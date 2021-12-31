5 Strongest CBD Oils: Complete Buyers Guide

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Over the last few years, CBD products have continued to skyrocket in popularity. Not only are consumers more aware of the many benefits that CBD can offer, there’s a growing push for all natural products that can replace over-the-counter and even prescription medications. If you want to give CBD a try, you may be wondering where you should start looking and how to find a quality product.

If you’ve ever done a quick online search for CBD, you probably noticed that there are literally pages and pages of products to choose from. With hundreds of brands that sell dozens of products, choosing doesn’t come easy!

While having a variety of options to choose from does have its perks, it also creates a dilemma. How do consumers figure out which products are worthwhile and which ones aren't? This is easier said than done, especially since the Internet is home to all sorts of misinformation and fake reviews.

To save you some time (and probably wasted money!), we’ve spent months learning the ins and outs of countless CBD brands. Our goal? To highlight the top 5 CBD oils that are all well-rounded and worth their cost.

Before we get into the important details of each CBD brand, here is the criteria we used to rank each of the CBD oils on our list.

Ranking Criteria

There are many factors to consider when ranking the CBD oils on our list. If a product didn’t meet this criteria, it didn’t make it onto our list. These are factors that all consumers should consider before buying any kind of CBD product to minimize the risk of buying a low quality product.

The top factors we considered include:

Taste

CBD oil must be taken sublingually. Ideally you want to choose a product that tastes good and is enjoyable to take. This makes it much easier to have a great experience from the second the first drop hits your mouth.

Ingredients

High quality ingredients create a high quality product. It's important to know where all of the ingredients originate from, as well as how they are grown. Quality-control measures, how the ingredients are sourced, and their purities and potencies are all important.

Value

No one wants to waste money on a product that isn't worthwhile. Value comes down to the cost-effectiveness of the product, such as the amount of CBD per serving, compared to the cost per bottle.

Transparency & Reputation

The more information a company provides about its products, the better. Reputable companies offer in-depth information about farming and manufacturing processes as well as certificates of analysis from a trusted third-party testing lab.

Our Top 5 CBD Oils

1. Verma Farms Performance Oils

Verma Farms is our top ranked CBD oil for flavor, value, and ingredient quality. This is the most potent oil we have ever tested, so make sure to start small then work your way up to a full dropper. The brand takes creating top notch products seriously, but with a unique twist. All products are inspired by the beautiful islands of Hawaii. And while they're best known for their delicious, flavored gummies, their CBD oils are also nothing short of amazing.

All CBD oils from Verma Farms are made with organic hemp that is grown throughout the United States, without the use of pesticides or GMOs. CBD per dose ranges from 16.67 mg to 33.3 mg per serving, which is a great value for the cost.

So whether you’re in the mood for fruity strawberry CBD oil or want something more refreshing and uplifting like mint, Verma Farms is sure to have a product that goes beyond your wildest expectations.

Type of CBD: Broad-spectrum

Flavors: Mint, Lemon Lime, Pineapple, Strawberry, Watermelon, Mango, Peach and Natural

Ingredients

● Broad Spectrum CBD

● Hemp Oil

● MCT Oil

● Natural Flavor

● Terpenes

CBD Per Dose: 16.67 mg to 33.3 mg

Lab Results: Botanacor - Available on website

Cost: $59.99 and $124.99

Refund Policy: Returns accepted within 30 days of purchase

2. Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD is another top notch CBD brand that offers a variety of CBD options. Penguin CBD offers fruity, mint, and a cookies & cream flavor, all of which taste great. This company not only offers several flavors to choose from, there are also different strengths available. So whether you're new to CBD or an experienced user, there's a dosage that meets your needs.

Penguin CBD uses hemp grown on organic farms in Oregon. This means plants are grown without the use of harmful chemicals like pesticides and solvents. With broad-spectrum CBD oil, users can reap the benefits of other plant compounds without worrying about possible THC congestion.

Type of CBD: Broad-spectrum

Flavors: Mint, Citrus, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Natural

Ingredients

● Broad-spectrum CBD

● Hemp oil

● MCT oil

● Natural flavor

● Terpenes

CBD Per Dose: 8.3 mg, 20 mg, 33.3 mg, 83.3 mg

Lab Results: Green Scientific Labs, ProVerde, Infinite Chemicals Analysis - Available on website

Cost: $45 to $105

Refund Policy: Returns accepted within 30 days of purchase

3. Colorado Botanicals

Observer ranked Colorado Botanicals as the #1 CBD company to buy from in 2021, and after learning more about this forward-thinking brand, we understand why.

The company sets itself apart from other CBD companies in two key ways – its proprietary purification process and its intense focus on terpenes. Most CBD brands use high heat to remove chlorophyll, fats, and waxes from their products, but this approach burns off all the terpenes and other essential compounds in CBD. Instead, Colorado Botanicals uses a pharmaceutical chemical separation process that leaves terpenes intact while simultaneously removing all traces of THC.

Terpenes matter because they have a host of healing properties and, when terpenes are present with cannabinoids, receptor activity is higher, meaning more powerful CBD effects. Because Colorado Botanicals’ purification and extraction process naturally retains hemp-derived terpenes, they don’t need to add them from other plants. When terpenes are added (versus preserved), they can dilute the final product and introduce unwanted compounds, resulting in less effective CBD.

Our favorite Colorado Botanicals product is the brand’s 3,000mg bottle. Additionally, all Colorado Botanicals products are backed by a 60-day risk-free trial. Regardless of which item you pick, you’re getting amazing value, high quality, and a truly excellent product.

4. BATCH CBD

BATCH CBD has gained a reputation for having some of the highest quality CBD products in the industry. The BATCH team has a scientific background and makes all products in-house with a strong focus on function, not fluff.

The real reason BATCH ranks so high on this list though is because of their highly potent Gold Reserve Blend. BATCH markets this product as a heavy-hitter that’s “not meant for the rookies”, and I would take their word for it. This wildly unique product has 4000mg of CBD and is boosted with an additional 2000mg of CBG! It is truly unlike anything else on the market, and it is no surprise that it works so well.

BATCH has several other signature oils that range from 500mg all the way up to 3000mg. Every product uses their signature full-spectrum hemp extract and is mixed with the finest organic ingredients. As a cherry on top, BATCH has won several packaging awards for their beautiful brand aesthetic.

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Flavors: Subtle Citrus, Subtle Mint

Ingredients

● Full-Spectrum CBD Extract

● Organic MCT Oil

● Organic Botanical Oils (for taste)

● Terpenes

CBD Per Dose: 8.3 mg, 17 mg, 33.3 mg, 50 mg, 67 mg (plus CBG)

Lab Results: Desert Valley Testing – available on website

Cost: $35 to $150

Refund Policy: Returns accepted within 30 days of purchase

5. R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinals is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and popular CBD brands by proving one thing - they make the CBD that works. Their unique 2500mg Tincture is an industry leader in terms of performance, potency, and value. Using supercritical CO2 extraction on their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, they yield an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products that translate into guaranteed performance. R+R boasts impressive levels of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, and more in their products, so you can truly feel the entourage effect.

In addition to being USDA Organic Certified, they are also US Hemp Authority Certified, and they have hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google, so you can take comfort in knowing they do things with the highest standards of safety and quality in mind. Incredible value at only $0.03 per mg of CBD!

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum (CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, CBDv)

Flavors: Fresh Mint, Unflavored

Ingredients

● USDA Organic Full-Spectrum CBD

● Organic MCT oil from Coconut

● Organic Natural Flavor

CBD Per mL: 83.4mg

Lab Results: SC Labs - Available on website for every batch

Cost: $27 to $97

Refund Policy: Returns accepted within 30 days of purchase

Your CBD Questions, Answered

Now that you know about our top five CBD oils, let’s get into some of the most frequently asked questions about CBD. The more informed you are, the more confident you’ll feel when using CBD for the first time.

What is CBD?

There is a host of confusion and misinformation surrounding CBD. So here are some truths that you'll want to know so that you can make an informed decision when deciding is CBD oil or some other product is right for you.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a compound that is found in the cannabis sativa plant. When talking about CBD products, CBD is typically extracted from hemp plants because they contain a lower level of THC when compared to other plants.

Under the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized CBD products on a federal level, all legal CBD products must be made from hemp and must contain no more than 0.3% THC by weight. While some CBD products contain no THC, such as those made with CBD isolate and broad-spectrum CBD, others may have a trace amount.

Will CBD Get Me High?

One of the biggest misconceptions about CBD is that it will make you high. But this simply isn’t true. Even if you use a full-spectrum CBD oil that contains THC, you won’t feel any of the psychoactive effects of this cannabinoid. This is because the amount is less than 0.3%, which is very low.

Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t have any psychoactive effects. It won’t alter your mental state, which means you won’t feel high, euphoric, or anxious. Instead, CBD promotes mental relaxation, allowing you to better focus and concentration. CBD can also provide mental clarity.

Is All CBD The Same?

No! In fact, there are three different types of CBD that can be used to create tinctures and other CBD products. Here’s what you need to know about each of the types.

CBD Isolate - CBD isolate is the purest form. As the name implies, this type of CBD has been isolated from all other plant compounds, to include terpenes, flavonoids, and of course THC. CBD isolate is the safest option if you don’t want to risk exposure to any of the other compounds found in hemp plants.

Broad-spectrum CBD - Broad-spectrum CBD is the middle ground between isolate and full-spectrum. This type of CBD contains all of the naturally occurring plant compounds, to include terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids. However, all traces of THC are removed completely. This means you can still experience the entourage effect without being exposed to THC.

Full-spectrum CBD - Full-spectrum CBD contains all of the natural plant compounds, to include low levels of THC. Some people prefer this type of CBD because it activates the entourage effect. This effect has shown to strengthen and heighten the overall benefits and experience. It’s ideal for those who are treating chronic conditions, like pain or anxiety.

Is CBD Legal?

On the federal level, CBD is legal. However, states and local communities may have more stringent laws that require further regulation. Some states have not legalized CBD products, so it's important to know which laws apply to you.

Federal legalization also doesn't automatically mean that all CBD products are safe. Despite the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, no government agency has been given purview over the CBD industry. The lack of oversight means that there are illegal and potential dangerous products being sold under the guise of being safe.

How Does CBD Work?

When ingested, CBD works with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a network of receptors that span throughout the body. The ECS sends out signals and also plays a role in many of the body's basic physiological functions, such as sleep, appetite, as well as immune system and nervous system function.

The body naturally creates endocannabinoids that are used by the ECS. However, some people may have imbalanced or low levels. This is when supplemental products like CBD oil can be quite beneficial. When ingested, CBD works almost identically to the endocannabinoids that are created by the body. This helps to ensure that the body is functioning properly.

CBD has also shown to play a role in promoting homeostasis. This is defined as a steady state of physical, internal, and chemical conditions.

What Are the Benefits of CBD Oil?

Even though CBD products have been on the market for years, there is still a lot to learn about the cannabinoid. This is because most studies have been conducted on animals instead of humans, so much of the evidence is anecdotal.

But from what we do know, CBD oil may offer a host of therapeutic benefits. Most people take CBD oil in order to calm their mind and body, but these products can be used for all sorts of other perks.

Some of the most notable benefits of CBD oil include:

● Reduced inflammation

● Improved management of chronic pain

● Reduces stress and anxiety

● Improves sleep quality

● May reduce acne

● Could have neuroprotective properties

So whether you want to use CBD oil to have a clearer, more focused mind at work or if you want to keep your chronic pain at bay, the body of evidence that supports these claims only continues to grow. The best part is that CBD is all natural, so the risk of adverse side effects is slim.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Most natural products, such as CBD, have very little side effects. But this doesn’t mean that CBD oil doesn’t pose the risk of any adverse experiences.

When using CBD oil, one of the most important things to do is to avoid taking too much too soon. Most people who report negative side effects after taking CBD more than likely took too high of a dosage. Like any supplement, CBD oil needs to be gradually introduced into the body.

So what are the most commonly reported side effects of CBD? Side effects include:

● Changes in appetite

● Dizziness

● Drowsiness

● Nausea

● Dry mouth

● Diarrhea

As you can see, these side effects are very mild. You can minimize the risk of experiencing any of these effects by taking a low dosage. If you experience any of these effects, stop taking CBD for a few days and restart at a lower dose.

If you’re on any prescription medications or other supplements, it’s important to first check with your doctor. CBD has shown to negatively interact with certain medications, so be sure to get medical clearance before taking CBD oil.

How Much CBD Oil Do I Need?

Because CBD isn’t regulated by a federal agency like the FDA, there is no set dosage. It’s also important to note that everyone reacts differently to CBD, as there are many factors that play a role in determining the kind of experience you will have.

For example, some CBD oils contain a higher amount of CBD per dose than others. It’s important to know how much CBD a dose contains so that you can use the right amount.

Other factors to consider when figuring out how much CBD oil you need include:

● Gender

● Weight

● Age

● Existing endocannabinoid levels

● Condition being treated

Because there are so many variables that come into play, figuring out how much CBD oil you need in order to get the experience you want will require time and patience. It all comes down to trial and error.

The best way to figure out how much CBD oil you need to take is to start with a low dosage. Most people have the best experience taking 2.85 mg to 50 mg of CBD a day. Start by taking 2-5 mg a day and make note of how you feel.

If you aren’t getting the experience that you crave, up the dose, but do so slowly. You don’t want to jump from 5 mg a day to 25 mg a day overnight. Take it slow and be patient with the process. For some people, it can take months to find their sweet spot.

How Should CBD Oil Be Taken?

There are many ways that CBD oil can be taken. The best place to start is by looking at the directions provided by the manufacturer of the CBD oil that you’ve purchased. This is likely to be the best delivery method for the specific oil that you’re using.

But if you want to venture outside of the box, it helps to know about the many ways that you can reap the benefits of CBD oil.

As you may have guessed, the simplest and most widely recommended way to take CBD oil is sublingually. This means putting a full dose directly under the tongue and holding it there for at least one minute. Any remaining oil is swallowed.

The sublingual method is not only convenient, it maximizes bioavailability. This ensures that the cannabinoid is properly circulated throughout the bloodstream. Other ways to take CBD oil include:

● Mixing it into food

● Adding a few drops to your favorite drink

● Vaped

● Added to a topical product

While everyone has their own preferred delivery method, what’s most important is that you take CBD oil on a regular basis. It should also be stored in a cool, dark place. This way the thickness and consistency of the product isn’t impacted.

Conclusion

CBD oil is a quick, convenient way to experience the many benefits that this cannabinoid can offer you. Whether you want to better manage daily aches and pains or if you want a calmer, more balanced mind, CBD oil can help you achieve this (and much more!).

Instead of spending hours scouring the internet to figure out which brand best meets your needs, start with our list of top five CBD oils. This way you don’t have to worry about wasting money on a low quality product that doesn’t meet your needs.

Once you know how much CBD to take and your preferred delivery method, you’ll never want to go back to life without it. Whether you put a few drops under your tongue or mix CBD into your favorite drink, you’re going to love the benefits. Here’s to a healthier, happier, calmer you!