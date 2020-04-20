Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression

If you’re someone, who often suffers from panic attacks or anxiety issues and are completely new to CBD, it may be cause for more anxiety.

We definitely don’t want that! Instead, we’d want to help you navigate your way smoothly into the world of natural healing, without having to worry about adverse effects or legalities.

Unlike most other physical issues, mental problems like anxiety and depression are more difficult to control and manage. However, if you follow the right methods of treatment, it may not take a lot of time or resources to bring it under control.

While there are many different methods of therapies and medications available in the market, most of them have not been successful in fighting anxiety issues. Many even leave behind several adverse effects on your body and mind. This is why many turn to herbal remedies.

While most herbal therapies have very mild effects, CBD or Cannabidiol – a cannabis derivative – has been found to be abundantly effective on many people fighting anxiety issues, without having any side effects – as long as you stick to the appropriate dosages.

In this article, we have elaborated on how and why CBD can help users overcome mental issues, like anxiety and depression, how to use CBD and how much of it to use, as well as give you an insight into some of the Best CBD oil for anxiety that is of genuinely good quality and has been proven to be effective on anxiety and depression.

Top 5 CBD Oils for Anxiety

Factors that Define the Best CBD for Anxiety

When it comes to understanding what defines a good quality CBD oil for anxiety, these are the factors that come to mind. Take note of them carefully and always look for these when you go looking for your next container of CBD oil to get relief from pain.

● Hemp Source: Where the hemp used to extract CBD comes from makes all the difference. If it’s grown on regulated farmlands in the US or parts of the EU, you can rest assured that it’s quality-controlled, potent, safe, contaminant-free, GMO-free, and contains low levels of THC. Even if the extract comes solely from cannabis flowers and buds that are high on all cannabinoids, the levels of the psychotropic compound THC shouldn’t exceed 0.3% of the overall weight.

● Extract Types: Three types of cannabinoid extracts exist depending on the cannabinoid content of the extracts – full-spectrum cannabinoid blend, broad-spectrum extract, and CBD isolates. While full-spectrum blends contain all the cannabinoids in their natural proportion, while the broad-spectrum ones contain the same combination of cannabinoids, sans THC. Although the full-spectrum blends have low THC (<0.3% of the overall weight), CBD oils makers of the second variant make sure to remove all traces of this psychotropic compound. In the case of CBD isolates, all plant materials are removed completely from the extracts except CBD.

● Potencies: Potency of CBD products, measured in milligrams, is determined by the CBD concentration in a product. Higher the potency, the higher is the product’s efficiency. Brands that offer more variants in potencies, give customers more flexibility in adjusting their dosage. This is particularly useful for new users.

● Size Variants: Size variation offers more flexibility to users to adjust their dosages. While the usual size of CBD oil tinctures is 30ml, some brands also offer more options, such as 15ml and 60ml.

● Taste: Stimulation of your senses of smell and taste influences our overall well being, especially when we are suffering from pain or anxiety. While some mild aroma and flavors can be great for your overall health, strong ones can be counterproductive. Again, not everyone loves the same kind of flavors. Some may like chocolates and vanilla, but those aren’t for everyone. For them, popular CBD brands make other types of flavors available to soothe their nerves.

● Ingredients: Ingredients of a medicine, food supplement or wellness product define the overall effects on your system. From the combination of ingredients to their quality, from being naturally and organically sourced to their proportion – everything matters!

● Lab Results: Most reputed CBD brands make sure to get their products screened by third-party labs and post the test results on their website. Such labs can independently testify for the products’ potency, quality, safety, as well as its ingredients.

● Brand Reputation: A brand with high customer satisfaction is more popular and well-liked. It earns its goodwill through good customer service and high-quality products. This carries quite a bit of weight when it comes to brand reputation.

● Transparency: Companies willing to openly reveal their business practices, welcome discussions and customer opinion on their brand and products, and publicly declare all information regarding their manufacturing, extraction, and farming practices, their technology, as well as the testing processes and lab results are considered more reliable by consumers.

● Customer Service: Since this is the first line of direct customer engagement, its quality, transparency, and commitment are important in keeping customers interested and loyal.

● Company Policies: Companies with user-friendly policies thrive better than others in a competitive industry. That means the company’s shipping, return, and refund policies must be top-notch. Other ways of keeping customers interested are offering reward programs and discounts, especially to war veterans, military personnel, and people with financial constraints, who need it the most!

● Website Experience: The looks of the brand website, the ease with which customers navigate through it, the ease of browsing through different products, the availability of information on the science of CBD and ingredients of their CBD products – all of these play an important role in influencing customers’ experience of shopping online or at least learning about what’s available. This determines how likely it is for customers to buy from their brand or shop on their website.

5 Best CBD Oils For Anxiety & Depression (Full Reviews)

Highlights

● 100% Organically Sourced from Colorado farms

● Wide Range of Potencies & Flavors

● LAB Testing by independent labs

● Vegan, Gluten-Free, and CO2-extracted

● Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

● Price range: $0.08 - $0.17 per mg

Brand Overview

FabCBD is among the few CBD brands that have created a firm spot in this fast-growing and extremely competitive marketplace with its high-quality, lab-tested, potent, safe, and fairly priced products.

Its wide variety and range of different kinds of CBD products have surpassed most other brands with its consistency and quality control, besides high standards of customer service and experience in the wellness industry.

Its CBD oils come in a wide range of potencies and flavors, ensuring they meet customer requirements and satisfaction.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Colorado, US

Extract Types: Full-spectrum cannabinoid blend

Flavors:

● Berry

● Citrus

● Mint

● Natural

● Vanilla

Ingredients:

● Organically grown hemp

● Full-spectrum cannabinoid blend

● Natural flavors

● Industrial Hemp-Derived Terpenes

● Medium-chain triglycerides (fractionated coconut oil – used as a carrier oil)

● May contain traces of hemp-derived THC (<0.3%)

Lab Results: ProVerde Laboratories

Coupon Code: RADAR20 for 20% discount, if it is expired Visit for latest Coupon Code

Shipping Policy: Free shipping in the US on orders starting from $89

Return & Refund Policies: 30-day money-back guarantee

Website Experience: Neat, simple, yet professional-looking website, with ample information to educate shoppers and products arranged in an easy-to-navigate manner.

Visit FabCBD to buy their CBD Oil

Highlights

● Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

● All-Natural Ingredients; No Additives, No Flavors

● High-Quality CO2 Extracted CBD Oil

● Best CBD Oil for Depression

Brand Overview

Established by a group of health-conscious industrial hemp advocates and enthusiasts in California, Cheef Botanicals is known for being one of the most reliable and transparent CBD brands in the market. Its organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free, products are created by its in-house chemical lab that has over 25 years of experience in the organic food supplement and wellness products industry.

Although the company doesn’t own its hemp farms, it has partnered up with a large band of Colorado-based, licensed hemp growers, who carry out all-organic practices to ensure high standards of quality control and consistency of extracts.

Made from all-natural botanical extracts, the company employs the most advanced and best technology in extracting and processing its extracts to make some of the highest-grade products.

Its wide variety of CBD products and strains of naturally grown hemp flowers are all tested both in-house and by third-party labs in a cruelty-free manner.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Colorado, US

Extract Types: Full-Spectrum (zero-THC) cannabinoid blend

Flavors: Natural (Unflavored)

Ingredients:

● Hemp Seed Oil

● CBD-rich full-spectrum hemp extract

● Lab Results: CannaSafe

Coupon Code: ALLCBD15 for 15% discount

Shipping Policy: Free Shipping across the US

Return & Refund Policies: 30-day money-back guarantee

Website Experience: Easy-to-navigate, very informative, and a professional-looking website

Visit Cheef Botanicals to buy

Highlights

● Wide Variety of Broad-Spectrum CBD Products

● Ample choice in mode of administration, CBD concentrations, and flavors

● Proprietary Nanotechnology

● Price Range: $0.08 – $0.13 per mg

Brand Overview

Joy Organics sells only THC-free CBD brands. While most of them contain broad-spectrum cannabinoid extracts, some CBD isolates are also available.

Although most trusted brands that make full-spectrum CBD oils make sure the THC levels never exceed 0.3% by weight, Joy Smith – co-founder and co-owner of the brand, who set up the company along with her husband Todd Smith – made sure the THC is completely removed to offer customers the satisfaction of knowing they are not consuming even the smallest traces of THC.

Having endured chronic pain and anxiety issues for a good part of her life, Joy realized how much CBD has helped her in return to normal life and wanted to share her knowledge and the natural goodness of cannabidiol with the world. With that in mind, she started her own company with her husband and children.

The brand’s proprietary strain of CBD-rich, organically grown, industrial hemp ensures consistency across all its batches of CBD products. Its unique purification process targets the removal of THC from the natural industrial hemp, offering the entourage effect, without any of the psychotropic components of cannabis.

Besides, all its products are tested both in-house and by third-party labs to ensure high-quality, potency, safety, and absence of all contaminants and THC. The brand’s nanotechnology transforms each CBD molecule into nano-sized particulates (25-60 nm), allowing for its easy absorption into the user’s bloodstream.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Colorado, US

Extract Types: Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

Flavors:

● Tranquil Mint

● Natural

● Summer Lemon

● Orange Bliss

Ingredients:

● Natural Hemp

● Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

● Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp

● Tranquil Mint

● Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

● Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp

● Humulene

● Myrcene

● β-Caryophyllene

● Organic Peppermint Essential Oils

● Summer Lemon

● Organic MCT

● Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp

● Humulene

● Myrcene

● β-Caryophyllene

● Organic Lemon Essential Oil

● Orange Bliss

● Organic MCT

● Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp

● Humulene

● Myrcene

● β-Caryophyllene

● Organic Orange Essential Oil

Lab Results: Depending on the batch and kind of extract, the brand subjects its extracts and products to rigorous testing by different labs that include:

● Botanacor Services

● Cloud Labs

● Green Scientific Labs

● PhytaTech Metrics & Solutions

● PIXIS Labs

Coupon Code: ALLCBD15 for 15% discount.

Shipping Policy: Free Shipping on all orders, irrespective of product size and price

Return & Refund Policies: 30-day full refund guarantee, no-questions-asked

Website Experience: Professional-looking, informative, and self-guiding website; easy on the eye and easy to browse, learn, and shop.

Visit Joy Organics & Get 15% Off on your Order with ALLCBD15

Highlights

● Full-Spectrum Hemp Extracts

● Options in sizes and CBD concentrations

● Easy to Dose & Consistent Concentrations

Brand Overview

As one of the pioneering CBD brands, NuLeaf Naturals stuck to developing and improving only CBD oil tinctures, without bothering to foray into more types of CBD products – knowing well that tinctures are the most preferred and safest way of using CBD.

Back in 2014, when a band of health-conscious herbal medicine advocates set up this company, they focused all their research and resources into coming up with the most potent, standardized, and pure CBD formulation with the help of some leading genetic engineers and organically grown hemp.

NuLeaf Naturals’ CBD oil tinctures are all made from full-spectrum, third-party tested, 100% pure, clean, solvent-free, pesticide-free, and GMO-free extracts, derived with the help of Fluid CO2 method.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Colorado, US

Extract Types: Full-Spectrum Blend

Flavors: Natural

Ingredients:

USDA-certified organic hemp oil

Full-spectrum hemp extract

Lab Results: ProVerde Laboratories

Coupon Code: TCR20 for 20% discount & Visit greenthevoteok for latest coupons

Shipping Policy: Fast (2 to 3 business days) & free shipping in the US via USPS Priority Mail; faster option (Express): 1 to 2 days

Return & Refund Policies: 30-day full refund ONLY on new, unused, and sealed products (return shipping costs to be borne by customers)

Website Experience: Simple website layout that is easy to browse, stay informed, shop, and stay updated on everything happening in the industry.

Visit Nuleaf Naturals to buy their CBD Oil

Highlights

● Sourced from GMO-free, US-grown hemp

● Large Products Lines – All types of extracts in CBD oil

● CO2 Extraction Technology

● Budget-Friendly Prices

Brand Overview

CBDistillery, which was founded by a group of Colorado natives in 2016, is one of the most trusted, all-American CBD Oil brands that consistently keeps its promise of ensuring easy access to high-quality, industrial hemp-derived CBD products for the common man.

Known for running a transparent business, CBDistillery maintains a high level of quality control throughout its product making process – right from its farming, extraction, and filtration processes. It also provides world-class customer service and offers its customers with fairly priced products.

All its batches of products are subjected to a battery of tests by third-party labs that testify to their potency, purity, and safety.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Colorado, US

Extract Types:

● THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture (Isolates)

● Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

● Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture (CBDistillery Rx) (Coming Soon)

Flavors:

● THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture (Isolates): Flavorless

● Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture: Natural

Ingredients:

#1 THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture (Isolates)

● Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT)

● Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)

#2 Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

● Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT)

● Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)

Lab Results:

● THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture: Botanacor Services

● Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture: ProVerde Laboratories

Coupon Code: GT15 for 15% discount & ALLCBD25 for 25% Off (Over $125), If the Coupons are not valid, you can get the latest CBDistillery coupon here.

Shipping Policy: Free shipping for all orders within the US

Return & Refund Policies:

60-day satisfaction guarantee or money back ONLY for first-time purchases of any product from the brand website; try out the products for at least 2 weeks. No returns needed for refunds & exchanges

Website Experience: Simple and attractive layout, ample options and varieties, and easy-to-browse website.

Visit CBDistillery to buy their CBD Products

How Did We Make This List?

For both new and experienced users, getting the most out of CBD products may be a tad bit difficult owing to the different reasons, including lapses in implementation of regulations, absence of proper dosage and quality control among different brands, and even shady practices.

When it comes to using CBD for anxiety, there are several variables to look into, especially since this condition is not particularly measurable in a laboratory. Understandably, determining the proper dosage and the right brand can be enough to trigger another bout of panic attacks and increase your blood pressure – especially if you are already suffering from it.

To make it easier for our users to make the most of what nature has to offer, we continually keep our readers updated on the best of everything in the CBD industry. In our attempts to do right by them, we’ve designed a five-pronged screening system that we subject all CBD oil brands in the market. This 5-point screening includes:

● Taking into account the opinions of experts in the CBD industry. That includes researchers, testers, as well as consumers who have had a long-standing experience with cannabis-derived compounds.

● Going through over 5,000 user reviews on brand websites, social media, including on Facebook, blogs and open forums like Reddit, etc. to gauge the overall response to some of the best quality and m0st popular CBD oils in the market.

● Reaching out to our (The Cannabis Radar - TCR) readers and over 8,000 direct subscribers through a survey, seeking their reaction to different brands of CBD oils available on the market.

● Poring over all the brand websites to check for the authenticity of the information provided by the companies about their products with what is made available by scientists and researchers on the public domain. We also check for the brands’ transparency, besides their farming practices, extraction processes, manufacturing processes, and technology involved in each of these processes.

● Physically testing over 15 brands of CBD to ensure the veracity of all claims made by the brands about their products’ safety, efficacy, potency, and value for money.

How CBD Oil Helps In Curbing Different Types of Anxieties

Anxiety is one biggest health crisis affecting a big chunk of the American population today. Anything that affects a person’s mental health not only impacts his personal and professional life but also affects the lives of their family members.

Scientific research in recent times has shown that all vertebrates have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) that covers most parts of their bodies. This biological system receives and transmits signals between (both internal and externally induced) cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid receptors by either promoting or hindering certain specific physiological functions, such as hunger, sleep, immune response, pain, and mental balance.

While the ECS produces certain (endo)cannabinoids, externally available, plant-derived cannabinoids, like CBD, have the same impact on our body and mind. That is why they have successfully overcome any deficiency in our endocannabinoids that can cause health problems, like pain or anxiety, sleeplessness or nausea.

Anyone who has considered using CBD to help them overcome such issues is aware of THC’s impact on us and that the two cannabinoids can have opposite effects.

While there are many conventional methods of treating anxiety, CBD Oil helps without any of the adverse effects associated with these methods of treatment. So much so, given the low concentration of THC in these CBD Oil products, people with anxiety issues do not need to worry about the psychotropic effect of cannabis that usually tends to aggravate the condition.

How CBD Oil Works for Anxiety:

When we use CBD oil, it reaches our sublingual glands (under the tongue) and gets directly absorbed into the bloodstream. Through the bloodstream, the cannabinoid reaches the targeted endocannabinoid system (located all over the body) and attaches to the cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2) and non-cannabinoid receptors (serotonin receptor - 5-HT1A). Their interaction influences our body’s response to stress, pain, inflammation, etc.

People generally suffer from some common types of anxiety disorders. They include:

● Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD): Anxiety pangs caused by no obvious reasons; habitual worrier; a continuous and constant condition for around six months to a year.

● Social Anxiety: Fear of public speaking, dining out in presence of other people, engaging in normal conversation in public, etc. caused by the idea of being under public scrutiny or fear of being publicly judged, criticized, or humiliated.

● Specific Phobias: Different kinds of (usually irrational) fear (or phobia), such as heights, closed spaces, darkness, water, or even something as lame as turning left or sight of a puppy.

● Panic Disorder: Overwhelming panic attacks, usually accompanied by breathlessness, nausea, sweating, dizziness, temporary loss of vision, and chest pain; may also be coupled with the feeling of drowning or having a heart attack; frequent attacks may lead to a persistent condition.

● Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder: OCD is a condition that often triggers or is accompanied by anxiety and irrational and unfounded fear; a person repeatedly carries out a range of specific illogical actions to avoid stressful situations.

● Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: PTSD, which is often common among war veterans and military personnel (even among teens at times), is a mental instability caused by certain stressful life events; it exhibits erratic and irrational behavior, sometimes even violent, projected towards oneself or those around them.

What makes CBD better than conventional medications?

Well, CBD simply does NOT work the same way that conventional medications do.

While therapies may not always be completely effective, medications do tend to have more lasting effects on the system. However, medications can have very serious side effects – something you don’t have to worry about when you’re using CBD. That’s because CBD doesn’t follow the same or similar pathway as these medications.

So how differently does CBD actually work?

● CBD is NOT addictive

● CBD does NOT lead to dependence

● CBD does NOT cause drug tolerance (drug tolerance is the body getting so used to the drug that it has no effects, causing patients to up the dosage)

● CBD is NOT intoxicating. You won’t get “high”

● Unlike THC, which is psychotropic (hallucinatory and mind-altering effects), CBD does NOT directly interact with the nerve receptors. Instead, it indirectly helps maintain homeostasis, i.e. the body’s internal chemical balance.

Scientific Evidence: CBD for Anxiety

When we’re talking about CBD oil’s efficacy in treating and managing anxiety issues, we’re specifically referring to CBD and not medical marijuana. That means, in this article, we will be focusing on studies on CBD in particular.

The reasons for this specificity are:

● Medical marijuana contains much higher levels of THC than is legally allowed

● Medical marijuana can make you high (owing to the high levels of THC)

● The high THC-content in medical marijuana can aggravate depression and anxiety issues among users if they’re already facing these problems

● Medical marijuana can and should only be taken under strict supervision by a medical practitioner

A bottle of CBD oil, manufactured by a reputed brand, will never contain THC any higher than 0.3% by overall weight – which is the legal limit, making it a much safer and non-psychotropic product.

Here are some studies that support claims that CBD works for anxiety:

● A 2010 study indicated that CBD can reduce symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder. In this test, the subjects’ brain scans showed some changes in the blood flow to areas of the brain linked to anxiety. The use of CBD oil shows clear signs of the participants calming down.

● A 2011 study, published Neuropsychopharmacology, also found evidence of cannabidiol reducing the fear of public speaking among people with social anxiety. In all, 24 subjects were roped in for this trial, of whom some were given 600 mg of CBD and the rest were given a placebo an hour and a half before public speaking. Participants, who had used CBD, coped better under the stressful situation than those given a placebo.

● Another 2014 study showed similar results on animal subjects. The trial showed that CBD not only helps curb anxiety pangs but also acts as an antidepressant on users.

● A more generalized review of previous studies, published in 2015, gave a more broad perspective of how far CBD oil can help people suffering from various types of anxiety issues, including panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and even PTSD. The only drawback of this analysis was that it indicated that CBD may have only short-term benefits for patients with anxiety issues. No evidence of the long-term effects of CBD on anxiety has been found so far.

● However, a 2016 case study has brought some good news for people struggling with anxiety issues or those who may have a family member who does. It showed positive results when tested on a child suffering from a traumatic past. It not only relaxed her and calmed her down, it even helped her fall into deep sleep – something that she may not have been able to do so far owing to her anxiety issues. This is a clear indication that CBD oil may, in fact, be able to help curb symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and sleep disorders associated with anxiety.

How to Use CBD Oil for Anxiety?

Generally speaking, CBD extracted from hemp is packaged in different forms (types of products) – tinctures, edible oils, soft gel capsules, vape liquids, isolate crystals, powders, edibles, and topicals. The form in which they are sold depends on how they are meant to be used (or administered), what ingredients are to be added, and for what purpose are they to fulfill.

In this article, we’ve focused on only CBD oil, which is the most preferred and the safest mode of CBD administration. CBD oil, too, can be used in different ways.

Here, we’ve explained some of the best methods of CBD oil administration for anxiety issues:

● Sublingually (Tinctures & Sprays): The main administration method of CBD oil (tinctures or sprays) is sublingual, i.e. applied under the tongue, allowing the sublingual glands to absorb the CBD directly into the bloodstream.

● Orally Consumed (Capsules & Edibles): CBD oil, especially those made using nanotechnology, can be easily infused in soft gel capsules or edibles like gummies and candies to be consumed orally. However, owing to the interaction of CBD with the liver enzymes, the bioavailability of the substance reduces substantially (around 6%).

● Inhaled (or Vaped – E-liquids): Some raw CBD oil can be used both sublingually and as vape liquids. While inhaling CBD obviously increases its bioavailability (34–56%), it’s not always the best method, especially for those who suffer from pulmonary (lung) conditions. In the case of patients with anxiety issues, this may cause additional stress.

How Much CBD Should You Take for Anxiety?

CBD’s effects differ from person to person, condition to condition, time to time – it all depends on the overall condition of a particular person’s internal chemical balance at that point in time.

Although issues of the mind, especially like anxiety and depression, can be quite overwhelming and have extremely damaging effects on a person’s life, they do not need a very big dose of CBD to manage the symptoms. In fact, most people need very little – less than most other issues – to treat anxiety.

Broadly speaking, the different variables on which CBD’s effects on people with anxiety issues depend include:

● Type of anxiety

● The severity of the condition

● Age

● Gender

● Bodyweight

● Body’s ability to absorb cannabinoids

● Method of administration

● Chemical balance within the ECS

What’s more, CBD is not an FDA-approved substance. So, no brand can give you any definitive instructions on the dosage. For now, it is pretty much trial and error.

Generally speaking, it has been seen that doses between 2.85 to 50 mg/kg/day are usually therapeutic for most people.

However, it is always wise to start low and go slow. You can begin with a small dose or calculate the approximate minimum dosage with the help of an online CBD Calculator and titrate your way up until you find your optimal dosage.

Lastly, never use any new substance – even if it is a safe substance like CBD – without consulting a medical practitioner. It is best to ask a doctor with some experience in cannabis medicine before starting with CBD oil for anxiety.

Parting Thoughts: Do we Recommend CBD Oil for Anxiety?

Anxiety is a complex and complicated issue that most people who suffer from it find it almost impossible to deal with. While there are quite a few medications and therapies available to us, most do not successfully treat the root cause, while others leave behind an unwanted residual effect that wreaks havoc on the lives of the sufferers and the people around them.

CBD, on the other hand, has been seen to be a much more effective, yet safer option. While not everyone responds to this cannabis-derived substance similarly, a large number of anecdotal evidence and some scientific studies have supported this general idea that CBD works on anxiety issues. CBD also helps with pain, you can read the article about best cbd oil for pain here.

In this article, we have tried to answer all possible queries relating to CBD’s potential in treating anxiety issues and also provided you with the Best CBD Oil for anxiety currently available in the market.