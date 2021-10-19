Buy Delta 8 THC Online: 10 Best Products to Buy

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

We’re all shopping online in 2021. According to data, online sales keep increasing every year, and US ecommerce sales rose 39 percent in Q1 of 2021. While we’re excited to shop for Delta 8 THC at retailers that are opening up with new products, we still enjoy the online shopping experience.

Many Delta 8 THC vendors online offer pleasant shopping experiences. Even more importantly, it’s easy to find some of the best products on the market and have them delivered right to your door, often for free! So, let’s dive into the Delta 8 THC marketplace and look for the best Delta 8 products that you can buy online today.

A Quick List of the 10 Best Delta 8 THC Products to Buy Online

Everest’s Delta 8 Gummies - American-grown, vegan, non-GMO, blue raspberry drops of magic. NuLeaf’s Delta 8 THC Capsules - Whole plant, full-spectrum organic capsules grown in the USA. Area 52’s Delta 8 THC Tincture - Cherry or vanilla? This 1 oz. bottle is sweet and stuffed with 1200 mg of Delta 8. Secret Nature’s Delta 8/CBC Flow Capsules - Supreme design and unrivaled experience at a premium. 3Chi’s Delta 8 Gummies - A potent and delicious gummy packed with Delta 8 THC. VIIA’s Delta 8 Concentrate Super Lemon Haze - Citrus greatness loaded with live terpenes, better than grandma’s tea on a hot day. Eighty Six’s Delta-8 THC Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar - Unbeatable price and mouthwatering taste in a top-notch chocolate bar form. Sunstate Hemp Delta Infused Shot: Tropical - Flavorful Delta 8 THC in a tropical shot form. Sunstate Hemp Delta 8 Lollipops: Mango - Let your taste buds take a walk along a beach while your body soaks up Delta 8 THC. 3Chi’s Delta 8 THC Fruity Pieces Treat - An old classic infused with your new favorite; fruity and full of cannabinoids.

How did we decide what the best 10 Delta 8 THC products to buy online are?

We started our list with a few rules:

1. Include a variety of products.

Though the Delta 8 THC market is relatively new, the cannabis-derived product market is not. Thankfully, the Delta 8 market can take everything it’s learned from CBD and the medical and recreational cannabis industry and apply it to their products. They can reproduce virtually any of the products, except with Delta 8 THC. So, we like to see a variety from companies. As such, we’ll provide a variety of product types on our list.

2. Include something for every budget.

There are niches in every marketplace that cater to certain customers. Some people who consume Delta 8 THC don’t mind spending a lot of money to get premium products attached to a high-quality feel and style. Others are looking for an economical product that doesn’t skimp them on value. We’ll look for the best products at all ends of the price spectrum so we can offer something to every reader.

3. Include something for every consumer.

Outside of variety and budget, customers want to feel at home with the companies they buy from. They adopt the brands they use as an aspect of their lives, sometimes their personality. There’s a relationship between consumers and brands that can’t be denied, but sometimes it can’t be explained directly. We’ll look for that X-factor when building our list of the top 10 Delta 8 THC products to buy online today.

Beyond our shortlist of rules to create our top 10 list of Delta 8 products, we’ll also look closely at the products themselves to discern the quality. We’ll use some of the following criteria:

4. The price-to-value ratio of the product versus similar products on the marketplace.

We’ll have the most frugal options as well as the most luxurious, but we’ll also aim to find the products that offer the most for the price they’re at. This helps us avoid the high-priced, but low-end, products while seeking out something in the middle range that truly offers an above-par experience.

5. The source of the hemp and how it’s processed and manufactured.

The experience often starts with the plant. How hemp is grown impacts its overall quality both in terms of the storefront health of the plant but also in its cannabinoid production. According to research published in 2014 in the journal, Drug Testing and Analysis, the ratio of active compounds in hemp can be influenced by:

Genetics of the plant

Growing and storage conditions

State of maturity at harvest

Methods used to process and formulate the material

If we see that a company is following the science and growing the best hemp possible, we tend to like their products. On our list of top 10 Delta 8 THC products to buy online, you’ll see plenty that are sourced with the best practices.

6. The experience of consuming the Delta 8 THC product.

We often expect the best grown, processed, and manufactured Delta 8 THC products are going to offer the best experience. But, what happens when the best oil is mixed into a drink or placed under the tongue? How should you score the cleanest Delta 8 THC when it’s delivered through a brownie that tastes more like earth than chocolate? The Delta 8 THC should be as pure as possible, but the experience of the product depends upon so much more.

7. The ease of purchasing the Delta 8 THC product online.

Anyone who’s old enough to remember dial-up internet may suffer flashbacks trying to get on to some Delta 8 THC websites. They’re slow and clunky. When they load, they twist you back and forth between links as you search for a storefront. We can’t stay on these websites long enough to ponder who made them.

We like our online shopping experience to be seamless. If we’re going to include a Delta 8 THC product on our top 10 list, it’s got to be a smooth ride to the virtual check-out lane. Clear shipping and return policies are appreciated. Free shipping is even better.

How We Scored the Top 10 Best Delta 8 THC Products to Buy Online

Is It Worth Its Cost?

We won’t just include the most expensive products offering the most luxurious experience. But you’ll find some of them. We won’t overwhelm you with companies that demand that you buy a Delta 8 THC product today. But you’ll hear it once or twice.

What we’re truly looking for when including a Delta 8 THC on our top 10 list of products to buy is if it’s worth the cost or not. Some budget products pack a punch, other high-end products give all they’re worth and more. We’ll judge the top 10 Delta 8 THC products by the bang they give for each buck.

Source of Hemp

We love when companies grow their hemp organically. Meticulous care of the plant shows that they truly care about the final product. Since hemp can be shipped internationally, there are often times when it’s impossible to tell where the source came from. We’ll put an emphasis on companies that grow as locally as possible and under the best conditions.

Lab Testing and Results

Many times, you can tell how well the plant was grown based on the lab test results. Many labs not only test for cannabinoid levels, but they also offer insight into a product’s potential dangers. Such dangers they may test for include the presence of:

Pesticides

Herbicides

Myotoxins

Microbes

Heavy metals

And more

We truly appreciate it when a company puts as much information out there as possible. Knowing exactly what you’re getting is a great way to make it onto our list of the top 10 Delta 8 THC products to buy online!

Product Appeal

Product appeal is going to encompass so much of how we’re scoring the top Delta 8 THC products to buy online. So what will product appeal encompass? We’ll consider the following:

How a product is packaged; the logo design, its tactile feel, the design of the package itself.

If a product does what it says it will; the functionality of the unit as compared to its marketing, the taste of edibles compared to their images and copywriting, and the material they’re made of.

If a company is being honest about what they’re offering; if the advertised cannabinoid levels match the lab reports, for example.

Efficacy of Product

To make our top 10 list of best Delta 8 THC products to buy, nothing will be more important than the efficacy of the product. We don’t care if it takes a long time to activate, such as in an edible, so long as it is effective. Likewise, a fast-acting product that doesn’t work well or dissipates quickly will turn us off. We’re looking for products that work as well as they’re intended.

Buy Delta 8 THC Products Online: Top Brands

Not only are Everest’s Delta 8 Gummies grown in the United States, but they’re also sustainably sourced. Everest’s website gives one the feeling of a connection to the Earth. They follow through with that feeling by offering non-GMO and vegan products like their Delta 8 gummies. The blue raspberry flavor pleases everyone. It’s like you’re eating a cool, Delta 8-infused mountain of wellness.

2. NuLeaf’s Delta 8 THC Capsules

The organically grown ingredients in this capsule has basically everything in it that you’ll find in the plant. NuLeaf’s Delta 8 THC capsules offer a synergistic blend of a range of cannabinoids. While Delta 8 THC is the focus, consumers will get the entourage effect encouraged by compounds such as CBC, CBN, and even CBD. The soft gel tablets are tested for everything on the market, from microbes to pesticides and everything in between. We love the clarity of NuLeaf’s products and the accompanying lab reports for this product.

3. Area 52’s Delta 8 THC Tincture

This organically-grown Delta 8 product is blended with high-grade MCT oil for a rapid activation time. Better than its effect is its two iconic flavors: cherry and vanilla. Consumers have the choice between the two for this one-ounce bottle. With 1200 mg of Delta 8 THC, expect a powerful punch. While it’s a high-ticket item on this list of our top 10 Delta 8 THC products to buy, you can also get a significant discount if you join their monthly plan.

4. Secret Nature’s Delta 8/CBC Flow Capsules

The boxes used for Secret Nature’s Delta 8 products are nicer looking than some products on the market today. It’s fitting, as under its elegant design approach are some of the best Delta 8 products around. For instance, their flow capsules are a luxurious blend of Delta 8 and CBC that delivers an unmatched feeling by other brands. Of course, this product pushes the higher end of the price bracket, but the feeling after using them alone is worth the cost.

5. 3Chi’s Delta 8 Gummies

We love 3Chi’s gummies. They are delicious, colorful, and come in resealable pouches that are wonderfully portable. Whether you go with their black raspberry or watermelon flavor, you can’t lose either way. Best of all is the fact that they’re fairly potent at 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy. They’re also made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients, for those with dietary restrictions.

6. VIIA’s Delta 8 Concentrate Super Lemon Haze

The Delta 8 concentrates made by VIIA are the epitome of flavor and potency. VIIA makes it a policy to donate to environmental organizations with each purchase made, that’s added bonus points that polishes up their already gorgeous looking super lemon haze concentrate. Made for infusing, we love this Delta 8 THC product and that’s why it’s on our top 10 list.

7. Eighty Six’s Delta-8 THC Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar

You can never go wrong with chocolate. Especially white chocolate with crunchy cookie bits. That’s why it’s such a pleasant surprise to have Eighty Six’s Delta-8 THC Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar on this list. That is, not only is it one of the best chocolate bar edibles you can find, it’s also found at a budget rate with high-quality Delta 8 THC that tastes delicious. In simpler terms: it’s the perfect, economical edible for Delta 8 THC.

8. Sunstate Hemp Delta Infused Shot: Tropical

Potent and extremely flavorful, what more can we say? Actually, we can say a lot more about Sunstate Hemp’s Delta 8 Infused shots. It’s a tasty splash of tropical flavor that packs a potent 30 mg of Delta 8 per shot. Not many companies offer this type of product, and Sunstate Hemp manages to do it at a very attractive rate.

9. Sunstate Hemp Delta 8 Lollipops: Mango

Many edible Delta 8 THC products can take 30 minutes or more to activate. Not this one. Again with Sunstate Hemp, their Delta 8 lollipops melt in your mouth and release the active ingredients right into your mucus layer. This quickens the activation time, and you don’t have to worry about generating enough saliva to process this Delta 8 product. The mango flavor is outstanding and reminds one of walking along a beach in Costa Rica while the same blissful feeling soaks into the body.

10. 3Chi’s Delta 8 THC Fruity Pieces Treat

If you want crunch, fruit, and Delta 8 all in one place, 3Chi has done it again. We bring them back on our list for their Delta 8 THC Fruity Pieces Treat. It reminds you of childhood, but with Delta 8 because it tastes just like the treats your mom used to make. At a very affordable rate, these are the lowest priced Delta 8 THC products on our list. Even better: their price doesn’t mean that they sacrificed on the quality of food, and the hemp was grown in the United States.

What’s the Best Way to Consume Delta 8 THC Products?

Before we pick the best way to consume Delta 8 THC, let’s take a look at what it really is.

It’s easy to assume that Delta 8 may be illegal where you’re from because it has THC in it. However, in many places, it’s Delta 9 THC — an analog of Delta 8 — that’s illegal. Delta 8 THC can be extracted from hemp plants, not plants classified for use as recreational cannabis. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, the cannabinoids extracted from hemp are completely legal. The once caveat is that Delta 9 THC levels must be below 0.3%.

Let’s assume you can legally obtain it. Just because it’s legal and Delta 9 THC isn’t, does that mean it’s also a different experience? Many consumers say that the experience is quite similar, but not as powerful. People often report a much milder psychoactive experience without a tiring return to normalcy. That should come as no surprise, since Delta 8 THC is an analog of Delta 9, it also binds to the same receptors in your body. This binding to the CB1 receptors of the endocannabinoid system is what induces the “bliss” feeling. Thankfully, there’s also a consensus that Delta 8 reduces the paranoid or anxious response that some people have when consuming Delta 9 THC.

So if there’s nothing truly to worry about, what’s the best way to consume Delta 8 THC? That’s a bit of a loaded question; there is no best way to consume Delta 8 THC. There are so many options and each has its pros and cons. There’s also the issue of subjectivity of the matter. That is, some people may not enjoy edibles while others may completely avoid inhaled products for health reasons.

So, the best way to consume Delta 8 THC depends on your situation and what works for you. For instance, discretion calls for edibles. However, you may need to focus solely on relief. This may have you using a combination of Delta 8 THC products.

How to Use a Combination of Delta 8 THC Products

We’ve previously established how to find your base level threshold for hemp-derived products. The idea is to find out how little of the product you need to find the relief you’re searching for and use that as your baseline. From there, you can better understand how much Delta 8 THC you truly need. To find your baseline, simply take as small a dose as possible and only take a little more if you don’t feel anything within the suggested activation time. Repeat until you discover your base level threshold for phytocannabinoids.

With your base level threshold firmly established we can begin our day with Delta 8. A fast-acting product is ideal when waking up. For longer-lasting relief, there are plenty of options on the Delta 8 THC market. Long-lasting products include:

Edibles such as cookies, brownies, and gummies

Tinctures

Oils

Patches

And more

Using a combination of fast-acting products that dissipate quickly and long-lasting products with a slower activation time is a great way to make sure you’re getting constant Delta 8 THC relief throughout the day. If you’re still looking for the right product, make sure you come back to our list of top 10 Delta 8 THC products that you can buy online today!