Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 5 Brands & Buyer’s Guide

It’s never easy to start on a new substance or medication, without knowing how it may affect your system. The very fact that CBD is related to the cannabis plant may be disconcerting for some.

Besides, even if you’ve used CBD products before, you may still be apprehensive about it and searching for the right product or dosage.

That’s why we continually look for better and more efficient CBD products that are both safe and affordable.

For our search, we jump over several hoops, so that you don’t need to.

To select the best CBD oil for pain, we…

1. Take the opinion of experts in the CBD industry, including those of researchers, testers, and long-time consumers on their experience and understanding of around 50 of the best and most popular CBD oil brands in the market.

2. Pored over more than 5,000 user reviews on brand websites, social media, including on Facebook, blogs and open forums like Reddit, etc.

3. Taken into account the opinion of our readers and over 8,000 of our email subscribers through a survey, asking for their opinion on the different products.

4. Study the brand websites and check the veracity of some critical information, such as the brands’ transparency, the technology employed by them, their farming practices and extraction processes, manufacturing processes, etc.

5. Tested over 15 brands of the most recommended CBD oil brands to check the veracity and authenticity of all claims regarding their safety, efficacy, potency, and value for money.

Top 5 CBD Oils For Pain

1. Fab CBD Oil - Best Pick- Best Full Spectrum & Flavors

2. Cheef Botanicals-

3. CBDistillery's CBD Oil - Affordable & Wide Variety

4. NuLeaf Naturals- Most Potent

5. Joy Organics- Best Broad Spectrum

We considered several factors to make sure we recommend only the best CBD Products in our final list.

Factors that Help us Decide on the Best CBD Oil Brands

● Hemp Source: Hemp plants sourced from regulated farmlands in the US and the EU are more dependable, as they maintain high levels of quality control, making sure the hemp is not contaminated, don’t contain GMOs, and most importantly, do not contain THC above 0.3% in its extracts, even if the cannabinoid oil is extracted from the flowers and buds (which contain the highest concentration of all cannabinoids, especially CBD and THC). [THC is the key psychotropic compound found in cannabis plants.]

● Extract Types: Depending on the chemical composition of the extract, hemp extracts are of three types – CBD isolates, full-spectrum cannabinoid blends, and broad-spectrum cannabinoid extracts. The first contains only CBD and no other plant material or phytonutrients, while the other two contain all the different cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, minerals, vitamins, proteins, and essential oils, with the exception that the broad-spectrum extracts don’t contain any THC, which is present in full spectrum extracts. However, the THC content will never exceed 0.3% by weight to qualify (legally) as hemp extract. Both these extracts offer the much-hyped entourage effect that ensures enhanced effects of the CBD on the human body.

● Potencies: The more potent the CBD content, the higher its efficiency. Usually denoted in milligrams, potency variants of a CBD brand offer more flexibility to a user in adjusting the dosage. While higher potency variants can give you a big boost, lower and mid-potencies offer more flexibility in adjusting dosages, especially for new users.

● Size Variants: A wide variation in sizes is another way to adjust dosages better. That’s why some brands offer 15ml, 30ml, and 60ml options in CBD oils.

● Taste: Flavors and aroma play an important role in controlling the overall experience, especially for a person suffering from physical or mental agony. Or else, aromatherapy wouldn’t have been a real thing, right? Stimulation of our senses helps alleviate or aggravate a condition. The more enjoyable the taste, the better it is for our overall health. While strong flavors may give you a headache, mild ones can dampen the experience, giving you the hempy flavor. Not everyone loves chocolate or vanilla! So, brands that give you more options are obviously preferred. Besides, the use of natural and organic flavorings makes for better and safer usability.

● Ingredients: Ingredients are important – be it a medicine, food supplement, or a wellness product. The combination of ingredients not only defines the quality of experience but also influences the effects on the body. Natural, organic ingredients have better effects on health than artificial chemicals.

● Lab Results: Lab-tested CBD products, especially by an unbiased, independent agency, invokes a sense of trust among consumers. A third-party lab can impartially testify for a product’s safety, quality, and contents.

● Brand Reputation: A brand’s value is only as much as its customer satisfaction – which is what defines its reputation. If customers are generally happy with the performance, quality, and safety of a product, they would give it a 5-star. And that means – more customers for the company.

● Transparency: Companies that are willing to reveal their business practices openly, welcome discussions and customer opinion on them, are naturally more preferred. Information on the manufacturing, extraction, and farming practices, their technology, as well as the testing processes and lab results instill a sense of reliability among consumers.

● Customer Service: This is the first line of direct customer management. While the quality and performance have to be top-notch, customer service can’t be lacking in any way. In fact, they have to be way better to ensure you get more customers and keep the existing ones interested.

● Shipping, Return & Refund Policies: Only when a company’s policies are user-friendly can it survive – and succeed – in the competitive market! These include its shipping, return, and refund policies. Besides, reward programs and discounts for those who need them the most, like war veterans, military personnel, and those with chronic health issues with financial constraints are great for a company’s PR as well as for its customers’ overall experience.

● Website Experience: Like customer service, a website’s user experience determines how likely a customer is to place an order (and come back for more!). A CBD company’s website must be easy to navigate, should guide visitors through all the best options, and project the best possible deals in an easy-to-find manner. The customers must feel they’re getting the best deal without having to scour through the entire website to get what they want. The idea is to give them a good browsing experience while shopping CBD online.

5 Best CBD Oil For Pain: Reviews

Fab CBD has been successful in creating a niche for itself with its line of high-quality, safe, potent, and competitively priced CBD oils that has helped in garnering a large and loyal customer base within a short period.

The company’s experience in the wellness industry has enabled its smooth transition into the CBD industry, ensuring continued transparency in its practices (farming, extraction, manufacturing, and lab testing) and honest customer service.

Keeping the customer in mind, the company has utilized its years of experimentation and testing to improve on its organic farming practices and quality manufacturing processes, making for pure, potent, GMO-free, vegan-friendly and suitable-for-all CBD oil options.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Colorado, US

Extract Types

● Full-spectrum blend

Flavors

● Berry

● Citrus

● Mint

● Natural

● Vanilla

Ingredients

● Organically grown hemp extract

● Full spectrum cannabinoid blend

● Natural flavoring

● Terpenes

● Medium-chain triglycerides (fractionated coconut oil – carrier oil)

● May contain traces of hemp-derived THC (<0.3%)

Lab Results

● ProVerde Laboratories

Shipping Policy:

● Free shipping in the USA on all orders worth $89 and above

Return & Refund Policies:

● 30-day money-back guarantee

Website Experience:

● Easy-to-navigate, simple, clean, and informative

Cheef Botanicals has been featured in our Top 2 slot owing to its brand reliability and transparency, as well as its organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free products.

Set up in California by a group of health-conscious cannabis advocates and enthusiasts, with over 25 years of combined experience in the organic food and wellness industry, Cheef grows its hemp plants on organic farmlands of Colorado.

The company does not technically own the cannabis farms. However, it has partnered up with the local, hemp-licensed, organic farmers of Colorado who can ensure the best quality extracts in the CBD industry.

Its ingredients are all naturally sourced organic botanical extracts, isolated with the help of advanced technology. Even its flavorings are naturally sourced.

Its products are all tested by independent laboratories in a cruelty-free way. Even its in-house chemists who develop its formulations do not use animals in its formulation testing.

The brand has a wide variety of CBD products, besides different strains of naturally grown cannabis flowers.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source:

● Colorado, US

Extract Types:

● Full Spectrum (in reality, broad-spectrum) cannabinoid hemp extract

Flavors:

● Unflavored

Ingredients:

● Hemp Seed Oil

● CBD-rich full-spectrum hemp extract

Lab Results:

● CannaSafe

Shipping Policy:

● Free Shipping; processed in 1 to 2 business days

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day money-back guarantee

Website Experience:

● Informative, well-guided, easy-to-use, and professional-looking site, with ample information regarding the industry, CBD research, its products in store, as well as CBD dosage charts.

One of the most reliable and all-American CBD brands, CBDistillery, was established by a group of Colorado natives in 2016. Their aim was simply to ensure easy access of the masses to high-quality, industrial hemp-derived CBD products.

Besides, the company, through its brand website, does a good job of reaching out to the people with ample information on its uses, benefits, its products, as well as advanced research in the field.

CBDistillery has a reputation for running a transparent business, whether it is their farming, extraction, and manufacturing practices or catering to customers with all their queries and requirements.

Selling some of the best CBD products in the market at competitive prices, this brand has made “hemp-derived CBD products easily accessible to all” its brand moto. Driven by this vision, it started initiated the #CBDMOVEMENT. Its products are available both online and at different kinds of retail stores, including gyms, smoke shops, spas, bars, and CBD shops across the country.

CBDistillery’s fluid CO2 extraction technology and non-GMO, organic farming practices ensure that it lives up to its promise of providing potent, clean, pure, safe and effective products. Besides, all of its products are tested by independent laboratories that testify to the potency, safety, and purity of its products in an unbiased way.

Its CBD oils are available in three different extract types – THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture (isolates), Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture, and Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture (Rx sub-brand – Coming Soon)

Lastly, the brand holds its values of accountability, teamwork, mutual respect, and respect for the customers very close to their hearts.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Colorado, US

Extract Types:

● THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture (Isolates)

● Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

● Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Flavors:

● THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture (Isolates): Flavorless

● Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture: Natural

● Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture: Citrus

Ingredients

THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture (Isolates)

Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT)

Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT)

Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Coming Soon

Lab Results:

● THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture: Botanacor Services

● Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture: ProVerde Laboratories

● Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture: No information available

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all domestic (US) orders

Return & Refund Policies

● 60-day satisfaction guarantee or money back for first-time purchases of any product

● No returns are usually needed for refunds and exchanges

● Guarantee applicable only on purchases made from their website

● The Company encourages customers to try out the products for at least 2 weeks, after which you can simply fill out the brand’s Money Back Guarantee Form and ask for a refund.

Website Experience:

● Easy-to-navigate, simple yet attractive layout, abundant options, and ample information on the use of the brand’s products, besides the substance CBD and the industry, in general.

One of the first brands to be established in the CBD industry, NuLeaf Naturals, chose to focus all its attention on developing, improving on and making only CBD oil tinctures (for both humans and pets).

Established by a group of health-conscious herbal medicine enthusiasts back in 2014, when industrial hemp cultivation was legalized, NuLeaf Naturals came up with its line of potent and pure CBD formulation with the help of its leading genetic engineering, high-tech manufacturing processes, and organically grown hemp.

All of NuLeaf Naturals’ CBD oil tinctures are full-spectrum hemp oils, tested by third-party labs, contain no additives or preservatives, and are 100% pure, clean, solvent-free, pesticide-free, and GMO-free, and CO2-extracted.

You can buy NuLeaf Naturals products both online and from local retail stores near you.

These tinctures are available in different sizes – 5ml, 15ml, 30ml, 50ml, and 1000ml –hence seem to be containing different potencies, although they really contain approximately the same CBD concentration – 50mg/ml. You can buy them as a single product or buy them as packs of 3s or 6s.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Colorado, US

Extract Types:

● Full-spectrum hemp extract

Flavors

● Natural

Ingredients

● USDA-certified organic hemp oil

● Full-spectrum hemp extract

Lab Results

● ProVerde Laboratories

Shipping Policy:

● Fast (2 to 3 business days) & free shipping in the US via USPS Priority Mail

● Faster option (Express): 1 to 2 days

Return & Refund Policies:

● 30-day full refund on only new, unused, and unopened products

● For damaged, incorrect, or defective products delivered to your doorstep, the company also covers the shipping costs

● Exchanges at no additional cost to customers also available in cases of incorrect, defective, or damaged products being delivered

Website Experience:

● Easy to shop, simple layout, no-frills – just like its products, adequate information on products and the industry available

For CBD lovers who prefer THC-free CBD oils with a wide range of potencies, Joy Organics is the way to go!

These broad-spectrum CBD oils are organically sourced, clean, safe, pure, and highly potent. Besides, they are third-party lab-tested, pretty and fairly priced too.

For a company that started as merely a retail store in Colorado, Joy Organics has made much headway, thanks to co-owner and co-founder Joy Smith’s conviction, commitment, and past experiences with fighting insomnia and chronic pain. Today, it runs a successful online business, along with a few retail stores in Texas and Illinois.

This family-owned company that runs its business out of Fort Collins, Colorado, was founded by Joy and her husband Todd Smith.

Besides its organic farming, Joy Organics also ensures a safe and sustainable extraction process. It uses food-grade ethanol to extract its cannabinoids, terpenes, and other cannabis-based chemical compounds. Its proprietary nanotechnology, which breaks down CBD molecules into 25-60 nm-sized particulates, helps consumers enjoy the benefit of fast and easy absorption of CBD.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source:

● Colorado, US

Extract Types:

● Broad-spectrum cannabinoid blend

Flavors:

● Tranquil Mint

● Natural

● Summer Lemon

● Orange Bliss

Ingredients:

Tranquil Mint

Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract

Humulene

Myrcene

β-Caryophyllene

Organic Peppermint Essential Oils

Natural

Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract

Summer Lemon

Organic MCT

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract,

Organic Lemon Essential Oil

Humulene

Myrcene

β-Caryophyllene

Orange Bliss

Organic MCT

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract

Organic Orange Essential Oil

Humulene

Myrcene

β-Caryophyllene

Lab Results:

● PIXIS Labs

● Botanacor Services

● Green Scientific Labs

● PhytaTech Metrics & Solutions

● Cloud Labs

Shipping Policy:

● Free Shipping on all orders

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day full refund guarantee, no-questions-asked

Website Experience:

● Attractive, professional-looking website that is both informative and self-guiding

How Does CBD Help in Combating Different Kinds of Pain?

The 2016 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports revealed that around 20.4% of US adults, mostly those belonging to financially deprived families, suffer from chronic pain of some kind or the other. This includes 8% of American adults who suffer from high-impact chronic pain. Given that the CDC had issued a specific Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain in 2016.

Thereafter, in 2019, it had also warned against Misapplication of the Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain that had been witnessed in several cases across the US.

According to related data submitted by the Institute of Medicine (IOM) program unit of The National Academies, “over 100 million Americans live with chronic pain annually”.

It has been seen that pain is caused by a range of issues, such as internal or external injury, internal inflammation, infection, or degeneration of bones or muscles due to wear and tear.

Under such circumstances, it’s only natural that many would turn to and ultimately get hooked on opioids in their attempts to manage the pain. No one chooses to become opioid addicts. For most, they have no choice, especially when that’s what the doctors prescribe to manage chronic pain.

The Opioid Pandemic: Although this form of medication is only prescribed in only certain severe cases, its misuse is often witnessed – both through prescription drugs and other illicit opioids.

Even when it’s not misused, the dependence quotient of such pain killers is quite high – it’s a suffer-or-get-addicted kind of situation!

Despite being strong pain relievers, opioids can only mask the pain sensation to a certain extent, and not get rid of it or cure the root cause for pain. That’s why patients are left with no choice but to pop them like sugar candies every time they experience severe pain – which is often these days.

This has led to a major crisis in the US – from its misuse and unnecessary use to dependence and even overdosing. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports suggest that drug overdose kills millions in the US each year.

These are what their data from 1999 to 2017 show:

● 1999 to 2017: Over 700,000 overdose deaths

● 2017: 68% of drug overdose deaths (over 70,200) linked to opioid abuse

● Fatalities from opioid-related drug overdoses in 2017 were 6x higher than in 1999. (Includes both prescription opioids & illegal ones, like heroin and illicitly manufactured fentanyl)

● Around 130 Americans die from an opioid overdose every day

What started as a minor addiction among some people in the 1990s has now turned into a major health crisis in America. But with Cannabidiol (CBD), people across the US have found a ray of hope – hope for a much safer and effective alternative to opioids. The use and manufacture of CBD products, a cannabis plant derivative, was legalized by the federal government in 2014.

Even though many are still skeptical about the efficacy and safety of CBD oil, many critically ill patients and sports personnel, who need to manage their pain on a regular basis, have already benefited from its use.

When you think chronic pain, it is not just pain – it is debilitating, life-destroying, relationship-straining agony that poses a lot of problems not only in your day-to-day activities but your daily life – both professional and personal (and of course, social)!

Chronic pain may be caused by or be the symptom of a wide range of physical problems, including…

● Cancer

● Multiple sclerosis

● Fibromyalgia

● Headaches, especially different forms of migraines

● Irritable bowel syndrome

● Lower back pain relief

● Neuropathic pain or nerve pain relief

● Osteoarthritis & Rheumatoid Arthritis

● Temporomandibular disorder

CBD can effectively manage pain, without causing any kind of adverse or undesirable side effects. In fact, it is more so when compared to most prescription drugs, especially opioids.

It doesn’t work the same way or follow the same pathway as opioids do, making it a far safer option for many. Here are a few examples:

● CBD is NOT addictive and doesn’t lead to dependence. So you can use it without having to worry about getting hooked on it.

● CBD is NOT intoxicating either. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD does not have any mind-altering or hallucinatory (psychotropic) effects. You will not get that “high” for it like you would with any of the typical opioids.

● The body does NOT develop tolerance to CBD, i.e. it doesn’t get immune to its effects or require upping the dosage to have the same effects as it did when you first started with it. It usually has the opposite reaction, leading to the body needing lower doses with each use.

● Contrary to THC’s effects, CBD does NOT act directly on your nerve receptors. It only indirectly hinders certain physiological functions. That is why there is less chance of any impact on the body’s overall chemical balance.

● Even though full spectrum CBD oils contain traces of THC, its concentration in these products never exceeds 0.3% of the overall weight of the extract, making sure the THC does not have the adverse effects on your system. Other types of CBD oil extracts contain zero THC, i.e. you don’t have to even think about any side effects – at all.

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) in the bodies of all vertebrates control pain sensation. This biological system, which covers most parts of our body, receives and translates signals from cannabinoids and either promotes or hinders certain physiological functions, like sleep, hunger, immune response, and pain. While ECS produces certain (endo)cannabinoids, plant-derived cannabinoids, like CBD, have an indirect hold over the system, thus helping us manage these sensations.

Any deficiency in our endocannabinoids can lead to physical issues, like pain and sleeplessness. While such issues can be caused by other internal or external reasons, endocannabinoids enable our bodies to overcome these symptoms and help us survive the agony. But when we do not have sufficient concentration of these endocannabinoids, the agony becomes intolerable. In such cases, CBD can give the much-needed boost – but without any of the psychoactive effects of THC!

How CBD Interacts With The Body:

When we use/consume/inhale CBD, it travels from the “site of administration”, such as the sublingual glands, stomach, lungs, etc. to reach the bloodstream. Once absorbed into the bloodstream, the CBD is then transported to the targeted endocannabinoid system (located all over the body) to interact with the cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2, of the ECS and other non-cannabinoid receptors, like serotonin receptor (5-HT1A). The CBD then attaches to these receptors and influences the body’s reaction to pain, sleeplessness, inflammation, etc.

* Note: In the case of topical application, the CBD is applied directly on the surface of the skin (that contains a large number of ECS receptors), from where it percolates through the epidermal layer to reach the inner muscle, skin, and bone cells, without having to go through the bloodstream. This not only reduces the chances of interaction with any other medication that you may be taking but also bypasses degradation of the substance, leading to comparatively higher bioavailability and lower side effects, like drying of the mouth, etc.

What the Science Says: Studies on CBD & Pain

Quite a few clinical trials and researches have indicated that ECS and cannabinoids can play a vital role in difficult-to-treat, chronic, and acute pain management.

Here are a few more studies that have shown the incredible role CBD plays in curbing pain and managing its intensity.

● A 2018 animal model clinical trial, a report which was published in the “Frontiers in Pharmacology”, has proven without a doubt that CBD is a great inhibitor of neuropathic, inflammatory, and cancer pain. In all these cases, the pain was chemically or artificially induced in mice to simulate the necessary conditions.

● In a 2016 review of several randomized controlled trials, published in the Schmerz, it was suggested that cannabinoids can be a safe efficient and well-tolerated substance for the treatment of “chronic pain associated with rheumatic diseases, like fibromyalgia, back pain, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.

● A generalized 2018 study, published in the “Molecules”, indicated that there is ample proof to expect CBD to become a part of the upcoming developments in pharmacological, pharmaceutical and technological sciences, leading to new and better therapeutic processes and administration methods of using both known (natural) cannabinoids and synthetically-devised cannabinoids for the treatment of pain.

● A 2020 review, “The Role of Cannabidiol (CBD) in Chronic Pain Management: An Assessment of Current Evidence”, published in the “Current Pain and Headache Reports”, has not been able to conclude with absolute certainty that non-pharmaceutical-grade CBD can, in the absence of THC, do much to alleviate chronic pain among people.

● Pharmaceutical-grade CBD or what is more popularly known as medical marijuana has, however, been seen to be more effective in reducing pain in the human body. This 2019 Randomized Controlled Trial on the “Analgesic Effects of Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis in Chronic Pain Patients With Fibromyalgia” was published in the magazine “Pain”.

Nevertheless, CBD has come to be so well-accepted by so many people that several practicing doctors have come up with a proper guide to its use by the masses. This Clinicians' Guide to Cannabidiol and Hemp Oils was, in fact, published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

How to Use CBD Oil for Pain?

Even though CBD is extracted in the oil form and then developed into different forms, including vape liquids, tinctures, edible oils, soft gel capsules, isolate crystals, powders, besides being infused in edibles and topicals, etc., for all practical purposes and for the purpose of this article, we are referring to CBD oils/tinctures that are used sublingually, i.e. applied under the tongue to be absorbed by the sublingual (meaning below the tongue) glands.

Keeping that in mind, CBD oils can best be used in the following ways:

● Sublingual Concentrates (Tinctures and Sprays): The principle method of administering CBD oils or tinctures or sprays is sublingual so that the sublingual glands can absorb the CBD directly into the bloodstream. You need to hold the liquid under your tongue for about 60-90 seconds before gulping it down (preferably with water). The CBD content that remains in the liquid when you swallow it is absorbed by the digestive system (a slower process compared to sublingual absorption).

● Oral Administration (Capsules & Edibles): Many CBD oils can be conveniently infused into soft gel capsules and consumed like any other pill or capsule. This is one of the easiest ways of taking CBD oil without tasting it. You can also infuse gummies with CBD and consume, or mix CBD with smoothies and other edibles to consume it. This is absorbed into the bloodstream after being metabolized in the digestive system. The problem with this form of CBD consumption is that its bioavailability is reduced to 6% due to its interaction with the liver enzymes, thus decreasing its effectiveness.

● Inhalation (Vape): Some CBD oils that are used sublingually can also be vaped. Although the bioavailability of this form of CBD use is the highest (34–56%), it is not safe for all, especially those with pulmonary (lung) issues.

● Topical (Lotions, Balms, Salves & Patches): Like CBD oils can be infused in food and drinks, certain CBD oils can also be mixed with topicals, like lotions, balms, salves, and patches. A wide variety of creams, lotions, balms, massage oils, and salves are also readily available in the market that can be applied directly on the surface of the skin where it hurts or is inflamed.

CBD Dosage for Pain

The effects of CBD are relative – not everyone experiences its effects in the same way. Neither does a person experience the same effects in cases of different kinds of pain. CBD’s efficiency in managing pain depends on several variables.

Besides, when it comes to severe conditions, like chronic or difficult-to-treat pain, determining CBD dosage becomes all the more difficult. It is particularly more difficult for first-time users.

Nevertheless, the different variables include:

● Severity of pain

● Area where you are experiencing the pain

● Your age

● Your body weight

● Your gender

● Your body’s ability to absorb the cannabinoid

● Method (pathway) of use

● The specific chemical balance within your ECS

To make matters more complicated, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the use or sale of CBD as a food or drug, making dosage suggestions more difficult to set. Dosages are, for now, pretty much open to interpretation and personal use.

In this connection, it is interesting to note that the FDA had recently approved Epidiolex, a naturally sourced, purified form of CBD, for treatment of seizures associated with certain rare types of epilepsy – Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) or Dravet Syndrome (DS) in patients, who are at least 2 years of age. But, no such FDA-approved CBD medication exists for the treatment of pain.

Even then, many, including a large number of elderly people, patients of critical ailments, as well as athletes have found relief from pain after using CBD oil.

Even though there isn’t any specific therapeutic dose for CBD, people have generally found relief on using doses ranging from 2.85 to 50 mg/kg/day.

Nonetheless, we would still advise users, especially new ones, to practice restraint while using CBD. It is always best to start with a low dose and titrate it upwards until you find the right dosage for you.

And more importantly, consult your doctor, preferably one who has experience with treatment with cannabis-derived substances (cannabinoids).