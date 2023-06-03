CarboFix Reviews - Is It Worth the Money? [Legit or Fake?]

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Before reading this post, if you're looking for Discover's #1 Fat Burner, start here.

CarboFix is a weight loss supplement that claims to decrease appetite, helping you naturally burn fat.

The diet pill is formulated for people who don’t want to go on super strict diets but still want to lose weight through optimal carbohydrate management. If you want to burn fat without the hard work of dieting, then CarboFix may be the right choice for you.

What does CarboFix do? Is it really the 3-second weight loss miracle you’ve been waiting for? Find out if CarboFix lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is CarboFix?

CarboFix is a diet pill that claims to turn on your metabolism in just three seconds, helping you burn stubborn fat “like crazy.”

By taking two capsules of CarboFix per day, you can purportedly enjoy the following benefits:

● Increase fat burning

● Decrease hunger

● Increase weight loss

● Live longer

● Support healthy blood sugar

The diet pill is marketed to anyone struggling to lose weight. Because CarboFix claims to affect blood sugar, it also seems marketed to diabetics – or anyone who struggles with blood sugar.

You can only buy CarboFix through TheCarboFix.com. The formula is made by a Canadian supplement company named Gold Vida, which claims to use a “maximum strength” formula to deliver powerful benefits.

Obviously, all diet pills claim to burn fat – and most of them don’t work. Is CarboFix the miracle you’ve been waiting for? Let’s take a closer look at how it works.

How Does CarboFix Work?

CarboFix claims to help anyone quickly lose a significant amount of weight with no dieting required.

Just take two capsules of CarboFix per day, then enjoy powerful benefits. The supplement claims to affect blood sugar, ketosis fat burning, weight loss, and more.

Some of the advertised benefits of CarboFix include:

● Support healthy blood glucose (blood sugar) levels

● Support glucose utilization

● Support ketogenic dieting

● Eat carbs guilt free

Blood sugar plays a crucial role in weight loss. When your body is healthy, it manages blood sugar effectively. You eat food, and your body manages the carbs and sugars within that food using insulin.

When you have diabetes, your body doesn’t produce enough insulin. That means your blood sugar spikes when you eat too many carbs or sugars.

Imbalanced blood sugar can also lead to food cravings. People with imbalanced blood sugar may have more food cravings and a stronger appetite: your body struggles to determine when it needs to eat, so it sends mixed signals to your brain.

CarboFix claims to “fix” all of these issues.

In fact, based on the listed ingredients, CarboFix seems like more of a diabetes supplement than a diet pill.

While other diet pills use stimulants to burn fat, CarboFix takes a different approach. By balancing your blood sugar, CarboFix helps you naturally eat less food, which means your body burns more fat.

The Story Behind CarboFix

Like many diet pills sold online today, CarboFix is marketed with a creative story of a man discovering the cure for weight loss in a remote village.

CarboFix was created by a London, Ontario-based health and fitness specialist named Matt Stirling.

Matt’s wife is from Ecuador. Matt and his wife traveled to Ecuador to visit her family, and they discovered a weight loss secret from Matt’s 99-year-old mother-in-law.

That Ecuadorian mother-in-law lives in a small, remote village called Giron. She claims to have combined herbs and plant extracts together to solve diabetes and other blood sugar issues for her village.

Today, that woman and many other villagers take the herbal extract daily. They have extremely low rates of obesity, diabetes, and other issues.

Matt also claims the villagers looked shockingly young for their age. He claims his mother-in-law looks to be in her 50s – when she’s really 99 years old.

In other words, the herbal extract solved major health problems faced by older adults, including weight gain, diabetes, and visible effects.

Matt studied the herbal extract and found it boosts AMPk, a protein linked to abdominal fat. By boosting AMPK, the formula purportedly helps with blood sugar, appetite, weight, and more.

Matt took the herbal extract recipe home, created a version of the recipe in a lab, and he now sells that formula online as CarboFix.

What Does CarboFix Do?

Matt’s 99-year-old mother-in-law did not know how the formula worked: she just know that it did work.

Upon further research, Matt discovered the woman had stumbled upon one of the most powerful blood sugar and weight loss formulas ever created.

Matt claims his formula activates AMPk pathways within your body. You take the formula, and it gives your body the ingredients it needs to activate your AMPk pathways.

By targeting your AMPk pathway, you can purportedly increase fat burning, decrease hunger, live longer, control blood sugar, and enjoy other benefits.

What is AMPk?

CarboFix makes a big deal out of targeting AMPk, or AMP-activated protein kinase.

Matt describes AMPk as being like a switch for your metabolism. When you raise AMPk levels, your body can balance blood sugar, increase fat burning, and even live longer, among other benefits mentioned on the CarboFix product page.

Matt insists that AMPk is so powerful that you can enjoy all of these benefits with zero effort, exercise, or dieting required. Even if you sit on the couch all day and eat 10,000 calories, you’ll still lose weight, live a longer life, and balance your blood sugar as long as you continue taking CarboFix.

In fact, Matt tells his customers that they never need to spend a single second doing any cardiovascular exercise. All you need to do is flip your metabolism switch:

“All you have to do is figure out how to flick this little switch…and everything else will fall into place….You never have to go on a restrictive calorie-counting diet ever again…You never have to do another second of cardio…And you don't have to force yourself to eat more vegetables.”

Modern medicine tells us the only way to lose weight is by maintaining a caloric deficit. You lose weight by burning more calories than you consume.

Matt claims that’s not true, however. He claims weight loss is linked to your metabolism and AMPk – not to your diet and exercise habits.

Stop Eating Vegetables to Lose Weight

Matt claims you don’t have to do any cardiovascular exercise to live a long life, lose weight, or balance blood sugar. He also claims you should stop eating too many vegetables.

When you eat too many vegetables, your body becomes overloaded with a natural chemical called fructans. These plant-based compounds block AMPk, making it difficult to lose weight.

Matt claims fructans are the reason why many diets fail. You may have followed a vegetable-rich diet and struggled to lose weight. Matt claims it’s because of fructans – not because of your imbalanced diet.

To review, Matt claims his CarboFix helps you lose weight, balance blood sugar, live longer, and enjoy other benefits – all with zero dieting, exercising, or hard work required.

What to Expect When Taking CarboFix

CarboFix claims to balance blood sugar and support weight loss using a three-step process:

Step 1) Activate AMPk: CarboFix contains ingredients that purportedly activate AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPk). These ingredients raise levels of AMPk within your body. Matt claims that by raising AMPk, you can quickly lose weight, balance blood sugar, increase fat burning, and decrease your body’s ability to store fat. Matt describes AMPk as a metabolism switch.

Step 2) Decrease Hunger and Cravings: The best way to lose weight is by maintaining a caloric deficit. Matt claims his formula will naturally decrease hunger and cravings. You can continue eating the foods you like, but you naturally eat less of those foods because your body knows when to stop. If your AMPk and blood sugar are imbalanced, then you struggle with hunger and cravings.

Step 3) Block Fat Storage: For the third and final step, CarboFix claims to reduce your body’s ability to transform carbs into fat. Instead of storing carbs as fat, CarboFix tells your body to burn carbs for energy. That means you store less fat on your body. And, when your body runs out of carbs to burn, it starts burning fat instead.

Because of these three steps, Matt insists you’ll notice benefits of CarboFix within your first day of taking the formula:

“Most people notice a difference within the first 24 hours.”

Matt claims the most noticeable difference will be in your appetite. He claims you’ll naturally avoid going back for seconds after dinner, for example, and you won’t feel hungry when you wake up.

After the first 24 hours of taking CarboFix, you should start losing a significant amount of weight. Matt claims people reach their target weight after taking 3 to 6 bottles of CarboFix – all without doing a second of cardiovascular exercise or following any type of diet.

CarboFix Ingredients

All diet pills claim to offer miracle weight loss in a bottle. Most of them are scams. They’re overpriced formulas backed by zero scientific evidence.

CarboFix claims to be superior to other diet pills because of its ingredient profile. The diet pill contains berberine, chromium, cinnamon, and other ingredients typically found in diabetes supplements – not diet pills.

The full list of ingredients includes:

Herb and Plant Extracts: CarboFix contains 400 mg of berberine HCl, a plant extract sourced from the Berberis aristata root. Berberine is found in virtually every diabetes supplement sold online today because it’s been shown to affect blood sugar. CarboFix also contains a small dose (100mg) of cinnamon extract derived from Cinnamomum verum bark.

Minerals: CarboFix contains one mineral, chromium picolinate. Most diabetics are deficient in chromium. You might get chromium from the foods you eat, but you may need to take more chromium if you have diabetes. Chromium is crucial for managing blood sugar, which is why most diabetes supplements contain a strong dose of it. CarboFix contains over 5 times your daily recommended value of chromium, giving you 200 mcg (571% Daily Value) of the formula.

Other Ingredients: CarboFix contains small doses of other popular diabetes supplement ingredients, including benfotiamine (better known as vitamin B1), naringin (a grapefruit extract), and alpha lipoic acid (ALA).

Inactive Ingredients: CarboFix uses a gelatin capsule and brown rice flour to hold the formula together.

Overall, most of the ingredients in CarboFix target blood sugar – not weight loss. They’re virtually identical to the ingredients found in other diabetes supplements, and they’re different from the ingredients found in an average diet pill.

Most diet pills contain stimulants (like caffeine) or fiber to help you lose weight. CarboFix claims to work differently, targeting blood sugar to help you lose weight.

Scientific Evidence for CarboFix

Matt, the creator of CarboFix, has not published any research from the Ecuadorian village about the herbal extracts or plant compounds. Typically, if you find a miracle diabetes ingredient or weight loss cure in a remote village, you’d want to share that discovery with the scientific community.

Matt has also not conducted any clinical trials on CarboFix to verify it helps with blood sugar, weight loss, fat burning, or other effects.

Nevertheless, Matt claims anyone can lose weight while taking the formula with zero dieting, exercising, or effort required. Just take two capsules of CarboFix, eat whatever you want, and sit on the couch all day – and enjoy significant weight loss.

Science tells us some ingredients in CarboFix could support blood sugar, although most ingredients are not linked to significant weight loss effects.

Berberine is found in virtually every diabetes supplement sold online today because it’s been liked to blood sugar support in several trials. In this June 2020 study, researchers analyzed the effects of berberine on blood sugar and weight loss. Researchers gave participants 100mg to 500mg of berberine extract per day, then observed significant improvements in blood sugar, weight loss, and overall symptoms of diabetes. CarboFix contains a similar dose (400mg of berberine), although it’s marketed to humans – not rats.

Cinnamon may the second most popular diabetes supplement ingredient behind berberine. Studies show that cinnamon extract can support blood sugar, potentially helping your body manage symptoms of diabetes. In this 2006 study, researchers gave cinnamon bark extract to rats, then observed significant drops in unhealthy cholesterol levels and significant improvements in blood sugar control. Some studies in humans have found similar effects, although more research is needed before doctors start recommending cinnamon supplements to diabetics.

Many diabetics are deficient in chromium, which is why doctors may recommend taking a chromium supplement to manage blood sugar. You could also follow a chromium-rich diet. Chromium plays a significant role in how your body uses insulin. If you don’t have enough chromium, then you’re more likely to become insulin resistant.

Matt claims his formula targets AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPk) to accelerate weight loss. It’s no secret that AMPk influences weight loss and diabetes symptoms. In fact, one study described AMPk as a “health-promoting enzyme” that could “reverse diabetes, improve cardiovascular health…even extend life span,” among other benefits. Researchers described AMPk as a “magic bullet” for your metabolism.

That all sounds good. However, there’s no evidence that CarboFix raises AMPk. As SelfHacked.com explains, the most proven ways to activate AMPk are through exercise and calorie restriction. However, Matt does not recommend exercise or dieting for weight loss.

Some studies show that alpha lipoic acid (ALA) could activate AMPk in muscles and other tissues, although there aren’t enough studies on this topic to verify this connection.

It’s also important to note that CarboFix has surprisingly low dosages of most listed ingredients but operate via the entourage effect of providing all of these is one simple formula to consume. There are other options out there like knowing that most cinnamon extract supplements use 1,000mg to 6,000mg of cinnamon extract per day to target diabetes, for example, but then to go around and buy all of these individual extracts and catalysts could get costly and may not all be utilized properly. But it is important to know as the other flip side, although some studies use a dose as low as 120mg, we can’t find any studies proving that taking 100mg of cinnamon extract (the dose in CarboFix) can raise or lower blood sugar in a significant way. But again, given all of these ingredients working in unison, and all of the no negative side effects or customer scam complaints surrounding CarboFix, maybe it has legit merit to test and verify for one's self.

Overall, there’s no direct scientific evidence that CarboFix lets you “eat carbs guilt free” or lose weight without diet or exercise, as advertised online. However, it could provide natural support for blood sugar optimization, which will have a host of other benefits happen once the blood sugar stabilizes.

CarboFix Pricing

CarboFix is priced at $49 per bottle, with discounts dropping the price to $34 or $39 per bottle when ordering multiple units on the official website TheCarboFix.com.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

● 1 Bottle: $49 + $9.95 Shipping

● 3 Bottles: $126 + $9.95 Shipping

● 6 Bottles: $204 + $9.95 Shipping

Each bottle of CarboFix has 60 capsules (30 servings). You take two capsules per day at any time, preferably with a meal.

Bonus eBooks Included with CarboFix

As part of a 2021 promotion, CarboFix comes bundled with three bonus eBooks, including:

Free Bonus #1: 10-Day Rapid Fat Loss Diet: This eBook features a 10-day, easy-to-follow recipe for losing weight. Matt claims he personally recommends this diet as a nutrition coach because it gives you a strong and healthy heart, healthy cholesterol levels, healthy blood pressure, and lots of energy, even into your 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Free Bonus #2: 24 Hour Fix: Want to get better within 24 hours? Matt claims he charges clients $3,000 per month for this advice. His 24-hour fix teaches you how to lose the first five pounds quickly using proven weight loss strategies.

Free Bonus #3: 50 Fat Blasting Red Smoothies: This eBook features recipes for red superfood smoothies. The smoothies have the right mix of carbs, proteins, and good fats to help you lose weight and stay full and energized throughout the day.

CarboFix Refund Policy

CarboFix has a 60-day refund policy.

You can request a complete refund on CarboFix within 60 days of your original purchase with no questions asked.

If you’re unsatisfied with the amount of weight you’ve lost after taking CarboFix, or if you’re still experiencing symptoms of diabetes or poor blood sugar control, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

About Gold Vida

CarboFix was made by a Canadian health and fitness researcher named Matt Stirling, who claims he discovered CarboFix after visiting his mother-in-law’s tiny village in Ecuador.

Matt works for a company named Gold Vida, which is based in London, Ontario, Canada. Gold Vida makes its supplements in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can buy CarboFix through TheCarboFix.com, MattStirlingFitness.com, and other websites. However, it’s not available in stores.

Contact Gold Vida for refunds and other information via the following:

● Email: support@goldvida.com

● Mailing Address: 2283 Yellowbirch Way, London, ON, Canada N6G ON3

Final Word

CarboFix is a weight loss supplement that works more like a diabetes supplement than a diet pill.

CarboFix contains unique ingredients found in other natural diabetes management supplements, including cinnamon extract, chromium, and alpha lipoic acid, but never in these exact dosage amounts and complementary catalysts. These ingredients may provide some natural support for blood sugar but make no mistake about it that they’re not miraculous weight loss agents that help you live longer, lose weight, and stop dieting and exercising. But there is no doubt that Gold Vida, Matt Stirling and this carb management supplement will work best with healthy whole food diet and adequate fitness movements.

Another one of the primary positives of buying CarboFix today is that the supplement is backed by a 60-day refund policy. If you’re unhappy with the results of CarboFix, then you can request a complete refund within 60 days. All in all, Gold Vida's CarboFix supplement, formulated by Matt Stirling, is one of the most popular carbohydrate management formulas on the market and for good cause. At a risk-free option of buying CarboFix at the official website TheCarboFix.com, it is time to make a decision and either buy this multi-faceted supplement, or start all over again and shop for a comparable product that offers what this formula provides, with no negative side effects or reported customer complaints to-date.