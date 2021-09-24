Delta 8 THC Near Me: Where to Buy The Best D8 Products Online

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s how to shop online. Online retailers experienced a boom in business over the past year. In fact, according to Digital Commerce 360, e-commerce grew by a staggering 44% from the previous year. Their data also showed that more than 21% of all retail sales were done online during the same time period.

That’s got us thinking about how you may want to find the best Delta 8 THC products online. Unfortunately, you can’t buy Delta 8 products online in the same places where you buy your groceries and shampoo. Major online retailers like Amazon don’t offer the cannabis-derived products we’re discussing. So, where are the best places to buy Delta 8 THC products online? Let’s explore a collection of websites we’ve curated for your Delta 8 shopping convenience.

The Top 3 Best Places to Buy Delta 8 Products Online

Everest - Premium Products, Best Quality Burman’s Health Shop - Extensive Shopping Experience Direct Delta 8 - Beautiful Online Store, Tasty Array of Products

Factors to Consider

When deciding the best places to buy Delta 8 THC products online, consider basing your decision upon the following factors:

How user-friendly is the website experience? Is it clear what the company has to offer, how to purchase it, what to do in case you need a refund, or do they offer an accessible link to their customer service team? If it’s clear that the company has made its utmost attempt to inspire confidence in your shopping experience, then there’s a good chance their products will be equally consumer-focused. What do others have to say about their experiences? Online reviews, while not always completely trustworthy, may point you in the right direction. However, when buying Delta 8 THC online, the game is still new. So, some companies may be simply too new to have an online experience. It’s up to you if you want to take a chance on them or not. How much are you paying per mg of Delta 8 THC? While price is not a firm indicator of overall quality, you may get a good sense of what kind of Delta 8 THC you’re buying online when you check to see how much it costs. The best way to do this is to determine how many milligrams of Delta 8 THC you’ll get in a product and divide its price by that number. This will give you the price per milligram of your Delta 8 THC. Where does your product actually come from? We want you to know because we’d want to know. Some companies clearly display the origins of their products, others obscure the source and may require a phone call to their customer support to get an answer.

If you care about where your Delta 8 THC products are coming from, then you should double-check with the company for the origins if you’re unsure. That’s because hemp-derived products can be shipped internationally and the myriad sources mean a varying plethora of regulations surrounding their production. If you know the source of your Delta 8 THC, you know exactly what you’re getting.

5. Segueing from the previous point, how transparent is the company of their products? Perhaps as important as the source of your Delta 8 THC is how it's tested and what those results have to say. Does the company you’re potentially buying from offer easy access to their test results? If so, do the levels of Delta 8 THC in the products match what’s advertised? What do you know about the company that’s testing their products?

Be sure you’re buying your Delta 8 THC online from a company that uses independent third-party testing labs. Of course, not all labs are made the same, so consider researching the history of the testing lab itself if you want to be extra cautious.

One more note: Keep in mind that hemp-derived Delta 8 products are not yet legally available in every U.S. state, so check your state laws before attempting to purchase.

How We Decided Where to Buy the Best Delta 8 Products Online

Source of Hemp

The source of your hemp is perhaps the most important factor in its quality. Some places where it can be grown, processed, manufactured simply do not match the standards of others. The varying level of regulations leaves a lot of room for some hemp-derived products to blur the lines of what might be acceptable for you as a consumer.

Understanding the regulations for the hemp market for your Delta 8 THC products will help you better assess if a company’s products are right for you. That’s why we consider the source of the hemp to be so important in determining which Delta 8 THC products to buy.

Lab Testing and Results

Not all testing labs are created equally. Make sure to not only check the results of the tests but also where the results are originating. If the lab in question is a questionable lab with a history of neglecting its duties, then find a company that tests among the best. A trustworthy lab won’t let shoddy products onto the marketplace, and a clear knowledge of a product’s results can tell you more than any marketing team.

Website User Experience

You click the link, you load the website. Sometimes, it doesn’t always work though. A clunky website full of information you don’t need—and didn’t ask for—shows that a company cares more about itself than you. It's recommended that you work with websites that work well with you. A quick load time, easy-to-read buttons, and an appealing store with functional widgets that make your shopping experience a breeze is one of the most important things we look for when determining the best places to shop for Delta 8 THC online.

Payment Options

Despite all of the banking regulations that make it difficult for cannabis and hemp-derived products to thrive, the best places to shop for Delta 8 THC offer an array of payment options that make your life easier.

Shipping and Returns

If anything eases consumer fears while building customer relationships, it's the shipping and returns policy. Free shipping is always nice. If it’s not offered by a company in the 2020s, it seems a bit strange. But if a company is going to charge you for shipping, no one likes a company that hides that fact until the last moment before you click ‘complete order’. Honesty and integrity are important here, so we like to find companies that either offer free shipping or let you know upfront about shipping costs and what to expect.

It’s not just the cost of the shipping that’s important. There are two more key elements in selecting a high-quality place to purchase Delta 8 THC online: speed of delivery and discretion. If your Delta 8 THC products arrive in flamboyant packages announcing what they are, it may defeat the purpose of having it being discreetly delivered. Moreover, the timeframe in which it's delivered is a factor that impacts your health. That’s why when reviewing where to buy Delta 8 THC online, we take shipping seriously.

But what if the shipping is better than expected, but the product is worse? That’s when it’s time to look at a company’s return policy. No return policy in place? That’s a clear red flag. Easy, free returns on products? Now that’s a company that believes in what it offers, and that’s why we think they’re a good place to buy your Delta 8 products online.

Type of Extraction

Not everyone is going to care about what type of extraction method a company is using, but some may find it vital. That’s because the extraction method not only leaves behind a carbon footprint, but it may leave something behind in the final product, as well.

Some extractions use potentially hazardous compounds such as butane or propane to remove the cannabinoids from the plant material. While the manufacturers and processors claim that the harmful compounds are completely flushed out of the final product, the extra-cautious may be more likely to seek out a product that doesn’t involve the use of a hydrocarbon. Supercritical CO2 extractions are just one example of an extraction method that may offer a cleaner product.

Is the company that’s selling Delta 8 THC online clear about their extraction and processing methods? It can be a bit technical, but if a company offers this info, we consider it evidence of their effort to please their customers.

Potency

Not all Delta 8 THC products that you can buy online are created equally. The potency of the products you’re looking at varies wildly. Some fast-acting products will deliver the same amount of Delta 8 THC in a few seconds that a longer-lasting product may deliver over a handful of hours.

We know that consumers of hemp-derived products that want to consume Delta 8 THC are looking for a range of options. That’s why we consider it good form for a company to offer low-dose options for beginners and those with low tolerances. On the other hand, we also like to see an offering to people with a higher tolerance to cannabinoids; high dosage products that deliver all day long are integral to this demographic’s satisfaction.

Taste

Many Delta 8 THC products on the market today are scrumptious little treats that are hard to distinguish from popular candies in taste. Others taste like the manufacturer ripped the hemp roots out of the ground and stuffed them in your mouth. It’s the nature of hemp-derived products to taste like earth, but some companies try their best to give your tastebuds a bit of relief.

For some consumers, of course, the earthy flavor is preferable, which is why most companies offer some type of “unflavored” varieties of Delta 8 products. If we see that the company makes an all-natural flavored version of their otherwise fruity and dessert-like range of flavors, we know they understand the market and their customers.

Quantities Available

Much like the taste, potency and extraction methods, customers want a range of quantities. Some customers will be first-timers wanting just small samples of products. Other long-timers know what they want and want it in bulk. The best Delta 8 THC companies selling their products online offer a quantity size for every customer. From tiny, one-time goods, to long-lasting jars of Delta 8 THC products, we think consumers should have choices.

Ingredients

Besides the Delta 8 THC, what exactly are you getting in your products? If you can’t answer that question, that company from which you’re purchasing should. A clear label indicating precisely what you’re consuming is essential. Without this information, a company will never make this list of best places to buy Delta 8 online.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is highly important, but it’s not everything. That’s because this industry is still new and you wouldn’t want to necessarily overlook a new player in the game just because you haven’t heard of them. However, if a longtime reputation of quality products and service is your thing, you’ll find those companies on this list. If they’ve helped other people buy Delta 8 THC online for a long time, we think they can help you, too.

Customer Service

A quality website and attractive products with affordable prices may induce a purchase, but what happens when you have a question for that company or when a shipment goes missing? Can you get a hold of customer service? Do they offer more than one way to get in contact with their company?

If you’re considering beginning a Delta 8 THC regimen of any kind and want to build a relationship with a company or two, consider getting to know their customer service centers first. The information you glean from an experience with them says a lot about their management and how they treat their customers. That’s why we’ve looked at customer service as a point of concern when considering the best places to buy Delta 8 THC online.

Transparency

Encompassing much of what we’ve discussed, we want to know this information without having to spend hours searching for it. Some companies that sell D8 online provide additional information below the fold of their website, others have dedicated FAQ pages.

However, a certain level of transparency about the products and business practices in question is an important part of determining where we would recommend that consumers buy their Delta 8 THC products online.

Do they give back?

Do they donate to charity? Do they run an informative blog? Do they offer you rewards or discounts? These kinds of acts aren’t entirely necessary, but they are a quality bonus that any Delta 8 THC company could offer.

Using these 14 points of consideration, here’s a list of our top 3 places to buy Delta 8 THC products online.

Our 3 Favorite Places to Buy Delta 8 Products Online

The website couldn’t look better. It’s clean above the fold and draws the eye to a lovely view of sunlight beaming out from Mount Everest. Click on any of their products and you’ll immediately see a list of ingredients with a link to their test results. Of course, the results are clean, honest, and show that you’re getting a good deal for the price of these sustainably sourced cannabinoids.

If you decide you don’t like their products, that’s no problem. While they try to process and ship your order within 1 to 2 business days, you can easily cancel it before it ships out if you like, or you can send it back to receive a full refund on the purchase price. They make it easy to understand their shipping and return policy, so the commitment for their products is relatively minimal.

2. Burman’s Health Store

Whether you want to shop in-store, online, or by phone, Burman’s Health Store leans into their customer service. They offer contact services through their brick-and-mortar location, a phone call, and even a text message.

They also offer a long-time running blog and a podcast, as well. They offer advice, answer questions, and dive into topics related to hemp-derived topics. They seem to honestly know their business and want to help people interested in things like Delta 8.

What their website lacks in clarity and brevity, they make up for with a generous range of Delta 8 products to select from at all price ranges. Their bundle packages offer interesting choices that make it easy to get a bit of everything.

3. Direct Delta 8

At the time of writing this, on the top of their website, they brightly display a banner that indicates a Prime Day discount for 25% off every order. That’s a solid start for the economic consumer wanting a decent discount. If you scroll down and wait a while on their page, you’ll be greeted with an offer for free shipping on all orders over $100.

It’s clear that Direct Delta 8 wants its customers to save money over the long run. They have very affordable cartridges, flower, edibles, and distillates. We like this company for people who truly want to save money without really sacrificing on quality.

What is Delta 8 THC and How Can it Help People?

One of the lesser-discussed impacts of Covid-19 on the human population has been the dramatic increase in reports of reduced mental wellness. In fact, the World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus’ “main psychological impact to date is elevated rates of stress or anxiety.” Unfortunately, mental wellness can often be even more difficult to treat than physical symptoms and can last indefinitely. So it comes as no surprise that people are often looking for ways to improve their own mental well-being.

As a result, for those who are inclined towards hemp-derived products, it’s not uncommon to encounter a compound they may vaguely recognize but not yet fully understand. That compound is delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol.

For reader ease, we’ll continue to refer to it as Delta 8 THC, or D8. According to research, Delta 8 is an analog of the better-known delta-9-THC. Much like its more famous counterpart, it also binds to the CB1 receptors located throughout the body within the endocannabinoid system. Though it has a decreased ability to induce psychotropic effects, Delta 8 has been shown to regulate potassium channels, increase protein kinase reactions, and inhibit adenylyl cyclase. But what does that mean for the everyday consumer?

How Does Delta 8 THC Work in the Body?

While most people are aware that cannabis plants are full of useful compounds, they’re often more familiar with CBD and THC. If you’re at all familiar with how those chemicals work, then it won’t be difficult to understand the relationship your body has with Delta 8 THC.

CBD and THC are both cannabinoids that interact with your body’s central nervous system or CNS. More specifically, they target receptors in your body that make up your endocannabinoid system or ECS. The ECS has two main receptor nodes known as CB1 and CB2 receptors, respectively. Under normal circumstances, your body will produce two endocannabinoids, 2-ag and anandamide. These are endogenous equivalents of CBD and THC. That’s why our bodies freely accept phytocannabinoids when consumed. Delta 8 THC simply takes advantage of this pathway and binds to the CB1 receptors located throughout the body.

How to Properly Dose Delta 8 THC

It's widely known that not only does the human body react with cannabinoids, it can also grow a tolerance to the consumption of these products. This may have you wondering how to properly dose your Delta 8 THC. When thinking about how to dose, it's important to realize that every human is unique in how they interact with hemp-derived products, including when they consume Delta 8. How one person doses their Delta 8 may look entirely different than how you dose yours.

So, where do you start when you’re considering Delta 8 THC? You start with as little as possible.

What you want to know before you begin any Delta 8 THC regimen is what your base level of tolerance is. There’s no reason to consume far too much, knowing it will likely have the desired effect. Instead, consume as little as possible to see how little you truly need in order to benefit from consumption. Once you’re familiar with your base level of tolerance, you’ll be ready to guide yourself towards a useful dosing schedule. You can do so by using the following techniques:

Consume as little as possible to start out with

Fully read the label of your Delta 8 products; they will give you valuable information such as the quantity of Delta 8 THC you’ll consume along with the time it takes to activate after consumption

Balance your consumption of Delta 8 by utilizing a range of products; some are better for all-day relief, others are more suited for rapid, short-term results

If you feel yourself consuming more than you’d wish, taking some time off of cannabinoids will help reduce your elevated tolerance

Thankfully, people often note that Delta 8 THC consumption offers many of the benefits of its better-known counterpart, Delta 9 THC, but doesn’t include an overpowering psychoactive effect. For many, this benefit alone is enough to convince them to try out a THC product for the first time. If you’re curious yourself, come back to this guide of where to buy the best Delta 8 THC products online at any time.