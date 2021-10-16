CBD Oil Side Effects: Full Breakdown and Best Products

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

There are many reasons why CBD products have become so popular. One of the top driving factors behind this compound’s success are the many therapeutic benefits that it offers. CBD, which is extracted from hemp, interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system promotes homeostasis while also playing a role in many functions and processes, including sleep, appetite, mood, and energy.

Offers Natural Pain Management

Going through life with daily aches and pains isn’t easy. Those who suffer from chronic pain often have to choose between less than ideal treatment options, including prescription drugs that carry a high risk of dependence and addiction.

Studies have found that CBD oil may work as an all natural pain reliever, even for those who have chronic pain caused by underlying health conditions such as arthritis and fibromyalgia. When ingested, CBD impacts endocannabinoid receptor activity, which reduces inflammation.

Because inflammation is often the cause of most aches and pains, many people experience relief when using CBD oil.

Reduces Depression & Anxiety

Depression and anxiety are two of the most common mental health conditions that people of all ages are diagnosed with. These conditions are often life-altering, causing devastating impacts to one's health and overall well being.

In fact, according to the World Health Organization, depression is the leading cause of disability, around the world, with anxiety being the sixth most common cause. These conditions are usually treated with prescription pharmaceuticals, which come with a laundry list of adverse side effects. Some even carry the risk of substance abuse and addiction.

CBD oil has shown promise as a potential treatment for both anxiety and depression. Studies have found that CBD may have antidepressant-like effects. It’s thought that CBD interacts with the receptors in the brain that control serotonin levels. This is the neurotransmitter that regulates mood, happiness, and anxiety.

Improves Sleep

CBD is known for creating a sense of calm and relaxation. While CBD won’t make you sleepy, the compound works within the body to bring about a sense of balance. When you’re less stressed and worried, you’ll automatically find that it’s much easier to fall and stay asleep at night.

CBD also helps with some of the most common causes of sleep disturbances, such as pain or racing thoughts. This way you can get the sleep you need so that you can take on the day feeling well-rested and focused.

Reduces Acne

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions that affects nearly 10% of the global population. There is no single cause of the condition, though it has been linked to various factors such as bacteria, the overproduction of sebum, underlying inflammation, and genetics.

Scientific studies have shown that CBD may benefit acne sufferers due to the compound’s ability to reduce many of the underlying causes of acne.

Research has found that CBD may prevent the activation of inflammatory cytokines, which cause breakouts. It also prevents the sebaceous glands from secreting high levels of sebum.

Other Benefits

This list only scratches the surface of the many benefits that CBD may offer. Research has also uncovered many other positive side effects, including:

Improved brain health

Neuroprotective properties

Improved heart health

Relief from respiratory illnesses

Support for cancer patients

Think that CBD is worth trying? Whether you’re looking for better sleep or natural relief from aches and pains that weigh you down each day, high quality CBD oil can help. Here are five of the best CBD oil products that you’ll want to try.

5 Best CBD Oils

1. Verma Farms cbd

Verma Farms may be best known for their CBD-infused gummies, but their line of CBD oils are just as delicious. These oils are made with the highest quality unadulterated broad spectrum CBD extract, along with hemp oil, MCT oil, terpenes, and natural flavor.

The best part about Verma Farms’ CBD oil collection are the amazing flavors that make for a sweet, tropical experience. Each drop is sure to please your palette! Who could say no to a product that not only tastes great but offers great benefits?

Some of the most popular flavors of Verma Farms CBD oil include:

Strawberry

Pineapple

Mango

Watermelon

Peach

There are also other options, including Mint, Lemon Lime, and Natural.

Penguin is another top name in the industry that offers a tasty collection of CBD oil. Penguin CBD products are made with pure, premium ingredients that support your well being. Penguin believes that everyone deserves a calm, chill life, and creates products that provide just that.

Each bottle is made with broad spectrum extract that originates from the best Oregon grown hemp. Penguin CBD oil is also made with other quality ingredients, including hemp oil, MCT oil, natural flavor, and terpenes.

Penguin CBD oil is available in several mouthwatering flavors, including Citrus, Mint, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream. There is also Natural (unflavored) oil if you prefer a product without flavoring.

Evn CBD oil is formulated to keep people balanced and on an even keel. When the mind and body are in sync, it’s much easier to live a happier, calmer life. Evn CBD offers a variety of products, including high quality CBD oils.

Each bottle is made with broad spectrum CBD oil, MCT oil, and stevia extract to add a hint of sweetness. Evn CBD oils contain 0 THC, are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten free. They are also lab tested for efficacy, safety, and potency.

CBD oils are available in two flavors, Natural and Mint. The Mint flavor is definitely the most popular, offering a refreshing, soothing experience.

Cornbread Hemp is one of the first CBD brands to earn a USDA Certified Organic seal. This means that all ingredients used in the brand’s CBD oil are organic and all natural, so you can buy and use this product with total confidence.

What’s unique about Cornbread Hemp is that it’s made with whole-plant hemp extract. Each bottle contains a blend of terpenes and cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC. But don’t let the existence of THC scare you! The amount is below the legal threshold, which is 0.3%, so this product won’t get you high.

Cornbread Hemp offers full flower and distilled CBD oil. The full flower has strong relaxing effects, which makes it most suitable for evening use. The distilled oil contains less THC and other cannabinoids, which makes it safe to take any time of day.

Lazarus Naturals CBD oil is all natural, gluten-free, and vegan. Each bottle is made with organic ingredients such as MCT oil, natural flavors, and CBD extract. The brand sells CBD oils that are infused with various extracts, including CBD isolate and full spectrum CBD.

Lazarus Naturals offers some of the most unique CBD oil flavors, including:

Yuzu

French Vanilla Mocha

Strawberry Hibiscus

Blood Orange

Wintermint

Chocolate Mint

So whether you’re looking for a fruit-flavored oil or want something that will fulfill your sweet tooth, Lazarus Naturals has just the product for you.

Final Thoughts

CBD oil is one of the best ways to get your daily CBD dose. When taken sublingually, CBD oil offers fast, long-lasting relief. So whether you’re looking for pain relief, better sleep, or lowered stress and anxiety, CBD oil can provide those benefits along with many others.