Best CBD for Sleep.

Nothing beats a good night’s sleep. Or even better a short and sweet afternoon nap. Having a good rest at night gives you energy and the ability to finish all your tasks on time. It allows you to go out for a walk, get some exercise and it means better health. However, a good and sound sleep doesn’t always come easy. Often our daily activities tire us so much physically and mentally that we may find it very difficult to fall asleep. for some people sleep deprivation is an ongoing issue.

This leads to a lack of energy during the day, stress, inability to stay focused, and can lead to other health issues. Long-term sleep deprivation sometimes triggers problems with blood pressure, immune function, or other health conditions. People battling with insomnia usually try to solve this problem by getting sleeping pills, cutting down on coffee intake, some try meditating, or changing their routines. One great alternative can be CBD oil. This product is widely popular in the world and there are many brands that offer it on the market. If you are looking to try this sleep supplement, Try The CBD has prepared a list of the best CBD oil that might be helpful.

What is CBD Oil?

For those who have heard about the CBD oil, but don’t really know what type of product this is, here are some basic things to know. CBD oil is made of CBD which is short for cannabidiol. Cannabidiol is a chemical substance or cannabinoid that is extracted from the hemp plant and is considered to have plenty of therapeutic properties. For that reason, it is being used as the main ingredient in the production of CBD oil. The hemp plant contains other cannabinoids, each with different properties, but the CBD is the most significant of all, and many researchers point it out as the most beneficial.

The companies that produce CBD oil use different extracts for this purpose, hence there are 3 types of CBD oils available for sale. The most common is full-spectrum which is made of CBD and a small legal amount of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, regulated at 0.3% concentration) and this combination gives the “entourage effect. The second type is CBD Isolate or THC-free CBD oil, which contains only CBD and the last one is broad-spectrum CBD oil which is made from CBD and other cannabinoids without THC.

How to Find the Best CBD Oil for Sleep?

Choosing the best CBD oil from so many options can be a difficult task. In the past few years, there have been plenty of CBD companies that offer CBD oil for sale. Hence it’s normal that consumers would feel concerned about making a mistake in getting a low-grade. Some of the things you need to look out for when browsing through the numerous CBD brands are the source of hemp used to extract the CBD, the extraction method, the type of CBD, and ingredients. The top-quality CBD has to be made from organic hemp, with only natural ingredients and above all to be tested by an independent lab for safety, quality, and purity.

If this sounds a bit complex for you, here are the best CBD oil for sleep that have been reviewed and that meet all criteria for quality.

1. Try The CBD

Highlights

- Wide range of potencies available 200mg to 5000mg CBD

- Full-spectrum and THC-free

- Made from organic hemp in Colorado

- Lab Results available on the official website

- Special discount for veterans, students, low-income, military and people with disability

Try The CBD is one of the top brands available in the USA. This brand checks off all criteria for the best CBD oil for sleep available. For starters, we use only organic non-GMO hemp that is grown in Colorado - our home state. Try The CBD includes no harmful solvents or pesticides in the extraction process. Using the CO2 extraction method we leave no room for mistakes and put the safety of the products first.

Try The CBD offers two types of CBD oil - full-spectrum and THC-free. Both are available in a wide range of potencies, from 200mg to 5000mg of CBD per bottle. What makes Try The CBD stand out from the rest is the fact that you get great value for your money and excellent customer service. We offer a special discount for certain groups of users and extremely reasonable price points. Not to mention the seasonal promotions you can get good use of if you sign up for our newsletter. Lastly, all our products are sent to third-party labs for testing their quality and safety. If you decide to buy CBD oil at Try The CBD, you can see the lab results published on their website next to each product.

2. HealthworxCBD

Highlights

- Full-Spectrum, THC-Free, and Terpene-enhanced CBD Oil

- Specially designed for different mood - sleep, focus, energy, relax

- 200mg to 5000mg CBD strength

- Organic Colorado-grown hemp

- Organic MCT Coconut Oil as Carrying Oil

When it comes to hemp source, Colorado is the state that has officially legalized the use of CBD, which makes it the place where the highest-quality hemp is grown. Therefore, when a brand uses Colorado-grown hemp to extract CBD it’s the first and main indication that they produce a top-quality product. Not only do HealthworxCBD use that type of organic hemp, but they add only natural ingredients in its production process. Also, organic MCT coconut oil is the carrying oil in the CBD oil and it is combined with terpenes.

At their store, you can choose to try CBD oil for energy, focus, sleep, or to relax and each of these types are available in different potencies. HealthworxCBD uses only the CO2 extraction method and tests all the products for purity. We recommend this brand for first-time users and for regular users all the same. The positive reviews on their website support this claim.

3. Charlotte's Web

Highlights

- Made from organic hemp in Colorado

- Available in 4 flavors: Mint Chocolate, Olive Oil, Orange Blossom, and Lemon Twist

- Lab Results available for download

- Starter Size CBD oil - 17mg CBD per 1ml

- Excellent reviews

Charlotte’s Web CBD oil ranks very high on our list due to its quality and the excellent reviews they get from satisfied customers. Their full-spectrum CBD oil is available in four different flavors which makes it easier and tastier to consume it. It’s an absolute pleasure to include this product in your daily wellness routine. Charlotte’s Web uses organic hemp and cares a lot about the quality of the content. Every product is sent for laboratory testing and each result is published and available for download.

If you are a beginner and never tried CBD oil before, you have the option to get their starter size CBD oil which contains 17mg of CBD per 1ml. This will help you test the product and determine whether CBD oil will help you sleep. In addition, Charlotte’s Web offers stronger CBD oils as well for regular users.

4. Fab CBD

Highlights

- Five flavors: Citrus, Mint, Natural, Berry, and Vanilla

- Whole-plant hemp extracts

- Organic hemp from Colorado

- Four different strengths: 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, 2400mg

- 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Fab CBD is another brand that sells top-quality CBD oil, so you can’t go wrong with choosing their products. They use broad-spectrum extract which contains a unique blend of cannabinoids - plus terpenes. Most of their oils are strong, and you can choose from 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, or 2400mg of CBD per bottle. To make the CBD experience better, Fab CBD offers five different flavors - citrus, mint, natural, berry, and vanilla.

Other than CBD oil, at their shop, you can find many types of CBD products including edibles, creams, and even dog treats. All of these products are pesticides-free which is confirmed with the lab testing they do. Fab CBD oils provide support for a sense of calm for focus and help greatly with insomnia.

5. NuLeaf Naturals

Highlights

- Full-spectrum hemp extract

- 100% organic hemp oil

- No additives

- Third-party lab tested

Our top five brands are all using Colorado-grown hemp to extract CBD. That’s the case with NuLeaf Naturals, a brand that focuses on selling only CBD oil. Unlike the other companies that offer gummies, creams, capsules, and other CBD products, NuLeaf Naturals keeps it simple and pays attention to quality. This company uses only organic full-spectrum hemp extract with no additives to make their CBD oils. The end result is 100% natural organic hemp oil.

Each product is tested for purity and safety and is available in five different sizes. At NuLeaf Naturals you can find CBD oil with 240mg, 725mg, 1450mg, 2425mg and 4850mg CBD. On the label of the CBD oils, you can read how much CBD each bottle contains per 1ml.

6. Medterra

Highlights

- Made of 99%+ CBD and Organic MCT Oil

- Three strengths of 500mg, 1000mg and 3000mg CBD

- CO2 extraction process

- Immune Boost Drops with CBD

Medterra is a CBD brand based in California that introduces a different product called immune boost drops with CBD. This type of CBD product is designed to support your immune system against infection and illness, and as an addition helps you to stay calm and in balance. They also have their standard CBD oil which consists of broad-spectrum and pure or THC-free extract. Medterra uses organic hemp made in the USA and offers three different potencies of the oil - 500mg, 1000mg, and 3000mg of CBD.

Safe and affordable, Medterra CBD oils are shipped within the USA and internationally. All products are third-party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.

7. CBDistillery

Highlights

- 250mg to 5000mg of CBD potency

- Affordable prices

- Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, CBG and CBD Isolate

- All CBD oil tinctures are third-party lab tested

If you’ve ever come across the “CBDmovement”, this is the brand that has started it. This movement is on a mission to provide easy access to hemp-derived CBD products. CBDistillery offers quality CBD products at affordable prices. They highly value quality and transparency, hence all products have clear labels with ingredients and are third-party lab tested.

CBDistillery sells full-spectrum and THC-free CBD oils at different concentrations to meet everyone’s needs.

8. PlusCBD Oil

Highlights

- QR Codes on every label for increased transparency

- Independent third-party testing

- Gold Formula, Total Plant Complex and Raw Formula CBD Oil

- Their CBD Oil is non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan friendly

PlusCBD Oil is a brand that has been on the market since 2012. At their store, you can find three different types of CBD oil drops. The Gold formula available in three strengths - 250mg, 750mg, and 1500mg CBD, is made of full-spectrum CBD extract. CBD oil with this formula can be unflavored, peppermint, or goji blueberry. For those who are sensitive to flavors and sweeteners, Plus CBD oil offers the Total Plant Complex CBD oil drops that allow you to get the natural hemp taste, or add it in your food or smoothie.

The third type of CBD oil formula consists of raw full-spectrum extract and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) that is produced directly in the plant with its own distinct benefits. The Raw Formula CBD Oil drops are available in two strengths - 100mg and 500mg and in peppermint and unflavored varieties.

9. Purekana

Highlights

- Four different flavors - vanilla, mint, natural, citrus

- Organic Kentucky-grown hemp

- Available in 300, 600, and 1000 mg strengths

- Organic, non-GMO, pesticide-free

All products by Purekana are non-GMO and contain a full spectrum of cannabinoids alongside terpenes and other hemp extracts for optimized efficacy. They use organic hemp grown in the fields of Kentucky and each product they offer is tested by a third-party lab. Purekana CBD oils are available in four different flavors including mint, vanilla, natural, and citrus.

They use full-spectrum extract with less than 0.3% THC in its content. Purekana makes CBD oil in three different strengths - 300, 600, and 1000mg CBD. In addition, they use only the highest grade CO2 equipment to extract the active CBD from the plant material.

10. Royal CBD

Highlights

- Full-spectrum hemp extract

- Three different flavors - natural, citrus, mint

- US-made CBD for sale

- Four strengths - 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg and 2500 mg

Royal CBD offers free shipping on all orders. Based in California, this brand makes quality full-spectrum CBD oil made from American organic hemp. They stand for all organic, so they even use sustainable materials for the products’ packaging. Royal CBD oils are available in three flavors, so you can choose from the natural flavor, citrus or mint. Potency-wise there are four strengths available from 250mg to 2500mg CBD.

Additionally, this brand as any other reputable brand from our list of the best CBD oil for sleep tests its products for purity and quality at a third-party lab.

Does CBD Oil Help with Insomnia?

As we have pointed out, CBD oil is a product made from natural ingredients, and CBD as a substance has therapeutic properties. Many users have touted its effectiveness in treating many health disorders such as sleep, anxiety, stress, depression, and also helps in treating some symptoms of certain diseases. For that reason, CBD is a challenge for many researchers to figure out how this extract works on the human body. From the studies conducted until today, when consumed in any way, CBD connects with the endocannabinoids system (ECS) which is a complex system responsible for keeping the balance of the body processes. The ECS itself creates cannabinoids to perform its role, but with the CBD this system is enhanced and can fight the attacks the body receives by inflammation or infections.

CBD brands create products and add certain natural ingredients, such as melatonin which helps with sleep and combines them with CBD for greater results. For that reason, you can find CBD oil for sleep, for pain relief, to help you focus, to reduce stress, etc. Moreover, there are other CBD products apart from CBD oil. Feel free to try CBD gummies, capsules, creams, or even add CBD isolate in your food or drink.

How to Get Better Results by Using CBD Oil for Sleep?

When using CBD products, in particular CBD oil for sleep, consistency is key. CBD oil needs to be implemented in your daily routine and sometimes this process takes time. You need to be patient to see the desired effects. Still, if you are consistent and get your dose regularly the results are inevitable. When you take CBD oil regularly, you allow the cannabidiol to work better and balance your body’s hormones and chemicals.

Furthermore, it’s not advised to take your dose immediately before you go to bed. It’s important to give some time for the CBD oil to be absorbed and process it in a timely manner. And finally, keep an open mind. It’s understandable that you feel frustrated if you don’t see effects right away, especially if you have been fighting with insomnia for a very long time. However, if you are negative about it, subconsciously you might negate the potential effect.

How to Determine the Right Dosage

Speaking of consistency and getting CBD oil regularly, it’s important to determine the right dosage for you. In essence, there is no standard dose of CBD oil for every consumer. The recommendation for everyone who is trying this oil for the first time is to start with a low dosage and increase it with time. One drop a day would be enough to start with and examine its effect on your body. Then once you reach your comfort zone you should increase it gradually.

Anyway, this is not enough to go with, there are some factors to consider before you start your routine. First of all, not every person reacts to CBD in the same way. This depends on the height and weight of the person mainly. For example, a person that weighs 130 pounds should only get 15mg to 17mg CBD per day. On the other hand, the optimal dose for people with a weight of over 250 pounds would be 22mg to 23mg of CBD. Still, this dosage is for those who would like to get a lighter version of the CBD oil. Another factor to consider is the potency of CBD oil. One dropper from the 200mg CBD oil is not the same as a dropper from the 3000mg CBD oil. Lastly, your dose would depend on the condition you are treating and its severity. Also, some people feel energized when taking CBD while others get better sleep quality. Therefore, you need to try for yourself and see how your body reacts to the CBD oil.

Is CBD Oil Safe?

Even if you go wrong with your dose of CBD oil, don’t worry, you can’t overdose from it. This depends on the way your body absorbs and digests the CBD, but in any way, you wouldn’t experience any severe side effects. Keep in mind that some milder forms of side effects are possible. For instance, you can feel drowsiness, dry mouth, experience change in appetite, nausea, and vomiting, and sometimes even diarrhea.

Other than that, no other complications were noticed with people using CBD oil occasionally or regularly. Sometimes, but very rarely, people might have lower blood pressure or feel lightheadedness.

Conclusion

One of the most important things to point out is the fact that CBD oil helps with sleep deprivation, however, it’s not scientifically proven that it can cure insomnia. It is a product to help you relax, improve your sleeping routine, get you focused, and relieve pain. Hopefully, our list of 10 best CBD oils for sleep available for sale will help you choose the right one for you and improve your night’s sleep.

Try the CDB strongly recommends that you take everything into consideration and also discuss options with your doctor and get a professional opinion. Try it and see if it works for you, It just might be the product you’ve been looking for to give you some much-needed rest.