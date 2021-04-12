5 Best Testosterone Boosters for Men Over 50

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Low testosterone is a health condition that can impact men of all ages, however, it's most common in older men. In fact, 2 out of 10 men over the age of 60 will experience low testosterone at some point in their lives.

What many people don’t realize is just how big of a role testosterone plays throughout the body. Testosterone is a sex hormone, which means it impacts libido and performance in the bedroom .but it also regulates fat distribution, bone mass, muscle mass, strength, and the production of red blood cells.

If you have low testosterone, there are many options available that may be able to boost your T levels. One of the best options is to take a testosterone supplement that will work naturally to increase levels. But with so many different products on the market, how do you know which supplement is best for you?

Because there are hundreds of testosterone boosters, we’ve done all of the research and digging for you. Keep reading this guide to learn the ins and outs of low testosterone, while also learning in-depth information about some of the 5 best products that we recommend for all men over the age of 50.

5 Trusted Testosterone Boosters

After hours researching some of the most popular testosterone boosters on the market, here are the top 5 products that surpassed expectations.

1. Elm & Rye Testosterone Support 2. Verma Farm's Energy Oil 3. Roman Testosterone 4. Sculpt Nation Test Boost Max 5. TestoMax

Testosterone Support from Elm & Rye usessix core ingredients to boost testosterone levels. Some of the top ingredients include tribulus terrestris and jack eurycoma, which encourage the body tocreate more testosterone.

Testosterone Support is made with pure and potent ingredients that have been tested by independent labs. Elm & Rye is a brand that believes in total transparency. This way customers can buy with complete confidence.

With these all natural ingredients, Elm & Rye not only improves low testosterone levels. This supplement will also help you to build muscle, lose fat, and to feel more confident in the bedroom. You’ll notice that all of the side effects of low T will be problems of the past!

Unlike other testosterone boosters, this supplement from Elm & Rye contains crucial nutrients, including calcium. As men get older, they not only lose muscle mass, but bone density as well. Calcium is needed to support joint and bone health to keep you strong and feeling your best.

Ingredients

● Tribulus Terrestris Powder (Tribulus Terrestris)

● Chrysin 99%

● Diindolylmethane (DIM)

● Long Jack Eurycoma Root (Eurycoma Longifolia)

● Gamma Oryzanol Powder

● Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate)

● Silicon Dioxide

● Magnesium Stearate

● Ditab

Price

● $84.99 for 30 tablets (one-time purchase)

● $68.84 with Subscribe & Save program (19% discount)

Dosage

● One capsule a day

Pros

● All natural

● Contains concentrated, potent ingredients

● Low risk of adverse side effects

● Third-party tested to ensure potency and purity

Cons

● Slightly expensive than other supplements on the market

● Only available online

Verma Farm's is one of the latest testosterone boosters to hit the market, but it has continued to gain popularity. Unlike many supplements on the market, Verma Farm's is extremely affordable. This means you can finally resolve your low testosterone levels without having to burn a hole in your wallet! Verma Farm's also offers a wide range of benefits, including increased energy levels, improved gym performance, and overall health support.

So whether you want to do better in the gym, improve your performance in the bedroom, or if you simply want to feel more energized, Verma Farm's can help. Though stimulant-free, this testosterone booster is able to keep you energized and focused throughout the day.

Verma Farm's is made with a unique blend of essential vitamins and minerals. Each of these ingredients is used to boost energy levels, improve performance power, and to amplify the growth of muscle mass.

Price

● $105 for one bottle (1 month supply)

● $150 for two bottles (2 month supply)

● $225 for four bottles (4 month supply)

Pros

● Extremely affordable

● Increases free testosterone

● Great price

● Natural energy boost

3. Roman Testosterone

Roman is another new name in the men’s supplement industry. Chances are you’ve seen the commercials or seen an ad here or there. Testosterone Support Supplements from Roman contain a blend of five active ingredients, all of which are backed by research. Each ingredient has been linked to improving male virility so that you can feel, be, and do your best.

The best part is that this testosterone booster uses ingredients that you’ve heard of before, to include zinc and magnesium. All ingredients are vitamins or minerals that not only promote testosterone production but also support your overall health and well-being.

Roman products ship to your home with 2-day shipping and arrive in discreet packaging. The brand offers monthly subscriptions that ensure you never run out and never have to miss a dosage.

Ingredients

● Vitamin D3

● Zinc

● Magnesium

● Ashwagandha

● Maca

● Copper

Price

● $20 for first order (one month supply)

● $35 for Monthly plan (one month supply)

● $29 for Quarterly plan (3-month supply)

Dosage

● Four tablets a day

Pros

● Backed by science

● Six all-natural ingredients

● Affordable and offers monthly deliver plans

● Made in cGMP Certified Facility

Cons

● Not available in store

4. Sculpt Nation Test Boost Max

Stop letting low test levels impact your body, brain, and your confidence. If you're tired of losing strength, increased belly fat, and low libido, now is the time to try Test Boost Max. This supplement helps the body to produce more natural testosterone, which means faster fat loss, more lean muscle gains, and a performance boost in the bedroom.

Test Boost Max from Sculpt Nation is made with eight ingredients, including tribulus terrestris. This well-known ingredient is derived from plants and is said to improve lean muscle mass, strength, and of course testosterone levels. Tribulus terrestris is also said to have aphrodisiac properties.

This is one of the few supplements that offers a money-back guarantee. The best part is that the guarantee lasts a lifetime! So if you’re ever unhappy with Test Boost Max, you can contact the company for a full refund.

Ingredients

● Tribulus Terrestris

● American Panax Ginseng

● Cordyceps Mushroom

● Ashwagandha root 4:1 Extract

● Hawthorn Berry Extract

● LongJack (Eurycoma Longifolia) Root

● Epimedium (Epimedium Grandiflorum)

Price

● $41.00 for one bottle (one-month supply)

● $44 for three bottles (three-month supply)

● $32.50 for six bottles (six-month supply)

Dosage

● 3 capsules

Pros

● Lifetime 100% money-back guarantee

● All-natural ingredients

● Boosts libido

● Improves muscle gain and fat loss

Cons

● Only available online

5. TestoMax

Are you struggling to gain muscle? Have you noticed that you aren’t as strong as you used to be? Getting older doesn’t mean that you have to become frail and weak. With TestoMax, you can quickly gain muscle mass while also enjoying increased energy levels. If you’re an older man who still hits the gym and lifts weights, TestoMax is a worthy supplement to consider.

Aside from gains in the gym, there are other benefits to consider. TestoMax increases testosterone production, sharpens the mind, and boosts libido.

This supplement works by speeding up the muscle-building process. With faster results and an improved recovery time, you can begin to work your way back to being stronger and more muscular. When taking TestoMax, you’ll notice that you feel less sore and tired after lifting. This makes it much easier to stick with your exercise routine for the long-term.

This testosterone booster is only for men looking to grow muscles and mass. If you’re looking to lose weight and become leaner, we advise taking a different supplement. TestoMax is designed as a natural alternative to sustanon, so it will add bulk - quickly!

Ingredients

● Vitamin D3

● Magnesium

● Ginseng Red Power

● Fenugreek

● Vitamin B6

● D-Aspartic Acid

● Nettle Leaf

● Boron

● Bioperine

● Vitamin K1

● Zinc

Price

● $59.99 for one bottle (one-monthsupply)

● $119.98 for two bottles (two-month supply plus free bottle)

Dosage

● Four capsules a day before breakfast

Pros

● Speeds up development of muscle mass

● Ideal for men who want to bulk up

● Provides an energy boost

● Improves recovery time

Cons

● Only good for men looking to gain weight and muscle mass

Signs of Low Testosterone

It’s not uncommon for a man to have low testosterone without knowing it. The average healthy male should have testosterone levels between 300 to 1,000 ng/dL. Low testosterone is diagnosed when levels are below 300 ng/dL. The best way to determine testosterone levels is with a simple blood test conducted by a medical professional.

There are several telltale signs that most men experience when they have low T. Some of the most common symptoms include:

● Loss of muscle mass

● Increase in body fat

● Low libido

● Inability to maintain an erection

● Hair loss

● Impaired memory

● Mood changes

If you experience any of these symptoms, it never hurts to have a blood test to determine your testosterone levels. Many of these symptoms can be attributed to other health conditions, so it’s important to pinpoint the exact cause.

For men who are diagnosed with low testosterone, don’t despair! There are tons of high-quality testosterone boosters that have shown to be effective in helping the body to produce more free testosterone, even if you’re over the age of 50!

What is a Testosterone Booster?

Before we get into the details of the top 5 testosterone boosters that we recommend, let’s first talk about what these supplements do. Testosterone boosters are products that are designed to increase testosterone levels. There are prescription testosterone levels as well as supplements that can be purchased online or over the counter.

Testosterone boosters can be taken for many reasons. Men over the age of 50 typically take these products to regain muscle mass and strength. These supplements can also reduce fat gain, increase libido, and provide mental clarity and focus.

All of the testosterone boosters on our list use all-natural ingredients, but these products can work in many different ways. For example, some work by decreasing and blocking cortisol levels. This is the hormone that is caused by stress. When cortisol levels are high, they can impact testosterone production. So when cortisol levels are regulated, the body is able to make the proper amount of testosterone.

Other testosterone boosters work by decreasing the production of estrogen. If estrogen levels are too high, it may inhibit the production of testosterone, which in turn causes low levels. When estrogen levels are in check, there’s no impact to testosterone levels.

Top Ingredients to Look for

There are many ingredients that have shown to be effective in boosting low testosterone levels. However, there are some that are more effective than others. When looking for a testosterone booster, here are some of the top ingredients that you’ll want to be included.

D-Aspartic Acid

D-aspartic acid is a natural amino acid that increases luteinizing hormones, which encourage Leydig cells to create more testosterone which is then released as free testosterone. This amino acid has also been linked to improved sperm quality and libido.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is known for increasing energy levels while also boosting libido and sexual health. It allows the body to more efficiently convert testosterone into estrogen. The herb also contains compounds known as furostanolic saponins, which increase testosterone production.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D does more than support strong bones and joints. When the body is deficient in this vitamin, it leads to reduced production of testosterone. The body produces vitamin D when it’s exposed to sunlight. Low levels of vitamin D can be easily remedied by spending more time outdoors, but you’ll find that most testosterone boosters also include a healthy daily dose.

Tribulus Terrestris

Many clinical studies and research have proven that Tribulus Terrestris can benefit men who suffer from low testosterone. improves sexual function and libido. When ingested, Tribulus Terrestris acts like testosterone in the body. However, this plant provides no benefit to exercise performance, energy levels, or body composition.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an ancient herb that has been used for centuries. It’s best known for its ability to help the body better adapt to anxiety and stress. When you’re overly stressed or anxious, you’ll have less energy and focus. The herb has also shown to be effective in increasing testosterone as well as muscle size.

Zinc

Many people know zinc as being an immune booster, but it also plays a role in testosterone levels. One study found that men who took 30 mg of zinc daily were able to increase their free testosterone levels. Zinc can also help with recovering, especially after a hard day in the gym.

Are Testosterone Boosters Safe?

As with any supplement, you’ll find that there are tons of high-quality testosterone boosters available on the market. But there are also low quality products that have little to no impact on testosterone levels. In fact, some of these products can be dangerous, as they often contain synthetic ingredients that can have a negative impact on your overall health.

Most high-quality testosterone boosters use natural ingredients, such as herbs, botanicals, and vitamins in order to promote testosterone production in the body. When buying a testosterone booster or any kind of supplement, there are some factors you’ll want to consider. These include:

● Brand reputation

● Ingredients

● Third party testing

● Customer reviews

For example, a testosterone boosting supplement is likely to be safe and worthwhile if it comes from a reputable brand that uses natural, effective ingredients. It’s important to buy from a manufacturer that is open and transparent with consumers. This means providing third party test results and providing plenty of information about its products.

Last but definitely not least, pay attention to what customers are saying. This is the best way to learn if a testosterone booster works as marketed.

So while there is always the potential of low quality and unsafe products, most testosterone boosters on the market are safe and worthwhile. Be sure to do your research and learn as much as you can about a product before buying it.

If you want to try a testosterone booster without research, we recommend one of the five products that made our list. These supplements include Elm & Rye, Roman, and others.

Other Natural Ways to Boost Low Testosterone Levels

While testosterone supplements are one of the best ways to boost low testosterone levels, there are many other things that men can do in order to improve low T. Here are some options to consider.

Eat a Balanced Diet to Include Protein, Fats, and Carbs

What you eat has a huge impact on hormone levels, including testosterone levels. This is why it’s important for men to pay close attention to what they eat on a daily basis. Eating too many calories or constantly dieting can disrupt testosterone levels.

To help the body best regulate T levels, you’ll want to eat plenty of protein. Protein protects the bones, muscles, and joints, and also plays a large role in fat loss. Carbs, especially complex carbs, can help to optimize testosterone levels, especially during exercise.

A diet that provides a sufficient amount of healthy fats also benefits testosterone levels and overall health. The best thing that men of all ages can do is to eat whole foods that allow for a healthy, balanced diet. Lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains should be eaten on a regular basis. Minimize processed and high-sugar foods as much as possible.

Exercise & Lift Heavy Weights

Routine exercise is one of the best ways to improve overall health and well-being. Exercising on a regular basis can also prevent some of the most common lifestyle-related diseases. What many people don’t know is that exercise, especially lifting weights, can also boost testosterone.

A review of studies found that people who exercised regularly were found to have higher testosterone levels. This stands true even for the elderly. In people 60 years and older, exercise not only increased testosterone levels, but improved overall fitness and reaction time.

While no exercise is bad exercise, resistance training is the best option for boosting testosterone. Weightlifting, especially heavy weights, has shown to improve testosterone levels in both the short and long-term. High-intensity interval training, also known as HIIT, can also be effective.

Minimize Stress

It goes without saying that life can be quite stressful at times. But being in a constant state of stress is known to have serious impacts on overall health, to include physical and mental well-being.

When we’re stressed, the body creates more cortisol. Unnatural elevations in cortisol can quickly decrease testosterone levels. When cortisol levels go up, testosterone levels go down. These two hormones are very closely related.

Stress and high cortisol also increase the risk of weight gain and increased food intake. Cortisol also encourages the body to store harmful fat around the organs, which impacts normal, healthy function.

While some stressors are out of our control, we do have control over how we react to stress. To keep testosterone levels in a healthy range, reduce stressful situations as much as possible. Some effective ways to relieve stress include:

● Breathing exercises

● Yoga

● Getting plenty of sleep

● Eating a healthy diet

● Taking a hot bath

● Going for a walk outdoors

Head Outdoors for Much Needed Vitamin D

Vitamin D, also known as the sun vitamin, does play a part in testosterone production. In fact, research has shown that the vitamin may work as a natural testosterone booster. So how much Vitamin D does the average man need to protect testosterone levels?

A 12-month study found that men who supplemented with at least 3000 IU of vitamin D3 each day were able to increase testosterone levels by 25%.

Aside from helping to manage testosterone levels, vitamin D also plays a role in bone and joint health. This is especially important for aging men who are more likely to experience a loss in bone density and strength.

Conclusion

Men over the age of 50 who are experiencing symptoms of low testosterone should not only get tested to confirm T levels, but should also be proactive in improving their lifestyle. As we get older, it’s more important than ever to take proper care of ourselves. This includes getting plenty of sleep, eating a healthy diet, and managing stress as much as possible.

If it’s determined that you have low testosterone, be sure to try one of the top 5 testosterone boosters that we reviewed. These supplements contain highly effective ingredients that work to naturally boost testosterone levels.