5 Best CBD Oil for Pain & Inflammation: 2021 Update

CBD oil has become immensely popular over the last few years. These days, there are hundreds of different CBD brands to choose from. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to determine which CBD oils are high-quality and which aren't worth your time.

To simplify your decision process, we've put together a very comprehensive guide that identifies and compares the five best CBD oils in 2021 for pain and inflammation.

In the process of choosing the best CBD oil for pain and inflammation, we considered these key points:

1. Expert testimony

First, we took a look at what CBD industry experts had to say about around 50 of the most popular CBD products currently available. From scientific researchers to product testers to experienced consumers, we took various opinions into account to narrow down our selections.

2. Product reviews

Our team looked at well over 5,000 customer reviews on brand websites, social media profiles, Facebook groups, reviews on blogs, and open forums like Reddit. This told us a lot about the value companies and individual products have to offer.

3. Independent review audit

Being one of the most trusted publications for CBD information and education with over 10,000 email subscribers, we took surveys asking for opinions on different brands and products.

4. Brand audits

We carefully looked at the website of each CBD company we audited. In the end, the CBD oils we selected were accompanied by well-designed websites complete with plenty of informative content, information on standards from seed to extract, certifications, hemp sources, extract types, and customer satisfaction guarantees.

5. Product testing

We also personally tested more than 20 different CBD products widely known in 2021 to determine their potency, safety, value for money, and most importantly, their effectiveness. This hands-on experience helped us rank the best CBD oils for pain and inflammation.

Top 5 CBD Oils for Pain & Inflammation

Upon the completion of this extensive vetting process, we determined that the five following brands offer the best CBD oil for pain relief:

1. Colorado Botanicals - Best Pick & Highest Quality

2. cbdMD - Great Broad Spectrum

3. CBDistillery - Affordable & Wide Variety

4. Lazarus Naturals CBD - Best Value

5. NuLeaf Naturals - Highest Concentrations

Colorado Botanicals focuses extensively on the genetics of the hemp plants it uses to offer the best terpene profiles possible. This brand's products feature broad-spectrum CBD, so they are THC-free while still offering the entourage effect’s potential benefits.

The amount of CBD in each Colorado Botanicals product is high compared to the prices this brand charges, and Colorado Botanicals has a reputation for impressive customer service. Offering some of the most pure CBD oil we've encountered, Colorado Botanicals thoroughly deserves our #1 slot.

What we love about Colorado Botanicals

We were impressed by the transparency and responsible sourcing practices that Colorado Botanicals follows. It's also impressive that Colorado Botanicals recognizes the vital role terpenes play in the effects of CBD.

We appreciate that Colorado Botanicals makes products that are specifically designed to target pain and inflammation. Colorado Botanicals makes it easier for people with chronic pain to use CBD oil for pain management.

Overall, Colorado Botanicals achieved our #1 spot due to this brand's impressive dedication to quality and high standards in extraction and purification of CBD extracts. While this brand doesn't offer any full-spectrum CBD oil products, broad-spectrum hemp extract appears to be just as effective while remaining 100% THC-free.

Type of CBD

Colorado Botanicals products are broad-spectrum CBD. While they are THC-Free, they do contain minor cannabinoids and terpenes.

The Colorado Botanicals website clearly mentions how important hemp seed genetics are. A hemp plant with good genetics will produce the best cannabinoid and terpene profiles, which leads to better activation of the body’s endocannabinoid system.

Colorado Botanicals uses a proprietary extraction and purification process that naturally preserves terpenes. Other brands usually reintroduce terpenes into their extracts or finished products. Reintroduced terpenes can cause dilution or contamination issues.

Beta-caryophyllene

Caryophyllene is one of the most abundant terpenes present in Cannabis sativa, and it behaves as a cannabinoid by stimulating the nervous system’s CB2 receptors. According to a 2017 study published in Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, beta-caryophyllene may have potent anti-inflammatory properties.

Guaiol

While almost all other terpenes are oil-based, guaiol is water-based. A 2010 study indicates that guiaol may have anti-inflammatory properties, and a study from 2016 suggests that this terpene might offer anti-parasitic benefits.

Bisabolol

Bisabolol has a sweet, floral aroma, and it's commonly used as an anti-irritant in cosmetic products. According to a 2011 study, bisabolol may have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, and a 2013 study suggests that his terpene may also prevent microbial infections.

Testing

Colorado Botanicals has its products tested by Food & Environment Safety Analytical Lab (FESA Labs) located in Santa Ana, California, and ProVerde Laboratories. These labs have a reputation for independence and thoroughness—Colorado Botanicals posts recent lab results for each of the products this brand offers.

Shipping

Colorado Botanicals offers fast, free shipping on domestic orders. For a fee, you can choose priority or overnight shipping options.

Guarantee

Colorado Botanicals offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you decide that you don't like a Colorado Botanicals CBD oil product during this period, you can return it for a full refund.

Certifications

Colorado Botanicals products are produced in an ISO 9001:2015 facility, which means that this brand's production processes adhere to the highest available standards and a cGMP compliant facility.

Discounts

You can get discounts in several ways. One of which is the pop-up to get $15 off by entering email, up to 15% off every subscription order, and a referral program to send $15 off to a friend, and you receive $15 after they place an order.

Our recommended products for pain and inflammation

Colorado Botanicals 1500mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

With 1500 mg of CBD per bottle, this tincture offers impressive potency for a reasonable price. Featuring organic MCT coconut oil as a carrier, this lab-tested broad-spectrum CBD tincture includes high CBD concentrations without packing any artificial ingredients that you don't want in your body.

Colorado Botanicals 750mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

This tincture is identical to Colorado Botanicals’ 1500mg tincture, but it contains half the dose per drop. Start with this low-dose option if you’re new to using CBD for pain and inflammation.

cbdMD is one of the biggest CBD companies in the United States, and this brand commands a significant share of the domestic CBD market. Offering a wide variety of different types of products, cbdMD caters to the needs of a diverse array of consumers, and this company's eCommerce website is easy to use. They also have several high profile MMA fighters and PGA golfers who promote their brand.

What we love about cbdMD

cbdMD is a mainstream brand with a large following. While we like the ultra high-potency products which we found to be effective, it didn't receive our #1 spot since it wasn’t as effective as Colorado Botanicals or contained any terpenes. Checking their lab reports, they did test for terpenes, but it showed “ND” which stands for None Detected, meaning there were no traces of terpenes.

However, the products were effective and our testers thought they were still great. They are also a reputable company where their products are safe to use without the worry of toxic compounds being left behind during purification.

Type of CBD

cbdMD products contain broad-spectrum CBD, so they offer many of the same benefits of full-spectrum hemp oil without including any THC whatsoever. Unlike Colorado Botanicals, cbdMD doesn't provide much information on its product pages regarding the terpenes that are contained in its CBD oil products, which indicates that it might not contain enough terpenes.

Testing

Lab reports from SC Labs, one of the nation's most respected cannabis analytics firms, are available on every product page on the cbdMD website. If you're willing to dig a little bit, it's possible to find terpene information in these reports as well as information on heavy metals, pesticides, and other common hemp contaminants.

Shipping

cbdMD offers free shipping on all orders over $79.95. Orders not meeting this free shipping threshold ship for $4.95. cbdMD does not offer expedited shipping options. FedEx tracking is available after the order has been shipped.

Guarantee

cbdMD offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. In some cases, it may be necessary to ship the product back to cbdMD to receive a refund. In this event, FedEx shipping labels are provided free of charge. Refunds are usually issued within 3-5 business days.

Certifications

In April of 2020, cbdMD received NSF International’s dietary supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registration. It is unknown whether cbdMD has any additional certifications.

Discounts

cbdMD customers can receive free shipping when they sign up for this brand's AutoShip & Save program. Additionally, cbdMD offers a rewards program, and this brand offers discounts to members of the military and the disabled.

Our recommended products for pain and inflammation

cbdMD 1500mg CBD Oil Tincture

This tincture includes a high concentration of CBD for a reasonable price, available in Natural, Berry, Orange, and Mint flavors. cbdMD offers tinctures with CBD concentrations as high as 7500mg.

R+R Medicinals is one of the fastest growing CBD brands in the United States, and has finally brought what everyone has been looking for: USDA Organic, reasonably priced, high performance products. Their employee and veteran-owned company truly has the customer at heart - there is always a live person there to answer questions or help any customer with questions! They’re truly doing it right in a sea of other brands.

What we love about R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinals CBD caught our #2 spot as it clearly shows they are doing the right things to create customer confidence and loyalty to their brand. All full-battery COAs are available on their site, where many other brands only post potency results. It’s a lot of info, but you can really get down to see their safety with no detected pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and more.

Their products blew us away, and apparently their customers, too. We saw they have over 600 5-star Google reviews, and the stories are pretty amazing. While they don’t make any health claims (which is a good thing), their products clearly work for a variety of people with a variety of needs.

Type of CBD

R+R Medicinals provides both Full-Spectrum and Broad-Spectrum (THC-Free) products, in a robust offering of tinctures, softgels, cream, gummies, dog chews, and more. Their cannabinoid profile is one of the best we’ve seen, with 7 cannabinoids in most products - 8 in the cream! Their terpene profile is also off the charts, with 7 different ones registering in their extract (specifically, the 2500mg product).

Testing

Lab reports from SC Labs, one of the nation's most respected cannabis analytics firms, are available on every product page on the R+R Medicinals website. If you're willing to dig a little bit, it's possible to find terpene information in these reports as well as information on heavy metals, pesticides, and other common hemp contaminants.

Shipping

R+R offers free shipping on every order - no matter the cost. They’re one of the few companies that embraces free shipping, and does not enact a threshold. This makes giving them a shot pretty easy!

Guarantee

R+R Medicinals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. In some cases, it may be necessary to ship the product back to receive a refund. In this event, shipping labels are provided free of charge. Refunds are usually issued within 7 business days.

Certifications

R+R Medicinals only uses USDA Organic Certified hemp, and has earned that certification on all 8 of their tincture variants, as well as their two gummy variants. They are also US Hemp Authority certified, which means their supply chain was rigorously audited from seed to shelf for safety, authenticity, and quality.

Discounts

R+R Medicinals offers many ways to save - rewards points, veteran discounts, typical holiday discounts, and more. Their subscribe and save option saves 15% on every order, so if it becomes a routine supplement, that may be your best option.

Our recommended products for pain and inflammation

R+R Medicinals 1000mg Full-Spectrum Tincture

This tincture includes a high concentration of Organic CBD for one of the most affordable prices on the market, available in both natural (unflavored) as well as Fresh Mint. They also offer an extremely potent 2500mg full-spectrum offering, if you’re looking for something that really packs a punch.

Lazarus Naturals takes an organic, sustainable approach to CBD, and this brand offers a ton of different products. Based in Portland, Oregon, Lazarus Naturals values transparency, and this company does everything it can to inform customers exactly how their products were made.

What we love about Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals is one of a handful of CBD oil brands that does most of its business via wholesale arrangements. As a result, this brand's eCommerce website is relatively cluttered and disorganized, which we disliked. At the same time, there's no denying the impressive quality of Lazarus Naturals products, and we like the fact that this brand offers an assortment of both broad and full-spectrum products.

They also offer Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) but the CBD version, which is essentially the extract of CBD in a less purified form for anyone who seeks this type of product. They can use this extract to mix into a tincture, into food, or simply putting a pure extract under their tongue.

Type of CBD

Lazarus Naturals offers both THC-free and full-spectrum CBD products. Checking their lab reports, we found a high amount of minor cannabinoids to be found in their extract, which is a plus. Some of the cannabinoids are CBC, CBDv, & 7% CBG, which is on the high end of what we’ve seen with other companies.

Testing

Lab reports are easy to find on each Lazarus Naturals product page, and this brand keeps an archive of every lab report ever issued for its products. They also summarize the lab report on the first page for new consumers who would have a hard time reading a lab report.

Shipping

Lazarus Naturals provides 3-day free shipping for all orders. Expedited shipping options are available.

Guarantee

Lazarus Naturals offers a 90-day return policy for all orders.

Certifications

Lazarus Naturals products are certified as kosher, and this brand's new 40,000 square-foot Portland facility is cGMP certified, which means that it follows the highest available quality standards.

Discounts

The Lazarus Naturals Assistance Program helps veterans, low-income households, and disabled people receive up to 60% off on their orders. This is one of the deepest discounts offered in the CBD industry.

Our recommended products for pain and inflammation

Lazarus Naturals High-Potency CBD Tincture

As the most-reviewed Lazarus Naturals CBD product, this tincture contains 50 mg of CBD per milliliter, and it's available in 15ml, 60ml. and 120ml options. Containing only hemp seed oil, MCT oil, and CBD extract, this full-spectrum tincture is non-GMO.

NuLeaf Naturals is known for offering extremely high-potency CBD tinctures. This brand uses CO2 extraction to produce all of its products, eliminating the potential of residual solvent contamination. Additionally, NuLeaf naturals uses organic hemp, which adds to this company's allure.

What we love about NuLeaf Naturals

We appreciate NuLeaf's product lineup’s simplicity, and with over 20,000 positive customer reviews, this brand must be doing something right. At the same time, we're concerned about reports of inconsistent quality between batches. We'll be watching NuLeaf as this brand expands.

Type of CBD

NuLeaf Naturals only uses full-spectrum CBD in its products. This means that this brand's hemp extract contains small concentrations of THC.

While NuLeaf uses CO2 extraction to make its products, some customers report that batches of this brand's CBD products vary widely in quality with some batches containing high chlorophyll concentrations. It isn't dangerous, but chlorophyll tastes terrible.

Testing

NuLeaf Naturals provides up-to-date lab tests produced by Botanacor, a little-known cannabis analytics provider. These tests are relatively thorough, and they provide information on cannabinoid concentrations and potential contaminants even if they don't provide information on terpene profiles.

Shipping

NuLeaf Naturals provides free shipment for all orders. Orders usually arrive within 2-3 days, and expedited shipping options are available.

Guarantee

You can return unwanted NuLeaf products within 30 days for a full refund. NuLeaf does not pay for return shipping, which is a service that most competitors provide for free. In most cases, refunds are provided within 3-4 weeks.

Certifications

NuLeaf Naturals has received certification from the United States Hemp Authority, which provides certifications to sustainable, trustworthy CBD brands. This brand has also undergone an audit by an organization called Eurofins Scientific.

Discounts

NuLeaf offers a subscribe-and-save program that allows customers to pay less when they sign up for product subscriptions. This brand also offers an assistance program that helps low-income individuals use NuLeaf products.

Our recommended products for pain and inflammation

NuLeaf Full Spectrum CBD Oil

For the longest time, NuLeaf only had one product, and this was it. Available in 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg, 3000mg, and 6000mg options, this tincture offers 30mg CBD per milliliter.

NuLeaf Full Spectrum Tincture for Pets

As far as we can tell, this CBD oil for pets is identical to NuLeaf's original tincture. It simply has a different label.

CBD Oil Prices to Milligrams

CBD oil can be quite expensive, which was one factor that played a role in how we came to our decisions. Even though the price was a factor, quality was much more important to us because our job was to provide you with the best CBD oils for pain and inflammation and not the cheapest CBD oils milligrams to price.

The general rule is that the higher milligram doses you buy, the cheaper the CBD cost becomes. We factor in which potency is best for the reason you are looking for CBD and which potency offers the best potency to price ratio.

It’s Worth Paying A Little More for CBD

We know there are other CBD oils in the market that come at lower prices but quality and safety are critical. The lowest-priced CBD with good quality was Lazarus Naturals that we came to conclude, while Nuleaf Naturals went in the highest.

Regardless of whichever company you decide to go with, we are confident you will love the effects. If you’re looking for the best CBD oil for pain and inflammation in the market, then Colorado Botanicals is by far the best choice.

How CBD Helps Combat Pain & Inflammation: Complete Guide

Now that you're familiar with the five best CBD products for chronic pain and inflammation, it's time to provide some education regarding why scientists believe that CBD oil may be useful for chronic pain and inflammation. Let's begin with an overview of what chronic pain is and how it works.

Chronic pain is commonly the result of chronic inflammation, which is caused when the immune system maintains an inflammatory response longer than is necessary or healthy. This type of pain is called inflammatory pain, and nervous system disorders can also cause chronic pain. This type of pain is called neuropathic pain.

The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks chronic diseases as the most significant cause of death globally. A report they released back in 2002 found that chronic diseases currently account for almost 60% of all deaths, and by 2020 that number would rise to 73%.

Chronic pain and inflammation caused by diseases can be caused by both genetics and life choices. Here is a list of factors that can cause inflammation and chronic pain:

● Cardiovascular diseases (CVD)

● Cancer

● Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

● Type 2 diabetes

● Fibromyalgia

● High blood pressure

● High cholesterol

● Overweight

● Unhealthy diet

● Tobacco use

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every 6 in 10 adults in the United States alone has a chronic disease, and 4 in 10 of them have two or more chronic pain issues. CDC also mentions that chronic pain and inflammation diseases lead the nation’s $3.5 trillion annual health care costs.

The data we found above is shocking, but it’s not just the existence of chronic pain and inflammation disease that’s concerning. Mainstream treatments for chronic inflammation and pain are just as alarming. Instead of promoting healthy lifestyles or alterations to unhealthy habits, the modern medical establishment over-prescribes medications that can make matters even worse.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse commissioned a study that concluded:

● 21-29% of patients prescribed opioids for chronic pain misuse them

● 8-12% develop opioid use disorders

● 4-6% transition to heroin

● Roughly 128 people die in the United States every day after overdosing on opioids

Chronic inflammation can occur for a variety of different reasons. Regardless of its specific origins, however, scientists have determined that a group of neuroreceptors called the TRP receptors are primarily responsible for regulating inflammation within the body. When these receptors are stimulated, chronic inflammation reduces, leading to related reductions in pain.

Neuropathic pain is the result of faulty nervous system operation. In most cases, the underlying biochemical cause of neuropathic pain is dysregulation of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is a vitally important component of a wide variety of essential bodily processes. The 5-HT1A receptor mainly regulates serotonin regulation in the body.

How does CBD work in the body?

When you consume CBD, it travels from “the site of administration,” such as skin or the mucus glands in your mouth, lungs, liver, to your bloodstream.

Once CBD enters the bloodstream, it interacts with numerous receptors throughout the body. These receptors include the cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2, and non-cannabinoid receptors such as 5-HT1A, known as the serotonin receptor, TRPV1 that involves pain sensation, PPAR, which binds to certain segments of DNA to promote or prevent transcription of specific genes, and other receptors.

How CBD potentially helps with pain and inflammation relief

Instead of stimulating your conventional cannabinoid receptors, CBD primarily interacts with the TRPV1 and 5-HT1A receptors, which are more critically involved in pain regulation than practically any other neuroreceptors in your body. As a result, scientists believe that CBD may be a promising pain treatment while not having any significant side effects.

What Studies Say About CBD & Pain Relief

A few scientific studies have been conducted to determine the potential pain-relieving properties of CBD tinctures and other types of CBD oil products. Since relief from pain is one of the main reasons that people use CBD, scientists want to get to the bottom of this cannabinoid’s potential analgesic effects.

This research has been conducted for both altruistic and economic reasons. Many scientists genuinely want to supply the public with the best treatments available. Proving the usefulness of CBD for pain would also further expand the CBD industry, which is already expected to be worth $20 billion by 2024.

Let’s start with a brief discussion of one of the most important facets of CBD research overall. Many pharmaceutical treatments are harmful, but none are more harmful than opioids. As a proposed alternative to prescription opioids, is CBD safe

As the most recent research published on the subject, a study from 2020 confirmed that CBD has a remarkably promising safety profile. The authors of the study summarize their research with the following statement:

“Overall, the administration [of CBD] was well tolerated with mild side effects.”

You’ll see as we continue that CBD was also found to be safe specifically within the context of pain management. For both doctors and patients who have suffered under the tyranny of opioids for far too long, the apparent safety of CBD for pain is cause for celebration.

Now, let’s dive into the research that’s been conducted into CBD and chronic pain. Here are some examples of the studies that have been published on this subject:

Efficacy, tolerability and safety of cannabinoids in chronic pain associated with rheumatic diseases (fibromyalgia syndrome, back pain, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis): A systematic review of randomized controlled trials

In this summary of a series of clinical trials, researchers concluded that CBD is "generally well tolerated" and that more research needs to be done to ascertain CBD’s potential pain-relieving properties fully.

A Balanced Approach form Cannabidiol Use in Chronic Pain

A new 2020 scientific review examined the available evidence on CBD use for chronic pain. This review found that CBD is fully non-psychoactive while also proving effective for certain types of intractable pain. Furthermore, CBD was found to provide improvements in sleep quality and overall quality of life.

5-HT1A receptors are involved in the cannabidiol-induced attenuation of behavioral and cardiovascular responses to acute restraint stress in rats

This study determined that CBD stimulates the nervous system's 5-HT1A receptors. As we mentioned above, these neuroreceptors are critically involved in the management of neuropathic pain.

What Studies Say About CBD & Inflammation

In the case of neuropathic pain, patients feel pain that doesn’t appear to have any direct connection to inflammation. It’s just as common, however, to experience forms of chronic pain that inflammation causes directly.

This type of pain is called inflammatory pain, and it occurs when chronic inflammation eats away at body tissues. Researchers are keenly interested in whether CBD can help with this type of pain.

As we’ve discussed, CBD appears to interact significantly with your body’s TRPV1 receptors, which are critically involved in the regulation of inflammation throughout the body. If it can be proven that CBD reduces inflammation through its interactions with your TRP receptors, the implications would stretch beyond just the treatment of pain.

Over the last few decades, medical researchers have been forced to recognize that inflammation plays a much greater role in disease and illness than we previously suspected. We’ve known for a long time, for instance, that some conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease, are clearly caused by inflammation.

Certain researchers suspect, however, that the role inflammation plays in bodily dysfunction may run much deeper. In fact, a growing segment of the scientific community believes that inflammation is the root cause of practically every disease.

People suffering from pain that’s directly caused by inflammation may be the first to celebrate if CBD is ever fully embraced as a mainstream anti-inflammatory medication. If it’s true that CBD reduces inflammation, however, this non-intoxicating, non-toxic cannabinoid may one day be hailed as a genuine panacea.

Let’s examine some of the studies that have been conducted into CBD and inflammation specifically:

The endocannabinoid system in pain and inflammation: Its relevance to rheumatic disease

This review of the available evidence concluded that the endocannabinoid system plays a crucial role in regulating pain. As a potent stimulator of the endocannabinoid system, CBD may help this key regulatory system manage pain throughout the body.

Vanilloid TRPV1 receptor mediates the antihyperalgesic effect of the nonpsychoactive cannabinoid, cannabidiol, in a rat model of acute inflammation

This 2004 animal study found that CBD's observed anti-inflammatory effects could be attributed to this cannabinoid's stimulation of the TRPV1 receptor, one of the most essential TRP neuroreceptors. Most importantly, this study reported that the ability of CBD to reduce inflammatory pain was also mediated by TRPV1 activation.

Cannabinoid Delivery Systems for Pain and Inflammation Treatment

This 2018 review of the evidence published in the prestigious scientific journal Molecules found that CBD is a viable treatment for pain. The review went on to conclude that both natural and synthetic forms of CBD will soon become mainstream tools for pain management.

How to Use CBD Oil for Pain

There are quite a few different ways to use CBD for pain, and each administration mechanism might be appropriate for different types of pain. Let's examine four of the most popular methods of using CBD for pain.

Sublingual Concentrates (Tinctures & Sprays)

Sublingual administration refers to the act of placing a substance under your tongue. CBD tinctures, also known as CBD oils, are designed to be placed under your tongue for at least 30 seconds before swallowing.

During this time, the CBD present in CBD tinctures will have a chance to absorb through the thin membranes under your tongue and into your lingual artery, which leads directly to your central nervous system.

Oral Administration (Capsules & Edibles)

While sublingual administration is technically a type of oral administration, the term "oral CBD administration" generally refers to CBD ingestion methods that involve swallowing CBD without allowing it to rest under your tongue. Examples of orally ingested CBD products include capsules, gummies, and other types of edibles.

Orally ingesting CBD is mess-free and straightforward even if this administration method provides reduced bioavailability. You might want to ingest CBD orally if you're looking for long-term relief from widespread pain caused by conditions like fibromyalgia.

Consuming CBD through oral administration does have lower peak plasma levels. Still, the effects last for a more extended time than smoking CBD-rich hemp and sublingually with CBD oil tinctures.

Inhalation (Vapes and CBD-Rich Hemp Flower)

CBD can be inhaled in the form of CBD-rich flower or CBD vape cartridges. Inhaling CBD provides immediate, potent effects that spread throughout your entire body.

Consuming CBD through inhalation is one of the most effective methods in terms of CBD bioavailability, with a peak plasma time of 3 minutes. Much faster than oral consumption of CBD, which not only has lower peak plasma but a peak plasma level 1.5 to 3 hours after consumption.

However, smoking anything, including organic hemp flower, is bad for your lungs, and very few CBD vape cartridge manufacturers can be trusted. The effects of inhaled CBD only last for 30-60 minutes, so this ingestion method is ideal for types of widespread bodily pain that peak and dissipate relatively quickly.

Topical administration (Lotions, Patches, Balms, & Salves)

Using CBD oil topically may be one of the most effective ways to use this cannabinoid to treat localized types of pain and inflammation like arthritis. Applying CBD to your skin allows this cannabinoid to absorb in your muscle tissue and deliver relief at a specific area bypassing the liver tract.

While a small amount of the CBD you apply topically may absorb into your bloodstream and pass throughout the remainder of your body, the effects of topical CBD generally remain localized to one area. Therefore, topical CBD is not appropriate for widespread use for pain and inflammation.

How Much CBD to take for Pain & Inflammation

CBD dosing is not one-size-fits-all. Instead, it’s necessary to test your tolerance levels to find your optimal dosage. We always recommend starting low and working up to discover your optimal dosage.

For pain and inflammation, we recommend starting at a slightly higher dose. We recommend starting from at least 15mg to 20mg per day for pain and inflammation when usually 10mg to 15mg is recommended starting point.

Things you must consider:

● Type of pain or inflammation and its severity

● Your age

● Your weight

● Your gender

● CBD product type (consumption method)

Here is a good CBD oil dosing schedule to start with for pain and inflammation:

● Day 1-3: 15-20mg

● Day 4-5: 20-25mg (feel it more than the prior days)

● Day 6: 25-30mg (feel it more than 20mg)

● Day 7: 30mg

● Day 8-9: 35-40mg (feel it more than 30mg, and find it more effective)

● Day 10: 35-45mg (you feel it but slightly less than Day 8)

● Day 11: 25mg (go back down to most optimal dose because you built a tolerance)

A study conducted in 2018 for cannabinoids for pain and inflammation treatment found that doses ranging from 2.85mg to 50mg per kg each day were most effective.

Best Way To Use CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation

If you have pain or inflammation in a localized area, such as your knee or back, then it’s best to use a CBD cream as you directly apply it to the place that’s most needed. Use a CBD cream that ranges from 250mg to even upwards of 1,000mg.

If you have sharp pain in a specific area, then Colorado Botanicals 500mg Alleviate Salve is a perfect choice. It has a high concentration of CBD for its size, it offers cooling with menthol, and it contains organic arnica along with other great ingredients.

It is also best to apply CBD 1-2 times per day every 6-8 hours as the CBD bioavailability for topical applications lasts 6-8 hours. If you want to learn more about CBD dosing, we recommend watching the video below as it covers every essential component of CBD dosing.

Summary of Important Tips for CBD Dosing:

● Everyone is Different

● Start Low & Increase Dose Slowly to Find Optimal Dose

● Be Consistent

● Quality Matters

Frequently Asked Questions

Does CBD get you high?

Because it does not stimulate the CB1 or CB2 receptors in the brain, CBD does not provide the feeling of intoxication caused by the dopamine surges these neuroreceptors instigate upon activation. Simply put, CBD does not make you feel high, and it also won't make you feel paranoid or anxious.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) causes the intoxication effects because it interacts with our brain’s CB1 receptors and alters normal brain function. It does so by altering the functions of the hippocampus and orbitofrontal cortex, areas of the brain that store memories and shift a person's attention focus.

It’s worth knowing Full Spectrum CBD products do contain THC. However, due to the 2018 Farm Bill’s passing, the maximum amount of THC legally allowed to be in per gram of extract is 0.3% THC. Well below the amount that can cause intoxication effects unless a person takes high doses of CBD.

Is CBD addictive?

The latest research indicates that CBD does not have any habit-forming properties. A study published by the World Health Organization mentions, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential.”

In fact, studies show positive results for CBD’s ability to help with addiction to other substances. It's possible to become psychologically dependent on any substance (even a placebo), but CBD does not have any chemically addicting properties.

Does CBD have any side effects?

The side effects of CBD are very moderate and minimal. The most commonly reported side effects of CBD include sleepiness and mild digestive discomfort. Studies indicate that using CBD in concentrations as high as 1,500mg per dose is safe.

Is CBD oil the same thing as hemp oil?

While CBD oil is technically a type of "hemp oil" since it's an oil-based substance derived from the cannabis plant, it is entirely different from hemp seed oil. Hemp seed oil is known to be sold under the name “hemp oil,” which confuses many people, but it’s essential to know its difference.

CBD oil is derived from the hemp plant’s buds and flowers, while hemp seed oil is derived from this plant's seeds, and it contains zero concentrations of cannabinoids and terpenes.

If you’re looking to get CBD oil benefits, then make sure to purchase CBD products. You can verify the ingredients by looking at the supplemental facts of the packaging. If you see “hemp seed oil” and no mentions of “cannabidiol” or “CBD,” then stay away from that product.

A CBD product should look something similar to the image below. As you can see, it clearly shows “Cannabidiol (CBD)” in the supplemental facts.

If otherwise, it doesn’t state anywhere “Cannabidiol” or “CBD”, it’s most likely hemp seed oil.

Different Types of CBD Extracts

When buying CBD products, it’s crucial to know the difference between them, especially between the spectrum products and CBD Isolate.

Full Spectrum

Full Spectrum CBD products are those that contain tiny amounts of THC. The legal limit ever since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill is 0.3% THC. That bill allowed CBD products to not be labeled as marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Full Spectrum CBD products also contain other minor cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBDa, and terpenes and flavonoids, if extracted and purified correctly.

Broad Spectrum

Broad Spectrum CBD products are very similar to Full Spectrum, except it contains non-detectable levels of THC making it THC-Free. You can also comfortably consume these products without having to worry about feeling any sort of high associated with THC. Like Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum contains minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, if extracted and purified correctly.

CBD Isolate

On the other hand, CBD Isolate is a white-crystalline CBD powder that is purified to only contain 99.8-99.9% CBD without including any other compounds like Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum CBD products do. Some people are misled to believe that it’s the highest quality form because it’s 99.9% pure. While it is the purest form, these other compounds found in Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum are crucial to producing the full benefits of hemp.

Recap of the Best CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation in 2021

We understand that trying to choose which CBD company to purchase from can be difficult when hundreds of different brands all make similar claims.

Our focus was to test, review, and analyze every top company, including new up and coming brands, to shorten the list to the five best CBD oils for pain and inflammation.

Our top five best CBD oils for pain and inflammation updated for 2021 are:

1. Colorado Botanicals - Best Pick & Highest Quality

2. cbdMD - Best Full Spectrum

3. CBDistillery - Affordable & Wide Variety

4. Lazarus Naturals CBD - Best Value

5. NuLeaf Naturals - Highest Concentrations

These brands caught our attention with their quality, standards, transparency, and third-party lab reports, among several other things that led us to believe they are great CBD oils to purchase.