GhostBed Review: Everything You Need to Know About GhostBed Mattresses

When you’re on the hunt for a new mattress, finding one that checks all your boxes can be challenging. If your priorities include pressure relief, support, and cooling, then a GhostBed Mattress may be just what you need. GhostBed offers five different mattresses to meet different comfort needs, in addition to adjustable bases that can customize your sleep position. The company even manufactures pillows and bedding.

Keep reading to learn more about GhostBed’s mattress line up. We’ll share an overview of each mattress type and other important information to help you decide if you would like to give one of them a try.

About GhostBed

Marc L. Werner founded GhostBed in 2015. Werner came by his passion for innovation through his family’s business, Werner Ladder Company. Werner Ladder Company is well-known for designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced aluminum and fiber glass ladders.

After undergoing three neck surgeries, Werner couldn’t find a mattress or pillow that offered the comfort and support he needed to sleep without pain. In 2001, he founded Nature’s Sleep with the goal of inventing a more comfortable and supportive mattress.

By 2010, he had begun working to improve the mattress shopping experience. Werner believed in-person mattress shopping made it difficult for consumers to compare mattresses and led to increased pressure to make a quick decision. Werner believed that the combination of pushy salespeople and only getting to try out a mattress for a few seconds often lead individuals to end up dissatisfied with their selection once they actually slept on it in their own home.

Werner set the goal of offering mattresses directly to consumers and letting them shop from the convenience of their own home. In December 2015, this goal became a reality when he launched GhostBed.

The team responsible for creating GhostBed shares over 35 years of experience in the mattress design industry. GhostBed offers customers the ability to see if their mattresses are the right fit thanks to their101-night sleep trial. Additionally, the company backs their mattresses with a 20-year warranty, which is longer than most of their competitors.

Benefits of GhostBed Mattresses

Before we take a closer look at GhostBed’s various mattress options, let’s explore a general overview of the benefits of choosing one of these innovative mattresses:

Superior temperature regulation: GhostBed mattresses feature patented cooling technology that you won’t find anywhere else. These technologies include the cool-to-the-touch Ghost Ice cover, heat-transferring Ghost Ice layer, and gel-infused memory foam which pulls heat away from sleepers.

Comfortable: In addition to the cooling technology, GhostBed utilizes other advanced materials to ensure each individual stays comfortable overnight. Some of the components designed to deliver comfort include the company’s proprietary and responsive and contouring Ghost Bounce material, aerated latex, gel memory foam, and individually-wrapped and reinforced coils.

High-quality materials and construction: GhostBed mattresses are made using durable and long-lasting materials. Their mattresses are also made in the United States, so you can feel confident knowing they are manufactured to meet stringent safety standards.

Smart technology: GhostBed recently released the Ghost SmartBed – 3D Matrix. The adjustable air chambers, and biometric sensors in this bed work together to deliver customized comfort based on your body’s specific needs.

101-night sleep trial: With GhostBed, you can try out any of their mattresses for 101 nights to confirm that it is the right fit for you. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, then you can simply return the mattress for a full refund.

20-year warranty: While the standard in the mattress industry is a 10-year warranty, GhostBed mattresses come with a 20-year warranty for increased value and added peace of mind.

Free shipping: All GhostBed mattresses ship for free within 24 hours of your purchase.

GhostBed Mattress Options

With five different mattresses to choose from, most individuals should be able to find a great option in the GhostBed lineup that will offer the comfort, support, and cooling properties they desire. Take a look at the designs and the key features of each mattress to decide which is the best fit for you.

4-layer design

11-inch height

Medium-firm feel (7 to 8 out of 10)

Plush and breathable knit cover

Gel-memory foam and non-allergenic aerated latex to ensure cooler temperatures during sleep

7.5-inch, high-density base for stability and support

Offers pressure point relief

Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes

7-layer hybrid design

13-inch height

Medium feel (6 to 7 out of 10)

Soft and cooling cover with integrated airflow fibers

Gel memory foam layers for cradling the body and keeping the spine aligned

Special Ghost Bounce layer that is contouring like memory foam and responsive like latex

Individually wrapped coils for enhanced support

Reinforced edge support to make it easier to sit on the edge of the bed and to get in or out of bed

High-density support base for durability and an increased lifespan

Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes

7-layer design

13-inch height

Medium-plush feel (5 to 6 out of 10)

Cool-to-the-touch Ghost Ice fabric phase-change material cover with additional fibers for enhanced airflow

Gel-infused memory foam layer cradles the body, offers pressure relief, and pulls heat away from individuals as they sleep

Cooling Ghost Ice layer to transfer heat out of the mattress

Ghost Bounce layer that provides memory foam-like contouring and latex-like responsiveness to position changes

Durable 7.5-inch high-density support base

Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes

7-layer design

12-inch height

Plush feel (4 to 5 out of 10)

Cooling Ghost Ice fabric cover

Patented 3D Matrix Polymer layer the pulls heat away from the body and releases it from the mattress

Gel memory foam layer contours to each body shape and alleviates pressure points

Responsive and contouring Ghost Bounce layer

Ghost 3D Matrix soft transition foam for even weight distribution and pressure relief

Individually-wrapped and reinforced coils for support

Reinforced edge support for sitting on the edge of the bed or getting in and out of bed more easily

High-density support base for added durability

Available in twin XL, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes

7-layer design

12-inch height

Customizable firmness level using the adjustable air chambers

Five individually-adjustable body zones on each side

Biometric sensors for automatic firmness adjustments overnight

Cooling Ghost Ice cover

33 Matrix Polymer layer for removing and dispersing body heat

Gel memory foam layer for contouring and pressure relief

Ghost 3D Matrix soft transition foam for pressure relief and even weight distribution.

High-density support layer for longevity and durability

Three different operating modes: automatic, manual, and position

Pair with companion app to track sleep statistics and data

Available in twin XL, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes

Who Is the GhostBed Mattress Best For?

With the five mattresses in their product lineup, many individuals should be able to find a GhostBed mattress that is right for them. With special cooling technology already integrated into the designs, hot sleepers may find GhostBed mattresses to be especially beneficial for more comfortable sleep.

GhostBed Mattress for Different Sleeping Positions

Below are some general considerations to keep in mind when selecting a GhostBed mattress. Mattresses are rated on a 10-point scale, with 1 being the softest and 10 being the firmest.

Your sleeping position plays a huge role in determining which mattress will feel the most comfortable to you. However, keep in mind that other factors, such as your weight and individual preferences, can also impact how a mattress will feel.

Side sleepers: Side sleepers generally prefer softer and more contouring mattresses to alleviate pressure points on their hips and shoulders. The GhostBed 3D Matrix (4-5 out of 10) and GhostBed Luxe (5 to 6 out of 10) are two options for side sleepers to consider.

Back sleepers: Back sleepers need a slightly firmer mattress to prevent their hips from sinking too deeply into the mattress and ensure their spine stays in alignment. Back sleepers may want to consider the GhostBed Classic (7 to 8 out of 10) or GhostBed Flex (6 to 7 out of 10).

Stomach sleepers: Generally speaking, stomach sleepers also prefer firmer mattresses that will keep their hips, spine, and neck in alignment. These individuals may also find that the GhostBed Classic (7 to 8 out of 10) or the GhostBed Flex (6 to 7 out of 10) offer the firmness and support they need. However, some stomach sleepers may find that GhostBed mattresses aren’t firm enough for their comfort.

Combination sleepers: Combination sleepers who change positions overnight have to find the right balance of support and contouring capabilities in a mattress to alleviate pressure points and make sure their spine remains aligned. The GhostBed Flex (6 to 7 out of 10) is designed to provide targeted comfort for side, back, and stomach sleepers, which means it is also a good choice for combination sleepers.

The new Ghost SmartBed – 3D Matrix can also be an ideal option for all sleep positions. With the adjustable air chambers, sleepers can set the mattress to their preferred firmness level. Furthermore, its dual chamber design allows partners who have different preferences to individually adjust their own side. As a result, they can sleep comfortably in the same bed.

Consideration for Couples with GhostBed

Sharing a bed with a partner who has different preferences when it comes to the firmness or softness of a mattress can make it difficult for couples to comfortably sleep in the same bed. GhostBed offers a few different mattresses that can offer a good compromise for couples and allow them to sleep comfortably together. These include:

Ghost SmartBed – 3D Matrix: With the individually-adjustable air chambers in this mattress, each person can set their side to their desired firmness level. This smart bed also features innovative cooling technology to keep couples from getting too hot while they sleep next to each other.

GhostBed Flex: The GhostBed Flex’s medium firmness level is supportive enough for back and stomach sleepers. Yet it still offers sufficient contouring and pressure relief to keep side sleepers comfortable. The cooling layers on this mattress will also help prevent one partner’s body heat from making the other partner feel too warm.

The mattress’ design also includes individually-wrapped coils to minimize motion transfer and to allow individuals to sleep soundly, even if their partner is tossing and turning. Additionally, with GhostBed’s proprietary Spirited Edge support, it provides more usable space on the mattress without making sleepers feel like they’re going to fall off the edge.

GhostBed and Its Competitors

GhostBed certainly isn’t the only online mattress company out there. You may be trying to decide whether GhostBed or one of its many competitors offers the best mattress for you. Let’s take a look at the similarities and differences between GhostBed and four of its top online competitors: Casper, Purple, Nectar, and Tempur-Pedic

GhostBed vs Casper

Similarities

Both companies are well-known, popular online mattress brands.

Both companies offer hybrid and foam/latex mattresses.

GhostBed and Casper mattresses are responsive to position changes.

Both companies offer a similar trial period (101-night for GhostBed, 100-night for Casper).

Each mattress is contouring to each body shape.

Differences

The GhostBed Classic mattress is firmer and more supportive than the original Casper mattress.

Casper has an all-foam mattress, while the GhostBed Classic offers a mix of foam and aerated latex.

GhostBed mattresses offer patented cooling technology.

GhostBed mattress offers more bounce to make changing positions easier.

Casper offers a softer mattress that may be optimal for side sleepers looking for pressure relief.

Casper does not have any smart mattresses in its current catalogue.

GhostBed offers a 20-year warranty, while Casper only offers a 10-year warranty.

GhostBed vs Purple

Similarities

GhostBed Classic and the original Purple mattress have similar firmness levels.

Purple and GhostBed both use cooling technologies in their mattresses.

Both mattresses are compressed for shipping and arrive to your home in a box for easy set up.

Each company offers a similar trial period (101-night for GhostBed, 100-night for Purple).

Different mattress types and firmness options available to suit all sleep positions.

Differences

Purple mattresses are often more expensive than GhostBed’s comparable models.

GhostBed’s comfort layer is made using latex foam and memory foam, whereas Purple’s is made with a hyper-elastic polymer grid. Some sleepers may not find the unique feel of this polymer grid to be comfortable.

Purple does not have a smart mattress design.

GhostBed offers a 20-year warranty and Purple only includes a 10-year warranty with its mattresses.

GhostBed vs Nectar

Similarities

GhostBed and Nectar both offer budget-friendly mattresses.

Nectar’s and GhostBed’s mattresses each provide excellent pressure relief.

Nectar’s original mattress and the GhostBed Classic mattress may both be good choices for back sleepers.

Differences

The original Nectar mattress is softer than the GhostBed Classic mattress.

Nectar only sells all-foam mattresses, while GhostBed offers foam/latex mattresses, hybrid mattresses, and smart air chamber mattresses.

Side sleepers may find Nectar’s original mattress more comfortable than the GhostBed Classic, while stomach sleepers may have the opposite opinion.

GhostBed’s proprietary Ghost Bounce layer may make it a better choice for combination sleepers.

GhostBed’s mattresses offers more cooling properties than Nectar’s products.

Nectar does not have any smart mattresses.

Nectar offers a ‘Forever’ warranty, and GhostBed offers a 20-year warranty.

Nectar has a 365-night trial period compared to GhostBed’s 101-night trial period.

GhostBed vs Tempur-Pedic

Similarities

Both companies offer a mix of foam and hybrid mattresses.

You can purchase a cooling mattress from GhostBed and Tempur-Pedic.

Both companies offer a similar trial period (101 nights for GhostBed, 90 nights for Tempur-Pedic).

Both companies offer white glove delivery services.

Free shipping is included with Tempur-Pedic and GhostBed.

Differences

Tempur-Pedic has been in business a lot longer than GhostBed.

Many Tempur-Pedic mattresses are more expensive than comparable GhostBed mattresses.

GhostBed has a smart mattress, while Tempur-Pedic does not.

Tempur-Pedic only offers a 10-year warranty compared to GhostBed’s 20-year warranty.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does a GhostBed mattress last?

GhostBed mattresses feature quality construction and materials and are designed to outlast many competitors’ products. However, a number of factors, such as your body weight and how regularly you use the mattress, can impact its exact lifespan. Many sleep experts recommend replacing your mattress every 6 to 8 years, but you may find that your GhostBed mattress will still feel comfortable and supportive well beyond that time frame.

Are GhostBed mattresses good?

Because everyone’s preferences and definition of ‘good’ can vary, the answer to this question may differ from one person to the next. However, many individuals are very happy with their decision to purchase a GhostBed mattress. The company’s website shares numerous positive reviews from customers that point to various features they love about their mattress. These features include the support it offers and how it keeps them cool overnight.

Is the GhostBed good for side sleepers?

Side sleepers typically need a softer mattress that will conform to their body to offer pressure point relief. The GhostBed 3D Matrix has a plush feel with a firmness rating of 4 to 5 out of 10 and may be a good choice for side sleepers. The GhostBed Luxe is a bit firmer, with a feel of 5 to 6 out of 10, and may also be a good option for some side sleepers.

Will I need to use a box spring with GhostBed?

You can use a box spring with a GhostBed if you’d like, but it is not necessary. GhostBed mattresses are designed to be used with any hard or flat surface. They can even be paired with an adjustable base.

What is the firmness of the GhostBed mattress?

GhostBed offers five different mattresses, each with their own firmness rating:

GhostBed Classic: 7 to 8 out of 10

GhostBed Flex: 6 to 7 out of 10

GhostBed Luxe: 5 to 6 out of 10

GhostBed 3D Matrix: 4 to 5 out of 10

Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix: Customizable firmness level using the adjustable air chambers

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a new mattress, GhostBed offers a lot of great choices to consider. From their patented cooling technology, pressure-relieving materials, and new adjustable smart bed, each shopper should be able to find an ideal GhostBed mattress. These mattresses are known for helping sleepers stay comfortable overnight and for maximizing the rejuvenating and restorative sleep their bodies need. With the company’s 101-night sleep trial, you also have the opportunity to try out the mattress and see how it performs and whether it is the best fit for you.