Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Stay Curious
Health

Do Our Bodies Have Weight 'Set Points' They Always Revert To?

There's some evidence of set points, but they don't determine your fate.

By Alex OrlandoDecember 26, 2019 6:00 PM
Set Points
(Credit: Monthira/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

We’ve all been there. You’re prepping your meals, counting calories and hitting the gym with gusto. Then, you step on the scale to see that your weight has boomeranged back to the same old number. What happened? 

There’s actually a scientific explanation for why the human body always seems to revert to its previous weight. Say hello to the set point theory. You can think of your set point as your ‘natural’ body weight — or the number that it usually hovers around on the scale. Both genetics and environmental factors contribute to a person’s set point. 

Basically, the theory holds the body uses different regulatory mechanisms to defend a default weight range. When you take in less calories, for example, the body fights the deficit by slowing your metabolism and boosting your appetite. Though set point theory hasn’t been fully validated yet, it may make dieting difficult —not just in terms of losing weight, but actively keeping it off.

There are some ways to outsmart this pesky biological tendency, though. Some studies suggest losing just 5 to 10 percent of your body weight at a time. By losing weight gradually, you can potentially lower your body’s set point.

Read more:

When Dieting, Should We Be Fasting or Grazing?

The Biggest Factor Behind Obesity May Be One We Don't Want to Hear

Breakfast Might Not Be So Essential After All

Related Content

Is It Ever Too Late to Start Being Healthy?

What's the Difference Between White Fat and Brown Fat?

How to Tell If Your Body Is In Ketosis

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In