Everest Delta 8 Review: Why It's Our Top Choice

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Narrowing down our top company for Delta 8 THC in 2021 was no easy task. We had to battle our way through slow websites and sample our way through tasteless products. We scoured lab reports and teased out answers to our questions about customer service.

At the end of the day, we were bruised, beaten, tired, and found ourselves reaching for relief, grasping at a Delta 8 package. That’s when it dawned on us: Our favorite Delta 8 THC brand of 2021 wasn’t hidden behind firewalls or lost in a stack of coffee-stained lab reports. It was the one in our hand.

How did we decide upon our top Delta 8 brand for 2021?

Outside of realizing our favorite Delta 8 THC brand simply by our own desires and actions, we used a series of questions to narrow down our top choices before finally zeroing in.

What does the brand feel like?

The brand feel is about much more than the tactile sensation experienced when handling their products, although we do consider many tactile sensations. For example, we examine:

The feel of the package

How the product handles in the hand

The product’s mouthfeel; for example with edibles or tinctures

But feeling a brand can start well before a consumer has a physical product to manipulate. There’s a good chance that people will be introduced to brands at expos or conferences. So, is the brand actively a part of the community? If so, how are they presenting themselves in person? This personality and feel often extends back to any brick-and-mortar establishments, but there’s more still.

Brands project their personality and feel online. Some go hard into social media while others utilize gorgeous websites and online storefronts to sell their products. We appreciate a beautiful online experience, especially in 2021 when so many consumers are still keeping themselves out of retail locations.

How effective are the Delta 8 products on offer?

Speaking of 2021, we want to know how well the Delta 8 THC products are performing. We need relief from the previous year, and potentially as we move into the future. So, we looked for a company with effective Delta 8 products that last a long time.

Of course, the efficacy of a Delta 8 THC product isn’t solely dependent upon how well it provides relief. We’re not looking for relief if we have to plug our noses to achieve it. We’re looking for a flavorful experience, as well. We hover around delectable Delta 8 THC products like bees around flowers, and when we finally swoop in for a dose, we want fragrant, delicious relief.

What x-factor does the Delta 8 company bring to the table?

Any company that wants to truly break through the Delta 8 THC space is going up against other companies that have been previously well-established as CBD and recreational cannabis companies. This can make it difficult to get in front of the eyes of the consumer. So, some companies bring an x-factor that isn’t found elsewhere. What can we find in a company that gives it that outstanding x-factor? We asked ourselves that question as we scoured the industry for our 2021 top choice for Delta 8 THC.

Why Did We Choose Everest as Our Favorite Delta 8 THC Brand of 2021?

When we were exhausted from plodding through a mountain of decisions to make as we stacked up Delta 8 THC companies against each other, we found ourselves reaching for D8 relief. What we found in our hand was our top choice for 2021: Everest.

So, why did we pick Everest as our top Delta 8 THC brand of 2021? We determined that:

They have a gorgeous website design, functional structure, and easy-to-use online shopping experience

Their customer service is easy to interact with, well informed, and polite

Their products are well-constructed and feel solid and modern in the hand

Their Delta 8 THC gummies are incredibly tasty

Potency: Their products are some of the highest, single-dose edible THC gummies on the market

Color: Their products match their website, right down to the gummy itself

Efficacy: Everest’s Delta 8 brings full relief

Sustainably sourced hemp: Everest uses organic growing methods to grow their hemp in the USA

Thoroughly tested products let us know we’re eating something healthy

Vegan Delta 8 created with pure ingredients and no preservatives

Their tinctures are potent, with a refreshing mint taste

With all the positives, it was difficult to pick one thing we love the most about Everest’s Delta 8 THC.

What Do We Love the Most About Everest?

Our love story with Everest started when we first met them. We loved their style and color. Their simple yet elegant nature caught our attention. They’re stylish without being ostentatious. They're luxurious without oversized glamor. We couldn’t help but be attracted to how they presented themselves.

Then we talked to them, bought from them, and found ourselves about to open our first container of blue raspberry gummies, with 20 mg of Delta 8 THC in each piece. We love the feel of the package because it felt so contemporary; it was sturdy and pleasingly textured. We broke it open and smelled the sweet treats with happy noses. As we quickly dove in and tried our first bite, the flavor burst onto our taste buds and satiated our sweetest sweet tooth.

In what seemed like no time, the active ingredients kicked in with a clean, pure feeling. Relief rolled over us like a blanket and wrapped us up for hours. So, it should be no surprise that when we finally finished researching our top Delta 8 company for 2021, we fell right back into the winner’s arms.

How to Infuse Everest’s Delta 8 THC Products into Your Every Day Routine

If we’ve inspired you to join our love story with Everest, we want you to get started right. Their Delta 8 gummies and tincture each taste great and will deliver a full, cannabinoid-filled dose that lasts most of the day.

All in all, Everest’s Delta THC 8 products are something we can use all day, every day. That’s why Everest is our top choice for Delta 8 THC companies in 2021.

One more note: Keep in mind that hemp-derived Delta 8 products are not yet legally available in every U.S. state, so check your state laws before attempting to purchase.