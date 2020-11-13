Losing fat is difficult. Even with a diet and exercise plan, sometimes that stubborn fat seems impossible to lose. Part of the difficulty arises when trying to break old habits and form better ones. Most people yo-yo between diets and exercise plans and find it hard to make anything stick. Let’s explore Natural Fat Burners…

Sometimes you need a helping hand.

Fat burning supplements and weight loss pills have been flooding the supplement market in the last decade, and they can be a great asset. However, they can also be dangerous. Most products have long lists of artificial ingredients and can have nasty side effects.

The best thing you can do is stick to high-quality and natural fat burners. Natural fat burners can come in many forms, from supplements to give you an extra boost, to foods that are in themselves beneficial for weight loss. In this article, we are going to cover all grounds, including some additional weight loss tips which could help you to understand where you are going wrong.

In this article we will cover: • The Best Natural Fat Loss Supplements

• Top Fat Loss Foods

• Fat Loss Tips

• CBD for Fat Loss

• Fat Burning Breakfast Recipe

• Natural Fat Burner Supplements Recap

Best Natural Fat Loss Supplements

Fat burning supplements are controversial. Manufacturers often claim that they are selling miracle cures to weight problems; however, many are ineffective, sometimes even dangerous. If you want to invest in fat burners, you should ensure that you put your faith in a reliable, natural, and safe product. Here are three all-natural products from trusted brands with proven results.

Overall Fighters Core

The problem many people face when trying to burn body fat is that it is almost impossible to avoid losing muscle, at least, not without some help. Fighters Core is a supplement specifically designed to enable body recomposition, helping you burn more fat while maintaining muscle mass.

It works by providing energy and focus, improving your mood, and enabling you to stick to your diet better. It also increases your metabolic rate, controls food cravings, and provides your body with essential nutrients.

Natural fat burners Fighters Core contains are:

Chromium Picolinate: Helps to regulate insulin and curb food cravings, enabling you to make better lifestyle choices. (1 )(2)

Coleus Forskohlii: Has been shown to release stored fat from fat cells, making it easier to burn. (3) It also works to suppress hunger, aid digestion, and increase metabolic rate.

Calcium HMB: Calcium is known for maintaining healthy bones, which is important to support muscles. However, studies have shown that it is also a natural fat burner. (4).

Green Tea Extract: Green tea extract has many benefits, including powerful antioxidant properties. It has also been shown to uplift your mood (5) and improve brain function(6). Apart from feeling good, it is also beneficial as a fat burner. Research has shown that it increased fat oxidation by around 17% (7).

Capsimax Cayenne Pepper: An appetite suppressant that has thermogenic effects beneficial for weight loss. (8).

Caffeine: A performance enhancement (9) that reduces hunger.

Theacrine: Provides similar benefits to caffeine but does not cause side effects associated with too much caffeine, such as a crash in energy.

ShredCBD

A wealth of studies show how CBD can help you to burn more fat by improving your metabolism, aiding your body in burning fat, and reducing your appetite.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound found in the Cannabis and Hemp plants. A high-quality CBD product like Shred CBD contains naturally occurring CBD that could benefit your mood, sleep, temperature, and metabolism. It is all-natural and stimulant-free, with no unwanted side effects.

Shred CBD contains 99% pure hemp CBD isolate, with additional natural fat burners: Green Tea and Garcinia Cambogia.

CBD has the power to:

CBD Will Help Your Body Burn Fat: Studies show that CBD turns white fat, which is hard to shift, into brown fat, which is easier to burn away (10). It also has a thermogenic effect, making your body produce more heat and therefore burn fat.

CBD is an Appetite Suppressant: Although Cannabis is known to induce hunger, this is because THC, CBD on the other, had influenced the body's endocannabinoid system and blocks CB1 receptors, reducing appetite. (11)

CBD Improves Sleep: CBD gives you better quality sleep. When you are well-rested, you are less likely to crave bad foods and have more motivation to avoid them when you do.

CBD Reduces Stress: CBD helps your body stop producing too much of Cortisol's stress hormone. Reducing stress not only helps you to make better decisions, but it also helps to regulate your blood sugar and prevents you from craving too much sugary food. (12)

Hourglass and Instant Knockout

Here are two fat burners that are designed to optimize weight loss, Hourglass for females and Instant Knockout for both makes and females. Fat burners can work well, but you need to know you are buying the right kind of weight loss pills to achieve success.

Suppressed Appetite: Several of the ingredients in this supplement work to suppress appetite. Glucomannan (13) and Garcinia Cambogia are most notably shown to reduce appetite and curb food cravings. (14)

Boosted Energy: Boosts energy, both physical and mental, which can help you work out harder and keep you motivated to stay on track with your lifestyle changes. Many of the reviews for this product spoke about having more energy. The key ingredients that may help energy levels are: Choline (15), and Green Coffee (16),

Top fat loss foods

Your diet is the most important aspect of weight loss, and some foods are themselves natural fat burners. Incorporating more protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and green tea into your diet may help your weight loss journey.

Protein

Protein is the most important nutrient for weight loss and muscle gain. A high protein meal reduces appetite, boosts your metabolism, and influences weight-regulating hormones. High protein foods include beef, chicken, Greek yogurt, lentils, and pulses.

Appetite reduction - Your weight is regulated by your brain. When your brain determines when to eat, there are several factors at play. A key signal is hormone changes (17). And protein actually increases levels of several appetite-reducing hormones and lessens levels of hormone inducing hormone, Ghrelin. (18) In 2005 study participants who consumed protein at 30% of calories automatically dropped their calorie intake by 441 calories per day (19)

Digesting and Metabolizing Protein Burns Calories - After eating, calories are burned to digest and metabolize food. This is known as the thermic effect of food (TEF). After you eat, some calories are used to digest and metabolize the food. Protein has a much stronger thermic effect (20-30%) compared to fat (0-3%) and carbs (5-10%) (20) This means that for every 100 grams of protein, only 70 are usable.

Protein Makes You Burn More Calories- Due to the high thermic effect, a high protein diet will boost your metabolism and help your body burn more calories, even during sleep. (21)

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3 fatty acids are a family of fats that are essential to human health. They can be found primarily in fatty fish and nuts, but many people also take a dietary supplement to make sure they are getting enough. They have many health benefits for the brain, heart, and skin.

Beyond this, it may also help you lose weight by reducing hunger by increasing fullness hormone levels. In one study, healthy people trying to lose weight were given either 0.3 grams or 1.3 grams of fish oil omega-3s per day. The group who consumed a higher amount reported feeling fuller two hours after a meal. (22)

Green Tea

There is a reason why many weight loss supplements contain green tea. Green Tea is loaded with antioxidants and is very beneficial to your health. Some even claim that it can help you to burn more fat and lose weight.

Contains weight loss compounds. -Green tea contains caffeine, which is well known to aid fat burning and improve physical performance. (23)

But what is more impressive is that it is loaded with powerful antioxidants called catechins. (24). One of these is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a substance that can boost metabolism.

Can Mobilize Fat From Fat Cells - For your body to burn fat, it must first break it down and move it into your bloodstream. Green Tea aids these processes by boosting the effects of fat-burning hormones. (25)

Increases Fat Burning, Especially During Exercise - Green tea has been linked to fat-burning. In one study, men who took a green tea extract supplement burned 17% more fat during exercise. (26)

Boosts Your Metabolic Rate - You constantly burn calories, even at rest. When you take green tea extract, you may burn more even at rest. Studies have shown it to increase between 3-4% or sometimes as much as 8% (27)

Fact Check: There are also claims that apple cider vinegar can help you to lose weight. However, there is little scientific evidence for this.

Fat Loss Tips

To burn fat, you need to consume fewer calories than you burn. However, there are certain foods and supplements you can use to help you shift those extra pounds. Here are our top weight loss tips to give you that extra push.

Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting is one of the biggest fitness trends around the world currently. People are using the method to improve their health, lose weight, and feel better. It involves consuming under 50 calories during a set period of time. Common periods are 16:8, 18:6, 20:4, which involves fasting for 16, 18, or 20 hours each day.

Other people fast for a longer period of time, such as 24 hours, once or twice a week.

Limiting how much time you can eat has lots of benefits. For one, it isn't easy to overeat in such a short time period. It also gives your body lots of time to digest food, which can improve your sleep.

Ancient hunter-gathers wouldn't always have access to food, so humans have evolved to function without food. It is also practiced in some form in most religions.

How It Affects Your Cells and Hormones -

• Human Growth Hormone (HGH): Levels skyrocket, increasing up to 5 times. This has benefits for fat loss and muscle gain. (28)

• Insulin: Levels of insulin drop dramatically, which makes stored body fat more accessible (29)

• Cellular repair: When fasted, your cells initiate cellular repair processes. (30)

A Very Powerful Weight Loss Tool: By eating in a smaller time frame most people will automatically consume less. It also lowers insulin and increases fat-burning hormones. It can increase your metabolic rate by 3.6 - 14% (31). In a 2014 study, participants lost 4-7% of their waist circumference. (32).

Side Effects: Intermittent fasting isn't for everyone. Some people may feel week and be unable to focus. However, this should stop once your body adjusts. If you have a medical condition such as diabetes or low blood pressure, you may need to avoid intermittent fasting or seek medical advice before you try it. It is also not suitable for anyone who has a history of an eating disorder, pregnant women, or women trying to conceive.

Aerobic and Anaerobic Exercise

Exercise is an important aspect of a good weight loss plan. Not only does it burn extra calories, but exercising will also keep you healthy and make you feel good. When you feel good, it is easier to eat well.

It is important to incorporate both aerobic exercise, which gets your heart pumping, such as running, cycling, etc. and anaerobic exercise, such as weight-lifting.

However, anaerobic is actually more beneficial to weight loss than aerobic. In aerobic exercise, your muscles have enough oxygen to produce the energy needed.

In anaerobic exercise, the oxygen demand is higher than what your body can produce, leading to lactate production. This type of exercise is beneficial for several reasons:

• Save Time: You burn calories in a shorter time frame than you would be doing steady cardio.

• Increase Metabolism: Anaerobic exercise builds muscle size and strength, which in turn speeds up your metabolism.

• The Afterburn Effect: To return your body to its resting state, your body needs to keep consuming oxygen, known as post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). This means that you continue to burn calories after your workout.

Balancing Blood Sugar Levels

Balancing your blood sugar levels could be the key to maintaining a healthy weight. Blood sugar is a key energy source, and we feel our best when blood sugar is balanced. This gives us consistent energy and can even stop us from craving bad food. Eating a balanced amount of protein, fat, and fiber in each meal can stabilize your blood sugar levels.

How Insulin Works - Our pancreas creates a hormone called insulin to maintain blood sugar levels. When we eat sugar or carbohydrate-rich foods that quickly turn into sugar, the pancreas works hard to produce enough insulin. This sends a message to our body that plenty of energy is available, and we should stop burning fat and instead store it. Understanding this can help your long-term healthy weight loss.

How to Balance Your Blood Sugar - You can naturally balance your blood sugar by avoiding simple carbohydrates and high-sugar foods: I.e. fruit juices, chocolate, cakes, sweets, fizzy pop. Instead, opt for high protein, fiber, and fat. It is a common myth that fatty food should be avoided. Although fatty foods can be calorie-dense, they also slow your meal absorption and help your body avoid blood sugar spikes.

CBD for Weight Loss

CBD was mentioned earlier in this article as one of the top weight loss supplements. Increasingly, more and more studies are coming out, showing the incredible effects CBD can have on weight loss.

This is possible because your body has an inbuilt endocannabinoid system that interacts with cannabinoids found in cannabis, such as CBD. The endocannabinoid system plays a role in your appetite, sleep, inflammation, temperature, stress, and mood. When you take a quality CBD product, such as Shred CBD, it can benefit all of these areas.

CBD influences the endocannabinoid system and improves your metabolism. It also turns white fat into brown fat, making it easier to get rid of. This process has a thermogenic effect, further aiding fat loss.

CBD also improves sleep and makes you less stressed, making it easier to make important lifestyle changes needed to help you lose weight.

Fat Burning Breakfast Recipe

Your first meal of the day is massively important. It controls your appetite and metabolism for the rest of the day and provides you with all of the energy you need for work or the gym.

When it comes to evening meals and lunch, most of us know exactly what is healthy and what is not. When it comes to breakfast, however, a lot of people are a little less informed.

Many people seem to believe that the best option is to skip their morning meal for weight loss. While this is partly true, unless you are skipping breakfast to do intermittent fasting, it is probably a much more sensible choice to pick foods with a high satiety level and promote metabolism. (33) Food that has a higher satiety level keeps us full for longer, and a faster metabolism will ensure that you digest and burn your calories faster during the day.

For those of you who struggle with getting up in the morning, here are a couple of great, quick, and easy fat-shredding recipes you could implement into your daily routine.

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

If you like to work out in the mornings but struggle to get out of bed in time to make a balanced healthy breakfast, a smoothie can be a great option. Throw the ingredients into a blender, and away you go. You can even take one with you.

Our first recipe is a fat-burning, energy-producing powerhouse with banana and peanut butter providing incredibly simple carbs and energy. Start your day right with this great tasting peanut butter smoothie.

• ½ cup unsweetened almond milk

• 1 scoop vanilla or chocolate plant-based protein powder

• 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

• ½ frozen banana

• ½ tbsp natural unsalted peanut butter

• water to blend (optional)

Method: Add together in a blender and blend until your preferred consistency.

Mediterranean Egg Scramble

Another recipe that only takes 5 minutes this recipe gives you a healthy blend of green veg, healthy proteins, and simple carbs to kickstart your day.

• 2 large eggs

• Scant 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• A pinch of red pepper flakes

• Packed 1/2 cup baby spinach

• 1 sun-dried tomato half, finely chopped

• 1 heaping tablespoon finely chopped roasted bell pepper (about 1/4 a pepper's worth)

• 1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

• Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

• Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish, optional

• Toast, for serving, optional

Method: Beat the eggs together and add to a skillet with the other ingredients. Cooking until the spinach is wilted and egg is to your liking.

Natural Fat Burner Supplements Recap

When you are trying to lose weight, a healthy diet is key. The only way to burn fat is to eat fewer calories than you use. Apart from cutting down on calories, there are other things you can do to aid your weight loss journey, such as eating a high-protein diet and avoiding sugary foods.

In addition, fat burner supplements that are made with natural ingredients could also be massively beneficial to your weight loss journey. Not only could they support your body to burn more fat, but they can also give you more energy and make you feel better, which in turn makes it easier to stick to good habits.

If you decide to try a fat burner, then stick to the highest quality products. You should also seek medical advice first, especially if you have any pre-existing conditions or are taking any medication. The three that we recommend are:

• Overall Fighters Core

• ShredCBD

• Hourglass (females) or Instant Knockout (Males)