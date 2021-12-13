5 Best Supplements For Muscle Growth

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Gaining strength and putting on muscle goes far beyond lifting up heavy weights and eating at a calorie surplus. The body also requires certain vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that help you power through workouts while promoting muscle mass gain.

Whether you want to speed up muscle growth or if you’re looking to add a little something extra to your daily mass-building routine, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll discuss the top five supplements that boost muscle growth so that you can get stronger, faster.

Keep reading to learn about each of these supplements.

Elm & Rye may be one of the newest names in the industry, but their products have already gained a solid reputation. The brand is known for using pure, sustainably sourced ingredients to create supplements that provide key nutrients that the human body needs to work and be its best.

One of Elm & Rye's top sellers is Testosterone Support. This supplement is made with six core ingredients, all of which are effective in supporting and boosting healthy testosterone levels while also supporting muscle growth and energy levels.

It's also gluten-free, GMO-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and contains no preservatives.

What’s In It?

Elm & Rye Testosterone Support is made with a unique blend of six ingredients, including:

Tribulus Terrestris

Chrysin 99%

Diindolylmethane

Long Jack Eurycoma Root (Eurycoma Longifolia)

Gamma Oryzanol Powder

Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate)

Each of these ingredients has shown to encourage the natural production of testosterone. Tribulus terrestris is a botanical ingredient that is commonly used in Chinese and Indian medicine. When combined with other ingredients, tribulus promotes healthy testosterone levels while also increasing strength.

Long Jack Eurycoma Root is another all-natural ingredient. Also known as tongkat ali, the roots of the plant have shown to increase muscle strength while also elevating serum testosterone levels.

Price Point

A bottle of Elm & Rye Testosterone Support costs $84.99. Each bottle contains 30 tablets, which equals out to about $2.83 per tablet. All U.S. orders ship for free.

While not the cheapest testosterone booster on the market, when you buy from Elm & Rye, you can have total confidence that you're spending your hard earned money on a quality supplement.

To save money, sign up for the Subscribe & Save program. This saves you 20% on your order, which brings the total down to $67.99, or $2.26 per tablet.

2. Nitric Oxide Booster by Snap Supplements

Give your muscles the fuel they need with Nitric Oxide Booster by Snap Supplements. This product supports blood pressure and helps to regulate circulation. It's been shown to improve lung function and respiratory health, while also promoting a healthy immune system.

While not marketed as a muscle gainer, Nitric Oxide Booster does just that. The supplement has been endorsed by some of the biggest names in the weightlifting industry, including Petros Arzoumanidis. By increasing circulation, Nitric Oxide Booster works to optimally feed your muscles during workouts. This means that with each rep, your body's output will increase!

Nitric Oxide Booster also improves recovery. You'll notice that your muscles feel less fatigued and that you're more than ready to tackle the next day's workout.

What’s In It?

Nitric Oxide Booster is made with a blend of all natural botanical and herbal ingredients, including:

Muira Puama bark extract

Asian ginseng root

Tribulus terrestris fruit

L-Citrulline

L-Arginine

Together, these ingredients work to support blood circulation while also boosting the respiratory system. Muira Puama has been used for hundreds of years as a natural energy tonic. It is known for boosting drive and stamina.

Asian ginseng root is well-studied and has been linked to all sorts of benefits, including normalized blood pressure levels and a healthier circulatory system.

L-Citrulline and L-Arginine, two essential amino acids, are nitric oxide precursors. They work by dilating the blood vessels, which allows for a higher amount of oxygen and nutrients to be delivered to the organs and muscles.

Price Point

Nitric Oxide Booster is easy on the wallet. Each bottle, which contains 60 capsules (30 servings), costs just $27.95. At less than $1 per serving, this supplement is a steal. You can save even more with the Subscribe and save program, which brings the monthly cost down to $23.95, or $0.79 per serving.

3. 5% Nutrition Bigger by The Day

There are endless muscle building supplements on the market, but 5% Nutrition has worked to develop a potent, legal product that offers all of the benefits you need when trying to build muscle. 5% Nutrition Bigger by The Day works by promoting protein synthesis, stimulating nitric oxide production, and decreasing recovery time.

5% Nutrition Bigger by The Day is made with a potent absorption enhancer, which icnreases bioavailability while offering maximum absorption. If you love a good intense hardcore workout, this is the supplement for you.

What’s In It?

Bigger by the Day contains a unique blend of ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, herbs, and botanicals. Each capsule offers:

Vitamin A

Calcium

Alpha Hydroxyisocaproic Acid (HICA)

5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin

L-Leucine 200mg

Green Tea Extract

Black Pepper Extract

Alpha Hydroxyisocaproic Acid is an anti-catabolic substance, which means it protects the muscle while also increasing muscle protein synthesis. 5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin is a plant-based anabolic compound that accelerates lean muscle mass growth, breaks down fat cells, and increases protein synthesis.

Other ingredients like Green Tea Extract improves muscle recovery after strenuous exercise. It also minimizes oxidative stress and muscle damage in athletes.

Together, these ingredients work to boost energy levels, support lean muscle development, and speed up recovery so that you can get back in the gym feeling your best.

Price Point

5% Nutrition Bigger by The Day is available from several online supplement stores for $64.99. Each bottle contains 90 capsules, which is enough to last at least a month, assuming the maximum dose of three pills a day. Though not the cheapest supplement, it's also not the most expensive either.

A serving will cost you $2.16, which is a fair deal, considering the quality ingredients that are provided in each capsule.

4. Magnum Nutraceuticals Hard Muscle Builder

Looking for a strong muscle builder that will make you feel stronger? Want to put on mass faster than ever before? If so, check out this muscle building supplement.

Magnum Nutraceuticals Hard Muscle Builder is designed to increase energy levels while also enabling quicker recovery. It's formulated with three patented ingredients that maximize muscle gains, which means that none of your hard work will go to waste.

Magnum Nutraceuticals Hard Muscle Builder boosts testosterone levels while lowering stress and anxiety. If you're looking for a muscle building supplement that's backed by years of science and research, this is the one for you.

Get the physique you've been working for!

What’s In It?

Unlike other muscle building supplements, Hard Muscle Builder has a short and simple ingredients list. Each capsule provides a blend of:

Vitamin D3

myHMB® (Calcium beta-Hydroxy-beta-Methylbutyrate Monohydrate)

KSM-66® (Ashwaghanda Root Extract 5% Withanolides)

PureKIC® (Alpha-Ketoisocaproate Calcium)

myHMB® works to prevent protein breakdown and muscle wasting. It also improves exercise performance so that you can pack on the muscle. Studies have found that HMB has a nitrogen sparing effect, which means that it slows blood lactate accumulation. The result? More time to reach VO2 max.

KSM-66® is the industry's adaptogen form of the Ayurvedic herb ashwaganda. It greatly improves muscle strength and size due to its natural ability to increase testosterone levels. The ingredient also reduces exercise-induced muscle damage.

With PureKIC®, you can knock out more reps without worrying about muscle damage. This compound is a keto acid. It's anti-catabolic and has shown to improve nitrogen balance while increasing protein synthesis. It even promotes fat loss while protecting the body from oxidative stress.

Price Point

Hard Muscle Builder is available for $44.99 per bottle. Each bottle provides 90 capsules, which equates to a month's serving. Each serving costs less than $1.50, making it super affordable.

When purchased from certain retailers, you'll be covered with a money back guarantee. If you're unhappy with the product, you can return it for a full refund.

5. Redcon1 Moab

Final Thoughts

Building muscle takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Not only do you have to spend hours at the gym, you have to eat a high-protein diet that promotes muscle gain. By taking a muscle builder supplement, you’ll find that it’s a little easier to build lean mass.

We highly recommend the five supplements on our list. Elm & Rye Testosterone Support is the best product for men who are looking to get stronger while also getting leaner. However, any of these supplements will help you achieve the results you’re looking for.