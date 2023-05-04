CBD Tea: How to Make the Perfect Cup

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Tea has been the drink of choice for thousands of years as a medical and therapeutic remedy for all sorts of ailments. Some drink the aromatic beverage to ease cold symptoms while others drink it on a daily basis to help them wake up or to ease them into a good night’s sleep.

What if you could make tea time even better by infusing your favorite drink with CBD? CBD tea is one of the best ways to get your daily dose of cannabidiol by drinking a soothing beverage. There are many ways to make CBD tea, including using ready-made tea bags, CBD buds, and by adding CBD oil to tea.

Here’s everything you need to know about making the perfect cup.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of the many cannabinoids that naturally occur in hemp plants. CBD products have continued to rise in popularity over the last few years, due to the cannabinoids therapeutic benefits. When taken at the correct dose, CBD can:

Ease aches and pains

Minimize stress and anxiety

Support healthier sleep

Ease an upset stomach

This means that a cup of CBD can benefit you in more ways than one. Enjoy the tea in the morning to get focused and ready for the day. Or you can enjoy it at night to keep racing thoughts at bay so that you can get the sound sleep you need.

Unlike other cannabinoids, such as THC, CBD doesn’t have any psychoactive properties. This means it won’t cause you to feel high, euphoric, or mentally altered in any other way. Instead, you’ll just feel calmer and more balanced.

Tips for Preparing CBD Tea

CBD on its own offers all sorts of benefits. But when combined with green, black, hibiscus, or whatever your preferred tea is, the benefits are amplified. CBD tea can be enjoyed both hot or cold, making it the perfect year-round beverage.

Because CBD and other cannabinoids dissolve much better when infused into a fatty source, there are some nuances to be aware of when making CBD tea. Some people add infused butter or coconut oil to their tea to create a fatty base that absorbs the cannabinoids.

Others choose to add CBD oil to already brewed tea. This ensures accurate, efficient dosing so that each cup offers just the experience you want.

When making CBD tea, it’s also important to always use hot water. Heat is needed to activate the beneficial compounds in CBD. However, once brewed, CBD tea can be chilled or served over ice.

Recipe: CBD-Infused Tea

All you need to make your own CBD tea at home is your favorite tea, water, and a CBD tincture that you want to add to your cup.

Ingredients

CBD tincture

1 cup of water

Loose tea leaves

Directions

Bring a cup of water to a boil using a pot or kettle. Once boiling, remove the water from the heat and add the tea leaves. Allow to steep for 3-5 minutes, depending on the type of tea used. Add a few drops of CBD tincture. Stir well and enjoy!

Make your cup of CBD tea even better by adding your own flavors. Honey, cinnamon, and other herbal ingredients make for a flavorful cup of tea that supports your wellbeing from the inside out.

After enjoying your cup of CBD tea, you’re likely to experience a subtle sensation of feeling relaxed. This doesn’t inhibit normal functioning. Instead, it takes the edge off and enables you to take on the day with focus, balance, and energy.

CBD tea should be enjoyed in moderation. Most people drink two to three cups a day to enjoy the results from morning to night.

Best CBD Tinctures for Making CBD Tea

Before you can craft your perfect cup of CBD tea, you’re going to want to find a CBD oil that will add a touch of flavor. Here are some of the best CBD tinctures that we recommend to add to your tea for a delicious experience.

Penguin is another company that makes flavorful CBD oil. Their CBD tinctures are pure and premium, made with the finest Oregon grown hemp, along with other natural ingredients such as hemp oil, MCT oil, terpenes, and natural flavors.

Penguin offers several CBD oil flavors that will go great in CBD tea. Their citrus flavor is bright and mimics the taste of lemons and oranges. The strawberry flavor is another fan favorite if you want to enjoy a sweet, fruity cup of tea. If you prefer something a bit more uplifting and mellow, check out the mint flavor.

Penguin CBD oils are available in several strengths, ranging from 250 mg all the way up to 5,000 mg.

Verma Farms products are all made with flavors that are inspired by the Hawaiian islands. While the brand is best known for their delicious CBD gummies, they also offer an amazing line of CBD tinctures that taste great. Each bottle is made with premium broad spectrum CBD oil extract that comes from USA grown hemp.

Some of the best flavors to consider adding to your CBD tea include:

Strawberry

Mango

Mint

Pineapple

Lemon Lime

Watermelon

If you're looking to add CBD tea to your nightly routine, check out Verma Farms Sleep Oil. Each bottle is infused with 1000mg of CBD extract, along with melatonin, chamomile, and ginseng to promote healthy, high quality sleep.

Evn CBD oil is the perfect addition to any cup of tea. It's formulated to help you meet a pressing deadline, or to help you wind down after a long, stressful day at work. Each bottle of Evn CBD oil is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and is lab tested.

Evn CBD tinctures are made with broad spectrum CBD extract from organically sourced hemp. While the brand only offers two flavors, the Mint flavor is highly recommended. The oil is flavored with peppermint oil and offers a touch of sweetness with stevia.

Bottles are available in 500 mg and 1000 mg strengths.

Joy Organics offers a full line of CBD oil tinctures, all of which are made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients. Each bottle is rigorously tested to ensure efficacy and safety. CBD oil is made using both broad spectrum and full spectrum extract. Customers can choose their preferred extract when ordering.

Aside from using USDA Certified Organic ingredients, Joy Organics also offers some of the best flavors on the market, all of which will work great in a cup of tea. Choose between:

Orange Bliss

Tranquil Mint

Fresh Lime

Summer Lemon

These tinctures are flavored with organic essential oils, including key lime oil, orange oil, lemon oil, and peppermint oil. Each bottle also contains organic stevia for a hint of natural sweetness.

Final Thoughts

CBD tea is the perfect way to start or end your day. But before you can make a palate-pleasing cup, you’ll need to first find CBD oil that creates the ideal flavor profile. Whether you prefer mint, tropical fruit, or citrus flavors, you’re sure to find the right CBD oil to add to your tea.

When buying CBD oil, be mindful of the dosage and the type of extract used. This is especially important if you drink multiple cups throughout the day. Sometimes too much of a good thing can have bad results!