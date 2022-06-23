Best Liver Supplements: Top Liver Health Detox Products 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The liver is one of the body’s most important organs. It has various functions, including the production and excretion of bile, enzyme activation, and the metabolism of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. The liver is also responsible for storing vitamins, minerals, and glycogen along with the synthesis of plasma proteins.

In simplest words, the liver plays a vital role in health. Humans can’t survive without a fully functioning liver.

Research has found that the organ is susceptible to all sorts of diseases, including cirrhosis, cancer, and Hepatitis B and C. The good news is that there are various liver supplements that are designed to protect and improve liver health.

Want peace of mind that your liver is working as it should? Here are some of the best liver health detox products that you’ll want to try in 2021.

Top 8 Liver Health Detox Products

The liver is a multi-functional organ that is vital to human health. Over the years, the liver can be negatively impacted by all sorts of factors, including alcohol consumption, obesity, overuse of acetaminophen, and certain viruses.

Because of the crucial roles that the liver plays, it's important to keep it as healthy as possible. While lifestyle choices greatly impact the liver, there are other options to keep yours in tip-top health. Liver supplements work to cleanse and detox the organ so that it can function at its best.

A high quality all natural liver health supplement can repair liver damage while also optimizing function. Unsurprisingly, there are dozens of liver supplements on the market. We’ve done all the research for you and have ranked the top 8 liver detox products available in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about each of these supplements. In turn, you can choose the one that best meets your needs.

1. Elm & Rye Zinc

Looking for a simple yet effective supplement for liver health and detox? If so, Elm & Rye Zinc is the product for you. While many people associate zinc with immune system health and reducing the severity of colds, the mineral has also shown to be effective in promoting liver health.

Zinc deficiency has been linked to all sorts of health issues, including:

Poor appetite

Altered taste and smell

Loss of body hair

Immune dysfunction

These symptoms are all commonly experienced in patients who have chronic liver disease including liver cirrhosis. It’s worth noting that the liver plays the largest role in zinc metabolism, a process that can be adversely impacted by liver diseases.

A zinc deficiency may also weaken immune response to inflammatory liver diseases. Taking a zinc supplement is the best way to ensure your body has appropriate levels of the mineral.

While there are dozens of zinc supplements on the market, not all of them are equal. Elm & Rye is a trusted name in the industry that is known for creating high quality supplements. The brand uses pure and high quality ingredients. This means no additives or fillers.

Elm & Rye Zinc is also competitively priced. The brand offers a subscribe and save program that offers a 20% discount!

2. PureHealth Research Liver Health Formula

PureHealth Research Liver Health Formula is the most recognized liver support supplement on the market in 2021 thus far. But is it just? Can the Liver Health Formula supplement not only help the liver fight off infection, inflammation, and disease, but also help improve your energy and appearance. It contains ingredients that can help boost your stamina and make your mind sharper. Dr. Holly Lucille, ND, who has been on Doctor Oz, FOX, TIME, CBS, ABC, NBC and The Doctors before, speaks highly of the Liver Health Formula by PureHealth Research in that it can "recharge your body's 'youth battery' for unlimited energy, a trim waistline, and sharp thinking."

The well-respected PureHealth Research supplement brand formulated the Liver Health Formula to help give extra support towards unbalanced blood sugar levels, various metabolic disorders, heart and kidney issues, excessive bleeding or increased pressure in the brain and even weight gain. The product is gluten soy, and dairy free, and uses no GMO ingredients and is safe for vegans to consume too. There are seven major liver function enhancers the Liver Health supplement by Pure Health Research refers to on its official product page and is worth mentioning is a potent lineup of ingredients like turmeric, beet, dandelion, milk thistle artichoke extract, ginger and alfalfa. In the question to find the best liver health supplement, the Liver Health Formula offers one of the most potent products to be available for purchase today and can get one bottle for $44 or as low as $29 per for the best value on the official website.

3. Organifi Liver Reset

Organifi Liver Reset is one of the more popular liver health supplements, and it comes from a reputable brand. It contains artichoke leaf extract, Triphala, milk thistle, and dandelion root, considered superfoods for the liver. The ingredients are all organic and have been used to aid in liver health for centuries. It's also an affordable product with a 30-day supply costing less than $30.

4. Zenith Labs Zenith Detox

Zenith Labs Zenith Detox is designed to help with phase 1 and 2 detoxification. It contains Setria glutathione, L-methionine, and Schisandra berry extract and can help improve your stamina and give you a more youthful appearance. Of course, it also helps improve liver function and is less than $50 a bottle. Right away, the official Zenith Detox supplement for supporting liver health and phase one and two detoxification hits you with a "special god molecule" headline that talks about how one can understand the key to feeling young again and extend the prime of your life. The doctor-formulated liver health supplement for safe and effective cleansing benefits is made by Dr. Ryan Shelton and Zenith Labs is meant to target the root cause of free radical damage based on its highly absorbable form of 'fermented god molecule', Setria® Glutathione. On top of this impressive dose of 150mg of this unique extract, there is a glutathione-restoring blend and a rapid detox blend to make it the "Liver Support Blend" that helps give the body extra detox support for its "commander of detoxification."

Here is a look at the actual ingredients and dosage of this liver supplement:

Setria® Glutathione – 150mg

Glutathione Boosting Blend

N-acetyl-l-cysteine – 100mg

L-Methionine – 300mg

Schisandra Berry Extract – 50mg

Picrorhiza Root Powder – 50mg

Folic Acid – 100mcg

Rapid Detox Blend

Vitamin B6 – 25mg

Vitamin B12 – 100mcg

Magnesium – 50mg

Dandelion Root Extract – 50mg

Broccoli Sprout Extract – 50mg

Green Tea Leaf Extract – 50mg

Taurine – 50mg

Liver Support Blend

Milk Thistle Seed Extract – 150mg

Choline Bitartrate – 200mg

Beetroot Extract – 50mg

Bupleurum Root Powder – 100mg

Artichoke Leaf Extract – 100mg

It ranks high up on the best liver health supplements list in comparison to the rest of the liver detox products due to its all-in-one detoxifying solution and the fact that Zenith Labs is such a highly respected company in the nutritional and dietary supplement industry for many years now. The quality, purity and safety of the Zenith Detox supplement for optimal liver health function by Zenith Labs is not in question given their flagship detoxification formula passes all the smell tests. The price of the Zenith Labs liver health supplement is as low as $33 if you act now to save big on the official Zenith Detox website.

5. 1MD LiverMD

1MD LiverMD is another popular liver supplement that you can find online and in many stores and pharmacies. It contains vitamins and minerals like zinc, vitamin E, and selenium. It also contains milk thistle extract, clinically proven to help improve liver function and fight liver disease. Price at $45 a bottle, it's an affordable way to help keep your liver healthy.

In all, LiverMD delivers 6 powerful, clinically studied ingredients in one groundbreaking, exclusive 1MD formula to help purify and optimize liver function for better energy, metabolism, and overall health.

This doctor-formulated liver support stands out because it includes EvnolMax, which is a clinical strength tocotrienol, and Siliphos, the bioavailable active ingredient in milk thistle. LiverMD is also made with zinc, selenium, and other ingredients that work to help detox and repair your liver.

Additionally, 1MD offers a 90-day, risk-free, money-back guarantee, proving the company stands behind its products.

6. Live Conscious LiverWellliver

LiverWell’s formula combines optimal liver health ingredients, including clinically studied milk thistle, NAC, and alpha lipoic acid to name a few. Their product is shown to aid liver function, metabolism, and whole-body detoxification. LiverWell is best for those who need to reduce the effects of environmental toxins and struggle with metabolic issues.

Live Conscious LiverWell not only helps protect your liver from diseases and infections, but it also helps improve your metabolism. Two capsules a day can allow you to enhance liver detoxification and protection while also supporting healthy immune cell production and a healthy metabolism. At $26 a bottle, it's packed full of vitamins to help nourish your liver and entire body.

LiverWell’s use of powerful antioxidants has also been shown to reduce and repair damage done to liver and kidney health from free radicals in the body. Beyond that, LiveWell offers a comprehensive 365-day return policy, so everyone can try their products completely risk-free.

7. Amy Myers MD Liver Support

The liver helps remove toxins from your body, and Amy Myers MD Liver Support is meant to help improve the detoxification process. Not only will it help your liver function properly and help fight disease, but it can also help boost your immune system. It contains alpha-lipoic acid that helps break down free radicals and is designed to optimize liver function. You can grab a bottle for just under $35.

8. Gundry MD Complete Liver Support

The fewer toxins in your body, the easier it is on the liver. Gundry MD Complete Liver Support doesn't just help boost liver function; it also helps with detoxification and can help strengthen the immune system. It defends the body against environmental toxins and reduces free radicals. It contains milk thistle, orange peel extract, and dandelion. You can buy it online or in stores for less than $20.

Bonus: Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Liver Support

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Liver Support is made to support your brain and liver health. It reduces inflammation in the body and contains many natural ingredients that have been proven to help increase liver function. The product is made in American, but all ingredients are sourced globally. You will find NAC, milk thistle, phosphatidylcholine, glycyrrhizin, and selenium in this supplement, and you can purchase a bottle for less than $40.

What are the Most Commonly Used Active Ingredients in Liver Supplements?

Research has found that there are many different active ingredients that are effective in improving liver health. Here are some of the most commonly used compounds that you’ll find in most liver health supplements.

Milk Thistle

Milk thistle, also known as Silybum marianum, is one of the most commonly used ingredients in liver health supplements. Milk thistle extract is high in silymarin, which has shown to be a strong antiviral, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory. The herb has been used for centuries to treat liver and gallbladder disorders. It may even prevent and treat cancer and can protect the liver against alcohol and other environmental poisons.

Artichoke leaf

As you probably already know, the entire artichoke plant can be eaten. But this vegetable not only makes for a delicious dip. The leaves have shown to be quite effective in remedying various liver problems.

You’ll find this ingredient in many liver supplements, as it’s shown to reduce inflammation.

Dandelion root

You may know dandelion root as one of the go-to treatments for indigestion and other stomach problems. Research has also found that the root can help to treat some of the most common liver issues.

In supplement form, dandelion root can help to prevent hepatitis, liver dysfunction, liver disease, cirrhosis, and even cancer.

Licorice root

Licorice root contains several enzymes that are needed for proper liver function. When taken in a supplement, licorice root not only boosts enzyme activity, it may also slow alcohol-induced liver damage.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an Ayurvedic herb that has been used for centuries. Modern studies have found that it protects the liver from oxidative stress. Turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. In turn, it reduces and controls free radicals in the body.

With the help of turmeric, the liver doesn’t have to work as hard to remove toxins from the body.

Beetroot

Beetroot packs a powerful antioxidant punch. The liver thrives when there are plentiful amounts of antioxidants in the body, as they help with the purification and detoxification processes. Beetroot may also promote liver healing and regeneration.

Yellow dock root

Yellow dock root is another all natural herb that has been used for centuries. It’s commonly used to make a health-boosting cup of tea. The ingredient is also commonly used in liver supplements due to its ability to help with detoxification. In turn, the liver doesn’t have to work as hard to efficiently filter free radicals from the body.

Choline

Choline offers many liver benefits. It’s commonly used to treat cirrhosis as well as hepatitis. Research has found that it helps to reduce inflammation while also detoxifying the liver to help it work more efficiently.

Ginger

Ginger is known for all sorts of health benefits. It can help with migraines and digestive upset. Did you also know that the root works within the body to improve blood circulation and oxygen delivery? These are crucial parts of detoxification.

Selenium

Selenium works by helping the liver to recover from disease and damage. This gives the organ a much needed boost to ensure that it’s working as efficiently as possible. Selenium may also reduce the risk of severe liver diseases.

Symptoms of Early Liver Problems

Liver problems are often tough to diagnose, especially in the early stages. This is because symptoms of a diseased or damaged liver often mimic those of other common illnesses. It’s also rare that symptoms are severe, so many people never seek the medical attention that they need.

If you experience any of these common symptoms, you may be suffering from liver problems. The best thing you can do is to meet with a medical professional who can use testing to identify a proper diagnosis.

Loss of appetite

When the liver is infected or diseased, it swells and becomes inflamed. This causes the liver to grow in size, which can cause it to press against the stomach and other organs in the area. Swelling can lead to a decreased appetite

Fatigue

When the liver isn’t working properly, it can cause fatigue. As liver disease or illnesses progresses, fatigue usually worsens and impacts daily life. In some cases, fatigue can become quite severe.

An improperly functioning liver puts stress on other organs. There’s also an increased risk of toxin build up, which is known to cause fatigue as well.

Abdominal pain

Stomach pain is another common symptom that people with liver problems will experience. A problematic liver is known to cause pain in the upper and lower abdomen, as well as around the ribcage. If the liver is inflamed, it may push against other organs, causing whole-body pain.

Nausea and vomiting

Someone who is suffering from liver disease may feel nauseous, which can lead to overall uneasiness and vomiting. Many find that they feel worse in the morning or at night. This is because laying down can exacerbate nausea.

Urine and stool discoloration

When the liver isn't working correctly, it isn’t able to remove toxins and waste from the body. This can cause bright yellow or green urine. It may also lead to dark gray stools. Because the liver isn’t filtering the blood, toxins travel to the digestive system where they are excreted in the urine and stools.

Jaundice

One of the tell-tale signs that something isn’t right with the liver is jaundice. The condition causes yellow eyes and skin, which is due to a build-up of bilirubin. This is a yellow-orange bile pigment that is caused by liver infections and gallstones.

If jaundice is left untreated, it can lead to severe liver disease. It also increases the risk of liver and gallbladder cancer.

Swelling of the lower extremities

When toxins aren’t being properly removed from the body, they travel through the blood. Leg and ankle swelling are common signs that the liver isn’t doing its job in filtering toxins.

The Most Common Causes of Liver Issues

There are all sorts of diseases and lifestyle habits that negatively impact the liver. Here are some of the most common causes of liver problems.

Hepatitis

All types of hepatitis have been linked to liver issues. Viral forms of the condition attack the liver, weakening it over time. Some people with hepatitis have very mild symptoms, which makes the condition hard to diagnose. Others experience very noticeable and severe symptoms, including:

Jaundice

Bloody feces and/or vomit

Swelling in the feet and legs

Abdominal and flank pain

If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical care immediately.

Long-term Excessive Alcohol Use

Excessive drinking has been linked to all sorts of health issues, including an increased risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer. Alcohol weakens the liver and prevents it from working efficiently. Over time, liver disease can form, which can cause the liver to fail.

High Doses of Certain Over-the-Counter Products

For the most part, when taken as directed, over-the-counter medications are safe. However, taking too high of a dosage within a short period of time can cause liver damage. All medications must be broken down and filtered by the liver before they’re effective.

What many people don’t realize is that the liver can heal and regenerate, even in ex-alcoholics. Quitting or drinking a lot less can have a profound impact on liver health.

Malnutrition

To do its job, the liver requires certain vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. A poor diet and malnutrition can keep the liver from working at its best. Malnutrition can also eventually lead to liver failure.

Malnutrition can be caused by eating disorders, extreme dieting, mental health issues, and a lack of breastfeeding in children.

Hemochromatosis

Having too much iron in the body causes a condition called hemochromatosis. The condition is caused by a gene mutation and can lead to all sorts of health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and liver disease.

If left untreated, hemochromatosis can cause:

Liver and/or heart failure

Memory fog

Impotence

Loss of sex drive

Fatigue and weakness

Joint pain

Bronze or grey-colored skin

How Are Liver Problems Treated?

The good news is that there are many ways to treat liver disorders to keep the organ in tip top shape. Treatment is highly dependent on the cause and type of illness. Here are some of the most widely used treatments for liver disease and other liver ailments.

Lifestyle changes

When caught in the early stages, liver issues can often be remedied through proper lifestyle changes. In some instances, these modifications can be enough to help the liver to heal and fully recover.

Some of the most impactful changes to make to encourage liver healing include taking liver health supplements, quitting smoking, reducing alcohol intake, exercising, and eating a healthier diet.

Medications

Aside from liver health supplements, there are also prescription medications that can be used to improve liver health. These medications work best when combined with healthy lifestyle changes. If medicine is unsuccessful at treating a liver illness, or if it fails to slow progression of the disease, other options should be considered.

Surgery

If small parts of the liver are diseased, severely damaged, or cancerous, they can be removed through surgery. Because the liver can regenerate itself, small pieces can be removed without causing lasting damage.

Transplant

In severe cases of liver disease or damage, a liver transplant may be needed. The body can’t function without a liver, so if the existing liver is in failure, it must be replaced with a healthier one.

Ways to Keep the Liver Healthy

Sometimes liver issues are unavoidable, but more often than not, most liver problems can be prevented. One of the best ways to keep the liver and other critical organs healthy is to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Here are some of the best habits that support liver health.

Take supplements

Even with a healthy diet, it’s possible that your body isn’t getting all of the vitamins and nutrients it needs. This could impact the liver, causing it to work less effectively. In turn, this increases the risk of all sorts of serious health issues.

If you aren’t eating a healthy diet most of the time, or if you want peace of mind that you aren’t deficient in an important nutrient, taking supplements is the next best option.

Limit or avoid alcohol consumption

Alcohol can be devastating to liver health. Occasional alcohol use isn’t problematic, but when consumed daily or in excess, it can have detrimental impact to the liver. In fact, alcohol is one of the leading causes of liver disease. It also causes cirrhosis.

The best way to protect liver health is to avoid alcohol altogether or to limit consumption as much as possible.

Quit smoking

Smoking has profound impacts on health and wellbeing. While it’s known for impacting the lungs, it can also damage the liver. Cigarettes contain nicotine, which travels through the body and is filtered by the liver.

Over time, nicotine weakens the liver, impacting its ability to filter toxins. Quitting smoking or reducing how much you smoke can reduce adverse effects on the liver.

Don’t Use Illegal Drugs

Illegal drugs are dangerous for many reasons. When looking at liver health, these substances are so harmful because they contain strong chemicals that must be filtered each time you use them. The more often you use drugs, the more your liver is exposed to all of the harmful chemicals.

Reduce Exposure to Toxins

Toxins are everywhere. You’ll find them in the air, water, and food. Anytime toxins enter the body, they travel through the liver. The organ filters toxins to keep them from getting into the bloodstream.

Excessive exposure to toxins is known to cause swelling and inflammation. This is why it’s best to minimize your exposure to toxins as much as possible.

Don’t Overuse Medications

Too much of a good thing can easily turn bad. If you’ve been prescribed medication to improve your health, make sure that you’re taking the proper dose. Certain medications, especially at higher doses, can cause liver damage.

The liver filters these medications and can harm it.

What To Do If You Think You Have Liver Problems

If you’re experiencing any of the common symptoms of liver disease, it’s important to seek professional medical care as soon as possible. Your doctor will evaluate your symptoms and determine if you need to see a specialist for further diagnosis and treatment.

Even if your symptoms are mild, don’t procrastinate on seeing a doctor. The sooner you get medical attention, the better your chances are of treating any damage or disease.

Preparing for Your Appointment

Knowing what to expect before your appointment can make the process go much more smoothly. Here’s what you need to know about preparing for your appointment.

Follow Instructions Given by Your Doctor

If your doctor has requested that you not eat or drink before the appointment, or to stop taking your medication, follow these instructions. Not following them could negatively impact the appointment and delay you from getting the diagnosis and treatment that you need.

Make a List of Symptoms

The more information you can provide to your doctor, the better. Record all of the symptoms that you have experienced. It’s not enough to say that you don’t feel well or that you’re experiencing pain and discomfort. The more details you can provide, the better.

Make note of not only the type of symptoms you experience, but when and how often.

Bring or Write Down Your Medications

If you’re going to a specialist or a new doctor, you want to let them know if you’re taking any medications, including prescription, over-the-counter, and supplements. Bring your medications to the appointment or make a list of name, type, and dosage.

Ask Questions

Now is the time to ask any questions that you may have. By taking questions and playing a role in your appointment, you’ll feel better and more confident in the outcome. Don’t be nervous to ask a question that seems silly. Your doctor will be more than happy to provide any answers to best address your concerns.

Instead of putting yourself on the spot, make a list of questions and concerns before your appointment. This way you don’t blank or forget to ask something important.

Liver Health & Supplement FAQs

Q: What does the liver do?

A: The liver is the largest solid organ in the body. It filters toxins and other harmful chemicals, preventing them from entering the bloodstream. It also plays a role in the immune system and metabolic functions.

Q: Can supplements improve liver health?

A: Yes! If your liver isn’t functioning properly due to damage or disease, it can lead to serious health issues. By taking a liver health detox product, you can give your liver all of the nutrients and support it needs to work efficiently while also achieving optimal health.

Q: What’s the best way to take liver supplements?

A: All supplements are different. Start by finding a supplement that best meets your needs and price point. It’s important to follow the dosing instructions provided on the packaging. Most supplements are taken by mouth, either once or twice a day.

Q: Are supplements safe?

A: In most cases liver health detox supplements are safe. Be sure to research the supplement before purchasing, and talk with your doctor before adding a new product to your health regimen.

Final Thoughts

No matter your family history, genetics, or age, it’s important to take care of your liver. The organ plays a vital role in keeping the rest of the body safe by filtering toxins and keeping them from spreading.

With this guide, you not only know the ins and outs of liver health detox products, but the many steps you can take to keep your liver in optimal health. All of the supplements on our list have been thoroughly researched and reviewed for safety, quality, potency, and efficiency.

Though you don’t hear much about the liver, the fact remains that it’s one of the most important organs in the body. With the right supplement, you can give your liver the support it needs so that it continues to protect your body and wellbeing for years to come.