CBD Gummies Benefits: Full Guide And Best Products

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The market is flooded with CBD products, and while it’s nice to have so many options to choose from, for new CBD users, it can quickly become overwhelming. If you want to try CBD but have no idea of where to start, one of the most highly recommended forms of CBD are edibles, specifically CBD gummies.

Gummies not only taste amazing, they’re pre-dosed and can be taken anywhere at any time. Whether you’re on the go or relaxing at home on your couch, you can enjoy a CBD-infused chew when you need it the most. There’s no mess or hassle of having to measure out oil or find water to take a capsule.

Want to learn more about CBD gummies? Looking for a list of the top gummies available today? Keep reading our guide to learn the ins and outs of CBD gummies along with top brand recommendations.

What to Expect When Taking CBD Gummies

Everyone reacts differently to CBD, but it’s important to note that when taken at the right dosage, CBD is fairly well-tolerated. Rarely do people experience negative side effects, though they can happen.

So what can you expect when you first start taking CBD gummies? There are many benefits that CBD offers. For example, gummies can be used to treat chronic pain by minimizing inflammation throughout the body. CBD gummies also:

Promote calmness and relaxation

Improve sleep

Relieve stress and anxiety

However, you won’t feel the effects of CBD gummies immediately. This is because the gummies must be digested and broken down before the compound enters the bloodstream and starts to take effect. Most people feel relief within 30 minutes to an hour of taking gummies.

Extract Type Matters

One of the biggest misconceptions about CBD gummies is that aside from brand and flavor, they’re mostly the same. However, this is completely untrue. In fact, there are three different types of CBD extract that can be used when making gummies.

Most commonly, CBD gummies are made with broad spectrum CBD extract. This extract contains all of the plant compounds but all traces of THC have been removed. Broad spectrum CBD offers all of the whole plant benefits without any worries of THC exposure.

Gummies can also be made with CBD isolate. This is the purest form of CBD that has been isolated from any of the other plant compounds.

On the other hand, there are CBD gummies that are made with full spectrum extract. This is the complete opposite of isolate, in that full spectrum extract contains all of the naturally occurring plant compounds, including terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids.

Tips for Taking CBD Gummies

While it may seem as simple as opening the bottle, popping a gummy in your mouth, and chewing to your heart’s content, there’s a little bit more to taking CBD gummies. Here are some of the most important tips and tricks to keep in mind.

Dose low and slow

Though it’s tempting to take a large dose of CBD in hopes of feeling the effects sooner and for longer, taking too high of a dose does the exact opposite. Taking a large amount of CBD at once increases the risk of adverse side effects.

It’s always suggested to dose low and slow. This means starting with the lowest dose possible and increasing the amount of CBD gummies you take until you find your sweet spot.

Choose lab tested gummies

The CBD industry is largely unregulated. This means that low quality and potentially dangerous products can make their way to the market under the guise of being safe and effective. Because of the lack of regulation, it’s extremely important to only buy CBD gummies that are tested by a third party lab.

This way you can buy with confidence knowing that you’re taking gummies that don’t contain harmful compounds such as pesticides, solvents, and heavy metals.

Buy from a Reputable Brand

Last but not least, always buy CBD gummies from a reputable brand. Well-known brands are more likely to provide quality gummies that are made with pure, potent ingredients that support your health and well being.

Below you’ll find the top five CBD gummy manufacturers

Top CBD Gummies

One of the most widely praised CBD gummy manufacturers is Verma Farms. This brand has been recognized by top names such as Forbes and Entrepreneur. Not only are these gummies made with the highest quality, US-sourced ingredients, they taste nothing short of amazing.

Verma Farms gummies are inspired by the Hawaiian islands. Pop a few in your mouth and allow yourself to drift away to your own tropical paradise. Gummies are available in palate-pleasing flavors, including Maui Melon, Wahoo Worm, and Peachy Pau Hana.

Gummies are made with CBD extract made from unadulterated hemp that’s grown throughout the United States. Verma Farms uses fruits and vegetables, including beets, to sweeten their products.

CBD gummies are available in various strengths, including 12.5mg, 25mg, and 30mg.

Who didn't love gummy worms as a kid? Nothing beats the tangy, sugar-coated bites that give you the right amount of sweet and sour in every bite. Penguin CBD has created the adult version of gummy worms that will have you feeling your best day and night.

Penguin CBD gummies are made with pure CBD isolate. Not only are they a treat for your taste buds, but for your mind and body as well. These soft, colorful worms contain 10mg of CBD each, which is a great dose for people who have never used CBD before.

Whether you want to try CBD gummies for better sleep, pain relief, or to minimize stress and anxiety, Penguin gummies can help you feel great every hour of the day.

Evn CBD has transformed basic gummy bears into CBD powerhouses. The brand offers original and sour gummies that are the perfect fix on those stressful days. Whether you’re in a time crunch at work or have a big decision to make in the near future, these gummies will help you stay calm, even when you’re facing all sorts of challenges.

Evn CBD gummies are made with broad spectrum CBD extract that’s sourced from organically grown hemp. This means that you’ll benefit from all of the plant compounds, with the exception of THC. These gummies are non-GMO, gluten-free, and are lab tested.

The best part about these gummies is that they’re made with simple ingredients, including gelatin, sugar, coconut oil, and natural coloring and flavoring.

Joy Organics offers premium CBD gummies that not only taste good, but are specially formulated to help you de-stress, unwind, and relax. With these tranquil treats, you can tackle anything that life throws your way.

Joy Organics CBD gummies contain 0% THC, are lab-tested, and are made with natural and organic ingredients. Gummies are available in two refreshing fruity flavors, including Green Apple and Strawberry Lemonade.

Each gummy contains 10mg of broad spectrum CBD, along with natural flavors and colors from fruit juice, vegetable juice, and spirulina extract.

Final Thoughts

CBD gummies are the easiest and tastiest way to get your daily dose of CBD. Taking gummies each day provides whole health support, including pain relief, improved sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and many other benefits!