Best Keto Diet Pills Review: Top BHB Ketone Supplements 2020

It would be hard for the average American to go even one day without seeing the word “keto” mentioned somewhere on the internet. What was once a fringe diet has exploded in popularity in recent years. Millions of dieters all over the world use the ketosis philosophy to help them to lose weight and learn to love their appearance. Dietetics and nutrition experts first began to bring keto to the forefront of the public realm in 2017, and it’s been gaining traction ever since.

Click Here to Get the Number One Best Keto Diet Pill in 2020 (Exclusive Discounts Online Only)

The basic premise behind the keto diet isn’t really difficult to understand. The goal behind a keto regimen is simple; it helps users’ bodies to enter a state of “ketosis.” When the body is in ketosis, it begins to burn fat for energy rather than carbohydrates. The tricky part of the diet is figuring out how to get the user’s body to shift the way it obtains energy. Typically, this process involves the dieter eating a high-fat, low-carb diet for an extended period of time.

But maintaining a solid keto diet isn’t always as easy as it might initially appear. Many dieters new to the ketosis diet find that cutting carbohydrates is a lot more difficult than they thought. This can lead to inconsistent dieting, weight gain, and a vicious cycle of fresh resolve and failure.

The struggle to achieve and maintain a state of ketosis is one reason that the keto diet pill industry has quickly become extremely popular. Keto diet pills can help to reduce cravings, enhance ketone levels, and more. While the exact functionality of ketosis dieting pills can vary from product to product, many keto supplements on the market can do quite a lot to help maximize the effectiveness of the keto diet.

But not all weight loss pills are created equal. The weight loss supplement industry is particularly rife with scams, and the quick rise of the keto diet pill market has led to the creation of a number of ineffective or counterproductive supplements. Ridiculous claims, unverified studies, or even fake celebrity endorsements are telltale signs of a keto diet pill scam. Today’s guide will explain some of the main ways that consumers can recognize a scam supplement and keep themselves protected.

More importantly, this comprehensive review of the best and most popular keto pills on the market in 2020 will give readers everything they need to begin to enrich their dieting experience through the use of ketosis supplements.

Ranking the Best Keto Diet Pills in 2020

Our team searched far and wide to find the best ketogenic dieting pills available in 2020. For our researchers, finding the best diet pill starts with the company, rather than just with the product itself. A solid company will be extremely transparent, direct about pricing, and clear about the limitations of their product.

We used more factors in generating our rankings than we can explain in a single list. But as a general reference, we used the following criteria to judge and rank keto diet pills:

Transparency. As we explained above, the transparency of a company is everything. We expect companies on this list to be transparent about the ingredients in their supplement, as well as their billing terms and costs. Organizations that charge extreme fees or fail to list their ingredients are often trouble.

Scientific Support. Many keto supplements will use the same general research studies to support their effectiveness. We searched for products with substantial scientific backing from peer-reviewed studies.

Use Instructions. There’s nothing worse for consumer safety than buying a product with no information on how it should be properly used. The products on our ranked list are generally equipped with very clear instructions for use on their labels.

1) Healthy Keto Ketosis Booster

Healthy Gen Keto claims that their keto supplement is a simple way for users to “handle appetite control,” maximize user energy, improve mental clarity, and more. Many consumers will be excited to hear that this supplement might not require users even to give up carbs to obtain the coveted dietary state of ketosis. The rigid meal plans involved in many keto diets often force dieters to quit on the process, making it hard for consumers to lose weight using the keto dieting process sustainably.

A one-month supply of Keto includes sixty capsules, which means that users need to take two capsules each day to gain the benefits associated with this formula. The ingredients in this supplement are hidden behind a “KetoPower BOOST Blend,” so it’s hard to provide a clear breakdown of how much of each ingredient is present in the supplement. However, the key elements in this supplement include:

Calcium BHB

Magnesium BHB

Sodium BHB

The official product website for Power Keto Boost is littered with reviews from satisfied customers. It’s tough to say whether or not these reviews are genuine, so consumers might want to look to outside reviewers to verify.

Price: $39.99/Bottle

Click Here to Buy the Healthy Keto Ketosis Booster Supplement Today

2) Advanced Keto BHB Capsules

This keto supplement primarily markets itself as an alternative to the complicated and often ineffective ketosis diets that many consumers struggle to maintain. This supplement comes with several potential benefits, especially when it comes to weight loss and targeted fat burning. As always, the benefits of losing weight and shedding fat are numerous; consumers using this supplement effectively might experience better workouts, heightened energy levels, and more.

Facebook comments are screenshot and featured towards the end of the product website; consumers explain that Advanced Keto helped them enter ketosis “way faster” than they would have without the patented formula. Again, we recommend consumers look towards alternative sources to verify the legitimacy of these reviews.

The ingredients included in this supplement are not transparently listed on its website. However, we do know that the formula contains BHB or Beta-hydroxybutyrate primarily. This compound is frequently used to help consumers enter a state of bodily ketosis.

This supplement should be taken by swallowing two capsules per day. A month’s supply contains thirty servings of Advanced Keto or 60 capsules.

Price: $69.97/Bottle

Click Here to Buy the most Advanced Keto Diet Pill Supplement Formula Today

3) Keto Lean Ultra

Like many other ketosis supplements, this product purportedly works, “even if you’re not dieting at all.” According to the official product website, Keto Lean Ultra was discovered by a 49-year-old housewife in Ohio. We cannot verify the legitimacy of this story, but it might actually matter very little once we go through some of the key factors behind this popular new formula.

By using Keto Lean Ultra consistently, consumers can turn their bodies into “fat-burning machines.” The primary reason for Keto Lean Ultra’s effectiveness is Magnesium BHB, a “breakthrough salt” known to help people lose weight fast. According to the site’s speaker, just 200-400 mg of magnesium BHB each day can maximize the natural benefits of the keto diet.

The product website also explains that two other ingredients, Magnesium BHB and nutrient-rich foods, can help to make the keto diet more sustainable and effective.

Price: $69.00/Bottle

Click Here to Buy the Pure Keto Lean Ultra Ketosis Boosting Supplement Today

Why Add Keto Supplements to Your Diet?

There are a few reasons why someone would want to add keto supplements to their existing ketosis regimen. While keto diet pills cannot replace hard work and accompanying exercise in a keto diet, these supplements can certainly make things easier. Some ketone supplements can decrease appetite, and others can minimize cravings for high-carbohydrate foods.

Types of Keto Diets

Many consumers mistakenly assume that there’s only one kind of ketosis diet. According to most experts, there are three different kinds of ketogenic dieting regimens that people follow. These include the SKD (Standard Ketogenic Diet), the Cyclical Ketogenic Diet (CKD), and the Targeted Ketogenic Diet. Understanding how each of these diet models function can be helpful in explaining why and how consumers can use keto diet pills.

The Standard Ketogenic Diet is probably what comes to mind when the average consumer thinks about keto. This diet involves eating lots of fat, a moderate amount of protein, and very few carbs. This form of the ketogenic diet is also often combined with exercise of low or moderate intensity, such as quick walking, yoga, or light jogging.

The Targeted Ketogenic Diet requires that dieters eat carbs, but only before or after they exercise. The main point of this diet is to help people accustomed to high-intensity workouts keep their gains without losing the state of ketosis.

The final popular kind of ketogenic diet is cyclical. This diet actually recommends that practitioners eat high-carbs for a period of time, and then no carbs for another period of time. For some dieters, this means eating no carbs for 5-6 days and then eating a high-carb diet for 1-2 days. For others, the cycle could be larger, up to two or three weeks long.

For most consumers, specific use instructions for keto diet pills depend on the type of diet being used. For example, taking keto diet pills on days where you are eating a high-carb diet might be a problem. To figure out if keto diet pills are right for your specific brand of ketogenic diet, be sure to conduct more specialized research on this topic.

But one little-known fact about keto diet pills is that users don’t need to be doing the keto diet in order to benefit from them. Some studies have shown that serious conditions like seizures might be treatable through the use of some ingredients found in keto supplements. We’d like to warn readers that studies on this particular benefit are relatively limited. While some evidence does suggest that keto supplements can be used to treat serious physical conditions, more research is needed.

One thing to consider is that many medical experts and dieticians question the effectiveness of keto diet pills. While the pills themselves are rarely dangerous, they’re not viable substitutions for the actual requirements of the keto diet. Maintaining a state of ketosis is generally as simple as eating fewer carbohydrates and consuming more fat, nothing more, and nothing less.

Are keto dieting pills right for you? That’s something that only you and your dietician/doctor can decide. Read on to learn a bit more about how keto diet pills function.

Act Now and Take Full Advantage of the Number One Ranked Keto Diet Weight Loss Supplement in 2020 right now

What is BHB?

When a ketogenic diet results in the bodily state of ketosis, the form of energy it generates is called Beta-Hydroxybutyrate, or BHB. BHB is produced in the liver, and it’s created from the fat that we consume. The name might sound a bit scary, but there’s no need to worry. The major upside to this chemical is that it is produced naturally within the human body. Our body is always using both glucose and fat-based ketones to provide us with the energy that we need.

According to proponents of ketogenic dieting pills , the keto diet works so well because it forces the body to produce more BHB for energy, burning fat instead of the carbohydrates our bodies usually employ. And there’s scientific evidence to suggest that this might be the case, too. Beta-Hydroxybutyrate is extremely abundant in the body, comprising about 78% of the ketones naturally in the bloodstream of the average human.

Most keto supplements are BHB pills. This means that they’re designed to get the body to produce and use more BHB. Some dieters think of it as a way to easily “kickstart” the unique fat-burning properties of the ketogenic diet. Although scientists are not in complete agreement about the true effectiveness of BHB pills in promoting weight loss, there is reason to think that taking BHB supplements can help jumpstart the bodily process of ketosis.

Benefits of BHB Ketones

The most obvious first benefit to using BHB pills is that they help the body to enter a state of ketosis more quickly. Especially when these pills are used in conjunction with an established low-carb ketogenic diet, they can really improve the rate at which the body begins to burn fat for energy. But these pills are usually helpful for more than just jumpstarting results for users on a keto diet.

Some of the main benefits associated with BHB include:

Quicker ketosis adoption.

Reduced chances of “keto flu” or fatigue.

Balanced blood-glucose levels.

Appetite reduction.

Weight loss.

Inflammation reduction.

Muscle retention while dieting.

Improved cognitive function.

Just glancing over this list, most readers should be able to tell that the benefits associated with Beta-Hydroxybutyrate are pretty far-reaching. It’ll take a bit of scientific analysis to help substantiate some of these claims.

Get the Top Enhanced BHB Ketones Supplement to Boost Ketogenic Diet Results Today

Side Effects of BHB Ketosis Boosters

Like many supplements, BHB can be taken in ways that are either healthy or unhealthy. WebMD speculates that the drug is “possibly safe.” Many sites warn against the habitual use of BHB. Using BHB as a crutch and not combining it with sustainable eating habits can lead to dangerous weight loss, lightheadedness, and more.

Taking too much BHB is never a good idea. The basic principle behind supplementing a ketogenic diet with BHB is that it helps to encourage the body to produce more of the chemical naturally. The point of these keto diet pills is not to provide the body with its entire source of energy via pills. Sustainable users of BHB supplements combine the pills with both diet and exercise.

Human trials and extensive research have been conducted on the effects of BHB. Generally, researchers have found that BHB consumption in reasonable amounts is safe. Taking too much BHB on a regular basis, however, can come with side effects. Some commonly reported side effects of BHB include:

Constipation.

Nausea.

Stomach pain.

Diarrhea.

To avoid the side effects of ketogenic BHB pills, be sure to closely monitor your intake of the chemical. It’s also important to continue to adhere to a ketogenic diet and exercise regularly while supplementing with BHB.

Click Here to Ensure Yourself with the Highest Quality BHB-Enriched Keto Diet Supplement

How to Use Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB)

Usage instructions vary based on the specific brand of the supplement being taken. Ketogenic dieters use BHB in a number of different ways. For example, some supplement users mix BHB into their keto snack to give them a little extra boost throughout the day. Other consumers take capsule pills directly once or twice per day.

How to Avoid Keto Diet Pill Scams

Our list is filled with some of the best keto diet pills on the market. Our editors worked hard to closely vet all of the products above, filtering out over-hyped products that offer little in the way of substantive results. Bur our diligence doesn’t change the fact that scams in the keto diet pill industry are more prevalent than ever.

Avoiding scams is a matter of being proactive. By recognizing and understanding some of the most popular ways that scammers market their fake or ineffective supplements, consumers can protect themselves from losing their money. The keto diet itself is not a scam. Numerous medical studies have found that the process of ketosis can help the body to burn fat quickly and shed excess weight in the process. The main scams in this growing market come from supplements that claim to help maximize fat-burning.

Below are some of the most common things to look for when identifying supplement scams in the ketogenic dieting industry.

False FDA Approval

The FDA will never approve a dietary supplement. According to the Food and Drug Administration, dietary supplements are a category of their own, and they are not subject to FDA regulation or approval. There are a few reasons for this. The basic idea, however, is that dietary supplements are not technically foods, but they are also not technically drugs. This leaves them in a messy grey area that can be extremely difficult to regulate.

If a company is claiming that their keto diet supplement is approved by the FDA, run. This is a clear misrepresentation. Because of their classification as dietary supplements, keto diet pills will never be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Scam Free Trials

Some companies scam consumers by offering a “free trial.” These trials allow consumers to try out a supplement for an extended period of time before returning the pills at no charge. This sounds good in theory, but there’s often a sleight-of-hand trick happening behind the scenes.

This scam works because most consumers don’t check the price of shipping and handling before purchasing a product. Some companies ask users to pay only for shipping and handling. But the price of this shipping and handling is inflated enough to cover the cost of the product. So, by the time consumers return the pills after their “free trial,” they’ve already paid more than enough to reimburse the company their manufacturing costs. This leaves the company with a profit and the user out $10+ in shipping costs.

Unbelievable Celebrity Reviews

This scam comes in many forms. With the massive success of the “Shark Tank” entrepreneurial reality game show, many scam supplements companies have claimed that their product was “featured on Shark Tank.” More often than not, this is a lie. Shark Tank’s producers primarily target technological products or gadgets. They are typically not interested in reviewing or financially supporting diet pills.

Shark Tank isn’t the only name used by scam supplements to add an air of legitimacy to their scheme. Popular celebrities are often targeted by disinformation campaigns by keto diet pill companies. Dr. Oz, for example, is frequently used as a “supporter” of disingenuous products in the diet market. Though Oz has frequently denounced this misrepresentation, his name is still used for iffy marketing supplements.

Avoiding Scams

Despite the commonality of keto supplement scams, it’s pretty easy to avoid falling prey to these schemes. Consumers should use their common sense and avoid accepting outrageous claims without viable proof. For example, a diet pill that claims to help users lose 20 pounds in two weeks is likely to be a scam.

Consumers should also always closely read the terms of billing for any product they choose to purchase. Auto-charging is the most age-old scam within the supplement community. Users will purchase one bottle of supplements at a reduced “trial” price. Then, within 15-30 days, the company will charge the user for the “full price” of the supplement. These charges will continue until the consumer goes through a complicated process of unsubscribing from the service.

Reading the full charging and billing terms for a company before making a purchase is a good way to avoid falling victim to a costly scam.

Avoid Cheap Knockoffs by Buying the Best Keto Diet Pill for Optimal Ketosis Boosting Results Today

The Science Behind Keto Diet Pills

Some supplements within the wellness industry are woefully underrepresented when it comes to substantive scientific research. Luckily, there are a fair bit of research studies that support the effectiveness of ketogenic dieting pills.

First, substantial evidence suggests that BHB ketone salts can help to mimic the effects of the keto diet. Most importantly, for dieters, this means that keto pills might be effective at forcing the body to burn fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. This is important. Even when taken on their own ketogenic supplements might help consumers to enter a state of ketosis. However, the best results are often reserved for individuals who combine supplementation with a traditional ketogenic diet and ample exercise.

One benchmark study concluded that only 12g of ketone salt could improve ketone levels in the blood by around 300%. Of course, this means that users who want this kind of impact should be sure to take enough of their supplements to actually make a difference in their blood-ketone levels.

But scientific studies have also found that keto dieting pills might also be helpful for general weight management. Researchers, in one case , discovered that ketone drinks can “lower human appetite.” Numerous studies since then have come to the same conclusion. Lowered appetite can be an enormous benefit as users try to lose weight. Though the keto diet is a unique approach to weight loss, the caloric deficit theory still prevails as the most proven path to shedding fat. Appetite suppressing supplements like keto diet pills can help users to fight cravings and continue to burn more calories than they consume each day.

While it’s true that some scientists question the safety and sustainability of the ketogenic diet, researchers have repeatedly HYPERLINK “https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/exogenous-ketones” found that keto diet pills can help promote weight loss as the body enters a state of ketosis.

Click Here to Get the Number One Best Keto Diet Pill in 2020

Frequently Asked Questions About Keto Diet Pills

Despite the massive explosion in popularity the ketogenic diet has seen in recent years, it can sometimes be hard to find reliable information on the keto diet pills dominating the market. This section will help readers learn more by answering some of the most commonly asked questions about keto diet pills, as well as the ketogenic diet in general.

Q: Are keto diet pills effective?

A: Generally, yes. Research has found that ketogenic dieting pills can help the body to enter a state of ketosis. Even in the absence of keto, these diet pills have been repeatedly shown to help promote weight loss through a decreased appetite.

Q: How should consumers take keto diet pills?

A: This mostly depends on the specific type of pill, as well as the kind of ketogenic diet being used. Most of the pills on the market today should be taken before a meal. Some supplements stipulate that they should be taken primarily in the morning or at nighttime. Users should evaluate the usage instructions for their supplement before use to ensure results.

Q: Do keto diet pills help people lose weight?

A: Especially when combined with diet and exercise, keto diet pills can promote weight loss. Studies have found that ketone supplements can decrease appetite, which is good for users who need to create a caloric deficit to shed extra weight. Other studies have shown that keto diet pills help the body enter a state of ketosis quicker. When in this bodily state, users begin to burn fat for energy, resulting in quick and targeted weight loss.

Q: What is the “Keto Flu?”

A: The “keto flu” is a name given to a set of symptoms often experienced by first-time users of the ketogenic diet. Dieters are suffering from the keto flu report fatigue, a lack of energy, headaches, and even stomach pain. Typically, the effects of the keto flu subside relatively quickly. Consumers with persistent symptoms of pain while doing the keto diet should consult their physician.

Q: Do keto diet pills cause the “Keto Flu?”

A: Yes. Some keto diet pills will cause symptoms of the keto flu. It can be hard for some consumers to determine the source of their flu like keto symptoms, especially if they use both traditional dieting techniques and dieting pills. Extreme flu like symptoms should be taken seriously and lead to a doctor consultation.

Q: What is BHB?

A: BHB or Beta-Hydroxybutyrate is a ketone body created in the liver from fat cells. The production of BHB is an essential part of the state of ketosis. Many keto diet pills primarily contain BHB. The goal of these pills is generally to help the body enter this ketogenic state faster, after which weight loss becomes much easier to obtain.

Q: Is keto healthy for pregnant women?

A: We do not recommend that pregnant women use keto diet pills or engage in the ketogenic diet. The main reason for this is that a healthy baby requires an extremely well-balanced diet. Because of how the keto diet helps users lose weight, it requires consumers to cut out large portions of their diets. Keto pills are generally not recommended for pregnant women.

Q: Do keto diet pills require a prescription?

A: Absolutely not. Ketogenic dieting pills are not classified as drugs by the Food and Drug Administration or FDA. As a consequence, they require no prescription to purchase. Keto diet pills can even be purchased on the internet, from wellness stores, or even from some gas stations.

Final Thoughts

It can be hard to find the right ketogenic diet pill. Even after years of market saturation and intense public interest, scam supplements still litter the keto industry. As always, there’s no substitute for extensive research and a conversation with a medical professional. But for users just entering the keto diet pill market, this guide should serve as an important resource for introductory information.

Our list of the top keto diet pills of 2020 has been extensively researched to provide consumers with a solid ranking of the best ketone supplements in the market today.

Click Here to Get the Number One Best Keto Diet Pill in 2020