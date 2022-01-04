CBD Benefits: Full Guide and 7 Best Brands

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you - CBD products are everywhere! From tinctures to edibles to topical products, CBD-infused items are in high demand. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of the more than 100 compounds found in hemp plants. CBD is such an appealing option for so many people because of the many all-natural therapeutic side effects that it may offer.

For some, CBD could be a safer alternative to prescription pain medications or over-the-counter sleep aids. Because CBD has little to no adverse side effects, a growing number of people are interested in how the cannabinoid may benefit them.

High quality CBD products may offer a wide range of positive side effects. Here are some of the top benefits to know about, along with six of the best brands on the market today.

Depression & Anxiety Relief

Millions of people suffer from depression and anxiety, two common mental health disorders that can have a lasting impact on one's health. More often than not, these conditions are treated using pharmaceutical drugs, many of which are known to cause agitation, drowsiness, and headaches.

CBD has shown potential as a treatment for both anxiety and depression. The possibility of an effective, natural approach to treating these conditions could be life-changing. Studies have shown that CBD may help those with:

● General anxiety disorder

● PTSD

● Social anxiety

It’s thought that CBD has antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects through its ability to interact with serotonin receptors in the brain, which regulate mood and social behavior.

Pain Relief & Pain Management

For some, daily aches and pains are more than uncomfortable. They can be debilitating and even life-altering. Many people who experience chronic pain use over-the-counter and prescription medications, which post all sorts of health risks and side effects.

Studies have shown that CBD may be effective in reducing chronic pain by interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS system regulates various systems throughout the body, including pain. Specifically, CBD may reduce inflammation, which is often the underlying cause of pain.

Improved Sleep

Early studies show the potential of CBD supporting sound sleep. One study found that cortisol levels decreased in participants who took CBD oil. This means that CBD may inhibit the release of cortisol while also acting like a sedative.

CBD is known for its calming and relaxing abilities. If racing thoughts or worries are keeping you up at night, CBD may help you feel centered, balanced, and more at ease.

CBD may also promote better sleep because of its ability to ease aches and pains. Going to sleep uncomfortable can make it impossible to fall asleep or stay asleep.

Other Benefits

Aside from the benefits above, CBD may also offer many others, including:

● Reduce acne

● Reduce cancer-related symptoms

● Neuroprotective properties

● Improved heart health

CBD may even be an effective treatment for those who need to undergo substance abuse or addiction treatment. Of course, much of the evidence available today is anecdotal and based on animal studies. There is a growing need for many more human-based studies to thoroughly understand the therapeutic benefits that CBD offers.

Verma Farms is a top name in the CBD industry, especially when it comes to CBD gummies. Their Hawaii-inspired collections are available in some of the most delicious flavors you’ll find on the market, including Blueberry Wave, Maui Melon, and Peachy Pau Hana.

All Verma Farms products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including broad spectrum CBD that’s extracted from hemp grown throughout the US. Not only have their gummies received praise from big names such as Forbes and The Next Web, the brand’s other CBD collections are also well-received.

Aside from gummies, Verma Farms also offers tinctures, dried fruit, capsules, and even topical products. Verma Farms has CBD products for everyone, from human-grade oils to drool-worthy pet treats for furry friends.

Penguin is a company that strives to create high quality CBD products using the highest quality ingredients. The brand offers a variety of products to choose from, including CBD oil, gummies, capsules, and cream.

All products from Penguin are made with CBD isolate or broad spectrum CBD extract. CBD is extracted from naturally grown organic plants in Oregon. Hemp is grown without pesticides or the use of any other potential harmful compounds that may seep into the oil.

Whether you want to try CBD-infused, sugar coated gummy worms or pre-dosed capsules that you can bring with you on the go, Penguin has just the product you need to live a more balanced, calmer life.

3. R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinals is one of the fastest growing CBD brands in the United States, and has finally brought what everyone has been looking for: USDA Organic, reasonably priced, high performance products. Their employee and veteran-owned company truly has the customer at heart - there is always a live person there to answer questions or help any customer with questions! They’re truly doing it right in a sea of other brands.

What we love about R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinals CBD caught our #2 spot as it clearly shows they are doing the right things to create customer confidence and loyalty to their brand. All full-battery COAs are available on their site, where many other brands only post potency results. It’s a lot of info, but you can really get down to see their safety with no detected pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and more.

20% off your first purchase with code: RRWORKS20, 15% off all subscriptions!

Joy Organics is a leader in the CBD industry, setting high standards for quality, manufacturing, and testing since 2018. The brand has been mentioned by Forbes, Vox, and even Entrepreneur Magazine, making it an authoritative name that is known for its quality, reliable products.

Joy Organics is one of the first CBD companies to have a full line of USDA Certified Organic CBD tinctures and salves. Gummies, softgels, and topicals are also available. The brand even offers unique products that you don't see often, including CBD energy drinks!

With high absorption rates from lab tested products, it's no surprise that a growing number of consumers are turning to Joy Organics for all natural, therapeutic relief.

cbdMD products are crafted to enhance quality of life for people around the globe. The brand also hopes to provide CBD education, awareness, and accessibility to all. By embracing innovation and offering a premium selection of products, cbdMD has become a top name in the industry. They have even partnered with athletes and other companies to provide a product that offers a new sense of wellness.

All cbdMD products guarantee non-detectable THC. The brand's manufacturing process preserves value properties of hemp while removing the presence of THC. cbdMD products offer constant levels of cannabinoids and terpenes, including a blend of CBD, CBG, and CBN.

cbdMD offers a huge variety of products, including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids, and bath products. There's also a line of CBD products for dogs and cats.

Charlotte's Web wasn't started as a company, but a mission to give people products that they could benefit from. These products can be used to manage everyday stresses, improve recovery, and to support a sense of calm, relaxation, and focus.

CBD extracts are made from hemp grown on certified organic U.S. family farms, without the use of pesticides, herbicides, and mildewcides. Charlotte's Web products are made with whole-plant extracts, which includes a blend of terpenes, phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids. Products contain either full or broad spectrum CBD.

Charlotte’s Web offers a variety of CBD products, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, and topicals. There's also a line of products called CBDMEDIC, which is formulated to provide temporary relief from aches and pains that athletes, arthritis sufferers, and others may experience.

Zolt’s all about plants + science to support your mood, mind, and body -- starting with (but not limited to) hemp. Their plant-powered superdrink mixes come in a range of functional varieties for focus, balance, immunity, and sleep in a range of CBD isolate (20mg), full-spectrum hemp (20mg), and even plant terpene botanical formulations.

Zolt geeks out on food science, so you can be sure every product tastes delicious and refreshing, with no herbaceous aftertaste -- and their CBD is radically bioavailable, too. What’s more, their products are made in the U.S. and they use exclusively American farm-grown hemp.

This is a young company to watch. They’ve been cutting-edge with their CBD emulsification science and prescient in their adaptogenic mushroom formulations. We look forward to seeing an even better mousetrap than the ones they’ve already built.

Final Thoughts

In order to get the best benefits from CBD, it’s crucial to buy from a reputable brand that creates high quality, dependable products. Whether you’re looking for natural relief from chronic pain, or if you want to be more calmer and relaxed at work, adding CBD as part of your daily wellness routine is sure to benefit you.