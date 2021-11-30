Best Delta 8  Gummies: Top 25 in 2021

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Delta 8 has been making waves in the cannabis market. Some of the most popular gummy edibles at the moment feature this beneficial compound.

So what is Delta 8 exactly?

The simple answer is that it’s closely related to Delta 9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana.

Delta 8 THC has some notable differences from Delta 9, though. For one thing, it tends to be extracted from hemp instead of marijuana (all products listed here are derived from hemp). It also creates a much more mellow and relaxing experience. Many people enjoy taking Delta 8 to ease their pain, clear their mind, and get better rest at the end of a long day.

However, it should be kept in mind that even hemp-derived Delta 8 products are not yet legally available in every U.S. state, so check your state laws before attempting to purchase. Moreover, like all supplements, Delta 8 is not currently regulated by the FDA. That means there are lots of sketchy brands out there.

No worries, though! That’s why we put together this list of the 25 best Delta 8 THC gummies available right now. You can rest assured that we only selected the highest quality Delta 8 products from the most transparent and trustworthy brands.

Best Delta 8 Gummies & Edibles in 2021

Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies 3Chi Delta 8 THC Gummies MoonWLKR Delta 8 THC Gummies Boston Hempire Delta 8 High Life Gummies Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies Delta Effex Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies D8 Delta 8 THC Gummies Elyxr Delta 8 Gummies PharmaCBD Delta 8 Gummies Happy Place Hemp Delta 8 THC Gummies My Pain Center Delta-8 THC Infused Gummies CBD Genesis Delta 8 THC Gummies Snapdragon Hemp Delta 8 Gummies Hemp Haven Rift Delta 8 Gummies Industrial Hemp Farms Delta 8 Gummies Palm Treez Delta 8 Gummies Area 52 Delta 8 THC Gummies Mr. Hemp Flower Crazy 8s Delta 8 Gummies ATLRx Delta 8 Gummy Assorted Flavors Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies CBD Farmhouse Delta 8 Natural Gummies Fresh Bros. Delta 8 Gummies Urb Delta 8 Gummies Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

Much like Mount Everest is the highest peak on Earth, Everest delivers peak “highness” with premium quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. Their Delta 8 THC gummies set the bar when it comes to cannabis edibles.

All of Everest’s gummies undergo a rigorous testing process, as they are sent to third party labs both before and after production for analysis. This ensures a safe and clean product that’s free of any unwanted impurities. Plus they’re incredibly soft and come in a wonderful blue raspberry flavor that’s difficult to resist.

Product Details

Blue raspberry flavor

30-count jar

20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

All vegan ingredients

Non-GMO and Gluten-free

Double-tested by third party labs

Customer Experience

Free shipping on all orders

Excellent customer service

30-day return guarantee on all orders

20% subscription discount

2. 3Chi Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

3Chi is a brand that you can trust. Not only were they founded by a biochemist with 15 years of experience in the field, they were also one of the first Delta 8 THC brands to arrive on the market. So you can count on them to have the experience and expertise necessary to make a superior quality cannabis product.

You can find all sorts of hemp extracts in their product line-up. 3Chi specializes in everything from CBD to CBN, and Delta 8 THC to THCV. They’re a one-stop shop for anything cannabinoid related.

Product Details

Black raspberry and watermelon flavors

8-pack and 16-pack options

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

Vegan-friendly ingredients

Gluten-free

Customer Experience

Free shipping on orders over $99

All purchases are final and non-refundable

Customer service available for email and phone

3. MoonWLKR Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

MoonWLKR has a reputation of being an innovator in the Delta 8 space. Their signature gummies and vapes are some of the most unique that you’ll find, as they are constantly introducing new mind-blowing flavors to their line-up.

They are also one of the most transparent brands around. Every batch of their products are lab tested, with the results regularly posted to their website that you can view before you purchase. So while you are kicking back and enjoying their delectable gummies, you can be rest assured that they’re made with only the highest quality ingredients.

Product Details

Available in the following flavors: pineapple, watermelon, blueberry, mango, and sour strawberry

25-count bottle

25mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

2-pack and 3-pack bulk options

Customer Experience

30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items

Live-chat customer support

Variety of shipping options

4. Boston Hempire Delta 8 High Life Gummies

Company Overview

While Boston Hempire might be a relatively new brand, they’re based in a long tradition of hemp production. Their lineage tracks as far back as the country’s Founding Fathers and the hemp farms of early America, as noted in the story section of their website.

The strongest edibles that Boston Hempire offers is their square gummies, which pack an impressive 25mg of Delta 8 THC in every gummy. They also have an assortment of other gummy types with lighter potencies, such as their familiar “red fish” and “sour kids” gummies.

Product Details

Gummy squares: 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 2 or 18-count

Gummy square flavors: watermelon, blue razz, mixed berry, apple

Red fish: 15 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 20-count

Watermelon wedges: 15 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 20-count

Sour kids: 15 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 20-count

Customer Experience

Variety of shipping options

All sales are final, with returns only eligible for damaged products within 3 days of delivery date

Customer service available via email and phone

5. Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies

Company Overview

As their name indicates, DiamondCBD started off as a CBD-focused brand. They’re one of the largest and most renowned names in the CBD market, so it was only natural for them to expand into Delta 8 products with their “Chill Plus” line.

The “Chill Plus” gummies feature mixtures of both Delta 8 THC and CBD isolate, which is a winning combination if you want a more subtle and mild buzz. However, if you’d like a stronger formula, then their Extreme variety might suit your needs better. Either way, they’re some of the best THC gummies you can buy.

Product Details

Various flavor options, including Fruity Mix, Paradise Mix, and Tropical Mix

Delta Force: 10 mg of Delta 8 THC and 10 mg of CBD isolate per gummy

Extreme: 20 mg of Delta 8 THC and 5 mg of CBD isolate per gummy

300 mg, 1250 mg, and 5000 mg strengths

Customer Experience

Free 2-day shipping on all orders over $100

30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items

Customer support available via email, phone, text, and live-chat

Multiple subscription plans with up to 60% savings

6. Delta Effex Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

Delta Effex is an industry leader in hemp-derived products, and they’ve been featured in such publications as Merry Jane and High Times. Their cutting-edge approach to Delta 8 extraction means that you can expect a high standard of purity and safety with all of their products.

Their gummies only come in one option, but it’s a tantalizing mixture of various fruit flavors. So if you’re a fan of variety, then their rainbow packs will be perfect fit for your palate.

Product Details

Features the following flavors: strawberry, green apple, mango, blue razz, and mystery

10-count packs

20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

5-pack bulk option

Customer Experience

Flat shipping rate of $3.89 for all domestic orders

All sales are final: no refunds, returns, or exchanges

15% subscription discount

7. Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

Bearly Legal is an unbearably great brand. Okay, all puns aside, we seriously mean it. You won’t find many brands that offer the same level of product quality and transparency. Their customer reviews stand as a testament to their dedication to making the best Delta 8 gummies possible.

Bearly Legal’s gummies come in the form of sour gummy bears. You can either buy the individual fruit flavors, or you could go for a mixed bag with a bit of everything.

Product Details

Comes in the following flavors: blueberry, strawberry, cherry, green apple, and watermelon

Mixed fruit option

8, 10, 20, 24 and 40-count pack options

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

100% vegan ingredients

Customer Experience

Free shipping on orders over $50

30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items

Customer service available for email and live-chat

8. D8 Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

If you feel like treating yourself to something on the fancier side, then D8’s gummies are worth your attention. They’re potent and come in four delicious flavors. We’re especially fond of the Caviar x Kush variety, which has a caviar-esque appearance but tastes like sweet black watermelon.

D8 makes all of their products from Farm Bill compliant hemp with less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, so they’re legal in most states that don’t have Delta 8 restrictions. They also frequently update and post the COAs from their lab tests.

Product Details

Four flavors: Blue x Razz, Berry x Blast, Caviar x Kush, and Sour x Lemonade

20-count jar

3-pack and 5-pack options

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

Customer Experience

Free shipping on orders over $75

30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items

Customer support available via email or live-chat

Lab results available on website

9. Elyxr Delta 8 Gummies

Company Overview

Elyxr isn’t one of the most well-known brands on this list. However, it has been quickly making a name for itself with its high-quality Delta 8 products.

Their Delta 8 gummies are some of the tastiest we have ever encountered. They come in five different flavors, which you can enjoy separate or mixed together in their party packs. Elyxr is also one of the few companies that makes a sample sized pack, for those who want to test them out before committing to a larger amount.

Product Details

Available in the following flavors: blue razz, mango, watermelon, cherry, and orange

Party pack (all flavors mixed)

20-count jar

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

6-pack variety option

Sample pack of five gummies

Customer Experience

Lab results available on website

Variety of shipping options

Customer support available via email, phone, text, and live-chat

10. PharmaCBD Delta 8 Gummies

Company Overview

PharmaCBD is a CBD company that recently branched out to include hemp-derived Delta 8 THC products as well. They offer everything from topical salves to pet products in their online shop.

You’ll feel like a kid in a candy shop when you see PharmaCBD’s gummy selection. They have Delta 8 infused twists on some classic gummy favorites from your childhood: watermelon wedges, fruit rings, cherries, bears, and worms. These nostalgic edibles are among the best THC gummies you can find.

Product Details

20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

2, 6, 15, and 30-count options

Large variety of gummy types and flavors

Potential allergy warning, as products are packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products

Customer Experience

Free shipping on orders over $49.95

All purchases are final, with refunds only for certain circumstances

Customer service available for email and phone

11. Happy Place Hemp Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

Happy Place Hemp is all about the natural lifestyle. Their hemp is grown in Wisconsin, and then extracted at their labs to create products formulated for maximum benefits. They also tend to only produce small batches to ensure quality control.

Lab results from third-party testing can be found on the product page for their Delta 8 gummies. They also publish user reviews and ratings as well.

Product Details

Mixed flavors (blue raspberry, orange, and watermelon)

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

3, 10, and 40-count options

Customer Experience

Free shipping available, as well as other shipping options

30-day return policy for new and unopened products

Contact form and phone number available on website

12. My Pain Center Delta-8 THC Infused Gummies

Company Overview

My Pain Center was founded by podcaster Shereen Kassam who had suffered chronic pain and anxiety after multiple vehicle-related accidents. Having tried various forms of treatment, she found that hemp-derived products worked the best for her. Her goal now is to share their benefits with everybody else who needs it.

My Pain Center’s Delta 8 gummies are available in a whopping nine different flavors. So if you like to rotate between several flavors whenever you get bored with one, then they are definitely worth looking into.

Product Details

Available in the following flavors: orange crush, pineapple diesel, green maui mango, cherry garcia, blue watermelon, green apple, berry white, mimosa, and strawberry fields

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

30-count jars

Customer Experience

Free shipping on orders over $30

30-day refund policy for new and unopened products

Customer service available via phone, email, and live-chat

13. CBD Genesis Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

CBD Genesis is a wholesale company in both the CBD and Delta 8 markets. Many retailers sell their products, so you know that they are top quality.

The Delta 8 gummies sold by CBD Genesis are organic and lab-tested for purity. Their website is full of customer reviews testifying to their taste and effectiveness.

Product Details

Mixed assorted flavors

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

20-count pack

Customer Experience

Free shipping for orders over $50

14-day return policy for unopened products

Customer service available via phone, email, and live-chat

14. Snapdragon Hemp Delta 8 Gummies

Company Overview

Snapdragon Hemp began in 2016 as a CBD company based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Their founder discovered the benefits of hemp while recovering from a motorcycle accident. His experience led to him becoming a true believer in the power of cannabis.

Snapdragon’s Delta 8 gummies are available in travel-sized bags with 12 gummies in every package. They come in an assorted fruit flavor, for anybody who craves variety.

Product Details

Mixed assorted flavors (strawberry, raspberry, grape, pineapple, orange, and watermelon)

10 mg and 25 mg per gummy strengths

12-count packs

Customer Experience

Standard and expedited shipping

30-day returns for new and unused products

Can be contacted through live-chat, phone, or email via contact form

15. Hemp Haven Rift Delta 8 Gummies

Company Overview

Hemp Haven started as a passion project for Jay Humfeld and Danielle Friedrich. They gambled everything by quitting their day jobs (as a corporate training manager and medical professional, respectively) to create a new start-up based around hemp products. It ended up paying off, as Hemp Haven has been rapidly growing ever since.

Rift is Hemp Haven’s line of Delta 8 products. Their star attraction is their gummies, which can be bought in a variety of sizes. You can even get a 2-count sampler size if you prefer to start out small.

Product Details

Each gummy contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC

2, 20, and 40-count options

Customer Experience

First class and priority shipping options

Can be contacted via phone or web form

16. Industrial Hemp Farms Delta 8 Gummies

Company Overview

Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top three distributors of hemp flowers and extracts in the entire world. Their sheer quality and fair pricing make them difficult to beat if you’re looking for the best Delta 8 THC gummies.

If you’re looking to buy in bulk amounts, then this brand is exactly what you’re looking for. You can pretty much buy any quantity imaginable from Industrial Hemp Farms.

Product Details

Available in the following flavors: green grape, blueberry, lemon, passion fruit, and watermelon.

Assorted flavor option

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

A multitude of quantity options, ranging anywhere from a single gummy to 25,000 gummies

Customer Experience

Several different shipping options, including same day

30-day refund available for unopened products

Can be contacted through phone or email

17. Palm Treez Delta 8 Gummies

Company Overview

Palm Treez is a brand with a focus on Delta 8 vapes and edibles. Their gummies come in sour bite and gummy worm forms. They both are available in 15-count bags, with each individual gummy containing a nice and mild 10 mg dose.

Product Details

Sour bites and gummy worms

10mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

15-count bags

Customer Experience

Can be contacted through phone or email

18. Area 52 Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

Area 52 makes gummies that are simply out of this world. They are guided by a philosophy to create the safest and purest hemp extracts possible, as they believe that plants such as hemp can improve our lives.

Their wonderful gummies come in a mixed fruit assortment. While these soft chews taste sweet, they’re actually low in sugar. That means they’re the best Delta 8 gummies for those who want to keep their sugar intake low.

Product Details

Mixed flavors (pineapple, green apple, and strawberry)

Each gummy contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC

30-count bag

Save with 2-pack and 3-pack options

Customer Experience

Free priority shipping with all orders over $110

Contact form on website

Returns for products that are still half full

Save 15% with monthly subscription

19. Mr. Hemp Flower Crazy 8s Delta 8 Gummies

Company Overview

Mr. Hemp Flower sets itself apart by working directly with hemp farmers to formulate new strains and make their own products. Their attention to detail results in higher quality, more effective Delta 8 gummies.

Their Crazy 8s organic gummies come in 10 mg, 2 0mg, and 50 mg strengths. So you can pick a dose that’s suited to your individual needs.

Product Details

Three delicious flavors: green apple, passion fruit, and black cherry vanilla

10 mg, 20 mg, and 50 mg per gummy strengths

10-count jar

Vegan and 100% organic

Customer Experience

Variety of shipping options

30-day refund policy for all orders, no questions asked

Customer service available via phone, email, and live-chat

20. ATLRx Delta 8 Gummy Assorted Flavors

Company Overview

ATLRx originally started with the mission to bring CBD products to the Atlanta area. Its creators wanted to help their family members and other people receive the full benefits of hemp-derived products. They’ve since greatly expanded their operations throughout the United States.

Delta 8 gummies are a relatively recent addition to their line-up. They offer some of the strongest gummies you’ll find on this list, with options as strong as 60 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy. They’re all guaranteed to be hemp-derived and Farm Act compliant as well.

Product Details

Assorted flavors (citrus punch, pineapple, mango, blue raspberry, and watermelon)

30 mg and 60 mg per gummy strengths

5, 10, and 20-count options

Customer Experience

Can be contacted through email or phone

30-day return guarantee, refunds at their discretion

Free shipping on all orders

21. Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

Binoid was initially launched in 2018. Situated in California, Binoid is a brand with a focus on promoting healthy lifestyles. Their hemp products are specifically made to compliment your wellness routine.

You can find just about any Delta 8 product you can think of in Binoid’s shop. Not only do they make great gummies, but also vapes, capsules, and all sorts of other products.

Product Details

Three great flavors: green apple, strawberry, and peach

Mixed flavor option

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

20-count package

Vegan and gluten-free

Customer Experience

30-day return policy for unused and unopened products

Free and discreet shipping available

Customer service available via email, live-chat, and phone

22. CBD Farmhouse Delta 8 Natural Gummies

Company Overview

CBD Farmhouse is a pharmacist-led brand located in Texas. All of their products are formulated by their experienced doctors, as well as an eclectic mixture of cannabis enthusiasts and other experts.

There are numerous rave reviews for CBD Farmhouse’s Delta 8 gummies. They contain 96% of the natural terpenes found in hemp, so that you receive the full range of benefits and effects.

Product Details

Mixed fruit flavors

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

30-count packages

Vegan-friendly

Customer Experience

Multiple shipping options, including same day

30-day refund guarantee for unopened products

Contact form available on website

23. Fresh Bros. Delta 8 Gummies

Company Overview

With their headquarters located in Nevada, Fresh Bros. brings a lot to the table when it comes to Delta 8 edibles. Their team includes specialists from a wide range of fields, from scientists to business experts and hemp farmers to athletes. Together they create superior products at reasonable prices that are made ethically.

You can buy their Delta 8 gummies in either 10 mg or 25 mg strengths. This is especially good for newcomers who want to try a lower strength first before potentially moving onto stronger options.

Product Details

Mixed assorted flavors (watermelon, raspberry, tangerine, and lemon)

10 mg and 25 mg per gummy strengths

20-count jars

100% vegan

Customer Experience

Free shipping on orders over $50

No refunds or returns

Can be contacted through email or phone

24. Urb Delta 8 Gummies

Company Overview

Urb is an offshoot brand from Lifted Made, a cannabinoid company based in Illinois. Its CEO Nick Warrender believes strongly in the benefits of cannabis, based on his own experience treating his autoimmune disorder and chronic full-body pain.

Urb Delta 8 gummies come in a variety of flavors, including yummy birthday cake. They’re all made with pectin too, so any vegans out there can enjoy them guilt-free.

Product Details

Five fantastic flavors: birthday cake, green apple, tropical lush, watermelon, and strawnana smoothie

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

5 and 10-count packs

Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO

Made in a GMP factory

Customer Experience

Customer support available via live-chat, email, and phone

Available from a variety of online retailers

25. Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies

Company Overview

Koi first made their name as a CBD company in 2015. Recently they have brought their high quality of standards and unique approach to flavors to the Delta 8 market. Their gummies have a perfect balance of great flavor and high potency. However, if you’re new to Delta 8, you can always contact their customer service team. They are extremely friendly and willing to answer any questions you might have.

Product Details

Comes in five flavors: blue-razz, lime, mango, strawberry, and melon

25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

6 or 20-count packages

Third-party tested

Customer Experience