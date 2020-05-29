5 Best CBD Cream For Pain

While CBD oils and related products are still considered an emerging market, companies have already developed many ways to use Cannabidiols for the benefit of the human body. Oils continue to remain a popular way of administering Cannabidiols.

A few drops are placed under a person’s tongue, and they can usually start to experience the benefits in a few minutes. For those with arthritis pain, a topical solution may offer more effective results. For others, they can check out the best CBD oil here .

Topical solutions with Cannabidiol are often provided with additional ingredients to promote a more potent effect in people with inflammation and pain in their joints. There are a lot of these products on the market, which can make things hard when buying one.

The Blue Ribbon group will consider the best CBD cream for pain like arthritis in this guide. After extensive research, we narrowed down to a list of just five options that stand out among the others. We also share a few helpful tips to help people with arthritis understand how they can buy a CBD cream or salve to reduce their pain.

Top 5 CBD Creams for Pain

How Was The CBD Cream List Made?

Before a closer look is taken at the products that are best for reducing arthritis pain with the help of Cannabidiols, let’s first consider how the list was narrowed for these items. The market is filled with quite an impressive variety of CBD creams at the moment.

This makes it hard for a person with arthritis to determine which cream will be the best option for them. Buying the first CBD cream for pain that comes up in a search can yield little to no results. There may not be enough Cannabidiols in the formula, or the product may be a weak quality option in general.

To come up with a list of the best of the best, there was a lot of research. Blue Ribbon started by listing out all of the most popular brands and CBD creams that people recommend on the internet. This gave us quite a long list of products – we wanted to present a list of only the top ones.

We considered many factors related to each of the products that we looked at – this allowed us to narrow down our list of the best CBD creams for arthritis. Some of the factors that we considered include:

● Where the hemp used in the extraction process was sourced from.

● The type of extraction process used to produce the Cannabidiol product.

● The type of product – there are creams, lotions, and salves available.

● The brand reputation – some brands are better known than others.

● The type of processing facilities that are used in the production process of the cream.

● The dosage of Cannabidiol provided in the product.

● The usage instructions provided on the product’s label.

● The transparency of the company – do they provide extensive details on the ingredients?

● Comments, reviews, and testimonies published by customers who used the products in the past.

Also, looked at any added ingredients and considered those with artificial preservatives and chemicals to be a bad option for people with arthritis.

After we considered these factors, we were able to narrow our list down to the five best CBD creams that people with arthritis can benefit from.

Best CBD Cream For Pain 2020[Full Reviews]

With so many creams to choose from when a person wants to try CBD for their arthritis pain, it may be hard to get one particular brand that is truly effective and trustworthy.

The confusion that comes with this process is understandable – which is why we decided to introduce only five of the very best creams that are available today.

Each of these creams has been selected based on several factors, including the manufacturing process, hemp source, and more. These factors ensure that every option is able to provide the user with an effective alleviation of their pain. Here is what we at Blue Ribbon recommend:

The first cream we want to introduce in this post is the Fab CBD Cream. This is one of the best options that are currently out there – with a brand that has built quite a reputation for itself. This product is primarily promoted as a topical cream, although many people look at it as a salve instead – particularly due to its texture.

The Fab CBD Cream is made from a range of organic ingredients. The manufacturer is transparent with the product, providing details about the Cannabidiol content, the sourcing, and the manufacturing process.

The product contains a 600mg dose of Cannabidiols in each container. While this is not the strongest option on the market, it does provide an adequate dose to relieve mild to moderate pain symptoms. You can read the full review here .

Features

● Organic CBD Product: One of the most important features is the fact that the Fab CBD Cream is made from organically grown hemp plants. This means there is no need to worry about exposing the body to harsh chemicals or synthetic ingredients that may be harmful to the skin and body. The organic growing process also produces a more potent strain of the hemp plant, which may contribute to more effective relief of pain.

● Added Aroma: For those who do not like the smell of traditional CBD oil and cream products, a light aroma that smells of blood orange is added to this product.

● Wider Spectrum: Instead of only including Cannabidiols, Fab CBD understands that there are more than just Cannabidiol in hemp plants that help to alleviate pain and offer other benefits. The cream contains additional terpenes and cannabinoids, many of which further aids in providing anti-inflammatory and painkilling properties.

● Locally Produced: The cream is produced locally in Colorado, with full details about the manufacturing process provided by Fab CBD.

● Lab Testing: The Fab CBD Cream, along with the other products from the manufacturer, all undergo third-party lab testing. This ensures the customer is able to obtain a pure product that only contains what the label says – with no exposure to harmful chemicals, pesticides, and other pathogenic substances. Lab reports can be easily requested by the manufacturer.

● Guarantee: The Fab CBD Cream comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This gives the customer an opportunity to test the cream and see if it works for their arthritis. If the customer does not feel happy with the purchase, a refund can be issued to them.

Pros

● The product is available at quite an affordable price tag, especially when compared to some of the other top-rated options.

● CBD cream with THC, better for pain relief.

● There are no pesticides used in the growing process of the hemp.

● Laboratory reports are readily available from Fab CBD.

● The cream contains a light aroma that some may find beneficial.

Cons

● The cream is only available in a single aroma option.

● There is a restocking fee that applies when the customer uses the money-back guarantee offer.

Customer Experience

There are a large number of reviews related to the Fab CBD cream product. This allows potential customers to get a better view of what others think of the cream.

Most people do seem satisfied with the results, although there are a few that state it takes some time for the cream to provide noticeable results. Thus, the customer should ensure they are patient enough when using this particular cream.

Buy Fab CBD Cream (Use Radar20 for 20% off)

People who are on a low budget and do not have high levels of pain should consider the Cheef Botanicals Salve. This is a great entry point into the world of CBD products for arthritis and other pain conditions. The cream is quite affordable when compared to a number of other brands, but still, provide the potency to help with mild pain levels.

The product does use a special formula to offer faster delivery of the Cannabidiol and other ingredients. The cream is also able to provide a natural moisturizing effect to the user's skin, which helps to reduce dryness in the area. It is not only a supplement that may help people with arthritis but has also been developed to assist in the recovery process of muscles in athletes.

Cheef Botanicals allow customers to decide whether they want to make a single purchase or rather choose a subscription option. The subscription option provides a monthly refill of the cream, at a reduced price per container.

Features

● Fast-Acting Formula: Cheef Botanicals Salve features a formula that works quickly by absorbing into the skin soon after the salve is applied. This helps to reduce pain and inflammation in the affected area faster.

● Lab Testing: The purity of a CBD product is critical – which is why it is always important to look at lab testing results. Cheef Botanicals offer a full overview of the laboratory test results provided. These tests are done by a third-party laboratory. It ensures the customer is able to see just how pure the product really is.

● Free Shipping: Another important feature is the fact that the Cheef Botanicals Salve comes with free shipping to US addresses. This helps to reduce the overall cost that will be paid to get the product to the customer’s doorstep.

● Guarantee: Customers are able to take advantage of a 30-day guarantee that comes with the purchase of the Cheef Botanicals Salve. During this time, the salve can be used to see if it reduces pain. If there is no improvement, the empty container can be sent back to the manufacturer for a refund.

● Added Ingredients: The formula does not only contain Cannabidiols. Cheef Botanicals Salve also contains Fennel oil, Jojoba oil, Coconut oil, Peppermint oil, Frankincense oil, and more. These oils help to provide a calming effect on the body, which may further assist in alleviating the pain that the user experiences.

Pros

● Low price tag compared to other options.

● The fast-acting formula helps to provide results in a shorter duration of time.

● There are added ingredients that moisturize and calm.

● The product contains added vitamin E, a powerful and important antioxidant.

● Shipping is free to US addresses.

Cons

● Savings only apply when subscribing to a monthly refill of the product.

● The 500mg CBD dose may be too little for people with moderate to severe pain.

● Some people may experience a sensitive reaction on their skin due to the added ingredients.

Customer Experience

While the reviews are somewhat limited when looking at the Cheef Botanicals Salve, we were able to find testimonies from a few customers. It does seem like shipping takes a bit longer than what a few of the customers expect – although these people tend to state that it was worth the wait. The product does seem to offer effective results – some people start to experience results in just three days.

Buy Cheef’s CBD Cream here (ALLCBD15 for 15% Discount)

The next one on the list is a premium option from Joy Organics. The Joy Organics Salve aims to offer a THC-free salve that helps to relieve pain in joints, muscles, and other areas of the body. The product is presented in a small jar, and the formula contains ingredients that help to make it absorb quickly – and act faster than some of the competitor options that are available.

The Joy Organics Salve is not just a CBD product. The salve combines a few different ingredients to deliver a multifunctional product. The Cannabidiols contained in the salve helps to reduce inflammation in joints, while also supporting healthy joint function. Additional ingredients are added, too, helping to improve the well-being of the user’s skin and even assist in reducing muscle pain and spasms.

The product has a slightly higher price tag than a few of the alternatives but is generally still considered an affordable option – especially when taking the formula into consideration. Full laboratory reports are also available directly on the product's page. Read the full Joy Organics review here .

Features

● Multi-Functional Salve: The Joy Organics Salve combines Cannabidiols, phytocannabinoids, aromatic essential oils, and beeswax. The combination of these ingredients helps to offer more than just soothing joint pain. It also calms the muscles down, which is great after exercise and for people with accompanying muscle pain. It also helps to promote better skin health.

● Lab Results: Transparency is a key factor for Joy Organics, which is why the company provides the customer with a full overview of lab results related to this salve. The lab results are available as a downloadable report, providing a full overview of the cannabinoids and other ingredients found in the salve.

● Size Options: The product comes in two different size options. The first is a one-ounce jar, which offers a 500mg dose of Cannabidiol. The second is a larger two-ounce jar, with a total dose of 1000mg.

● THC Free: The product goes through several manufacturing processes to ensure it is a THC-free salve. This ensures the customer will not be exposed to the psychoactive compound, known as THC, often found in Cannabis plants.

● Free Shipping: Customers who reside in the United States are able to get free shipping when they place an order for the Joy Organics Salve.

● Money-Back Guarantee: There is a money-back guarantee that comes with the purchase of the Joy Organics Salve. This gives the customer more value for their investment, as a refund can be processed if the customer does not feel that the salve is reducing their joint pain.

Pros

● Full disclosure of all ingredients used in the formula is provided by the manufacturer.

● The formula does not include any THC.

● Full laboratory test results can be accessed directly from the product’s page.

● Customers are able to get their money back if the product does not work for them.

Cons

● Buying a larger container can be rather costly.

● Some people may experience sensitive reactions to the essential oils in the formula.

● It does not seem like the hemp used in the product is organically grown.

Customer Experience

There are a few reviews available from previous customers. The feedback is generally positive, and we could not find any negative comments about the product. People also seem to consider the slightly premium price tag to be worth the investment they make.

Buy Joy CBD Salve (ALLCBD15 for 15% off)

The next option on our list is from the CBDistillery brand. The CBDistillery Topical Salve is a balanced product – providing a decent dosage of CBD, along with some added ingredients to deliver more health benefits. At the same time, the manufacturer ensures they are able to provide the product at a competitive price.

Apart from the 500mg of CBD that is contained in each jar of the CBDistillery Topical Salve, the formula also contains a large range of additional oils. These include coconut oil, peppermint oil, lavender oil, apricot oil, and more. A special antioxidant CO2 extraction method is used for some of the ingredients in the product, which helps to produce pure extracts that yield more effective results.

The company behind this product also has a trusted reputation among CBD users in the United States. The brand has been offering a wide range of CBD products for half a decade now, and many people have come to trust in the quality and pureness of its products. Read the full Review here .

Features

● Unique Formula: The CBDistillery Topical Salve has a unique formula compared to other options that are on the market. The product does not only contain Cannabidiols. It also contains additional ingredients that help to moisturize the skin, soothe aching and stiff muscles, and further benefit sore joints.

● Dosage: Each jar of this topical salve contains 500mg of Cannabidiol, which is extracted using a CO2 method for better purity and quality. This ensures the user is able to gain the benefits expected from a product that contains CBD as an active ingredient.

● Trusted Brand: Over the last few years, the CBDistillery brand has become trusted and one of the most recommended companies to sell CBD products in the United States. Their reputation shows that the company is able to produce quality products that never fail to deliver on results.

● Longer Money-Back Guarantee: The majority of CBD products come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. For many people, this may not be enough time to fully evaluate the efficacy of the product. CBDistillery Topical Salve comes with a longer, 60-day money-back guarantee. This allows the customer to test the product for longer before deciding if it is a keeper.

● Natural Farming Practices: The hemp used in the production of the CBDistillery Topical Salve is grown using the best practices in order to produce an oil that is safer and purer. This also means you are not exposed to any toxins or chemicals.

Pros

● CO2 extraction method used for a purer product.

● Uses natural farming practices to produce better quality CBD extract.

● Features additional ingredients to improve skin health and reduce muscle pain.

Cons

● The jar is relatively small, and a more vigorous amount of the salve is needed to produce effective results.

● Lab results are available but need to be requested from the manufacturer.

● Sensitive reactions can occur due to some of the added ingredients.

Customer Experience

Customers are also very happy with the results they are able to experience while using the CBDistillery Topical Salve. Most people find that it spreads on easily and that it helps to provide relief in pain within a short period. Since the product contains more than just CBD, there are many athletes who use it for instant relief.

Buy CBDistillery CBD Cream(Click to get 15% Discount)

The last option on our list is not just a single cream, but rather a brand that offers a range of topical solutions. If you need something with more versatility in the selection process, then cbdMD creams and topicals might be the perfect option for you.

There are a few different options that you can choose from. This means you can determine what you need – and then select a product that matches your requirements. The variety of products includes freeze rollers, premium recover cream, and revive squeeze salve. They are all available in different strengths, providing you with flexibility in terms of how potent the CBD product should be too.

Pricing is relatively affordable compared to other companies on the market. In fact, this might be one of the more affordable brands if you compare the mg of CBD used in the products and the pricing of each. Visit here for full cbdMD Review .

Features

● Variety of Products: Choose from salves, rollers, or a cream. The roller offers fast-acting targeted relief, while the cream and salves provide long-term benefits. The pricing for these products is similar, so the customer simply needs to determine what kind of product will work best for them.

● Strength Variations: The customer has the ability to choose between three different strength options. The doses include 300mg, 750mg, and 1500mg. If the customer has more severe pain, they can benefit from a more potent dose.

● Third-Party Lab Tests: All of the products produced within the cbdMD Cream and Topicals range undergo third-party lab tests. The manufacturer provides full reports on the results offered following these tests. This gives the customer peace of mind, knowing exactly what they are applying to their skin.

● Vegan-Friendly: All of the topical products from cbdMD are vegan-friendly. This ensures a wider audience can gain access to an affordable range of topical CBD creams and salves.

● USA-Grown: The hemp used in the manufacturing of these CBD topical products are all locally grown in the United States. This gives the manufacturer more control over the growing methods used.

Pros

● There is a variety of topical products to choose from, including various doses to consider.

● These products are all tested at a third-party laboratory.

● All of the products are vegan-friendly and do not contain any GMOs.

● The products are quite affordable when compared to some of the other brands that are available.

Cons

● The higher dose options can get a little pricey.

● There are no added ingredients in these products to make them more effective.

Customer Experience

The cbdMD brand has become relatively popular in the United States, providing high-quality products to its customers. The entire range of topicals from the brand has received positive responses from previous customers. We did not find any serious complaints related to the topicals.

What To Look For In A CBD Cream?

Understanding what you should look at when a person buys a CBD cream can help the individual make a better decision. There are a few things that always need to be taken into consideration. This would ultimately ensure a person does not buy a product that may not provide any effective results. By knowing what to look at, a person also reduces their risk of buying a product that may expose their skin to harmful chemicals and toxins.

Here are a few things that people do need to take into consideration if they want to buy a CBD cream:

● Ingredients: First of all, take a closer look at the ingredients. There are many CBD creams, and they all come with their own formulas. A person needs to make sure there are no chemicals that may be harsh on their skin added to these products. It is advisable to prefer a cream that uses natural or organic ingredients instead.

● Hemp Source: It is important to consider where the hemp is sourced from when buying a CBD cream. Hemp is grown throughout the world – but when it is not grown in the same country as the manufacturing process, the brand does not have as much control over the growing process. If the person buys from the United States, they should ensure the hemp is grown and sourced locally. Some companies also have their own plantations.

● Lab Testing: Looking for third-party lab testing results is also important. A person should make sure the tests are not done by an in-house lab at the manufacturer. Instead, the tests should be performed at a third-party lab. The tests will provide a report on all the compounds that are found in the product. The report can be used by the customer to confirm that only the mentioned ingredients are actually found in the formula.

● Brand: Considering the brand that manufactures the CBD cream is important. There are quite a few different brands that produce these products – and the quality of their products is not the same. Always look at the reputation of a brand. Reading content published by customers regarding a brand is always useful.

● Return Policy: Sometimes, a person may buy a CBD cream, and it does not work for them. These products may not be exceptionally expensive, but they are also not too cheap. Thus, a person does not want to waste their money on a product that they will end up throwing away. A return policy often allows a person to return the product they bought if it does not work. Most companies will offer a one-month return policy. It is also important to read the terms and conditions related to the return policy.

● Shipping Policies: Looking at policies related to shipping is important too. A person needs to ensure the company they want to buy from is able to ship to their location. Considering shipping costs is important too. Some companies offer free shipping, whereas other companies will charge an extra fee.

● Pricing: Looking at the pricing of a CBD cream for arthritis is critical. The price tags on these products differ quite a lot. A person needs to understand how much money they are able to spend on a CBD cream – and then decide which the best option would be for them.

Buy cbdMD Cream here (Use Radar20 for 20% Off)

How does CBD Cream work For Pain?

There are a lot of studies that have looked at how CBD products may be helpful for people with arthritis and other pain conditions. One of the most recent ones was published in the Journal of Current Opinions in Rheumatology . The research paper explains that Cannabinoids do seem to be effective in reducing symptoms associated with rheumatoid arthritis.

Symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis are similar to many other arthritis conditions. Research suggests it helps to reduce the inflammation associated with these conditions, which is why the particular study focused on rheumatoid arthritis.

In another study , researchers looked at how CBD oil would benefit patients with arthritis. The study focused on osteoarthritis pain in particular. Some of the people in the study also had experienced neuropathy in their joints.

There are two particular receptors that react to Cannabinoids in the human body. These include CB1 and CB2. People who smoke weed experience a ‘high’ because THC binds directly to CB1 receptors.

CBD, or Cannabidiol, rather acts upon the CB2 receptors in the body. It does not have a direct impact on the CB2 receptors, however. When a person uses a product with CBD, it causes the natural production of Cannabinoids in the body to be increased. When this happens, inflammatory responses in the body are reduced. The activation of these CB2 receptors also acts on pain signals sent in the body.

How To Use CBD Topicals Cream, Salve & Lotion

Using CBD topical products is generally very easy to use, and there is no need to worry about having to put drops under the tongue that may taste unpleasant.

A person should ensure they follow any specific directions that may be provided on the product’s label. There are a few products that come with directions like a need to use a more vigorous amount of the cream or lotion. In most cases, the person will simply need to apply some of the lotion or cream to the area that is affected. They should massage the cream into the skin to ensure it is properly absorbed.

Conclusion: Which CBD Cream Should You Buy?

You can go with Fab CBD Cream as that’s what is recommended by us & people that participated in a survey.

Cannabidiol, a compound in Marijuana and hemp plants, possess anti-inflammatory properties. The use of topical cream on joints affected by arthritis may help to reduce both inflammation and pain. Some people also experience an improvement in joint mobility.