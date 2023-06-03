Best Fat Burner For Women: Complete Buyer’s Guide

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

1. Elm & Rye Fat Burner

Elm & Rye Fat Burner is one of the best supplements on the market, especially for women. If you’re looking for serious weight loss, this is a product worth trying. It works by boosting the metabolism so that your body can burn fat for energy instead of storing it.

Elm & Rye Fat Burner uses all natural ingredients that have shown to be effective in increasing metabolic rate while also increasing body temperatures. Some of the ingredients may even block the absorption of carbs, which decreases the types of calories that the body can store as fat.

This supplement has pages of positive reviews. Most customers say that Fat Burner helps keep them feeling full and satisfied, while also allowing them to look and feel thinner, leaner, healthier, and younger!

Benefits

● Increases energy

● Boosts the metabolism

● Uses sustainably sourced ingredients

● Suppresses the appetite

● Tested by a third-party lab

Ingredients

Niacin (Vitamin B3) - Boosts energy levels and may reduce abdominal fat accumulation

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI) - Regulates the production of serotonin and melatonin to boost brain health, immunity, and metabolic processes.

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin - Alleviates fatigue while improving energy levels. Assists in converting fat into protein to facilitate effective fat burning.

Caffeine Anhydrous - Stimulant that improves energy levels and focus. Also triggers thermogenesis.

L-Theanine - Increases focus on alertness. May also increase production of mood-boosting hormones like dopamine and serotonin.

Green Coffee Extract - A stimulant that contains caffeine. It keeps energy levels high and improves thermogenesis fat burn.

Green Tea Extract - Packed with antioxidants, which improve the body's abilty to burn fat by activating norepinephrine. Also reduces fat storage throughout the body and provides an energy boost.

Ashwagandha - Decreases inflammation and helps in burning fat stored throughout the body. Also helps with managing stress and anxiety that may lead to excessive eating.

Rhodiola Extract - Boosts energy levels, reduces mental fatigue and stress, and also helps with more efficient fat burning.

Coleus Forskoli - Creates lipase and adenylate cyclase, which promote fat loss without impacting lean muscle mass.

Price

● $84.99 for 30 day supply

Looking for a fat burning supplement that will work with the keto diet? Verma Farm’s Energy CBD Oil is designed for women on keto. This supplement will give your body the extra push it needs to get into ketosis and to remain there for as long as needed.

Verma Farm’s Energy CBD Oil is made with a unique blend of ingredients that promote weight loss and fat burning. If you're dreaming of a flat tummy, this supplement can help you finally get rid of those stubborn areas of fat that never seem to go away.

Price

● $109.99 for one month supply

If you're looking for a fat burner supplement that uses natural stimulants, plant extracts, and essential vitamins and minerals to boost weight loss and metabolism, Powher is definitely a top contender.

Powher Fat Burner is a unique weight loss supplement that not only uses high quality, all natural ingredients, but it's formulated to offer the best doses of these ingredients to maximize fat loss. This supplement doesn't contain any fad ingredients or pointless compounds that don't contribute to losing weight and boosting the metabolism.

Powher also reduces fatigue and tiredness. We all know how hard it can be to get to the gym or to be physically active. This supplement will keep you energized and well-fueled so that you can stay on track to losing weight and slimming down.

Benefits

● Boosts metabolism with natural caffeine

● Keeps bad cravings at bay

● Supports greater weight loss

● Specifically formulated for women

● Money-back guarantee

Ingredients

Magnesium - An essential mineral that makes you feel more energized throughout the day by reducing tiredness and lethargy.

Selenium - Plays an important role in normal thyroid function. The thyroid is responsible for hormonal balance and function.

Chromium - Essential trace element that improves the body's ability to metabolize calories from fat, carbs, and protein. Also helps to maintain balanced glucose levels.

Iron - Needed to metabolize and regulate energy production. Also boosts immunity.

Konjac Root - Known as glucomannan, this is a form of dietary fiber that helps to regulate bowel movement and lower cholesterol and blood glucose levels. Also keeps you feeling fuller for longer, which reduces the risk of overeating.

Choline - Nutrient that enables the body to more effectively metabolize lipid fat so that it's burned for energy instead of stored for fat.

Natural caffeine - Effective stimulant that increases energy levels and boosts mental focus and concentration.

Price

● $65 for one bottle

● $129 for two bottles

● $195 for 3 bottles (+ one free bottle)

4. Trimtone

Trimtone is another fat burner supplement that is uniquely formulated for women. It's marketed towards women who are always on the go, but can be taken by anyone who wants to lose weight. This supplement is best combined with an active lifestyle in order to get the fastest results.

Trimtone is made with all natural ingredients that stimulate the metabolism. By taking one capsule in the morning, your body will naturally and efficiently burn fat all day long. It also uses ingredients that effectively suppress the appetite and speed up thermogenesis.

Unlike other supplements, Trimtone offers all the benefits you need in a single capsule. This makes it one of the most convenient fat burners for women.

Benefits

● All natural ingredients

● Small dose (just one capsule)

● Boosts the metabolism

● Improves fat burn

Ingredients

Caffeine - Promotes fat burning by increasing thermogenesis and lipolysis. Also boosts performance and keeps energy levels high.

Green Coffee - Contains chlorogenic acid that reduces the amount of fat absorbed by the digestive system. Also lowers insulin levels and boosts metabolism. Offers natural caffeine as well.

Green Tea - Offers all sorts of compounds that increase metabolism and hormones that instruct cells to break down fat. May also decrease the amount of carbohydrates that the body absorbs.

Grains of Paradise - Part of the ginger family that revs up brown adipose tissue. This type of fat regulates blood sugar levels and burns more readily and quickly than white fat.

Glucomannan - Dietary fiber that expands in the stomach, providing feelings of fullness and satiety that last for hours.

Price

● $49.95 for one month supply

● $99.90 for two months supply (+ free month)

● 149.85 for three months supply (+ 2 free months)

5. NLA for Her Shred Her

With Shred Her, you can finally say goodbye to stubborn fat. This fat burner is an ultra-potent thermogenic fat burner that is designed for women who are serious about losing weight and burning fat. Shred Her contains an innovative, concentrated blend of ingredients that are effective in breaking down fat and kicking the metabolism into high gear.

Shred Her will help you along your journey to not only lose fat, but to tone your body. Proper diet, exercise, and supplementation will give you the abs and skinny waist that you’ve always wanted! Stick with your routine, stay consistent, and you’re sure to see results.

Benefits

● Potent ingredients

● Thermogenic

● Increases fat burn

● Helps to tone the body

Ingredients

Rauwolscine - Alpha-receptor antagonist that inhibits the receptors that stop the breakdown of fat. Also burns fat, increases digestion, and promotes lean muscle gain.

Caffeine - Decreases muscle fatigue, increases muscle strength, and improves muscle endurance. Also a natural stimulant that promotes focus and healthy energy levels.

Dynamine - Alpha-receptor antagonist that blocks the receptors that stop the breakdown of fat. Also burns fat, increases digestion, and promotes lean muscle gain.

Green Tea - Full of antioxidants and caffeine that boosts the body's ability to burn fat. Also reduces the amount of fat stored in the body.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid - Type of fat that may reduce body fat levels by reducing food intake, stimulating fat breakdown, increasing fat burning, and inhibiting fat production.

Acetyl-L-carnitine - Boosts brain power, improves endurance, decreases muscle soreness, and speeds up red blood cell production by keeping oxygen freely flowing to the muscles and other parts of the body.

TeaCrine - Patented ingredient that improves mental focus, increases energy production, and boosts mood and motivation.

Raspberry Ketones - Helps the body to break down and burn fat more quickly and efficiently. Also boosts the metabolism.

Hordenine HCL - Boosts energy levels and increases focus as well as brain function.

Konjac Root - A natural fiber that reduces cravings, suppresses the appetite, and promotes healthy blood sugar levels as well as healthy cholesterol levels.

Bioperine (Black Pepper Extract) - Has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. May also improve blood sugar regulation, cholesterol levels, and brain and gut health.

Price

● $42.99 for one month supply (one-time purchase)

● $34.39 for one month supply (Subscribe & Save)

How Fat Burners Work

Fat burners can work in three main ways: appetite suppression, boosting the metabolism, and thermogenesis. It’s not uncommon for a fat burner to include ingredients that promote a few of these methods to help users burn fat and reach their weight loss goals. Here’s what you need to know about each of them.

Appetite Suppression

Women typically have strong cravings, especially around that time of the month. Cravings alone can make it extremely hard for women to not only lose weight, but to keep it off for good. This is why so many fat burner supplements use ingredients that suppress the appetite in order to keep cravings at bay.

More often than not, women gain weight because of food cravings. Eating too many calories on a routine basis, especially without proper exercise, will cause you to pack on the pounds. While your body needs calories to use as energy, excess calories turn into fat and are stored in various areas of the body.

Supplements that suppress the appetite can work in many different ways. Some ingredients, like certain types of fiber, take up physical space in the digestive system. This provides a sense of fullness. Other supplements use ingredients that affect neurotransmitters in order to keep hunger hormones, like ghrelin, in check.

Some of the top ingredients that are used for appetite suppression include:

● Glucomannan

● CBD

● 5-HTP

● Fenugreek

● Green tea extract

● Garcinia cambogia

If you’re interested in finally curbing your cravings in order to decrease your caloric intake, be sure to look for a fat burner that contains at least one of these effective appetite suppressing ingredients.

Boosting the Metabolism

The metabolism can be quite a fickle body function. When working in an optimal state, the metabolism turns food into energy that is then used by the body. Supplements that are designed to boost the metabolism cause the body to expel calories instead of storing them as fat.

Metabolism boosting fat burners work in many ways. Some use stimulants, such as caffeine, in order to slightly increase the heart rate, which gets the metabolism revved up and working more efficiently. Other supplements use vitamins and minerals to correct any deficiencies that may be negatively impacting metabolic function.

When taking a supplement that’s designed to boost the metabolism, pay close attention to the ingredients. Some women have a low tolerance to stimulants and may experience negative side effects. If you’ve had a bad experience with caffeine or other stimulants, look for a product that contains L-Carnitine or vitamin B6 to naturally kick your metabolism up a notch.

Thermogenesis

Fat burners that use thermogenesis increase the body’s heat production, which in turn burns fat. These products typically contain natural ingredients that have thermogenic properties. Some of the most commonly used compounds include:

● Turmeric

● Capsaicin

● Green tea extract

● Caffeine

These ingredients work by stimulating the body to produce more heat. In turn, the body must produce more energy while also burning fat simultaneously. Many thermogenic ingredients also have a healthy impact on the metabolism.

Fat burners that work by promoting thermogenesis often cause you to sweat more than normal. You may also have difficulty sleeping, so be mindful of how much you take and when you take these types of supplements.

Potential Side Effects to be Aware of

As with any supplement, there’s always the risk of side effects. While most fat burners, especially those that contain all natural ingredients, rarely cause adverse side effects, it’s important to know what you could experience.

Some of the most commonly reported side effects of fat burners include:

● Diarrhea

● Bloating

● Gastrointestinal discomfort

● Jitters

● Anxiety

If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s best to stop taking the supplement. When restarting, try taking a lower dosage. You may also want to consider switching to a new product altogether.

Fat burners that contain stimulants are most likely to cause anxiety and jitters. These side effects can be remedied by using a non-stimulant fat burner or taking a lower dose so that the effects aren’t as strong.

The best way to avoid adverse side effects when taking a fat burner supplement is to always follow the dosage instructions. Never take more than the recommended dosage. Otherwise you risk these side effects and potentially more serious ones.

If you’re unsure if a fat burner will cause you to experience adverse side effects, discuss with your doctor or a medical professional first.

Are Fat Burners Safe?

One of the most common questions that women have about fat burners is whether or not these supplements are safe or not. For the most part, fat burner supplements are safe, assuming they’re made with quality ingredients that are tested for potency, quality, and safety.

Of course, we all know that low quality and even potentially dangerous fat burners are sold under the guise of quick weight loss. With that said, there are some ingredients you’ll want to avoid, as they have shown to be dangerous and even deadly. If you come across a fat burner that contains any of these ingredients, don’t buy it!

Three harmful ingredients that have been banned or are widely discouraged from being used include:

● Ephedra

● Synephrine, to include M-synephrine, O-synephrine, and P-synephrine

● 2,4 Dinitrophenol (DNP)

These ingredients have been linked to heart attack, stroke, and other cardiac issues. Some have even been potentially linked to several deaths.

By avoiding these ingredients altogether, you’re less likely to spend money on a low quality product. Aside from the ingredients that a supplement is made with, there are other factors to consider when choosing a high quality supplement.

Consider who is selling the fat burner. Is it a brand you’ve heard of before? Is the brand reputable? Does the website look legitimate? Buying from a reputable brand is a must. Trusted names in the weight loss supplement industry will be transparent, open, and honest with consumers.

You’ll also want to review customer testimonials. This is the best way to learn the truth behind a supplement. If a fat burner is safe and effective, you’ll see that these positive words are captured in customer reviews of the product.

At the end of the day, even though there are dangerous supplements on the market that are advertised as fat burners, the fact is that with proper research, you can avoid these products entirely. Pay close attention to the ingredients used in a supplement, as well as brand reputation and customer feelings about the product.

