that you can trust, buy from one of the four brands that made our list of best products. These CBD oils are high quality and are thoroughly tested for safety, potency, and efficacy.