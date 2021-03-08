Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Magnesium is an excellent supplement for when you just can’t get things moving. Aside from being one of the body’s most important minerals, it’s also crucial to healthy digestion. Unfortunately, not every supplement is made with digestion in mind, and some forms of magnesium are more difficult to digest than others.

In this guide, we’ll cover the 20 best magnesium supplements for constipation.

1. Elm & Rye

Ingredients: Elm & Rye uses only the best natural ingredients in its supplements, and this magnesium capsule is 100% natural and potent. With some of the best ingredients on the market, you can expect a potency and consistency that’s second-to-none, and the capsules are easy to digest.

Dose: Each capsule contains a potent dose of 700 mg of pure, high-quality magnesium. Each bottle contains a one-month supply, or 60 capsules.

Affordability: Elm & Rye’s magnesium supplement comes in at $50, making it the best value on the market for the quality of its ingredients.

Where To Get It: You can find this and all of Elm & Rye’s products at www.elmandrye.com.

2. Essential Elements Magnesium Plus Zinc

Ingredients: Essential Elements Magnesium Plus Zinc capsules contain 225mg of potent magnesium, 7.5 mg of zinc, and 25 mcg of vitamin D3. This potent mix will help get things moving without any extra artificial fillers or allergens.

Dose: Every capsule contains 225 mg of magnesium, with a recommended daily serving size of 2.

Affordability: Essential Elements Magnesium Plus Zinc falls in at the lower end of the price spectrum, with a bottle costing about $15 on Amazon, plus free shipping. For the quality of ingredients compared to the price, it’s a good value for your money.

Where To Get It: You can find this magnesium supplement on several vitamin store websites, at the Essential Elements online store, and on Amazon.

3. Solgar Chelated Magnesium

Ingredients: Solgar keeps things simple with its chelated magnesium tablets. Each tablet contains magnesium as chelate, glycinate, and oxide for easy absorption. They’re easy to swallow, and Solgar doesn’t use any artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors. They’re also gluten, soy, dairy, and sugar-free, so you’re only getting what you need without extra fillers.

Dose: Each tablet contains a potent dose of 400 mg of magnesium, and each bottle has 250 tablets. This is about a 60-day supply.

Affordability: For a 60-day supply of Solgar Chelated Magnesium, you’ll pay about $21, making it an excellent value. $10 per month is a low price to pay for such quality.

Where To Get It: You can find Solgar Chelated Magnesium on sites like iHerb and Amazon.

4. Thorne Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder

Ingredients: Thorne’s Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder is an easy-to-absorb form that acts quickly and helps support bone, muscle, neurological, and digestive health. It’s specifically formulated for active people looking to rest and relax, but such a potent dose is good for unblocking things, too.

Dose: Each scoop, or 3.95 g, contains a potent dose of 200 mg of magnesium. The recommended daily serving size is one scoop, which provides about 48% of your daily value of magnesium.

Affordability: As far as powders go, Thorne Magnesium Bisglycinate Power is quite affordable, with an 8.4 oz. container coming in at just $40. You’ll get about 60 scoops per bottle, making it an affordable 60-day supply.

Where To Get It: You can find Thorne’s potent powder online on Amazon and Thorne’s website.

5. Sundown Magnesium

Ingredients: We’ve included Sundown Magnesium on this list because it contains only GMO-free ingredients, and we can all appreciate such a commitment to quality. GMOs, or genetically modified organisms, are plants or animals that have been genetically modified for higher yields, healthier fruit, or other advantages. Sundown Magnesium takes a pledge to source its ingredients naturally only from non-GMO sources.

Dose: Each Sundown Magnesium vegetarian caplet contains a potent dose of 500 mg of magnesium as magnesium oxide, which absorbs easily and helps get things moving.

Affordability: Sundown Magnesium comes in at just $6.59 per bottle on Amazon, or you can subscribe and save about 5% per bottle. Each bottle contains a 180-day supply, with a recommended serving size of one caplet.

Where To Get It: You can find this awesome product Amazon.

6. Nested Naturals Magnesium Glycinate Chelate Supplement

Ingredients: This gluten-free, non-GMO supplement is loaded with high-quality, potent chelated magnesium glycinate for quick absorption and potent dosing. Every ingredient is sourced only from the best natural sources (GMO-free), and free of artificial additives and fillers.

Dose: Each vegan capsule contains 200 mg, or 48% of your daily value, of magnesium. There are no other ingredients except the vegetable cellulose and rice flour used in the capsule itself.

Affordability: A bottle of 120 vegan capsules, or a60-day supply, costs about $15 per bottle.

Where To Get It: You can find this great product on Amazon with free shipping for Prime members, making it an awesome value.

7. MagWell by LiveWell

Ingredients: LiveWell is a trusted brand in the supplement industry, taking pride in its ingredients and customer service to bring you only the highest-quality supplements for all of your health needs. MagWell is LiveWell’s potent magnesium supplement, complete with natural magnesium, zinc, and vitamin D3.

Dose: Each MagWell capsule contains a dose of 22 mg of magnesium as magnesium glycinate, malate, and citrate for extra absorption and potency.

Affordability: A bottle of 120 capsules, or a 60-day supply, costs about $20 on Amazon, but you can also purchase it on Amazon with free shipping for added value.

Where To Get It: Magwell is available on Amazon, LiveWell’s website, and most vitamin shops online. Free shipping on Amazon gives the best value, but if you want to support the brand directly, buy from Livewell.com.

8. GNC Magnesium

Ingredients: As one of the most trusted supplement and personal health brands in the country, GNC delivers a potent mix of quality and affordability with its many supplements and health products. This magnesium capsule contains only high-quality magnesium for quick relief from constipation.

Dose: Each capsule contains 500 mg of magnesium as magnesium oxide for 125% of your daily value of magnesium.

Affordability: GNC magnesium is one of the more affordable options on the price spectrum, with a bottle of 120 capsules, or a 120-day supply, costs about $9.99.

Where To Get It: You can find this product at GNC.com, in stores, and on most online vitamin shops and supplement stores.

9. Nature’s Bounty

Ingredients: What’s in Nature’s Bounty Magnesium tablets? Magnesium oxide. That’s it. There are no fillers, artificial ingredients, preservatives, or others. Just high-quality, natural magnesium for a potent anti-constipation dose.

Dose: Each tablet contains 500 mg of magnesium, making it one of the most potent options you can get. The recommended daily dose is just one tablet per day, and you’ll get 119% of your daily value from one tablet.

Affordability: Nature’s Bounty is one of, if not the cheapest supplement out there. That doesn’t mean it lacks anything as far as quality goes, however. A 100-day supply will cost you under $6 online, and closer to $5 in stores.

Where To Get It: You can get Nature’s Bounty Magnesium online at iHerb, or in your local grocery store or drug store.

10. Puritan’s Pride Triple Complex

Ingredients: For a fast-acting, potent dose of triple magnesium, you want Puritan’s Pride Triple Magnesium Complex. Puritan’s Pride has been around for decades, and their ingredients are among the best in the supplement industry.

Dose: Each capsule contains 400 mg of potent magnesium for about 95% of your daily value. The serving size is one capsule.

Affordability: A bottle of 120 capsules costs about $9.99, or you can buy in bulk and save up to 60% per bottle directly from P.P.

Where To Get It: You can find Puritan’s Pride Triple Complex on either the Puritan’s Pride website, or on other online vitamin and supplement providers like GNC. It’s also available at Wal-Mart.

11. Dr. Mercola Magnesium L-Threonate

Ingredients: Magnesium L-threonate is a potent form of the mineral that supports metabolism, bone health, energy, and more. It’s great for when you can’t get things moving because it stimulates digestion and metabolism. Not to mention, Dr. Mercola is a brand that takes pride in its all-natural ingredients.

Dose: Each capsule contains 2,000 mg of magnesium l-threonate and about 145 mg, or 35% of your daily value of magnesium.

Affordability: Dr. Mercola’s supplement falls on the average side of the price spectrum. A bottle of 90 capsules costs about $35.

Where To Get It: You can find Dr. Mercola Magnesium L-Threonate online from providers like Puritan’s Pride and Vitacost.

12. Mag+ by Mind Body Green

Ingredients: Using high-quality natural ingredients, Mind Body Green presents Magnesium+; a supplement that contains potent magnesium plus Jujube and pharma GABA. These ingredients form a potent mix for overall health.

Dose: Each capsule contains 120 mg of magnesium. The supplement helps support better sleep habits, which can also help with digestion.

Affordability: A bottle of 60 capsules costs around $60, putting this supplement in the more expensive realm as far as price goes. Even so, you’re getting high-quality ingredients with special potency.

Where To Get It: You can find this awesome product on the Mind Body Green website.

13. Ancient Nutrients Magnesium By Doctor Axe

Ingredients: Dr. Axe is a well-known brand in the health world, and Ancient Nutrients is a child of that brand. The Ancient Naturals magnesium supplement is designed to bring you high-quality magnesium with only the finest natural ingredients and processes.

Dose: Each capsule is formulated with high-quality magnesium in a dose of 300 mg per dose. You’ll also get a potent dose of fermented vitamin D3.

Affordability: For such a well-known brand, Ancient Naturals Magnesium doesn’t take advantage of pricing. You can get a bottle of 90 capsules for about $25.

Where To Get It: You can find Ancient Nutrients Magnesium By Doctor Axe on the Doctor Axe website, on Amazon, and in certain stores.

14. BioEmblem Triple Magnesium Complex

Ingredients: Contains three highly bioavailable forms of magnesium, including chelated glycinate, malate, and citrate. This supplement is easily absorbed and made with the quality of its ingredients in mind. Easy on the stomach and digestive tract, and never diluted with fillers or magnesium oxide.

Dose: Each vegan capsule contains 300 mg of potent magnesium for a strong dose without sacrificing any purity or quality.

Affordability: Normally, BioEmblem Triple Magnesium Complex is over $30, but you can get it for under $30 on the BioEmblem website. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get your Triple Complex delivered in just two days with free shipping.

Where To Get It: You can find this product on both Amazon and the brand’s website.

15. VitaCost Magnesium

Ingredients: VitaCost is a site we all trust for high-quality supplements from dozens of brands, but you can also trust the site’s name brand. This magnesium supplement is made from only natural ingredients, and delivers a powerful dose of magnesium for a low price.

Dose: Each capsule contains 400 mg of potent magnesium in the form of magnesium oxide, and you’ll get a 200-day supply in each bottle.

Affordability: As far as pricing goes, VitaCost comes to the table with one of the lowest supplement prices on this list. A 200-day supply only costs about $5.

Where To Get It: You can find VitaCost Magnesium on the VitaCost website with minimal shipping fees.

16. Nature Made

Ingredients: We all know and love Nature Made products, and they’re present in several food and drug stores across the country. These extra-strength capsules contain a potent punch of high-quality magnesium for all of your digestion and overall healthcare needs. Nature Made produces some of the best supplements on the market.

Dose: The extra strength variety comes with a potent dose of 250mg of magnesium as magnesium oxide. The recommended dose is one soft gel per day.

Affordability: Nature Made’s appeal, aside from quality ingredients, is its low prices. This magnesium supplement is just under $8 for a bottle of 60 soft gels. That’s a 60-day supply for less than your daily coffee.

Where To Get It: You can find this option online at Amazon and Vitacost, or in stores like CVS, Wal-Mart, and more.

17. TrueMagnesium High Absorption By Nature City

Ingredients: This option is good for people who don’t like capsules. The powder contains only natural magnesium, with no added fillers or unfriendly ingredients. It contains glycine, which acts as a more absorbable carrier for the magnesium, so it’s absorbed better and acts quicker.

Dose: Each scoop (about 3g) contains 200 mg of magnesium and about 20mg of stevia leaf extract for flavor. Mix it with your favorite drink or just water.

Affordability: You can get a container of 8 oz. for about $24 online. As far as affordability goes, this falls somewhere in the average realm.

Where To Get It: You can buy TrueMagnesium High Absorption By Nature City at naturecity.com or on other supplement sites.

18. Zhou Nutrition MAG Glycinate

Ingredients: This maximum delivery supplement provides potent, high-quality magnesium glycinate in an easy format for digestion and absorption and offers potent results. Zhou Nutrition takes care to use only natural ingredients and adheres to strict quality standards.

Dose: Each potent tablet contains 450 mg of magnesium as magnesium glycinate and oxide. Each bottle contains 180 tablets.

Affordability: You can get a bottle of Zhou Nutrition MAG Glycinate for just under $14 on Amazon, which will also grant you free shipping with Prime.

Where To Get It: You can find this potent magnesium supplement on Amazon, Swanson Vitamins, and iHerb.

19. PureVegan Mag07

Ingredients: When it comes to supplements, sometimes it’s difficult to find animal-free varieties. The gelatin often used in capsules is made from animal products, making many supplements unfriendly to vegans or vegetarians. PureVegan Mag07 doesn’t use any animal products—only high potency, natural magnesium.

Dose: Each capsule contains a high dose of magnesium, which amounts to 1,035mg, or 259% of your daily value. It also contains a minor amount of potassium.

Affordability: At about $35 per bottle, this supplement is about average. Each bottle contains 120 capsules.

Where To Get It: You can find this product on iHerb, Vitacost, Wal-Mart, and GNC. It’s not currently available on Amazon.

20. Klaire Labs Magnesium Glycinate Complex

Ingredients: Klaire Labs has spent decades researching the best, all-natural ingredients for its long line of supplements and health products, and the difference is immediately obvious. This magnesium supplement contains magnesium glycinate for easy absorption and better efficiency.

Dose: Each vegetarian capsule contains a dose of 100 mg of magnesium, which is about 24% of your daily value. The recommended serving size is one capsule.

Affordability: Klaire Labs Magnesium Glycinate Complex costs around $16 per bottle, containing 100 capsules for a 30-100-day supply, depending on your daily dose (which is between 1-3 capsules).

Where To Get It: You can find this product on the Klaire Labs website and other online vitamin shops. It’s sometimes available online as well.