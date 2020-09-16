Best Appetite suppressants: A buyer's guide

Type "appetite suppressants" into Amazon and you're greeted with over six hundred products.

Meaning that if you’re looking to buy an appetite suppressant online, it might be difficult to narrow down your options.

How do you choose a supplement that will reduce your waistline, rather than just reducing your bank balance?

This is a complete guide to appetite suppressant supplements. In it we’ll cover the following -

• The best appetite suppressants. • How they claim to work. • The ingredients. • Potential side effects.

So if you're looking for a supplement to help you curb hunger, reduce caloric intake, and contribute to your weight loss goals, read on. We've got you covered.

Top 3 Appetite Suppressants

1. Leanbean - Best Overall

2. Powher Fat Burner - Best for Fat Burning

3. littledrops - Natural CBD Supplement to Control Hunger

You're probably wondering, "what makes a good appetite suppressant?"

There are so many products under this umbrella that it can be hard to know where to start.

With this in mind, here are a few criteria to bear in mind when choosing the best appetite suppressant -

Key Factors To Consider When Buying An Appetite Suppressant

Ingredients

Browse appetite suppressants on Amazon, and you'll see names like apple cider vinegar, caffeine, garcinia Cambogia, l-carnitine and more popping out. Many ingredients are linked with appetite suppressant effects, but it's essential to do your research and understand what each ingredient is and why it's included in a product.

Some ingredients are more effective than others. Glucomannan, for example, is clinically proven by food safety authorities for weight loss in specific contexts. This fiber expands in your digestive system, promoting feelings of fullness and helping you to eat less.

Ingredients like l-carnitine and white kidney bean extract have also received tentative support from food safety authorities. The research around ingredients and their effects is ever-expanding, meaning that claims change over time. This is why it’s important to do research and keep abreast of developments.

It also explains why fad ingredients sometimes make an appearance in supplements: These ingredients may not have much (or any) impact, but manufacturers know that including them might lead to more sales.

Try to understand whether the ingredients work, and what the science says about their effectiveness.

Claims

Understanding the claims made about an ingredient is an integral part of choosing a supplement. Because products in this category aren't regulated by the FDA, it's easier for manufacturers to make bold claims that may or may not be rooted in truth.

If you’re not familiar, by the way, the FDA are the Food & Drug Administration. They’re a U.S. government agency tasked with assessing the properties and safety of ingredients and substances used in foods and drugs.

On top of this, other organisations exist outside the U.S., including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Health Canada. These regulatory bodies can serve as useful reference points when it comes to assessing the legitimacy of specific claims.

With this in mind, carefully check the claims being made. See whether they sound too good to be true (hint: they usually are). Cross-reference the manufacturer claims with published scientific opinion to see whether the claims stand up. And make your decision from there.

Some appetite suppressants are available as prescription medication. In this case, the claims have a much stronger basis because medicines are strictly regulated.

Prescription or over-the-counter?

Some health conditions require prescription appetite suppressants. A doctor will prescribe these as a means to control a patient's appetite and help them to lose weight in a controlled medical setting.

Unless you are prescribed weight loss medicines like Contrave, Saxenda, or Qsymia by a qualified health professional, they are not safe to take.

These drugs require medical supervision and usually carry more significant side effect risks than over-the-counter products because of the more potent ingredients involved.

Over-the-counter appetite suppressants are most often in the form of supplements. These products are designed to use various combinations of natural ingredients linked to appetite suppression and weight loss. They are less potent than prescription medicines and carry lower side effect risk.

Still, because they aren't regulated, consumers need to spend more time understanding the ingredients and evaluating the claims.

Price

Appetite suppressants vary in price, and it's not always a case of getting what you pay for. Some expensive supplements are ineffective, and some cheap ones are surprisingly good. Spend some time looking into other aspects of any products you're looking at to try and get a feel for whether they're worth the money.

Many supplement manufacturers give exclusive discounts on their official websites, so always bear this in mind as a way to maybe save some money. You can subscribe to lots of supplements on Amazon as well - another opportunity to enjoy a discount if you pay monthly.

Brand

Supplements are just like any other product: You'll see the same names pop up again and again. Read a few "best appetite suppressant" articles, and you'll see companies like Leanbean, Powher, alli, BurnXT and more.

That these companies are featured so often in 'best of' articles is a good vouch for their quality. It's not definitive, of course, but it's one of many factors worth considering.

Customer Reviews

Of all the factors we've covered so far, this is one of the most important. Customer reviews are a source of real insight into the products you're looking at. Real people with real weight loss needs giving their honest opinion of a product based on the results it's delivered to them - what more could you ask?

We recommend checking out the reviews of any appetite suppressant you're considering. Read a few in detail - high and low ratings - to get a better understanding of what you can expect, and whether other people's expectations were met.

Dose

Just including an ingredient in the formula of an appetite suppressant isn't enough to guarantee effectiveness. You need to have the right amount.

When you're looking at the ingredients in products you're interested in, take a look at the daily dosage of each, and cross-reference this with information about the ideal dose.

With glucomannan, for example. We mentioned earlier that it's clinically proven in specific contexts. This is only true of a daily dose of 3g, split into three separate 1g servings.

Some supplements echo this in their directions. Others only include 1g of glucomannan per day - an amount that won't have the desired results.

Safety

This is paramount. You want the peace of mind that the appetite suppressant you're planning to take isn't harmful, and that it doesn't have any unpleasant side effects.

Manufacturer claims and messaging are an excellent place to start looking, but we recommend reading reviews and checking out published opinions on potential side effects attached to each ingredient.

While the vast majority of ingredients commonly used in appetite suppressants carry minimal risk of side effects when taken as directed, knowledge is power. Caffeine, for example, is safe and effective in low doses, but can cause severe anxiety at higher doses. This is why researching dosage is just as important as ingredients.

Also, keep your eye out for banned ingredients. In 2004 it became illegal to sell supplements containing ephedra - a naturally-occurring plant extract that is harmful for humans. It was banned after a spate of serious illness and death linked to supplements that contained it.

3 Best Appetite Suppressants: Reviews

1. Leanbean - Overall Best Appetite Suppressant for Women

Brand Overview

Leanbean is a dietary supplement formulated especially for women and manufactured by lifestyle specialists Ultimate Life.

The formula is all-natural, and there's good scientific backing to each ingredient you'll find inside. A 3g daily dose of glucomannan sits at the heart of Leanbean, giving the supplement a solid foundation.

Leanbean approaches weight loss from several angles. Ingredients like glucomannan are renowned appetite suppressants. Then you have metabolic boosters to support your body's natural processes, thermogenics to raise calories being burned, and vitamins to encourage good health.

Although the Leanbean formula is tailored to women, men can safely take this supplement as well.

Ingredients

Glucomannan

This naturally-occurring fiber is widely celebrated for its appetite suppressant properties. Once it hits your digestive system, glucomannan expands slightly. This expansion stimulates the nerves in your stomach to deliver feelings of fullness, and reduce the total amount you eat at mealtime.

Health safety authorities have agreed that glucomannan is effective for weight loss in the context of an energy-restricted diet when a 3g daily dose is taken in three separate 1g increments. This aligns exactly with Leanbean's usage directions, meaning their formula has clinically-proven appetite suppressant qualities.

Garcinia Cambogia

This plant extract is a frequent fixture in appetite suppressant pills thanks to its combined ability to crush cravings, increase metabolic rate, assist with the breakdown of fat cells, and improve athletic performance.

While this ingredient hasn’t been approved by any health safety authorities for weight loss, scientific literature reports positive effects. One study found small but noticeable weight loss in participants who took Garcinia Cambogia (source). Another found that the hydroxycitric acid in Garcinia Cambogia “may prove beneficial in controlling appetite” (source).

Research is ongoing into the beneficial effects of this ingredient.

Green Coffee

Leanbean contains green coffee extract taken before the beans are roasted. Brown roasted beans are better for drinking, but roasting removes some of the beneficial properties. Green coffee contains chlorogenic acid, a natural appetite suppressant linked to reductions in both fat and carbohydrate absorption by the body.

Choline

This ingredient isn't specifically an appetite suppressant, but it has strong links with normal fat metabolism - the process by which your body transports, stores, and breaks down fats for energy. A healthy metabolism means that fat is more likely to be used correctly during workouts, and choline is one of many ingredients in Leanbean that offer holistic weight loss support.

Does Leanbean Really Work?

Leanbean has a considerable number of positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied users. The formula is built on solid science and includes ingredients with strong links to appetite suppression and weight loss. One ingredient (glucomannan) is clinically-proven to be useful for weight loss when taken as directed by the Leanbean usage directions.

All of these factors point to a supplement that works for many of its users. You'll need to try it yourself to see if it works for you, but we're confident naming this supplement as our most recommended appetite suppressant.

Pros:

• Specially formulated for women and tailored to their tendency to experience stronger cravings. • Built around a clinically-proven daily dose of renowned appetite suppressant glucomannan. • Helps you to eat less, while also inhibiting fat uptake. • Many positive reviews. • Generous multi-buy discounts through their official website. • Includes a money-back guarantee if you're not happy.

Cons:

• You must take it three times a day with meals. However this is a small price to pay to ensure you’re getting an effective dose.

2. Powher Fat Burner - Best for Fat Burning

Brand Overview

Powher is a supplement brand with products targeted toward helping you improve each aspect of your life.

In this article we're looking at their popular fat burner supplement, but also in the Powher range, you'll find a pre-workout, a sleep supplement, and a nootropic. You can stack any and all of them together depending on your lifestyle needs.

The Powher Fat Burner for Women is, unsurprisingly, tailored to female physiology. It's got a 3g daily dose of glucomannan at its core, and it carries a more substantial stimulant hit than Leanbean - great if you enjoy an active lifestyle.

Let's take a look at what you'll find in the Powher Fat Burner -

Ingredients

Glucomannan

The Powher Fat Burner for Women contains the same daily glucomannan dose as Leanbean - 3g split into three 1g increments. This clinically-proven dose sits at the heart of the supplement and provides a firm foundation for the other ingredients to build upon.

Taking the Powher Fat Burner should help you to control your appetite and resist pesky cravings while laying the groundwork for a healthy and active lifestyle that leads to weight loss.

Natural caffeine

Caffeine is a wonder-ingredient. Not only does it boost your energy (great for working out), but it's also linked to reduced cravings (source) and thermogenic effects. That means caffeine may help you to eat less, and to burn more calories at rest. Just what you want from an appetite suppressant supplement.

Iron

Did you know that women are more prone to iron deficiencies than men? That's why Powher have packed each daily dose of their fat burner with 100% of your recommended daily value.

Supplementing iron lets you nip any potential deficiencies in the bud. It reduces the risk of anaemia, symptoms of which include tiredness and fatigue - not what you want if you're living an active lifestyle!

Chromium

This ingredient provides metabolic support, helping your body to build on the appetite suppressant foundations laid by glucomannan. Supplementing chromium encourages your body to make efficient use of the fat already stored around your body.

Does the Powher Fat Burner Really Work?

The Powher Fat Burner is tailored for women leading active lifestyles who want to turbo-charge their weight loss results. Appetite suppression is at the core of the formula, backed by thermogenics, metabolic boosters, and minerals.

Most importantly this supplement contains clinically-proven doses of dietary fiber glucomannan.

Once ingested, glucomannan works by swelling in your stomach and digestive system. It has also been linked to reduced cholesterol and contributes to weight loss when used with an energy-restricted diet.

Pros:

• Uses natural appetite suppressant with regulatory backing for weight loss claims. • Includes clinically-proven doses. • Includes natural stimulants to boost fat burning. • Part of a range of supplements that can be stacked according to your lifestyle goals. • Multi-buy discounts when you buy more than one month's supply. • Made by established lifestyle supplement manufacturers Ultimate Life. • Good reviews across the board.

Cons:

• A newer supplement meaning there are fewer reviews.

3. littledrops - Natural CBD Supplement to Control Hunger

Brand Overview

littledrops is a CBD gummy. Yes, you read that right. Not all appetite suppressants have to be weight loss supplements built around ingredients like glucomannan and garcinia Cambogia!

littledrops take a different approach to appetite suppression. It's still all-natural, but instead of being a weight loss supplement, it's a CBD gummy.

If you're not familiar with CBD gummies, these little candies have a lot to offer. They're infused with CBD extracted from the hemp or marijuana plant, but don't worry. Because of the method of extraction, there's negligible THC present, meaning you won't get high. There's no risk of failing drug tests, and CBD is completely legal across the U.S.

"Wait a minute," we hear you say. "Isn't marijuana linked to the munchies?"

It's a good question. There are undoubtedly anecdotal links between cannabis and enhanced snacking, but initial research suggests that CBD may actually suppress your appetite (source). Some people report that reductions in stress caused by CBD are linked with less impulsive eating, which again, is anecdotal but encouraging.

As the body of research around this newly-legal ingredient expands, its impact on appetite will be better understood.

In the meantime, littledrops CBD gummies are a novel and exciting way to control your cravings. Especially if you're not interested in more traditional appetite suppressant supplements.

Ingredients

20mg broad-spectrum CBD extract

There's no prize for guessing that the main ingredient in a CBD gummy is CBD. Each littledrops gummy includes 20mg of broad-spectrum extract, meaning that THC and other cannabinoids are present in negligible quantities.

CBD is linked to reductions in stress, anxiety, and pain. It's connected to many other physical and physiological benefits, too. A dose of 20mg per gummy is more generous than some other similar products in this category while being low enough to give you complete control over your dose.

Natural Tea and Fruit Flavour

Gummies are meant to be tasty treats, regardless of whether they're candy or vehicles for CBD. littledrops keep this at the forefront of their product design, infusing each gummy with a gentle and delicious blueberry flavour.

Natural colour

You'll find no nasty artificial additives in littledrops. Natural, organic ingredients are the heart of this gummy, giving you the peace of mind that only good things are entering your body.

Does littledrops Really Work?

The positive impacts of CBD on people's mental state are being more frequently recognised both anecdotally and in the scientific literature. Despite only being legalised recently, CBD products are gaining widespread popularity amongst all sorts of users.

littledrops gummies are new on the scene but have already received a warm reception from customers. These gummies are a great introduction to CBD products, allowing you to experience the benefits without exposing you to really high doses that you'll find in some other products.

littledrops CBD gummies are an appetite suppressant solution for people who are wary of traditional supplements in this category. They're fun, friendly, and built around an all-natural organic ethos.

Pros:

• Dosed to give you full control of how much CBD you take. • All-organic and all-natural ingredients deliver peace of mind. • CBD is linked with reductions in appetite in numerous scientific studies, and research is ongoing. • CBD is infused into each gummy rather than being sprayed onto the outside. This ensures consistent dosing and higher quality. • Suitable for anyone, from students to full-time parents.

Cons:

• Despite its popularity, CBD has not yet gained approval for claims with any health authorities.

Do Appetite Suppressants Work for Weight Loss?

Appetite suppressants are a broad category that includes all manner of products, so there's no definitive yes or no answer to this question.

Some appetite suppressant products do work for weight loss. These are the ones that demonstrate the following criteria -

• Ingredients backed by scientific studies showing real links to appetite suppression. • Daily doses high enough to create the effects shown in scientific studies. Supplements with too little of an ingredient will not be sufficient. • Clear communication about how much to take, and when to take the supplement. • Honest expectations set: No supplement should promise to deliver weight loss results without lifestyle changes.

When choosing an appetite suppressant, it's down to you to decide whether it's likely to work for you based on the ingredients and claims, and their alignment with your goals.

Then, when you're taking an appetite suppressant, you need to remain vigilant to see whether it works on an ongoing basis.

There are definitely products in this category - supplements or otherwise - that work. Equipping yourself with information to make an informed decision is the best way to ensure that your appetite suppressant works for you.

Also bear in mind that there are many ways to lose weight. Diets look to change the amount of food you eat and the frequency of meals, with the view to reducing overall caloric intake. Exercise helps, but exercise alone is less effective than you might think.

The elements of a lifestyle conducive to weight loss will vary between people based on their goals and fitness levels. It’s important to remember that appetite suppressants are designed to bolster weight loss results from such a lifestyle. When they are treated as such, the likelihood of them working for you increases.

What Is The Best Appetite Suppressant? Over-the-counter Or Prescription?

There are several prescription appetite suppressants, including Contrave, Saxenda, and Qsymia. As medicines, these are regulated by the FDA and are only available when prescribed by a medical professional.

The question of 'best' depends on your needs. If you have a medical condition that requires a prescription appetite suppressant, a prescription is probably best for you. If, however, you are trying to find a natural way to reduce cravings and caloric intake, an over-the-counter product or supplement is probably a better bet.

Prescription drugs should only ever be taken when determined by a professional. These substances are more potent and carry more significant risks of side effects, meaning they are not suitable for casual, unsupervised use.

What Is The Best Natural Ingredient For Appetite Suppression?

The best natural ingredient for appetite suppression is glucomannan. When you take 3g a day split out into three 1g increments, glucomannan is clinically-proven as effective for weight loss.

It expands in your digestive system, physically stimulating the nerves in your stomach to simulate feelings of fullness. This means you feel the need to eat less per meal, reducing your overall caloric intake.

How Do I Get The Best Results From An Appetite Suppressant?

Getting the best results from an appetite suppressant comes down to taking the product consistently and as directed. If you are looking to achieve significant weight loss, then making lifestyle adjustments will also be fundamental to success.

This means more regular exercise, lower caloric intake, and other lifestyle changes linked to good health like better sleep and reduced stress. Your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE) should be higher than your daily caloric intake to achieve weight loss, and appetite suppressants are one factor that can contribute to this.

Getting the best results from appetite suppressants does not mean taking a pill and hoping for the best. This will not work. To ensure you see any benefits, you will need to use them consistently alongside wider lifestyle changes.

Check-In With Your Doctor

If you're concerned about your weight or lifestyle, speak with a doctor. They are trained to point you in the right direction, toward a lifestyle that will help with weight loss. They'll be able to advise on whether appetite suppressants are suitable for you and, if so, whether a prescription or over-the-counter option best suits your needs.

Make Wider Lifestyle Changes

As we said, weight loss comes down to keeping your caloric intake below your daily energy expenditure. Safely reducing caloric intake is one way to adjust this balance - eat less, eat lower-calorie food, use appetite suppressants. Increasing daily energy expenditure is another way. This means more frequent exercise, longer workouts, drinking more water, and the use of thermogenics or other fat burner techniques to boost your results.

Keep Your TDEE In Mind

TDEE: Total Daily Energy Expenditure. Keep this at the forefront of your mind when planning lifestyle changes to lose weight. No fat burner or appetite suppressant is going to melt fat away magically. They're all designed to support weight loss, and any manufacturer who claims to offer the magic bullet is not being truthful.

Aim For Consistency

Making lifestyle changes is hard, but keep at it. You'll see more significant results if you run a caloric deficit every day. Incremental changes in lifestyle are more comfortable to implement than a complete overhaul, so bear this in mind. Work out for five more minutes each day at first. Cut out excess sugar from your diet. And remember, building things up gradually will improve your chances of success when compared to trying to change everything at once.

Be Kind To Yourself

The most important thing? Show yourself kindness. Deciding to lose weight and build a healthier lifestyle is a great decision, and it's not easy. If you slip up, don't punish yourself. Enjoy your successes. Acknowledge the improvements you're making, and take time to celebrate them.

With this mindset, you begin to see appetite suppressants as tools to be used to achieve your goals. You start to see workouts as necessary and enjoyable, rather than painful slogs. And you'll begin to have a positive and wholesome experience with greater fitness and more weight loss.

Are Appetite Suppressants Safe? And Do They Come With Side Effects?

Broadly, appetite suppressants are safe. Some ingredients in appetite suppressant supplements are linked with side effects, but in the vast majority of cases, taking a supplement as directed will avoid them.

Prescription appetite suppressants are linked to stronger side effects, which is one of the reasons they require medical supervision. Because these medicines are designed to stop your body ingesting fat, there is a higher likelihood of gastrointestinal issues, especially if you continue to eat high-fat content foods while taking the medications.

We've mentioned glucomannan a couple of times in this article. A daily dose of 3g is clinically-proven for weight loss, as we've said, but it's important to take glucomannan supplements as directed. The ingredient expands on exposure to water, which has led to a small number of incidents of choking when the product was taken with insufficient water. It's crucial to wash supplements down with a glass of water or two, to ensure they reach your stomach correctly.

We’ve mentioned caffeine, too. A safe dose of caffeine is considered to be around 100mg, and anything above this risks triggering side effects like anxiety and gastrointestinal issues. Tolerance varies between people based on physicality, how much coffee you drink, and other factors. If you’re looking at supplements with high doses of caffeine, go steady.

To find out more about side effects for appetite suppressant ingredients, you can take a look at the databank on the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS) website, or speak with your doctor.

FAQs

What Are The Best Doses For Weight Loss?

This depends on the ingredient. For glucomannan, it's 3g split into three 1g servings - just like you'll find in Leanbean and Powher.

Other ingredients vary: You can find this information on the ODS website, or on supplement websites.

Would I Benefit From Using Appetite Suppressant Pills?

If you are looking to control cravings and reduce the amount of food you eat with the view to lose weight, and you're willing to make other lifestyle changes on top of taking a supplement, then yes. Appetite suppressant pills are just one small weapon in your weight-loss arsenal.

How Much Should Appetite Suppressants Cost?

There's no fixed answer to this question, unfortunately. The price point of supplements on the market ranges from $10 to over $100, and you don't always get what you pay for.

Research is vital here. You'll get a feel for which prices feel right and which feel over-the-odds. You'll sometimes find supplements that are too cheap to be true, as well.

Expect to pay somewhere between $40-70 for a month's supply of a good-quality supplement. And look out for multibuy discounts on official websites - these are a great way to save money.

Will I Actually Lose Weight With An Appetite Suppressant?

If you take appetite suppressants as part of broader lifestyle changes, then yes, you can lose weight with this category of supplement. As we've said: The goal of appetite suppressants is to help you curb cravings and reduce caloric intake, and reducing caloric intake is just one half of the TDEE equation.

Do Appetite Suppressants Work Without Exercise?

They might make you feel less hungry without exercise, but it's unlikely they'll lead to noticeable weight loss without it, for the reasons we've covered.

Be very wary of any supplement that promises results without exercise or lifestyle changes.

Conclusion

With obesity reaching epidemic levels, appetite suppressants have become increasingly popular. In this category you'll find natural supplements containing dietary fiber, prescription weight loss drugs, and even novel products like CBD, all of which claim to support reduced cravings and food intake.

Which one you choose is down to your personal circumstances. If you’re very concerned about your weight and think you may have a medical need for prescription medication, then prescription appetite suppressants may be a better fit. A qualified medical professional can help with this.

Alternatively if you're just looking to lose a sensible amount of weight as part of a healthy new lifestyle then a natural supplement like Leanbean might be a good choice for you.