CBD Dosage: Tutorial for Beginners

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Over the last few years, CBD has become one of the fastest growing products on the market. The cannabinoid offers all sorts of therapeutic benefits, including reduced stress and anxiety, improved sleep, and a balanced mood.

But before taking CBD, there are some things you’ll want to know to ensure you have the best experience possible. One of the most important things you’ll want to do is to figure out how much of the compound you should take. Taking the proper dosage is vital for having a positive experience with any CBD product.

Here’s what you need to know about dosing CBD.

What Impacts CBD Dosage?

There are several factors that affect how much CBD you need to take in order to get the relief you want. However, these factors aren’t definitive and everyone reacts differently to CBD. But, there are some loose guidelines to follow.

Here are the many factors that play a role in determining your ideal CBD dosage.

Height & Weight

In simplest terms, the more you weigh, the more CBD you’ll need to take in order to feel the true effects. When taken, CBD interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system. This system extends throughout the body, from the brain to the feet!

The rate in which CBD is absorbed and metabolised varies, depending on your height and weight. The process differs in those who weigh more versus those who weigh less.

Generally speaking, a higher concentration of CBD is needed if you’re a taller or heavier person. On average, it’s recommended to take 0.2mg-0.7mg of CBD per each pound of body weight. To get a dosage range, multiply your weight by 0.2mg and increase the amount as needed.

Age

In order for the effects of CBD to be felt, the body must first break the compound down. This involves some heavy lifting by the metabolism, which splits CBD into smaller parts, making it easier for them to travel throughout the body.

Because metabolism slows as we get older, age does play a role in determining the best dosage for you. This means that the older you are, the longer it may take for you to feel the effects of CBD. So it’s important to be patient and give your body the time it needs to fully metabolize CBD.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the younger you are, the faster your metabolism is likely to be. This means you may feel the effects sooner, which could mean you need to take CBD more often to maintain the side effects.

Sex

There is some evidence that shows a potential difference in how men and women react to CBD. It’s thought that hormonal and behavioral differences between males and females may contribute to the efficacy of CBD.

Early research shows that cannabinoids may have a more noticeable physiological impact on men in regards to energy balance and food intake. On the other hand, the cannabinoid may have a more profound impact on women in terms of mood disturbances and stress.

Experience Taking CBD

If you’ve taken CBD before, you may already have a rough idea of how much CBD you need to take. But even if you’ve used CBD before, it’s important to stick with dosing low and slow. This is especially true if you haven’t used CBD in awhile.

Even making a simple change such as using CBD oil instead of capsules can play a role in the effects that CBD has.

Dose Low & Slow

Whether you’ve taken CBD before or if you’re brand new to the cannabinoid, dosing low and slow is a must. CBD works to bring harmony between the mind and body. It supports keeping everything in sync and balanced. And balance doesn’t start by flooding the body with CBD. Remember, too much of a good thing can turn bad quickly!

When it comes to CBD, less is more. Instead of taking a high dosage in hopes of getting fast, long-lasting results, it’s best to start with a low dose. This way you can listen to your body and adjust the amount as needed.

Taking too much CBD at once does carry a risk of all sorts of negative side effects, including dizziness and dry mouth. The risk of these side effects can be greatly minimized by taking a low dose that is most appropriate for your needs.

Choose the Right Product

There are thousands of CBD products on the market. While oils and tinctures are most common, there are several other products, including:

Gummies

Capsules

Topicals

Bath bombs

Drinks

With no shortage of options to choose from, you want to focus less on finding the best CBD and instead look for one that meets your needs.

For example, if you want quick relief, you’ll want to consider a CBD tincture versus capsules or any other edible product. Or, if you’re looking for long-lasting relief, a full spectrum CBD product may be best.

Choose a Brand You Can Trust

Buying from a reputable brand is another important factor in having a great experience with CBD. You want to know exactly what the supplement you’re taking is made of, to include the concentration of CBD, the type of CBD, and any other compounds that may be present.

You want to be totally confident in the product that you’re using. This is why it’s critical to buy from a reputable, transparent brand that tests its products for efficacy, potency, and safety.

So whether you’re buying CBD oil, gummies, capsules, or even a topical product, buying from a brand is the most important factor. What good is finding the ideal dosage if you’re taking a low quality product?

If you’re in the market for CBD that will offer the relief you want, here are three of the best brands to consider.

Top 3 CBD Brands

Verma Farms is a well-known name in the CBD industry. While the brand is most famous for their Hawaii-inspired CBD gummies, Verma Farms also has a full line of other CBD products, including oils, capsules, topicals, and even dried fruit!

Verma Farms takes pride in all of its products, using only the safest, purest ingredients. All products are made with high quality ingredients, including top shelf hemp that's grown in the U.S. without the use of pesticides or other harmful compounds.

Whether you’re looking to relax or want better sleep at night, Verma Farms has a product that will support your lifestyle needs.

Penguin is inspired by nature, which is why all of its products are made using non-GMO, pure CBD that is harvested from hemp grown without pesticides. Customers can have total peace of mind that they’re investing in a product that is safe and effective.

Penguin is a brand that's dedicated to helping people lead a cool, calm, and chill life. When you need to keep cool under pressure, even during challenging times, Penguin has just the product to help you through.

Penguin offers many different CBD products, including oils, gummies, capsules, and cream. Products are made with premium CBD isolate or broad spectrum extract, so there’s no worries of being exposed to THC.

Evn CBD is dedicated to creating all-natural, high quality CBD-infused products. The brand also strives to educate as many people as possible about the benefits that CBD offers. When you're anxious, moody, or stressed, an Evn CBD product can help on even the most hectic of days.

Choose between CBD oils, gummies, capsules, and topicals. Evn CBD also offers bundled products and even a line of pet-approved products to keep your furry friend happy and healthy. Each product is made with broad spectrum CBD, which offers the benefits of other plant compounds without the worry of THC.

Maintain your balance and keep your mind and body in sync with broad-spectrum infused CBD products from Evn CBD.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’ve used CBD in the past or have never experienced the cannabinoid before, finding the right dosage that best meets your needs is important. Taking too much or too little CBD won’t give you the experience that you want.

Once you’ve figured out how much CBD you need to take based on your age, sex, and height and weight, the next step is finding a quality product. We highly recommend the three brands on our list, as they use CBD extract that originates from high quality, non-GMO hemp that is grown in the USA.