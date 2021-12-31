Elm & Rye: Complete Review

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Even with a healthy diet and making healthy lifestyle choices, many people still have vitamin and nutrient deficiencies. And whether you’re deficient or just want to ensure that your levels are at a proper range, it never hurts to supplement.

These days, there are thousands of different supplements to choose with, along with hundreds of different brands to choose from. And while variety is nice, it can make things a little more difficult for consumers who are looking for a supplement that is safe and effective.

Elm & Rye is one of the newest supplement brands to enter the industry, but in just a year alone, the company has experienced immense success and customer satisfaction. Unlike other supplement brands on the market, Elm & Rye uses pure, sustainability sourced ingredients. From ingredient sourcing to product packaging, all products are made in a way that takes the environmental and social impact into consideration.

Not only are Elm & Rye supplements made with quality, sustainable ingredients, this is confirmed by 3rd party testing. Each supplement is tested by an independent lab to assure purity and potency. This shows just how customer-focused and transparent Elm & Rye is.

So whether you want to boost brain health or gut health, or if you want to shed stubborn fat, you’re sure to find just the supplement you need from Elm & Rye.

Most Popular Elm & Rye Products

As mentioned above, Elm & Rye doesn’t provide just one type of supplement. Instead, the brand has formulated a variety of different products that are designed to meet your specific nutrient and lifestyle needs.

Want to improve your sleep quality and quantity? Consider the delicious Melatonin Gummies. Want to boost your cognitive health so that you can be more productive? The brand’s Nootropics supplement may be what you’re missing.

Here is some in-depth information about some of Elm & Rye’s top selling products.

Testosterone Support

Testosterone Support can be used for men who want to lose fat and gain muscle. It can also be used for those who have low testosterone levels. While this condition is typically treated with testosterone injections, some prefer a more natural option.

Older men, such as those 40 and older, are at an increased risk of low testosterone. As men get older, the body produces less testosterone, which eventually causes levels to drop below the healthy range. Low testosterone does more than impact a man's libido and sexual performance. Men with low T are also more likely to experience:

● Weight gain

● Muscle loss

● Reduced bone mass

● Fatigue

While low testosterone levels are a natural part of aging, this doesn’t mean that men should simply accept it and move on. This is one of the many conditions that can benefit from Testosterone supplement from Elm & Rye.

This supplement is formulated with 6 highly effective ingredients that are designed to increase testosterone production and levels. These ingredients include:

● Tribulus Terrestris Powder (Tribulus Terrestris)

● Chrysin 99%

● Diindolylmethane (DIM)

● Long Jack Eurycoma Root (Eurycoma Longifolia)

● Gamma Oryzanol Powder

● Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate)

Here’s how each of these ingredients work to promote healthy testosterone production, which in turn boosts testosterone levels.

Tribulus Terrestris Powder (Tribulus Terrestris)

This ingredient contains chemical compounds that increase many hormone levels in the body, including testosterone. Tribulus Terrestris has also shown to be an effective treatment for low libido and poor sexual performance.

Chrysin 99%

Chrysin is a naturally occurring flavonoid that can be harvested from many different plants, including passionflower. Studies have found that this flavonoid can benefit men who want to gain muscle mass. It may also increase testosterone production.

Diindolylmethane (DIM)

Diindolylmethane supports free testosterone levels by inhibiting aromatase. This is an enzyme that converts testosterone to estrogen. When men have high estrogen levels, testosterone levels decrease. So by preventing the conversion of testosterone to estrogen, T levels can more readily increase.

Long Jack Eurycoma Root (Eurycoma Longifolia)

Research shows that Long Jack Eurycoma Root is effective in elevating serum testosterone while also improving muscle strength. The ingredient has strong antioxidant properties, which protect the body from free radicals that cause cellular damage.

Gamma Oryzanol Powder

Gamma Oryzanol Powder increases testosterone and human growth hormone levels. It may also be effective at improving strength, especially in men who lift weights or partake in any other kind of resistance training.

Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate)

Calcium does more than build strong bones! Studies have found that calcium channels may influence testosterone levels. It’s thought that men with higher levels of calcium are more likely to have high testosterone levels as well.

Losing weight isn’t easy. And after spending weeks dieting and exercising, you may find that you still aren’t happy with the number on the scale or what you see in the mirror. Fat Burner from Elm & Rye is the gold standard fat burning supplement. It’s designed to boost metabolism, increase calorie burn, and give you an energy boost so that you can power through those tough workouts.

This fat burning supplement contains all natural ingredients that work to rev up your metabolism, ensuring that your body is in optimal fat burning mode. It also contains energy-boosting ingredients that will keep you energized and focused.

Each Fat Burner capsule contains:

● Niacin (Vitamin B3)

● Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI)

● Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)

● Caffeine Anhydrous

● L-Theanine

● Green Coffee Extract

● Green Tea Extract

● Ashwagandha

● Rhodiola Extract

● Coleus Forskohlii

When combined with diet and exercise, this supplement can help you lose that stubborn fat so that you can finally reach your weight loss goal. Here’s how each of these ingredients contribute to helping you burn fat.

B Vitamins

Fat Burner contains vitamin B3, B6, and B12. These B vitamins are needed for focus and energy. They also work with the metabolism to convert food into energy. When calories are burned for energy, they aren’t stored as excess fat.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine is a stimulant that increases metabolic rate. This means that your body is able to more effectively and efficiently use excess body fat for energy. Caffeine is one of the most commonly used ingredients in fat burner products. Our products have about 270mg of caffeine per serving, which is about the same amount of caffeine you will find in a Tall Starbucks coffee. Mayo Clinic recommends healthy adults avoid going over 400mg of caffeine a day, so that is something to keep in mind when taking any supplements containing caffeine.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is known for its ability to encourage relaxation and focus. It stimulates GABA production, which is a neurotransmitter. L-Theanine can also counteract some of the side effects of caffeine, such as an energy spike and the subsequent crash.

Green Coffee Extract

Green coffee is unroasted coffee beans that act like fiber when ingested. This ingredient is effective in reducing appetite while also stabilizing blood sugar levels. It may also slow the absorption of carbohydrates.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea is one of the most effective, natural fat burners. It increases fat oxidation by up to 17%! Green tea also packs a powerful antioxidant punch. It contains catechins, to include EGCG, which boosts metabolism.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha benefits the body in many different ways. It reduces inflammation throughout the body, which means less aches and pains. It also reduces cortisol levels, which are often elevated due to stress and anxiety.

Rhodiola Extract

Rhodiola is an adaptogen herb that is commonly known as the “golden root.” It’s widely used in alternative medicine to decrease stress and anxiety levels while also improving the body’s resistance to stress. Since stress can be counterproductive to weight loss, this ingredient is quite beneficial.

Coleus Forskohlii

Coleus Forskohlii activates an enzyme known as cAMP. This enzyme increases lipolysis and targets fat stored in the cells. This increases and may even speed up the rate of fat loss.

Daily Probiotic

Probiotics are living microorganisms that are needed for a healthy digestive system. Probiotics promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which minimizes the risk of many different diseases. When the digestive system has a healthy balance of good bacteria, you're less likely to experience digestive issues, obesity, and even mental health problems.

Daily Probiotic from Elm & Rye is formulated to promote a balanced, healthy gut while also boosting the immune system. Unlike other supplements, Daily Probiotic contains just one active ingredient: Lactobacillus acidophilus.

This is one of the most common types of probiotics. It can be found in yogurt and cheese, as well as fermented foods, and of course in supplements. Lactobacillus acidophilus produces lactic acid by producing the enzyme lactase. Lactase breaks down lactose, into lactic acid.

So how does Lactobacillus acidophilus improve digestive health as well as overall health? Some of the most widely researched benefits include:

● Promotes weight loss

● Prevents and reduces cold and flu symptoms

● Improves symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

● Prevents and reduces allergy symptoms

● Reduces high cholesterol levels, including LDL cholesterol

● May prevent or reduce diarrhea

● Can treat and prevent vaginal infections

By taking Daily Probiotic as the name intends, you’ll notice a huge impact on your overall health and well-being.

Nootropics

Do you commonly experience a condition known as brain fog? Do you have days where you find it hard to focus and concentrate? Productivity relies on your overall cognitive health to be in good shape, but if you’re like most people, you could use a little boost for your memory, focus, and cognition.

While there are all sorts of vitamins and minerals you can take individually to improve your cognition and brain health, there is a better option. Nootropics from Elm & Rye contains all of the vitamins, minerals, and other compounds that will give you the cognitive boost you need.

Each serving contains nutrients that your brain is sure to love, including:

● Niacin (Vitamin B3)

● Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI)

● Caffeine Anhydrous

● Gamma-Aminobutyric

● Bacopa Monnieri Extract

● Alpha GPC

● L-Theanine

● Phosphatidylserine extract

● L-Tyrosine

● Huperzine-A 1%

Each of these ingredients benefits the brain and cognitive function in different ways. For example, studies have found that Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, not only improves cognitive function, but may even be able to prevent cognitive decline. Gamma-Aminobutyric (GABA), is a neurotransmitter that, when at optimal levels, supports perceptual and attentional functioning as well as superior cognitive performance.

With this combination of nootropic ingredients, you’ll think more sharply and clearly. You’ll also find that it's much easier to concentrate and focus, which will be a huge boost to your productivity levels at work and at home. While nootropics protect the brain against cognitive decline, especially in adults and seniors, you’re never too young to benefit from this type of supplement.

Whether it’s cold and flu season or if you simply want to give your immune system the support it needs, taking the right supplement can make a world of a difference. And while there are many vitamins and minerals, such as zinc and vitamin C, that are well-known for boosting and supporting the immune system, there are other highly effective options as well.

Elderberry is one of the most widely used medicinal plants throughout the world due to its high antioxidant content. Dating back to the time of the Egyptians, elderberry was used to heal burns and to improve complexion. The flowers and leaves have also been used to treat swelling, inflammation, and for pain relief.

Today, elderberries are used as a supplement for treating cold and flu symptoms. Studies have shown that elderberry extract may be able to minimize common symptoms such as:

● Cough

● Sore throat

● Runny or stuffy nose

● Headache

● Muscle and body aches

If you want to try elderberry, one of the best supplements on the market is Elderberry Gummies from Elm & Rye. These flavorful gummies offer a fun, tasty way to give your immune system a healthy boost. They’re also a great alternative for those who dislike or can’t take traditional capsules.

Just one gummy a day supports a healthy immune system and a healthy heart. And if you happen to get sick, these elderberry gummies can relieve cold and flu symptoms so that you can get back to feeling your best sooner.

Melatonin Gummies

How often do you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated? Chances are that you’re like most people and instead wake up feeling tired, maybe even like you never slept at all. Sleep problems are more common than ever before. A growing number of people experience sleep disturbances or difficulty falling or staying asleep.

Because of this, there have been a growing number of over-the-counter sleep aids that are designed to promote better sleep. There are also all-natural supplements, such as Melatonin Gummies from Elm & Rye, that use natural ingredients to improve sleep quality and quantity.

Whether you have issues falling asleep or staying asleep, Melatonin Gummies can help you get the sound rest that you need. When taken as directed, this supplement not only promotes better sleep, but also improves morning alertness. It can even help reduce the side effects caused by jet lag.

Melatonin Gummies contain simple ingredients, including melatonin, sugar, and pectin. They’re flavored with natural flavors and are colored with vegetable juice. These gummies even contain spirulina extract, which has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

So what exactly is melatonin? Melatonin is a hormone made by the pineal gland, which is located in the middle of the brain. The hormone helps your body know when to sleep and when to wake up, a cycle known as the circadian rhythm.

At night, your body naturally produces more melatonin. Levels drop during the day, and increase in the evening as the sun starts to set. Light, along with your internal body clock, dictate how much melatonin your body makes.

If you don't have proper melatonin levels in the evening, you may find it hard to fall asleep or stay asleep. A melatonin supplement can also benefit those who have insomnia or delayed sleep phase disorder.

Collagen

Collagen is a protein that accounts for about a third of all of the protein in your body along with three quarters of your skin. It plays a large role in ensuring that your joints are healthy and that your skin is elastic. Collagen can be found in your muscles, bones, and in your blood.

As we get older, collagen breaks down, and the body isn’t able to produce it as readily. This is why many people use collagen supplements to ensure their collagen level is in a healthy range. Collagen is needed for not only bone and joint health, but for hair, skin, and nail health as well.

Collagen also offers other health benefits, including:

● Relieving joint pain

● Promotes heart health

● Increases muscle mass

● Supports gut health

If you’re looking for a high quality collagen supplement, Elm & Rye has got you covered. This supplement contains 1000 mg of hydrolyzed collagen as well as 90 mg of vitamin C. The combination of these two ingredients will ensure that your bones, joints, hair, skin, and nails are healthier than ever before.

Magnesium is an extremely important mineral. It’s needed to maintain bone and muscle health and helps to improve muscle function while also promoting faster recovery. Magnesium also supports other processes, including:

● Regulating blood sugar levels

● Regulating blood pressure

● Regulating muscle and nerve function

● Creating protein, bone, and DNA

Magnesium deficiency is one of the most common deficiencies. While less than 2% of Americans have been diagnosed with a deficiency, studies suggest that around 75% of Americans aren't meeting the recommended daily intake. Magnesium deficiency only presents noticeable symptoms when levels are severely low, which is why most people are deficient and don't know it.

Low magnesium levels have been associated with many health issues, including chronic diarrhea, diabetes, and poor nutrient absorption. Those with low magnesium levels are likely to experience muscle cramps, osteoporosis, mental health issues, high blood pressure, and fatigue.

If you’re looking for a high quality magnesium supplement, check out Elm & Rye. Each tablet contains 30 mg of magnesium gluconate. While most people who eat a healthy diet get plenty of magnesium, it never hurts to supplement.

Fish Oil

There are tons of fish oil supplements on the market, but if you're looking for one that's made with potent, high quality ingredients, Elm & Rye is the brand for you. This company uses sustainable ingredients, and each supplement is lab tested to ensure potency and quality.

And while you’ve likely heard about fish oil many times, not many people know about the benefits of taking fish oil supplements. Fish oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids as well as vitamin A and D, all of which can benefit your overall health.

If you don’t eat fatty fish once or twice a week, it’s a great idea to supplement with omega-3s. Taking omega-3s regularly offers all sorts of health benefits, including:

● Reduces inflammation

● Improves heart health

● Supports muscle and joint health

● Reduces symptoms from mental disorders

● Improves eye health

● Supports healthy skin

What’s nice about Elm & Rye Fish Oil supplement is that each serving contains a whopping 1000 mg of high quality fish oil. Taking this supplement each day can help with daily aches and pain caused by inflammation. You will also notice that your skin feels healthier and that you overall just feel better!

