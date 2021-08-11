Best Organic CBD Brands 2021: Top 3

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD and hemp extracts have been proving to be a viable, natural alternative for people seeking pain relief, inflammation reduction, anxiety relief, and more. From busy moms at home to professional athletes, many are adopting CBD as a natural remedy to daily stressors. With the many brands to choose from out there, it is hard for new customers to identify what makes a brand “high quality” or “trustworthy.” One of the factors that is setting apart some of the top brands in the industry is USDA Organic Certification on their hemp and product lines. Only a handful of companies have achieved this impressive certification, which is often synonymous with quality and care. An instantly recognizable logo, USDA Organic signifies that a certified hemp brand has gone through a rigorous supply chain audit to ensure Organic farming, extraction, and handling processes are in-place.

For instance, Organic hemp farms are prohibited from synthetic pesticide or herbicide use, as well as inorganic fertilizers. As we know, plants do a very good job of soaking up nutrients from the soil, so checking out Certificates of Analysis for the products you purchase is an important step in verifying their safety. Most of the top Organic CBD brands out there publish their CoA’s freely online for the pubic to view and cross-reference product batches. If you’re unsure of where to start with Organic CBD oil, we’d suggest starting with the brands below that all have at least some USDA Certified Organic products. Even if you’re already familiar with CBD, these brands were selected after looking at a wide variety of companies as top-notch organic CBD brands in the industry. You’d be surprised, too, just because they’re Organic doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll break the bank, either!

Top 3 Organic CBD Brands:

1. R+R Medicinals

2. Palmetto Harmony

3. Joy CBD

How Was The Organic CBD List Made?

To decipher what the best Organic CBD brands are, we decided to come up with a list of criteria for our research. First, we ran through a list of the most popular brands of CBD that we could think of, as well as what newcomers were making waves. Second, we looked through the details of each brand, coming up with a list of commonalities as well as distinct product features that are considered innovative for the industry. Finally, we looked into what the experts and influencers were saying on Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit, as well as science journals and magazines.

For our final list of criteria, we narrowed down the list of Organic CBD brands based upon the biggest key factors. Here's what we ended up choosing:

● Where the hemp was sourced from.

● The type of extraction process used (including isolates, full spectrum, and broad spectrum).

● The products available, including topicals and other special blends.

● How the brand is perceived by fans and experts.

● If the products are made in the USA or outsourced.

● The dosage of CBD available.

● How transparent they are about what's in their products and how their testing results came out.

● How their reviews sound - including if there are any red flags.

Finally, we took into account trying the product- either ourselves or asking trusted sources who have used these products as well.

#1: Best Value and Quality: R+R Medicinals CBD

R+R Medicinals is one of the fastest growing brands in hemp because they’re known for their high performance and affordable products, incredible customer service, and amazing customer reviews (they have hundreds of 5-star reviews on Google). It’s evident why they’re becoming known for their tagline - “The CBD that Works.”

Not only is their farm and supply chain USDA Organic certified, but their entire operation is in Colorado. This was an important qualification step for us, as they are one of the only brands we could find that truly do everything locally. This is not only environmentally responsible, but also ensures a higher quality product due to higher quality, local relationships.

They use supercritical CO2 extraction on their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, yielding an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products, which translates into guaranteed performance. Their 1000mg Fresh Mint Tincture is their best seller and of incredible value at $49.99 for a Full-Spectrum product. R+R boasts impressive levels of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, and more in their products, so you can truly feel the entourage effect. They also publish third party certificates of analysis on their site for every batch they make, so you can verify the potency and safety of their CBD products. They also just launched one of the nation's only Organic CBD Gummies - if you're one for a sweet tooth, be sure to check out their Organic 25mg Gummies. Highlights:

Full and Broad Spectrum (THC-Free) USDA Organic Products

Affordable pricing - often 50% less than larger brands that aren’t Organic

US Hemp Authority Certified

Veteran, Employee, and Black-owned company

Amazing customer service

#2: Best Taste: Palmetto Harmony

Palmetto Harmony is an Organic CBD brand that uses both full and broad spectrum extracts in their products. What we like best about their products is that they have multiple sizes and flavors available in their tinctures, and their orange flavor tastes great. Their hemp is grown in South Carolina, and the brand has long been a proponent for the developing hemp industry.

While a bit more expensive, they do maintain their own farm, extraction, and bottling facilities and are truly vertically integrated - so they keep their hands on the whole process. Palmetto is certainly gaining notoriety for keeping the bar high in product quality and product choices.

Highlights:

Lab Testing available online

Vertically Integrated

Wide product offering

Founded in 2015

#3: Best Variety: Joy Organics

Joy Organics is another Colorado-based USDA Organic hemp brand that made our list. Founded in 2018, they offer a wide range of products that earned thm the “best variety” spot in our ranking. They offer lotions and salves, bath bombs, and the typical CBD products like tinctures and softgels.

While not all of their products are USDA Organic certified, it’s clear they’re working towards getting an entire product line that holds this standard, and the majority of their products are Organic. They are a unique company in that they have a family focus, and offset shipping emissions with neutrality built-in.

Highlights:

Woman-owned company

Great product variety