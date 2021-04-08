25 Best CBD Oils to Buy Right Now

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. CBD enthusiasts know that the best CBD oil is made with naturally grown hemp. It has accurate labeling, comes with a certificate of analysis, and the companies that make it are absolutely transparent.

But let’s face it, we all need a little something extra after the year that we’ve had. The changes and challenges that came with 2020 mean that we are all looking for companies and products that offer more than just what it takes to get by.

CBD oils are no exception. We know you want CBD oils that are made by companies that aim to support you in your mission to thrive. Not just survive.

In addition to creating the best CBD oils you can find, the companies mentioned here are doing their part to make the world a better place.

This year, we have selected CBD oils that are made by great, tried-and-true classic companies that you have probably heard of over and over again. However, we are also focusing on including oils from companies that are doing great things.

You may have never heard of some of the CBD oils listed here, but you will by the end of 2021. They are quickly rising to the top, working hard to give back to their communities and the environment, and many are owed by women and people of color. When you purchase one of the best 25 CBD oils for 2021, you are making a sound investment in supporting your wellness and the world around you.

Every CBD oil listed here is made with pure quality ingredients, and they are backed by the integrity of companies that care.

We’ve also made sure to include some excellent bargains here too, because who doesn’t love a great deal? You don’t have to break the bank to get high-quality CBD oil, you just need to know where to shop.

Best Overall CBD Oil

Excellent Value

Penguin CBD oil may be one of the newer kids on the block, but this company wins our pick for best all-around CBD oil because of its commitment to your wellness and the environment.

Fortunately, the care for these two things goes hand-in-hand, with sustainable farming practices that result in a CBD oil that you can count on every single day.

Need a morning boost? Penguin CBD’s broad-spectrum CBD has all the benefits of additional cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, with all the THC removed.

Tired of the typical mid-afternoon blahs? Give yourself a lift with Penguin’s citrus-flavored CBD.

Ready to relax after a long day? Squeeze a dropperful of Penguin’s mint-flavored CBD into your chamomile tea to unwind before bed.

The variety of flavors and concentrations is one of our favorite things about Penguin’s CBD oil. Choose from five flavors and four strengths at prices you can afford.

If you need help choosing your next purchase, Penguin’s customer support line has real people on the other end. Just send them an email, and they are ready to make sure you are totally confident and satisfied with your selection.

The cheerful packaging and adorable mascot are just a hint at what’s to come when you try Penguin CBD.

In addition to everything Penguin does to support the environment and your wellness, the company also supports our military personnel by offering a discount on the products they need to maintain their health.

Penguin CBD is a company that cares about everyone equally, which is why it’s at the top of our list for 2021.

Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

One of the top brands in CBD out, Verma Farms has been winning awards left and right for the past couple of years, with 2021 as no exception.

What Verma does well provides a solution that helps set the standard for how CBD oils should go. Starting out with very intent-driven oils like Focus, Chill, and Boost, they began diversifying their lineup to include more fruit-flavored varieties as well, such as Lemon Lime, Pineapple, Strawberry, Watermelon, Mango, and Peach. As all of them use natural, vegan ingredients, they’ve stripped down their offering to host only the standards but doing it well, sourcing all their oil’s materials from inside the US.

An overall great brand, Verma Farms is an easy number one for any CBD fan out there, no matter how much they’ve done.

3. Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Drops

Excellent Value

In just about every compass of overall quality, including sourcing hemp, research involvement, clean and effective formulations, testing standards, certifications and much more, Medterra CBD makes it very difficult to find any gaps. Medterra has been well known for their flagship products like their CBD isolate and Broad-Spectrum products and now have Full Spectrum available making them a one stop shop for CBD needs. With 2mg of THC and a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial cannabinoids, their True Full Spectrum CBD drops are the most advanced tincture on the market. Unlike most Full Spectrum oils that contain only trace amounts of THC, Medterra’s new Full-Spectrum tinctures combine CBD with a significant amount of THC (2mg).What does that mean for you? Effects that not only kick in faster but also last much longer. This is because when you combine CBD with THC and other minor cannabinoids, you get an entourage effect that magnifies the benefits of each plant compound. If quality and effectiveness are what you are looking for, Medterra’s Full Spectrum oil is for you.

Observer ranked Colorado Botanicals as the #1 CBD company to buy from in 2021, and after learning more about this forward-thinking brand, we understand why.

The company sets itself apart from other CBD companies in two key ways – its proprietary purification process and its intense focus on terpenes. Most CBD brands use high heat to remove chlorophyll, fats, and waxes from their products, but this approach burns off all the terpenes and other essential compounds in CBD. Instead, Colorado Botanicals uses a pharmaceutical chemical separation process that leaves terpenes intact while simultaneously removing all traces of THC.

Terpenes matter because they have a host of healing properties and, when terpenes are present with cannabinoids, receptor activity is higher, meaning more powerful CBD effects. Because Colorado Botanicals’ purification and extraction process naturally retains hemp-derived terpenes, they don’t need to add them from other plants. When terpenes are added (versus preserved), they can dilute the final product and introduce unwanted compounds, resulting in less effective CBD.

However, what really stood out was Colorado Botanicals’ transparency about the amount of terpenes in its CBD. The brand’s broad-spectrum products are tested by third-party labs (ProVerde Laboratories, SC Labs, and FESA Labs), its lab results are posted on its website, and those results show that its products actually contain terpenes. We’ve reviewed a lot of CBD companies, many of whom claim to have terpenes in their products, but it’s extremely rare to encounter a company that shows proof.

Even more impressive, its products are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2015, cGMP-compliant facility, ensuring its product offering meets the highest available standards.

Our favorite Colorado Botanicals product is the brand’s 750 mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil, which contains 25mg of CBD per serving and comes unflavored or in a delicious peppermint flavor. The brand also sells 1,500mg and 3,000mg bottles as well as gummies, topicals, softgels, and pet products. Additionally, all Colorado Botanicals products are backed by a 60-day risk-free trial. Regardless of which item you pick, you’re getting amazing value, high quality, and a truly excellent product.

Best Value

BATCH brings something to the CBD industry that few other brands offer: radical transparency. From local home-state hemp sourcing, virtual or in-person facility tours, and easily scannable lab results printed on every product, BATCH ensures you’re getting exactly what you pay for. Not to mention, their signature CBD oils are some of the best in the industry.

Many CBD companies outsource their production, disconnecting themselves from the humble origins of the hemp plant. At BATCH, all manufacturing and fulfillment take place under one roof to guarantee ultimate quality control.

Sustainability is also a key focus for BATCH. Their motto, Loyal to the Soil, means choosing eco-friendly packaging, recyclable shipping materials, and planting one tree for every purchase made. BATCH is also Leaping Bunny certified, giving you peace of mind that their products are 100% cruelty-free.

Sunday Scaries is one of the most awarded & celebrated CBD brands focused on product effectiveness and customer community.

Most popular for focusing stress & anxiety, Sunday Scaries’s mission has always been to make sure their customers never feel alone in their daily battles. Their motto “Don’t Worry, You’re Not Alone” says it all. It’s always refreshing to get involved with a CBD brand that’s focused more on their values and mission than on the money.

Life is already stressful enough, but with Sunday Scaries broad spectrum CBD oil, it doesn’t have to be. That’s why you can buy their products without worry or breaking a sweat.

TheraOne checks all the boxes — premium products, US-grown hemp, potent formulas (their 1000 mg Sleep Tincture, for instance), certified good manufacturing practices, lab results, and more. We should expect these things from all CBD companies by now, but many (including a few on this list) are missing these attributes.

But TheraOne also takes things a step further. For instance, their full-spectrum topicals and ingestibles are USDA Certified Organic products — something you won’t find anywhere else on this list.

What really sets TheraOne apart from the rest is their holistic approach. They utilize several beneficial botanical ingredients in each product alongside CBD to address the real-world challenges we all face.

Also, we have to give them a big shout out for how great their topicals smell and feel on the skin, because it’s so rare for CBD products. We were especially impressed by Revive Balm Stick and Activate Lotion.

It’s important to note that TheraOne is part of the Therabody family — the wellness technology company behind the incredibly popular Theragun percussive therapy device. Therabody is a huge name that is trusted by trainers and physical therapists, so you know TheraOne products will always meet the highest standards.

Cornbread Hemp’s Distilled CBD Oil is meant for energizing daytime use. If you are looking for a product that is intended to support relaxation, we recommend also giving this company’s whole plant extract a try.

This is another of the few CBD products that is USDA-certified as being organic, and the company’s level of conscientiousness goes far beyond the ecosystem.

Cornbread Hemp is dedicated to donating $10,000 to the Last Prisoner Project in 2021. So when you make a purchase from this company, some of your dollars go to restorative justice.

9. Charlotte’s Web Original Formula

Excellent Value

A classic CBD oil that helped fuel the beginning of an industry, Charlotte’s Web’s Original Formula CBD oil was formulated out of a passion to help others.

Every CBD enthusiast should give this whole-plant formula a try. Gently extracted with alcohol, the original formula intends to keep all the healthy properties in the hemp plant and packs them into a full spectrum oil you can take every day.

We love that Charlotte’s Web keeps getting better, too. The company just earned a B Corp certification, meaning it is recognized as a leader in its concern for its customers, its employees, the environment, and its level of transparency.

Best CBD Oil For Anxiety

five™ CBD might be a newer company, but the founders of this emerging CBD brand have been in the industry for years. five™ CBD was launched with a specific mission. To redefine full-spectrum CBD. With a belief that the CBD revolution should really be referred to as the hemp revolution, five™ has set out to show that there’s much more to hemp than CBD. The name five™ comes from the brand’s promise to use hemp’s fullest potential, as each of their products contains a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, CBN, CBC, and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. This is a truly full-spectrum CBD product made the way nature intended.

five's™ tinctures come in 1500mg, 3000mg and 6000mg tinctures available delicious flavors like in citrus, lavender and mint chocolate. Each Tincture has 60-115mg of THC depending on the milligram size you purchase!

Best CBD Oil for Giving Back to the Community

11. Endoca THC-Free Chocolate Mint CBD Oil

Excellent Value

This is one of Endoca's first flavored CBD oils, and it has one of the highest concentrations available today.

Free of THC, the super-strength CBD oil is also super affordable. It has 5 mg of CBD per drop, and 150 mg per dropperful.

The Endoca Foundation was developed in order to spread its mission for wellness around the world, and people with disabilities and those who live in low-income households can now benefit from a 50 percent discount on CBD products that help maintain your health.

In addition to the discount program for customers in need, Endoca has established programs that are committed to helping people obtain nutritional wellness.

12. Lazarus Naturals 1:1 CBG: CBD Tincture

Excellent Value

Lazarus Naturals is an employee-owned company that is committed to keeping the benefits of hemp affordable, effective, safe, and all-natural.

When you’re looking for an energizing kick, this CBG/CBD tincture is just the thing you need. CBG is another cannabinoid found in hemp and combining it with CBD is thought to have additional wellness effects.

The prices at Lazarus Naturals are already low, but the company offers a support discount program for those who are disabled, or who live in households with low incomes. People who qualify get a full 60 percent off on the CBD products they need.

13. Nanocraft CBD

Excellent Value

Nanocraft’s broad spectrum formula takes CBD to the next level. While many brands claim to include minor cannabinoids in their CBD, Nanocraft actually backs that up with their lab results. Nanocraft’s lab results show high levels of minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, CBC, which is a rarity among CBD formulas.

Professional athletes such as Olympic snowboarders and UFC champions, as well as everyday weekend warriors, have trusted Nanocraft to provide them with the support they need. Nanocraft’s products are completely THC-free and are made with organically grown hemp. You can also feel great about choosing Nanocraft CBD, as they donate a dollar from every purchase towards helping children in need.

Best CBD With a Kick

14. Trium Botanicals CBD Oil/Tincture

15. NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

You may have never heard of NuLeaf Naturals before, but this company has been perfecting its full-spectrum CBD oil since the early days.

NuLeaf makes only one concentration of CBD oil, and it is not flavored; however, you can order it in a number of different sizes.

You no longer have to worry about running out before the month is out when you can order bottles as large as 3.38 ounces!

NuLeaf takes the importance of wellness seriously, and it makes sure that those who need the support of CBD most get it. It offers deep discounts to frontline workers, military personnel, teachers, students, people on long-term disability, lower-income households and more.

Best Water-Soluble CBD Tincture

Big Sky Botanicals carries one of the most unique and versatile tinctures on the market today. Their Hydro CBD Tincture is a nanoemulsified, water-soluble tincture that allows you to infuse broad-spectrum CBD into foods and beverages.

The tincture is made from organically grown Colorado hemp and contains a wide range of minor cannabinoids and terpenes, but no THC.

Where this product really shines is in it’s versatility. The tincture is meant to be added to foods and drinks rather than consumed directly. In our testing the unflavored formula mixed easily into even something as simple as a glass of water or something unique like honey and coffee.

The water-soluble technology had the contents mix evenly and even at the 8.3mg standard dose, the effects were potent and came on quickly. We found this unique product to be usefully novel yet still effective and not at all gimmicky!

Best CBD Oil from Companies Owned by People of Color

17. Brown Girl Jane Balance Wellness Drops

Excellent Value

Brown Girl Jane is dedicated to supporting the wellness of Black women everywhere, and a portion of the revenue from each purchase you make goes to this end.

The company is owned by Black women who are respected leaders in their communities and committed to contributing to the diversification of the hemp and CBD industries.

The quality hemp used to make the company’s Balance oil is grown in the United States, and Brown Girl Jane pledges to make only the best CBD oil and other products.

18. Buena Botanicals CBD Elixir

The pair of set sisters who founded Buena Botanicals wanted to “create a business seeded in our common passion for holistic healing, community, self-determination, plant medicine, and love for Mama Earth.”

That’s exactly what has come through with this company’s products, and supporting this company is supporting the community it aims to create as well.

With Buena Botanicals, you don’t have to worry about getting too much CBD at a time, because its concentrations are a little on the lower side, just right for beginners.

19. Lion X Wellness CBD Isolate

We don’t have many CBD isolates on our list, but we think this one is pretty great. It’s an oil you can take every day, and its flavor is light and mild.

Nico Marley (yes, related to Bob Marley) started this CBD company with a goal to "heal our communities through their mind, body, and soul."

All of Lion X’s products are vegan friendly, made with natural sustainable ingredients, and you can count on them to be made in the United States.

20. Noirebud Balance Drops

Carolyn Gray founded Noirebud to pay homage to Black communities and offer a luxury brand that everyone can trust.

Noirebud products are all-natural and vegan, and these Balance Drops are a perfect way to inspire some much-needed you-time.

Take a moment to stop worrying about everyone else’s problems and get yourself the wellness you deserve.

Best CBD Oil from Women-Owned Companies

21. Kat’s Naturals Kat’s Craft Collection Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

This company has helped farmers transform their tobacco fields into hemp fields, employed people from its own backyard, and expanded access to a variety of wellness products to satisfied customers all over the globe.

Kat’s Naturals have been focused on helping its local Tennessee community thrive since its beginnings, and now you can reap the benefits in this limited-edition CBD oil.

Kat’s Craft Collection is described as “hemp in a bottle,” with all the supportive components of the Tennessee-1 strain of locally grown hemp.

It comes in a gorgeous bottle hand-designed by a local Tennessee artist, and the 2000 mg of CBD is intended to last customers four months.

22. Ohana Night Repair Face Oil

All kinds of CBD oils are made for wellness from the inside out. Ohana’s products are made for wellness to help you glow on the outside, too.

The company’s integrity and quality start with the fact that it was founded by a woman who used CBD for support and maintenance as she dealt with multiple sclerosis.

She wanted everyone to experience some of the same benefits she experienced, and that’s what inspired her to create a company that focused on skincare.

The Night Repair Face Serum is one of our favorites because it has a relaxing lavender scent that’s perfect for when you’re headed off to bed. The serum does its work overnight, keeping your skin fresh and moisturized while you rest.

23. Onyx + Rose Pure Bloom Chocolate Coconut Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

Excellent Value

We love this picture-perfect CBD oil brand not only because it’s completely Instagram-ready, but also because of its unique, delicious flavors that were made with both your wellness and your delight in mind.

This woman-owned company focuses on creating sustainable products with high-quality hemp. Its broad-spectrum CBD formulas also contain CBG, CBN, and CBC, and they are completely free of THC.

The company also offers a full-spectrum CBD oil as well as other products, and the prices are just as pretty as the packaging.

24. Joy Organics Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Joy Organics was founded by Joy Smith and her family, and they still run the company today. Joy Organics is one of the most trusted companies out there. It is easy to see why they have this reputation, given their high level of transparency and clear focus on quality.

It can be exceptionally challenging to get an organic certification for CBD products, but Joy has made the investment in order to show its customers just how much it cares.

All of this company’s certified organic products have met stringent USDA guidelines for all of the ingredients used to make them. They are cruelty-free and Hemp Roundtable certified as well.

25. Sisters of the Valley CBD Infused Oil

Sisters of the Valley CBD is one of the most unique CBD companies out there, and its CBD infused oil is one of the few products on the market today differentiating CBD oil from CBD tinctures.

The company offers both, but be warned if you intend to try their tinctures: They are made with alcohol and can have quite a bite.

The CBD-infused oil is made from hemp grown on the farm owned by the Sisters, and they hand-process their products after a full-moon blessing. Each order is blessed before it is shipped as well.

Best CBD Oil for the Planet

Bonus: Plant People Drops+ Starter Set

Plant People has been expanding its inventory and improving its products since it was founded by two friends who found the supportive properties of CBD to be essential to their wellbeing.

We are having such a hard time selecting our favorite of this company’s CBD products, that we decided to recommend the starter set.

It’s a perfect opportunity to sample each of the favorite CBD oils from Plant People, and to figure out which one is your favorite, too. In this set, you get a sample-sized bottle of the formulas dedicated to mind, body, and relief.

In addition to making some of the most conscientious CBD products on the planet, Plant People has demonstrated its care for the environment through partnering with the non-profit organization American Forests to plant a tree for every purchase made.

Best USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil

Bonus: Elixinol Organic Balance Tincture

Elixinol has been around for a long time, but it has stayed low-key. Instead of spending mega-dollars on advertising, it has let its products speak for themselves.

The Organic Balance CBD oil is just right for people just getting started with CBD, because its dose is pretty low. It is USDA-certified organic, too, which means that it has passed some of the most stringent agricultural and processing guidelines in the world.

Elixinol has also been a sponsor to the Realm of Caring, a non-profit dedicated to conducting research, and providing advocacy and access to CBD, for families who have suffered from physical disabilities and illnesses.

Best CBD Oil for Pets

Bonus: Green Gorilla Pure CBD Oil for Dogs and Pets

We haven’t forgotten about your beloved furry friends. Pets will love the olive oil base, which is meant to be gentle on their stomachs.

This CBD-infused oil for dogs and pets from Green Gorilla is a product you know you can trust, because its certified organic ingredients are accurately labeled at just the right dose.

With 300 mg of CBD in a convenient spray-bottle, you can give this product to your pets in their water, on their food, or right into their mouths.

Green Gorilla was also dedicated to giving back at the beginning of the pandemic, by giving first responders a free bottle of CBD for every bottle their customers had purchased.

Bonus: Honest Paws Extra Strength CBD Oil for Dogs

This extra strength CBD oil for dogs is formulated to be safe for your bigger pooches that need a little extra love.

Honest Paws specializes in making products your pets will love. This company has quite the variety when it comes to balms, treats, oils, and shampoos for all your four-legged family members.

A Few Notes to Keep in Mind as You Shop

As you set about your CBD oil shopping in 2021, remember that you never have to settle for less than the best when it comes to supporting and maintaining your own wellness.

Not only are there CBD oil companies out there making amazing and innovative products, you can most definitely find a company that aligns with your values as well.

Whether you are concerned about the environment or social justice, there is something in the CBD industry for you.

And you don’t have to bust the bank to get the wellness you deserve. While CBD prices can vary wildly, you can find a product that meets your needs without costing a fortune.

Why do CBD prices vary so much?

There are plenty of reasons that CBD from one company may cost one price, and something that seems exactly the same from a different company costs a drastically different amount.

One thing to keep in mind is that while some products cost more because a manufacturer is using more expensive products or has invested more in production costs, price does not necessarily indicate quality.

Sometimes CBD companies are more concerned with profits than customers, and they may be inflating the price unreasonably.

Other CBD companies may import the hemp used to make their CBD. The expense related to importing raw materials can lead to a higher-priced finished product.

Sometimes, however, the higher price is justified. When a company invests a significant amount in developing superior products, its products may be a little more expensive.

Companies that have gone through the USDA organic certification process, or companies that use premium ingredients are good examples of companies that have justifiably higher prices.

How to Compare the Cost of Your CBD

There are so many different types of CBD oil out there, and they come in different bottle sizes and concentrations. This makes it difficult to compare one product to another, but it’s nothing a little simple math can’t fix.

You want to look at how much a product costs per milligram of CBD it contains. The easiest example to give would be to compare the cost of a 1000 mg bottle of CBD to a 750 mg bottle of CBD. (These are not intended to reflect an actual product, but to illustrate an example):

1000 mg of CBD $100

$100/1000 mg

CBD costs $0.10/mg

750 mg of CBD $55

$55/750 mg

CBD costs $0.07/mg

You can use this technique even if you are comparing the price of two completely different products, and it is a way to figure out which formats are most cost-effective.

Keep in mind that the formula may influence the cost of a CBD product as well. CBD oils that are made with CBD isolate are generally less expensive than oils that are made with a broad or full-spectrum formula.

What’s the Difference Between CBD Formulas?

When you are looking for the right CBD for your needs, it's best to keep the difference between the formulas in mind.

CBD Isolate contains only CBD. There are no other cannabinoids present, and it is the least likely formula to contain traces of THC as well.

Full-Spectrum CBD is also commonly referred to as whole plant extract. This means that the process makes use of all the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant including THC (the intoxicating substance found in cannabis plants).

Full-Spectrum CBD may contain anywhere between zero THC, and 0.3 percent THC.

Hemp is federally legal, and adults 21 and over have a right to choose whether they want to use CBD that contains up to 0.3 percent THC, as long as it was derived from hemp.

Broad Spectrum CBD is the best of both worlds. It contains all the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, minus the THC.

In addition to CBD, broad-spectrum CBD may contain CBG, CBN, and CBC, as well as terpenes and other molecules.

Is CBD Legal?

CBD was made federally legal by the Farm Bill (also known as the Agricultural Improvement Act) of 2018. It was this bill that officially took hemp off the list of controlled substances.

States are able to create their own laws surrounding hemp and its derivatives, and some may restrict who can purchase and possess CBD, THC concentrations, and formats.

It’s a good idea to always check the laws in your state before making any new purchases.

How Do I Know if My CBD is Accurately Labeled?

You should always be on the lookout for a certificate of analysis that goes with your product. This provides confirmation that your CBD oil has been lab-tested, that it is free of contaminants and toxins, and that it has the advertised concentration of cannabinoids.

If the company you are shopping with does not display a certificate of analysis on its website, you should still be able to request one by contacting customer service. If you don’t get a response, steer away from the company.