CBD Oil UK: Discover the 8 best CBD oils in the UK (2020)

The booming market for CBD products has been reaching new heights in the US. As with the rest of the world, the UK's CBD industry doesn’t fall far behind. We take a look at the best CBD oil in the UK.

Since it is just an emerging market in the UK, there is still a lot of confusion around it. Are CBD products safe and legal? What are its benefits and how is it consumed? Does it deserve all the hype that it’s getting? With most of the major UK high street retailers stocking up on CBD products, how are you supposed to choose the right ones?

We’re here to answer all those questions. We’re going to review the 8 best CBD oils currently available in the UK market. We’ll also cover the basics on all things CBD so you can make an informed decision when you’re considering which products to get.

The 8 Best CBD Oil Brands in the UK (2020)

Updated for 2020, here are the best CBD brands in the UK for pain management, anxiety and sleep.

1. Blessed CBD (#1 CBD Oil UK)

We can’t say enough good things about Blessed CBD’s high-quality product range. This company based in the United Kingdom carries the most potent CBD oils, ranging from 500mg to 1800mg in a 10ml bottle. Their oils remain pure because they use a state of the art CO2 extraction process, which lends the product a premium price.

We love Blessed CBD’s oils because they’re full-spectrum (which allows you to unlock the entourage effect), which gives you the widest range of cannabinoids possible (CBD, CBDA, CBG), including a boosted terpene profile and flavonoids. If you’re a stickler for quality, it’s good to know that full-spectrum is better than broad-spectrum based on efficacy alone.

The hemp plants used for their oils are organically and ethically grown, free from harmful chemicals. We also appreciate how transparent Blessed CBD is as a company. Third party lab results from tests conducted on their products are available on their website for everyone to see. You really do get quality CBD oil when buying from Blessed CBD.

Like us, many other customers have given their products glowing reviews (see customer reviews here). Well known publications like Mirror, ImProb, Readers Digest, Manchester Evening News, HerbMighty, LAWeekly, Observer and Liverpool Echo consider their CBD oils to be the best in the UK.

If you’re not playing around and want to start off strong by experiencing the benefits of CBD, Blessed CBD will deliver results. They also have a range of CBD creams for those looking to target a specific area on the body for relief.

CBD Pure is a relatively new company in the market, but they’re slowly gaining a solid reputation. All their hemp CBD oils are strictly regulated so that the finished product always comes out of exceptional quality. Their products also undergo unbiased third party lab testing to give their customers peace of mind.

Using a supercritical CO2 extraction process, their CBD Oils are as pure as they come. All the crops used for their products are all non-GMO and raised with no chemical aids.

Because CBD Pure is a smaller company, they only offer a small range of oil tinctures, gummies and CBD capsules, but they cover a decent range of potencies.

Our only qualm about this company is that they’re not UK-based (there located in the USA). Their products are delivered from the US, which can take up to 3 weeks. But we’re willing to let that slide just based on the quality of their products.

3. Love Hemp

Love Hemp’s operations are based in London. They’re a premium company with a strong emphasis on producing quality products. To make sure that all their CBD oil products are top notch, they only use organic hemp that has been painstakingly selected for their phytochemical properties. This is to ensure that you get unadulterated full-spectrum CBD oil.

During the hemp’s cultivation process, no herbicides or pesticides are used to keep everything organic. They also use the highest medical grade CO2 during the extraction process so that every bit of healthy goodness is taken out of the crop. Love Hemp offers not only CBD oil sprays, but cosmetics, edibles, and CBD e-liquid/e-juice (to use with CBD vape pens/vaping devices) as well.

4. Holistic Hemp

Holistic Hemp is a company based in Scotland. Their hemp plants used for their products are grown in small farms all over Europe. These farms are strictly monitored and regulated to make sure that the crops are organically raised.

They go above and beyond during the harvesting process by handpicking the hemp flowers, which are then subjected to low pressure and low heat. This is a very uncommon practice, which supposedly yields oils with a better chemical profile.

One downside that this company has is that their oil only comes in 500mg potency. To remedy this problem, they also offer stronger pastes that can be mixed in with pretty much anything. All you want to go the most natural route, then Holistic Hemp is worth your consideration.

5. Endoca Raw

If you’re environmentally conscious and would always prefer to be on the responsible end of things, Endoca Raw should be your company of choice. Their operations are very aware of its impact on the environment. Their vegan CBD oil is 100% organic and gluten-free.

They also use supercritical CO2 extraction to filter out the CBD content from the crop. Plus, each small batch they make come with their own report and ingredient listing. The one thing that has to be said about their oil is its unsurprisingly strong flavor. Since it is all-natural, the taste can be a bit too earthy for some. If you find it unpalatable, you can always mix in with yummier food and drink.

6. Bud & Tender

Bud & Tender are also newcomers to the CBD market. Their filtration process is different from most companies on this list as they use the ethanol extraction method. The oil’s purity somewhat takes a hit, but not that much. If you’re concerned about true potency, every batch they produce does come with its own lab report so you’ll know what you’re getting.

While this might turn some people off, it shouldn’t. The end product is a light, fruity oil that takes effect very quickly. We also think it’s worth mentioning that the company is extremely responsive online. They’re very eager to educate their customers and answer any questions they might have. It’s easy to see Bud & Tender hitting it big before too long.

7. Hempura

Hempura made a bang in the UK CBD scene with their beautifully packaged diverse range of products. No matter what method you prefer to ingest CBD, they’ve got you covered. But we’re here to talk about oils. They come in a 250mg to 1000mg dropper range, which is pretty decent.

We love that all the plant extracts (from Sativa L plants) used for their products are grown here in Europe. They are certified and registered at the Cannabis Trades Association UK, which goes to show how trustworthy they are as a company. Their oils are not particularly distinct, but we don’t mean that in a bad way. If you’re looking for a consistent product to fuel your healthy CBD habit, Hempura is a reliable brand.

8. Select CBD

Last on this list is an American brand based in Oregon. They’ve made quite a name for themselves over at the other side of the pond, and it’s nice that we UK residents can now enjoy their products too. Like most of the other companies on this list, they also use CO2 extraction, which yields a very pure tincture with minimal THC content.

What makes Select CBD distinct is that their CBD tinctures come in different flavours. This is great for users who like to take it as is. Some people don’t find regular CBD oil so palatable, but they also don’t want to be restricted when it comes to dosing. Select CBD offers the perfect solution to that. Again, the only downside is the delivery time because it takes a while for overseas products to get here.

What is CBD and its benefits?

CBD (Cannabidiol) oil is extracted from hemp plants/cannabis plants, genus Cannabis. Hemp and marijuana are closely associated with each other because they technically come from the same kind of plant. However, they are very different.

Marijuana is rich in THC, which is a psychoactive compound that gives people the sensation of being “high.” Hemp is rich in CBD, which does not have mind-altering side effects.

CBD introduces a wide array of health benefits to the human body. The current testing for this miracle compound shows extremely promising results. Plus, there is so much anecdotal evidence that can’t be ignored.

The hemp oil is taken from the hemp plant’s leaves (hemp extract), stems, and flowers using CO2 extraction and various filtration techniques to come up with a pure and potent product. This oil can then be taken orally or topically to treat numerous symptoms from the following conditions:

Chronic Pain

Epilepsy

Acne

Cancer

Drug withdrawals

Neurological disorders

Diabetes

Alzheimer’s disease

Stress

Anxiety

Sleeplessness

Depression

Regular consumption of CBD can also be considered as a preventative measure against these conditions.

Is CBD legal in the UK?

According to the Home Office, CBD products are now fully legal as long as their THC content doesn’t exceed 0.2%. These said products should also be labeled as a health or food supplement. The very best CBD oils only have extremely minute amounts of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) or none at all. This is because all companies have to adhere to strict processing regulations in order to make their products available for public use.

On the other hand, cannabis oil (which contains high amounts of THC) is illegal and requires a medical cannabis prescription.

How do I use CBD oils?

The most common way to consume CBD oil is to put a couple of drops under your tongue. Wait 1-2 minutes before you swallow. Some people like to mix it in with their smoothies and juices. Some combine them with their skincare creams and serums. The amount of CBD you have to use depends on the severity of the symptoms that you want to treat.

For the best CBD oil in the UK, we recommend trying Blessed CBD.