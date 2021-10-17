This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

It’s been a lovely year for the Delta 8 THC industry. With exciting new brands popping up every day and a cacophony of celebrated CBD brands clamoring for the Delta 8 limelight, it’s been a barrage of hemp-derived talent building an awesome new industry.

We wanted to make a list of our top 5, or perhaps 10, Delta 8 THC brands for 2021. But we couldn’t stop. Just like the industry itself, the list kept growing. In fact, it ballooned to our top 25 favorite Delta 8 brands of 2021. We’re giving each of them a quick review and pointing out exactly why they made our list.

A Quick List of our top 25 best Delta 8 brands of 2021!

Everest - Sustainably sourced, premium hemp behind a beautifully designed website and logo. 3Chi - Award-winning company. American-made products. Secret Nature - Luxuriously branded Delta 8 THC products. VIIA - Premium hemp with a balanced, hemp-derived cannabinoid profile. Area 52 - Incredibly flavorful, potent Delta 8 products. Delta Effex - Uplifting, high-grade Delta 8. Fresh Bros. - Leading package and logo design, effective products for everyone. Arete - Non-GMO, traceable hemp products. Eighty Six - Unmatched flavor at unbeatable prices. Koi - Beautifully branded hemp products at a great rate. CannaClear - American-made, high-grade Delta 8 products. Harbor City Hemp - Super potent Delta 8 products for professional Delta 8 consumers. NuLeaf Naturals - Organic, full-spectrum hemp for potent, pure Delta 8 THC products. Rogue River Labs - Thoroughly tested Delta 8 products, including mystery buckets! Chill Plus - Organic hemp oil infused with mouth-watering flavor. Hempire Direct - Top shelf Delta 8 products. Delta Farms - Premium, affordable Delta 8 THC products. Moonwlkr - Free samples in exchange for an email address? Fair trade, Moonwlkr. CBD Genesis - Clean, potent Delta 8. A crowd favorite. Boston Hempire - In-store or online, the best Delta 8 to come out of Massachusetts. Bearly Legal - Potent, fun, and delicious Delta 8 products. Canna Kings - American-grown, vegan Delta 8. Elyxr - Fashionably designed Delta 8 grown in the USA. Sun State Hemp - Edibles and more, made in the USA. The Georgia Hemp Company - Carefully crafted d8 products.

How We Decided On Our Top 25 Delta 8 Brands of 2021

Website User Experience

Since it’s 2021 and our job is to judge the top Delta 8 THC brands of the year, we have to start with their websites. It’s the fastest, easiest way to get in touch with brands, other than through their social media accounts. But since one would buy Delta 8 THC through their website, not their social media, we emphasize their online store more than their overall online presence.

A high-quality website that’s easy to navigate is a good start. FAQs and contact pages for questions are another. We love to see in-depth lab reports posted alongside each product that’s on sale. And without a seamless buyer experience from store to check-out, we’d have a tough time adding the said company to our list.

Product List

Of course, we’re not going through any checkout lane unless we see some products worth buying. That’s why we thoroughly vet each company’s product list. However, it’s more than just checking boxes to make sure they cover some specific type of product, like gummies or a tincture, for example.

We like to look at how a company structures its product list, and we have an appreciation for a range of tactics. It’s easy to enjoy shopping with a company that has every product one could imagine. The flavors, textures, and prices give a small shopping thrill to anyone who enjoys Delta 8 THC.

However, we also admire any company that is wise enough to narrow down its focus and offer a handful of products that set them apart. Maybe it’s a unique cannabinoid blend or a regal experience that comes with a high price. However a company is structuring its product list, we’ll give it a fair hearing.

Brand Reputation

Thankfully we don’t have to give every Delta 8 THC company a shot at a spot on our list of top 25 brands of 2021. That’s because we’ve been graced with their preceding reputation. Some companies come in hot, make a true stink of business, get slammed online, and evaporate into the wind. We like to get out of the way the moment we see customers berating them on the internet.

What we prefer to see is a company that has real reviews, builds a rapport with their customers, and maybe even throws in some positive activity on social media. We like to see them at events and fairs and operating as a part of the community. Reputation (what others think) isn’t the more important aspect, however.

Customer Service

For some people, the most important aspect when dealing with a brand is their level of customer service. In truth, no one wants to deal with customer service. Having to do so usually means there was a problem of some kind. But when we have to deal with customer service, we like it on the customer’s terms. Customers want to see:

A variety of contact options like chat, phone, email, or text message.

Informed, pleasant people with whom to speak.

As you can see, it’s not difficult to please customers, even under the worst circumstances. So long as a company is putting in the effort to show the customer they care, customer service will always be helpful. We look for that when considering a brand for our list of top 25 Delta 8 THC brands of 2021.

Curb Appeal

Though many of the brands we’ll mention have nothing near a brick-and-mortar establishment, we still want to take in their curb appeal. Curb appeal for a Delta 8 THC company means:

Their logo catches the eye and delivers a feeling.

Their packaging is an experience in itself.

Their website is aesthetically pleasing.

Their products look stylish, tasty, or useful in some way.

Every Delta 8 THC company’s curb appeal is going to be different. That’s no surprise. They occupy a range of niches, or neighborhoods, within the residential area of Delta 8 THC homeownership. Thankfully for you, the reader, we like to drive around and pick our favorites from each neighborhood.

Transparency

We don’t have to know everything about a company. In fact, we often don’t want to know everything about the company. What we mean by that is that we prioritize what’s important when getting to know a brand. We do not prioritize the brand’s story. Instead, we like Delta 8 THC companies to be transparent about:

Where they get their hemp and how it’s grown.

How the hemp is processed and manufactured.

Where the final products are tested before distribution.

The results of the lab tests with full panels on everything from active compound ratios to pesticide, microbe, and heavy metal detection.

If we see easy access to lab reports that show us a complete picture, we give preference to those companies. If their brand’s story gives us insight into the history of their hemp, that’s when we get truly interested in their prose.

Do they give back?

We can’t force, nor expect, every Delta 8 THC brand to give back in some way. But if we encounter them doing so, we’ll give them extra kudos. If a brand is blogging on a regular basis, podcasting weekly, or hosting events for the Delta 8 community, we can better place them as a leader.

Some Delta 8 THC companies give back by literally donating money from every purchase to a cause that’s important to them. No matter how they’re giving back, we love to see it.

Our 25 Best Delta 8 Brands of 2021

There’s something special about the way Everest has positioned itself in the Delta 8 industry. They’re subtle yet strong. Their packaging and branding show a clear emphasis on leadership, yet steps back to let the consumer take the helm. Their D8 products are sustainably sourced, offer maximum potency, and taste great.

2. 3Chi

3Chi is an award-winning company in the CBD space, so it makes sense that they have moved into Delta 8 THC, as well. Their American-made products include high-quality tinctures to superb Delta 8 extractions. Best of all, they offer an incredibly low price for the value they bring to the table with everything from sweet treats to pure concentrates.

3. Secret Nature

Perhaps the most elegant brand on our list, Secret Nature offers artisanal hemp products at a premium. Secret Nature creates expert blends of Delta 8 with other cannabinoids to offer an experience not found elsewhere on this list. For example, their D8/CBC capsules are made with hemp grown in Portland, OR, and other premium ingredients like Blue Lotus.

4. VIIA

We love VIIA’s d8 concentrates. Loaded with Delta 8 and made tasty with live terpenes, it’s hard to beat their Super Lemon Haze variety. Not only are VIIA’s Delta 8 THC products incredibly potent, their lab reports also demonstrate their safety. Finally, we love to see VIIA donating a portion of their proceeds back to 1% For the Planet, an organization that supports environmental causes.

5. Area 52

The potency and flavor justify the higher prices seen with Area 52. Their website is an out-of-this-world experience that’s fun and engaging and makes buying Delta 8 a blast. We love Area 52’s unique approach to the market and appreciate its transparency regarding its processes and products. Moreover, people love Area 52’s products so much that we had to abduct them and put them on this list.

6. Delta Effex

If the Delta 8 doesn’t do it for you, the products themselves have enough uplifting attitude that you’ll feel better just looking at them. Contemporarily designed and styled to improve mood, Delta Effex backs up its audacious persona with products that are potent, clean, and priced right for the experience they deliver.

7. Fresh Bros.

With a simple yet leading eye for design both in packaging and their logo, Fresh Bros. seems to also have an eye for their customers’ desires. They produce their gummies in multiple doses to appease beginners and those with a high tolerance to cannabinoids. If you still need something stronger, their potent distillates, tinctures, and syringes are as potent as almost anything on this list.

8. Arete

If you want to know exactly where your hemp came from, right down to the seed, and you want to know it was grown organically, then Arete is the Delta 8 THC brand for you. They pride themselves on doing things right. From paying their workers fairly to producing the best quality Delta 8 products possible, Arete offers everything you’d want from a premium hemp product brand.

9. Eighty Six

Eighty Six is known for offering a solid selection of different Delta 8 products. You can find everything from chocolate bars to tasty gummy treats. What makes them stand out as a brand is the quality of their products, which are backed up by the third-party lab results available on their website.

10. Koi

Bright colors, delicious flavors, and fun packaging bring Koi to this list. With every product tested multiple times, customers know they’re getting quality, healthy products from Koi. Their 25 mg gummies find the perfect balance of potency and taste.

11. CannaClear

With interesting offerings like their mix-and-match terpene-infused distillates, what’s not to love about CannaClear’s Delta 8 THC products? Since they're sourced and manufactured in the USA, you know you’re getting high-quality products, but they also back it up with full-panel third-party testing.

12. Harbor City Hemp

You’ll find the most potent Delta 8 THC products on this list at Harbor City Hemp. Their ultra-potent 4,000 mg tinctures are just one example. But we also love their CO2 extracted concentrates and distillates. While we appreciate their shipping options, we’d also recommend taking the time to check out their products in person through their store locator.

13. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals focuses on bringing the cleanest, purest products to market. Their organically grown hemp helps them extract full-spectrum material to create very potent Delta 8 products. We think their modern and easy logo design fits them perfectly and shows off their clean-thinking emphasis.

14. Rogue River Labs

Rogue River Labs offers a product we don’t see anywhere else on this list: 10 g Mystery Cask Aged Buckets. Not only are their products unique and powerful, they also interact with the customer. That is, when ordering a mystery product, the fulfillment people will randomly select a flavor for you with choices like Super Sour Diesel and White Widow!

15. Chill Plus

Made with organic hemp oil, Chill Plus puts a strong emphasis on maximum flavor. Moreover, they offer their edibles at a dosage that newbies can enjoy without being overwhelmed by the psychoactive experience. We love their gummies mixed with CBD; they’re tasty, effective, and give us all the cannabinoids we crave.

16. Hempire Direct

We can’t rave enough about Hempire Direct’s top-shelf moonrocks. They’re jam-packed with Delta 8 THC and look like fluffy balls of flavor. Their edible section makes the mouth water even more. This high-class brand of Delta 8 THC products expertly combines flavor with flare.

17. Delta Farms

Not everyone wants to pay a premium price for a high-quality product. That’s why we love how Delta Farms occupies a niche that brings top-notch Delta 8 THC products to the table without breaking the budget of the consumer. Their simple logo design tells us, “We’re friends, and we’re here for you.”

18. Moonwlkr

Moonwlkr does something no other company on this list does: it offers free samples delivered right to your door. Maybe that’s because they know that one taste of their Delta 8 THC products and you’re going to be hooked. They don’t suspect their free sample will be the last of their product placed on your doorstep.

19. CBD Genesis

Without the flashy design of some companies, CBD Genesis doesn’t need to overcharge for its products to make up for sunk costs. Their simple design and powerful products sell again and again to their loyal customers who rave about CBD Genesis’ Delta 8.

20. Boston Hempire

With gummies and a host of other products, Boston Hempire lets you shop in-store or online. No matter who you procure it, this is the best Delta 8 to come out of Massachusetts. We can’t get enough of their Delta 8 offerings.

21. Bearly Legal

These fun, potent, delicious Delta 8 products are some of the happiest on this list. A D8 product like this makes us want to get outside and explore all Delta 8 has to offer. With everything from d8 cigarettes to soft gels, you’ll find something you love about Bearly Legal, as well.

22. Canna Kings

If you want vegan Delta 8 THC products, shop with the Canna Kings. This American-grown company proudly offers D8 products that any stomach can digest.

23. Elyxr

The super stylish Delta 8 brand, Elyxr, brings American-made products to the foreground. Their clear-headed, therapeutic products outshine most of the D8 products, even on our list of top 25 Delta 8 brands of 2021!

24. Sun State Hemp

This is the only company that offers Delta 8 lollipops on this list. And we love them for it. Check out their mango flavor and relax for hours as every delicious lick lets you drift off into Delta 8 heaven.

25. The Georgia Hemp Company

The Georgia Hemp Company takes pride in offering carefully crafted hemp products. Their Delta 8 THC never overpowers and often brings a unique, pleasing blend of cannabinoids to the table. We recommend The Georgia Hemp Company who wants to try Delta 8 for the first time, they’re a great introductory brand to the D8 family.

How is Delta 8 THC Useful?

To properly understand how Delta 8 THC is useful, it makes it easier if we understand what it is. For those familiar with recreational or medical cannabis, you’ve heard a lot about THC. More specifically, what you’re hearing is a reference to Delta 9 THC. It’s a phytocannabinoid that grows naturally in Cannabis. We experience a physiological reaction to its ingestion because our bodies have their own cannabinoid system, the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

THC molecules bind to a group of receptors along our ECS called the CB1 receptors. Within our own system, we produce a molecule known as anandamide that binds with these receptors. It’s often referred to as the “bliss molecule.”

Unsurprisingly, when THC molecules bind to these receptors, we experience a range of effects and feelings. These might include:

Euphoria

Hunger

Sleepiness

Happiness

Energetic boosts

Relaxation

And many more

Moreover, according to research published in The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids: The Current State of Evidence and Recommendations and Research, the ingestion of cannabinoids may produce a series of pharmaceutical benefits. The research pointed to its ability to help with pain, nausea, and spasticity, for example.

So, it might come as no surprise that many of these benefits are offered by Delta 8 THC, though perhaps to a lesser effect. To be clear, the research around cannabinoids remains fairly sparse, even more so when it comes to Delta 8 THC. But given its potential benefits to your wellness, you may be asking where to start with Delta 8 THC.

Where to Start with Delta 8 THC?

Starting with Delta 8 THC doesn’t have to be scary. In fact, it’s much easier than getting started with more traditional cannabis-derived products. While many have reported feeling nothing at all with CBD, Delta 8 offers the benefits of cannabinoids without the overwhelming psychoactive effect of Delta 9. This means that you might feel a slight “high”, but not nearly as intensely with other products.

That being said, it’s still important to moderate your journey into the world of Delta 8 THC.

Starting with a low dose and only consuming more after the expected activation time is a good way to make sure you don’t overdo it. One small bite of a brownie or cookie, a half dose from a tincture; these are all great ways to get started with Delta 8 THC when you don’t know what to expect. Adding more later on when you’ve realized you’re not feeling anything is much better than consuming too much. Of course, there’s nothing to fear if you take too much because there’s no known level of Delta 8 THC that could be toxic to your system.

If you’re ready to start with Delta 8 THC, try any of our top 25 Delta 8 THC brands of 2021!