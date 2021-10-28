CBG vs CBD: Detailed Breakdown and Best Products

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD and THC are definitely two of the most well-known cannabinoids. CBD is known for its calming, therapeutic effects while THC is famous for its psychoactive effects that cause feelings of euphoria and sometimes confusion. While CBD and THC have both had plenty of time in the spotlight, lesser-known cannabinoids, such as CBG, are capturing interest from consumers and scientists alike.

Initial studies show that CBG may have similar characteristics of CBD. Both of these cannabinoids have no psychoactive properties. Instead, they offer antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and analgesic properties.

Here’s what you need to know about the similarities and differences between CBG and CBD. We'll also take a look at some of the top CBD products on the market.

What is CBG?

CBG, which stands for cannabigerol, is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis plants. Young hemp plants produce cannabigerolic acid (CBGA). As the plant matures, CBGA breaks down into cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA). These two compounds are then converted into CBD and THC. Any leftover CBGA is converted into CBG.

Even though CBG was first isolated back in 1964, the cannabinoid didn’t get a lot of attention, so there are very few studies about the compound. Modern research is in preclinical stages, but from what we know so far, CBG may have various therapeutic side effects.

It’s possible that CBG has strong pain-relieving properties that may be more effective than THC. CBG may interact with the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system, which influence inflammation, pain, and even heat sensitivity. The cannabinoid may also have antidepressant, anticancer, and antibacterial qualities.

What is CBD?

CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, naturally occurs in high concentrations in hemp and cannabis plants. CBD was first isolated all the way back in the 1930s but was mostly put aside until the 1970s when scientists determined it may be an effective anti-convulsant.

Over the years, research has confirmed many of the therapeutic benefits that CBD offers, including anti-anxiety, pain-relieving, anti-nausea, and sedative qualities. CBD has also shown to be an effective treatment for severe forms of childhood epilepsy and is used in an FDA approved drug, Epidiolex.

Over the last few years, CBD has become the cannabinoid of choice, not only for the many therapeutic benefits it offers, but also because it has no psychoactive properties. Unlike THC, CBD offers pain relief and other benefits without the risk of paranoia, anxiety, or impaired cognitive function.

Like CBG, CBD interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors.

Differences Between CBG & CBD

Though they offer very similar therapeutic properties, CBG and CBD do have some differences. For example, the two cannabinoids have different molecular structures. This means that the arrangement of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen is different. Molecular structure impacts how the cannabinoid binds with receptors and also impacts bioavailability.

CBG and CBD are also unique in how they activate receptors. One study looked at how CBG and CBD interact with the 5-HT1A serotonin receptor. CBG behaves as an antagonist at that receptor, where CBD has strong anti-nausea effects, which means it acts like an agonist.

So even though the two cannabinoids are similar, when bound to the same place, they have opposing effects on this specific receptor.

CBG and CBD differ in how they stimulate the appetite. A study conducted on rats found that CBG encouraged the animals to eat two times their normal food intake. But, a study conducted on CBD found that the cannabinoid significantly reduces total food intake.

Therapeutic Benefits of CBG vs CBD

There isn’t a lot of research that has delved into the therapeutic effects of CBG. However, preclinical studies offer a little bit of insight as to how the cannabinoid may interact with the body. Like CBD, CBG doesn’t have any psychoactive properties. Instead, it offers other therapeutic benefits, including:

● Appetite stimulation

● Anti-cancer properties

● Antibiotic properties

● Potential treatment for MRSA bacterial infections

As interest in CBG continues to grow, we can expect to learn more about the cannabinoid over the next few years. The hope is that more clinical studies and research will be conducted so that we can get a better understanding of the benefits that CBG offers.

CBD is in a similar situation, but there are far more studies that have been conducted. Research has found that CBD offers a host of therapeutic benefits, including:

● Pain relief

● Improved sleep

● Lowered stress and anxiety

● Neuroprotective properties

But as with any cannabinoid, there is always more to learn. Most studies have been conducted on animals, so human trials are crucial to fully understand how CBG and CBD interact in the body.

Final Thoughts

CBD and CBG are two similar yet unique cannabinoids. While hemp plants contain a much higher dose of CBD, CBG can also be extracted and used in all sorts of products. These two cannabinoids offer a variety of therapeutic benefits, and when combined, can provide highly effective relief that keeps you feeling your best.