Cannabidiol (CBD) has become one of America’s favorite go-to choices to get relief from pain, inflammation, anxiety, depression, insomnia, nausea, or digestion issues. The obvious reasons for that are…

● People aren’t getting enough relief from conventional medicines and treatments

● There are way too many side effects of traditional medicines, like opioids and NSAIDs, something herbal sources have far less of.

● People are losing confidence in conventional medication

● Most people don’t have the luxury of abiding by a doctor-prescribed lifestyle.

We need something that will not give us relief, without any side effects, but also conform to our changing lifestyle. CBD has done that for many people, especially since one can use CBD in many forms and whenever it suits the user best. CBD-infused edibles are such an innovation that made using CBD simple and fun for everyone!

Originally a 1920s invention, gummy bears are today one of America’s favorite candies – not just for children, but for adults with a sweet tooth too! And what better way to deliver CBD than to infuse gummies with it and chew?

Just pop a fruity-flavored gummy into your mouth and chew! Mmmmmm! Yummy! Aah! Relief…

Everyone deserves a tasty treat sometimes, and if you can get your daily dose of CBD this way, then why not?

Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Anxiety

Blue Ribbon Group’s Procedure for Making This CBD Gummies List:

There are a lot of CBD brands in the market. But not all offer the best quality or value for money. To make matters worse, a lot of small unscrupulous business enterprises have mushroomed, trying to make the most of the CBD-hype by conning people into buying low-grade products or downright harmful chemicals in the name of natural CBD products!

To help people make the right decision and make the most of this natural ingredient of cannabis plants, “GreenTheVoteOk”, a resource platform on the CBD industry and hemp-based products, regularly examines and reviews CBD products for their authenticity, efficacy, potency, safety, and affordability.

We also determine the best products based on these basic factors. These are the “Best of” lists in different categories of CBD products.

In this “Best CBD Gummies” list-cum-review, Blue Ribbon Group has reviewed scores of CBD gummies to gauge their quality, performance, and value for money and come with the Top 5 brands in this segment.

To create this list…

● We conducted a survey by emailing over 9,000 of our direct subscribers and readers and sought their opinion on each brand of CBD gummy. Of them, over 4,500 people responded.

● We studied user reviews on different brand websites, blogs, and forums.

● We also personally tested each brand of gummies to make sure we do justice by our readers.

There may be other brands of CBD gummies that are quite as effective or affordable. However, our trials and user responses have revealed that only these five brands meet all our expectations.

Disclaimer: Different brands make their own proprietary formulation of CBD blend, and effects vary from person to person.

To gauge each brand of CBD gummy bears, we looked at some specific factors of these products. Let’s discuss them in detail.

Qualifying Factors for CBD Gummies Brands:

● Potency: The potency of a CBD product determines its efficacy. Higher potency CBD Gummies are naturally more effective, faster in reacting with the body, and have a more prolonged effect than lower potency ones.

● Ingredients: You need to know the ingredients contained in your gummies. Besides CBD extracts, these products contain several other ingredients, which should ideally be natural, organic, preferably, useful for the body, not harmful for health, and work in tandem with CBD (not hinder its action). Most CBD brands mention the ingredients of their products on the label. You can also look it up on their website’s product page and lab reports. These may include other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, fatty acids, carrier bases, and other herbal extracts.

● Hemp source: Industrial hemp grown in the US and parts of the European Union are considered safer for making CBD products. Hemp extracts, sourced from regulated farmlands in these areas, generally, don’t contain harmful chemicals, heavy metals, contaminants, or even high levels of THC, which is a natural psychoactive component of cannabis plants. These extracts are also of better quality and contain natural plant minerals and omega fatty acids.

● Extract type: There are three types of CBD extracts – full-spectrum, broad-spectrum or isolates. While the choice is totally up to the user, he or she must know the pros and cons of each type of extract and choose between the entourage effect and the psychoactive effects of THC .

● Lab tests: Always trust brands that get their CBD products tested by a third-party laboratory. You can check their reports (CoA) on brand websites. We have included only those brands that openly post their products’ CoAs (Certificates of Analysis) on their website.

● Guarantees: It’s natural that users would trust brands that offer guarantees on their products. Brands, confident about their products, often provide a decent time to return the products if they are not satisfied with them. Many offer a 100% refund too. This cultivates trust among customers, making that brand a reliable one in this competitive and fast-evolving industry.

● Price: Most CBD products are expensive owing to the existing regulations, the process of sourcing the hemp, and making the finished product. However, not all brands selling overpriced CBD products are worth buying. That is why we have made sure we find you the brands of CBD gummies that provide you with the most value for money.

● Brand Reputation: No reputed brand would want to lose their image by selling poor-quality products. So, it is obvious that reputed ones are more reliable. Brands that have good user reviews and a large customer base should be natural choices for new users. Most big brands have years of experience and expertise gathered through constant experimentation. This ensures improved quality of products, their effectiveness, as well as the safety of the formulations.

● Personal Experience: Blue Ribbon Group has meticulously tested each brand of CBD gummies in the market to make sure we recommend only the best to you. (Of course, we enjoyed every bit of the experience!)

Although gummies come in low potencies (5mg – 40mg) and are edibles, we understand their effectiveness as a CBD supplement tends to weigh low. However, it is a much simpler and hassle-free way of consuming CBD – and enjoyable too!

So, we did not have any exceptional hopes from our testers regarding the effectiveness and their speed of these CBD gummies. Here’s what our reviews of the Top 5 CBD Gummies/Chews revealed.

Best CBD Gummies to Buy this Year

In spite of being quite a new and comparatively small company, Fab CBD has succeeded in winning the trust and confidence of a large customer base in this competitive CBD industry.

Its products are safe, effective, and of high quality, with a healthy range of potencies in all its products, including gummies.

From transparency in running its business and conforming to the existing safety regulations to offering relief and enjoyable experience to its customers, Fab CBD has excelled in all aspects.

Extracted from organically grown hemp from Colorado, its products contain all-natural and GMO-free ingredients that are also gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and suitable for all kinds of people with different health conditions.

The company adheres to world-class standards of customer service and safety regulations. Its products contain zero pesticides, zero heavy metals, zero solvents, absolutely no other forms of contaminants.

FabCBD’s CBD Gummies are THC-free and fruity flavored – just perfect for people with a sweet tooth! The gummies come in convenient packaging and offer a dose of 25mg CBD isolate.

Product & Brand Highlights:

Fab CBD’s CBD Chews (Gummies) is great for relief from everyday stress, chronic or acute pain and inflammation, recovery from muscle sprains from exercise and exertion, promoting attention, calming nerves, and offering a general sense of wellbeing.

Potency:

● 750mg (25mg of CBD per gummy)

● 30 gummies per container

Ingredients:

● Organic Cane Sugar

● Pectin

● Citric Acid

● Ascorbic Acid

● Natural Flavors

● Natural Colors [organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, organic black currant]

● Hemp Extract CBD Isolate.

Flavors:

Fruit (each container includes gummies in different colors and fruit flavors)

Hemp source:

Colorado, US

Extract type:

CBD Isolate

Lab tests:

ProVerde Laboratories

Guarantees:

30-day money-back guarantee

Shipping Policy:

● Free shipping in the US on all orders worth $89 and above

● Standard shipping (US) takes around 5 – 7 business days

● International shipping (may be delayed at customs department) usually takes up to 4 weeks

Price:

$59 i.e. $0.18/mg

Coupon: Radar20 to get 20% discount

Visit Fab CBD to Buy their CBD Chews

Among the finest CBD brands that have succeeded in gaining the trust and support of its customers through its quality control transparency, and customer service is Cheef Botanicals. Making and marketing products sourced from only the best strains of hemp grown organically in Colorado, Cheef’s CBD products are all free of GMOs, gluten, and dairy-based ingredients.

Established by a group of health and fitness-enthusiasts and cannabis advocates, who have a combined experience of over 25 years in the organic food and wellness industry, this brand has partnered up with some of the best and licensed local organic hemp farmers of Colorado who have ensured the best quality extracts in the CBD industry over the past several years.

Tested by third-party labs in a cruelty-free way, all its products are free of contaminants and safe to consume. Since the brand utilizes the CO2 Fluid Extraction method, the brand provides a surety of safety and purity. The brand is known for a wide variety of CBD products, including its different strains of hemp flowers that are also for sale.

The brand’s vegan gummies contain full-spectrum cannabis extracts, which may seem a bit strange as they do not contain THC – which means they are made basically from broad-spectrum hemp extracts!

These gummies are made by infusing CO2 extracted CBD oil into vegan gummies. Besides being vegan-friendly, these gummies contain no artificial colors or flavors and are 100% organically sourced and made, i.e. all flavors and colors present in these gummies are sourced from natural fruit and vegetable extracts.

These super-strong, high potency, gelatin-free, fruity-flavored CBD gummies are shipped across all 50 states of the US. Like its other CBD products, these gummies conform with the federal norms to qualify as non-psychotropic.

Apart from the fact that they contain no gelatin, these gummies are cruelty-free products – which means they contain no other animal by-products. Besides, they also do not contain any corn syrup or added preservatives.

The brand also focuses on making CBD gummies more affordable by offering bundles of three for each potency variant.

Product & Brand Highlights:

Potency:

● 300mg (10mg/gummy)

● 750mg (25mg/gummy)

● 1500mg (50mg/gummy)

● 3000mg (100mg/gummy)

30 gummies per bottle

Ingredients:

● Full-Spectrum CBD Oil (Zero THC)

● Organic Rice Syrup

● Organic Cane Sugar

● Water

● Pectin

● Citric Acid

● Organic Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates for Color (Apple, Carrot, Pumpkin, Blackcurrant)

● Spirulina (Spirulina, Sucrose) (Color)

● Organic Expeller Pressed Sunflower Seed Oil

● Granulated Sugar

● Natural Flavors (Natural Apple, Grape, Orange, Pineapple, and Strawberry)

Flavors:

● Natural Apple

● Grape

● Orange

● Pineapple

● Strawberry

Hemp source: Colorado, US

Extract type: Full-Spectrum Blend with no THC (in effect, broad-spectrum)

Lab tests: CannaSafe

Guarantees:

● 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED; return item(s) within 30 DAYS of your purchase date

● Returning items must be less than 30% used to qualify for a refund; NO REFUND IF more than 30% of the product has been used.

● Customers must bear shipping costs any unless returns are for incorrect items being delivered or in case of exchanges

Shipping Policy:

● 24-48 hours needed to process orders before being shipped out

● All orders are sent through USPS Priority Mail (2-3 days anywhere in the USA)

● The Tracking Number is sent to the customer by the brand as soon as the order is shipped.

● Currently, only domestic shipping available

● Free Economy Shipping (1-5 days) & Priority Mail (2-3 days) for a flat rate of $7.50.

Price:

● 300mg: $23.95, i.e. $0.08/mg

● 750mg: $44.95, i.e. $0.06/mg

● 1500mg: $84.95, i.e. $0.06/mg

● 3000mg: $124.95, i.e. $0.04/mg

Bundles

● 3 x 300mg = $64.67, i.e. $0.07/mg

● 3 x 750mg = $121.37, i.e. $0.05/mg

● 3 x 1500mg = $229.37, i.e. $0.05/mg

● 3 x 3000mg = $337.37, i.e. $0.04/mg

Coupon: ALLCBD15 to get 15% Discount.

Visit Cheef’s Website to Buy CBD Gummies

Safe, affordable, and extremely effective – that’s how we can describe CBDistillery’s products.

The brand, which was set up by a group of Colorado locals in 2016, has been able to design and create some of the most potent and high-quality CBD products. Its products are not only homegrown and organic but also fairly-priced – an important factor in the CBD industry, as most CBD products are expensive.

The products are safe, lab-tested, and highly potent. They are all certified by the US Hemp Authority.

Additionally, CBDistillery’s gummies are THC-free. So there is nothing to worry about while taking a drug test soon after consuming a CBD gummy. They are also gluten-free, allergen-free, vegan, and kosher – a plus for many users!

The brand website is easy-to-navigate as well as comfortable to shop on. Although the website is quite informative, certain essential information regarding the company’s farming, extraction, and processing practices are a bit vague.

To give you a brief idea about its CBD gummies and the brand, in general, here are some of the highlights.

Product & Brand Highlights:

Potency:

● CBD Gummies: 30mg/gummy; 25 gummies a pack

● CBD Nighttime Gummies: 30mg/gummy; 25 gummies a pack

● Both contain a total of 750mg of CBD

Ingredients:

CBD Gummies:

● CBD from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)

● Tapioca Syrup

● Sugar

● Water

● Pectin

● Natural Flavors

● Sodium Citrate Citric Acid

● Malic Acid

● Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color)

● Tapioca Starch

CBD Nighttime Gummies:

● CBD from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)

● Melatonin (1.5mg)

● Tapioca Syrup

● Sugar

● Water

● Pectin

● Natural Flavors

● Sodium Citrate Citric Acid

● Malic Acid

● Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color)

● Tapioca Starch

Flavors:

Variety of fruity flavors, like raspberry-lemon, raspberry, and strawberry

Hemp source:

Colorado, US

Extract type:

CBD Isolate

Lab tests:

ACS Laboratory

Guarantees:

The brand gives no money-back guarantee on used products

The brand offers only a 7-day limit to request a return, refund, or replacement, in case of SEALED products only, that too, if…

● a wrong product has been delivered by mistake

● a product is damaged during shipment or is not entirely filled

● other delivery issues have occurred, like a shipment being delivered to the wrong address.

Shipping Policy:

● Free shipment in the US for orders worth over $75

● With standard shipping (across the US), you get your order delivered within 3 – 5 business days

● With USPS priority shipping, it will take around 2 – 3 business days.

Price:

$55 i.e. $0.07/mg

Coupon: GT15 for 15% Discount, ALLCBD25 for 25% Off Over $125 Order.

Visit CBDistillery for their CBD Gummies

Known for its wide variety of potent products and delightful flavors, HempBombs makes some of the most effective and safe CBD products in the market.

The brand’s CBD gummies come in three variants – Original (15mg), High-Potency (25mg), and Sleep Gummies (15mg CBD + 5mg melatonin). They are also available in different sized containers – 60-count, 30-count, 15-count (only the Original Gummies), and 5-count packs.

These gummies, which are produced from broad-spectrum hemp extracts, are tested by third-party labs and proven safe for consumption, are effective, and highly potent. They do not contain any heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, or any other kind of contaminants, and offer consistent quality and a healthy dose of CBD.

Interestingly, the brand also makes CBD lollipops, patches, and syrups!

For this review, we chose the 60-count bottles, as it more or less lasts a month.

Product & Brand Highlights:

Potency:

Original Gummies:

● 15mg of CBD per gummy

● 900mg of CBD total (in 60-count bottles)

High-Potency Gummies:

● 25mg of CBD per gummy

● 1500mg of CBD per bottle (60-count bottles)

Sleep Gummies:

● 15mg of CBD per gummy

● 900mg of CBD per bottle (60-count bottles)

● 5 mg of Melatonin per gummy

Ingredients:

Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD)

Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin

Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors

Flavors:

Different fruity flavors

Hemp source:

US (location unknown)

Extract type:

Broad-Spectrum

Lab tests:

Desert Valley Testing

Guarantees:

● 30-day money-back guarantee

● But offer valid only on orders placed directly on the brand website

Shipping Policy:

● Free shipping in the US for all orders worth above $75

● Delivers to all 50 States, including the District of Columbia and APO/FPO military addresses, as well as the US territories of Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands

● Shipping is done only on business days. Weekends and holidays not included in business days

● Domestic shipping takes 5 to 10 business days

● International shipping also available (subject to customs laws and regulations)

Price:

● These prices are only for the 60-count bottles.

● Original CBD Gummies: $99.99 i.e. $0.11/mg

● High-Potency Gummies: $139.99 i.e. $0.09/mg

● Sleep Gummies: $99.99 i.e. $0.11/mg

Coupon: RADAR25 to get 25% Off.

⇒ Visit Hemp Bombs to buy their CBD Gummies

With its origins in vaping and vaping products, CBDFx has successfully expanded its business to cover CBD products. Since CBD gummy was its flagship product, the brand has put in a lot of thought and care into this product.

The gummy bears that come in attractive packaging contain gluten-free and 100% vegan gummies. They don't use corn syrup or artificial sweeteners. The hemp extract contains all the wholesome goodness of broad-spectrum hemp extract, with none of the harmful elements, like pesticides, GMO, or heavy metals, making the product a safe and eco-friendly option.

These gummies that are sourced from homegrown hemp are put through rigorous third-party laboratory tests to ensure the highest quality. Given that these come in low potencies, they are great for those who are new to CBD.

CBDFx’s soft and chewy gummies come in three variants – Regular CBD Gummy Bears, CBD Gummies with Turmeric, and Spirulina (great antioxidants), and CBD Melatonin Gummies (for sleep).

Product & Brand Highlights:

Potency:

● 5mg/gummy

● The potency is same for all 3 variants – Regular CBD Gummy Bears, CBD Gummies with Turmeric and Spirulina (antioxidants), and CBD Melatonin Gummies (sleep)

● They come in two different-sized containers – 300mg (60-count) bottles and 40mg (8-count) pouches

Ingredients:

Regular CBD Gummies:

● Hemp extract

● Cannabinoids

● Organic cane sugar

● Organic tapioca syrup

● Purified water

● Pectin

● Trisodium citrate

● Citric acid

● Tomato lycopene (for color)

● Natural flavors

CBD Gummies with Turmeric and Spirulina:

● Hemp extract

● Cannabinoids

● Organic cane sugar

● Organic agave syrup

● Purified water

● Pectin

● Trisodium citrate

● Citric acid

● Organic turmeric

● Spirulina

● Natural flavors

CBD Melatonin Gummies (sleep):

● Hemp extract

● Organic cane sugar

● Organic tapioca syrup

● Purified water

● Pectin,

● Trisodium citrate

● Citric acid

● Melatonin

● Natural colors & flavors

Flavors:

Berry, among other fruity flavors

Hemp source:

Southern California, Kentucky, and European farms

Extract type:

Broad-Spectrum

Lab tests:

BioCann Laboratories and CC Testing Labs (CCTL)

Guarantees:

You can get a refund on unopened, defective or unused items within 30 days of purchase.

Shipping Policy:

The brand CBDFx ships its products for free across the 50 states of the US. However, the free shipping products take 5-10 business days to be delivered, while the chargeable ones get delivered within 3 business days.

Price:

● 300mg (60-count) bottles à $49.99 i.e. $0.17/mg

● 40mg (8-count) pouches à $9.99 i.e. $0.25/mg

Visit CBDfx to buy their Gummies

CBD Gummies for Pain, Anxiety & Depression

CBD gummies are best for anxiety and sleep – in that order. While gummies – even if they’re highly potent – can take longer to show the impact on the body. Besides, they also deliver much less concentration of CBD than what is consumed, making them less bioavailable, thus less effective, than tinctures or vapes, when it comes to treating very severe pain.

The delay in the absorption process and the loss of CBD content happens in the stomach, where it interacts with liver enzymes to break down before it can be absorbed into the bloodstream.

During this process, which not only takes more time than absorption through the sublingual glands or alveoli in the lungs, much of the CBD is lost along the way.

However, in the case of mild pain issues, gummies can be great! The best thing about you chewing something nice and sweet is that it takes the mind off things that may be troubling you.

That is why, when you chew these CBD gummies, you are basically enjoying something you like until the effects finally kick in. That is why these are considered best for treating anxiety issues and sleep disorders – which are usually also the result of stress, anxiety, depression, etc.

In case of sleep issues, it is best to ingest these gummies at least half an hour before bedtime. That will give you enough time to prepare yourself for sleep – a restful body and a calm mind.

Dosage: How Many CBD Gummies Should You Take?

With CBD, it is important to micro-dose, i.e. find your CBD sweet spot with a gradual increase in doses, starting from the minimum amount (in mg).

While you should make sure to consult your doctor before you start on any new substance, with CBD you need to understand that there is no specific “one-dose-suits-all” rule.

While most CBD brands provide users with a dosage chart/instruction, there is no specific dosage that can be applicable for all. The dosage depends on several factors that include:

● Bodyweight

● Gender

● Age

● Type and Severity of Condition

● Specific chemical balance within the user’s endocannabinoid system

● Strain of cannabis

● Availability of other cannabinoids

In the case of gummies, which usually do not contain THC, you can start with one gummy per dose. Check out how long the effects last and adjust your dosage accordingly.

For instance, if a single gummy’s effects last you 4 hours of restful sleep, pain relief, or anxiety-free calmness, you may want to take another one after you feel the symptoms reappearing.

You may also try 2 gummies in the next dose. However, there is no guarantee that this will help you.

You may also look up the dosing charts on the product website to get a broad view of how much you need for a mild, regular, or strong dosage. Most brands suggest 0.25 mg per pound of human body weight for regular doses and around 0.5 mg per pound of body weight for a strong dose.

Regular doses are sufficient for boosting the immune system, combatting old age issues, minor skin conditions like allergies, stimulating appetite, fighting anxiety and depression, regulating sleep and digestive problems, warding off nausea and vomiting tendencies, and giving relief from moderate arthritis and joint inflammations, minor aches, and pains, besides daily health and wellness.

You may need stronger doses for severe and chronic pain and inflammation, severe sleep issues, severe arthritis and joint pain, seizures, cancer-related symptoms, severe cases of anxiety, like manic depression, etc.

Nevertheless, you still need to go through a trial-and-error method to ascertain your specific dosage for CBD gummies.

The frequency of dosage also depends on how long the effects remain active. While the CBD’s effects may wear off, the substance remains in your system and is reactivated when another dose is administered. That’s why you will notice the frequency of dosage decreasing from its initial every 6 – 8 hours to every 12 hours.

How to Use CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are the most convenient and enjoyable ways of using CBD. You simply pop a gummy into your mouth, swirl it around, enjoy the flavor, and chew it gradually until it vanishes from your mouth.

The CBD is gradually delivered to your bloodstream through your digestive system where it interacts with the liver enzymes in your stomach to break down and reach your blood vessels.

Do CBD Gummies Have Psychoactive Effects? Do They Make You High?

Since CBD Gummies usually don’t contain even the slightest bit of THC, they can’t possibly make you high!

Even if you buy a brand of CBD gummies that do contain THC, its content as per overall weight won’t exceed 0.3%, i.e. as long as you purchase from a reputed brand that conforms with all the federal rules and regulations put in place.

Are CBD Gummies Safe? Any Side Effects?

CBD Gummies are perhaps the safest and most enjoyable ways of using CBD. Since no ingredients that can possibly have any allergic reactions are used, it is expected that you can conveniently pop a CBD gummy like any other gummy bear.

At most, the only downside to using CBD gummies is the overly sweet and fruity after-taste, i.e. if that’s something you do not prefer!

In some cases, users have experienced a bit of dryness of mouth, as one would experience after a couple of neat vodka shots! While this may seem like a side effect, it is nothing that a glass of water cannot rectify.

Parting Thoughts: Which CBD Gummy Brand Should You Buy?

While Fab CBD has fared best in our review, as we feel it offers the best of everything in one sweet package, the other options in this list are as good in helping people who are looking for a CBD wellness supplement.

User experiences in CBD products are relative, as the formulations, flavors, and other aspects affect people differently.

Blue Ribbon Group has worked to provide you with the best possible idea about the Top 5 CBD Brands in the market selling CBD Gummy Bears. We hope you find this guide-cum-review useful when you set off to buy your next or first bag of CBD gummies.

No matter what, always remember that CBD edibles need a little longer to act on your body. So, don’t be impatient if the gummies don’t act as fast as CBD tinctures or vape liquids would. Gummies offer the convenience of easy portability, which the former does not. So, enjoy those yummy gummies as you get better!