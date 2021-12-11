18 Best Creatine Supplements to Buy Right Now

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Creatine supplements are used by athletes and everyday people to improve gains at the gym and push further during a workout. As a supplement to a healthy diet and exercise, creatine can be beneficial to both men and women, but with so many to choose from, it’s sometimes difficult to narrow down the best creatine supplements. In this guide, we’ll dive deeper into the world of creatine supplements, so you can make a more informed decision.

We’ve taken the best 18 creatine supplements you can buy right now and put them on one comprehensive list, complete with features, prices and a recommendation on whether or not to purchase them.

If you’re thinking about taking creatine, it’s a good idea to understand what it is. According to WebMd:

“Creatine is a natural substance that turns into creatine phosphate in the body. Creatine phosphate helps make a substance called adenosine triphosphate (ATP). ATP provides the energy for muscle contractions.”

Essentially, it’s an organic compound that helps improve muscle function and build muscle mass. Athletes use it to help improve their performance and gain more from every workout, but everyday people can use it for the same reasons with similar results.

The Best Creatine Supplements

Now, let’s take a look at the best creatine supplements on the market today.

Elm & Rye is a brand that puts serious effort into creating the best supplements money can buy. If you’re looking for value, natural ingredients, and a company that cares, this is the best supplement you can get.

Features: Elm & Rye’s natural creatine supplements are made from high-quality ingredients, manufactured with care, and offer a potent dose so you can boost your next workout and improve your gains at the gym.

Price: Elm & Rye’s creatine supplements cost $50.

Should You Buy?

Overall, E&M creatine offers the best value on the market today. You can’t beat something that’s made from all-natural, high-quality ingredients, and has an affordable price tag behind it. Elm & Rye is committed to quality and customer service, and you’re getting your money’s worth in both aspects. Visit www.elmandrye.com for more information.

CRN-5 is a powerful creatine formula that’s made with 5 different types of creatine.

Features: CRN-5 gives you the power to basically 5X your workout intensity. But it allows you to do it without cycling, loading, or even bloating. It simply helps you to boost your energy levels, support lean muscle mass, and maintain hydration. This gives your muscles more strength with which to max out on those final important reps of each set.

Price: A 2-month supply of CRN-5 costs $23.99, which is actually a really competitive price. They also give you free shipping, and you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Should You Buy?

Overall, CRN-5 is competitive because it packs a lot of value into an affordable formula that everyday bodybuilders and gym-goers can maximize with. It tastes good (users say that the orange and mango flavor taste like a popsicle), it’s packed with the ingredients you’d expect to see in a high-quality creative supplement. It just works.

Visit www.crazynutrition.com for more information.

3. Naked Creatine

Naked is a brand that aims to produce products without smoke and mirrors, or added artificial ingredients. Everything is “naked”, featuring minimal ingredients and transparency from the brand itself.

Features: Naked creatine contains just one ingredient: 100% pure micronized creatine monohydrate. It’s also vegan-friendly, making this a great option for athletes that don’t use animal products.

Price: A 2.2 lb. container of Naked Creatine costs about $20 on Amazon.

Should You Buy?

Naked creatine certainly has some of its competition beat when it comes to price and quality. With just one ingredient, it’s a more trustworthy source of all-natural creatine, and being vegan-friendly makes it more accessible for those with specific preferences. Quality products, good value, and a trusted company name make this one of the better options out there.

4. Platinum Creatine By Muscle Tech

Muscle Tech is committed to helping its customers gain the most from their workouts by focusing on building stronger muscles with high-quality, naturally sourced ingredients that work well with the body.

Features: Platinum creatine features 100% pure, HPLC-tested, micronized creatine monohydrate. No fillers, sugar, or other additives are included, so you’re getting exactly what you need.

Price: A 14 oz. container of Platinum Creatine costs about $11 on Amazon, making it also one of the more affordable options out there.

Should You Buy?

Muscle Tech is one of America’s leading supplement brands, and certainly knows its stuff when it comes to supplements. Platinum creatine is just pure creatine without fillers, and for the price of $11, it’s well worth it. With Prime, you can get it shipped to your house in just two days.

5. Crazy Muscle Three-Atine

Crazy Muscle wants to help its customers gain muscle mass in the shortest, most efficient way possible with its supplements. Three-Atine is just one of many products made from natural and safe ingredients for muscle-building.

Features: Three-Atine is so named for its three kinds of creatine. Each pill contains over 5 g of creatine: 4.8 g of creatine monohydrate, 150 mg of creatine pyruvate, and 51 mg of creatine alpha-ketoglutarate. It’s also vegetarian friendly, using a gelatin-free capsule.

Price: A bottle of 90 tablets of Crazy Muscle Three-Atine will cost you $15.

Should You Buy?

Crazy Muscle is one of the few brands that includes three kinds of creatine to maximize your gains. Overall, you’re getting a great value at $15, and the capsules are a bit more convenient than powder.

6. Met-Rx Creatine 4200

Met-Rx brings you high-quality, natural creatine for a good price. You’ll find the capsules easy to swallow, and the high-quality creatine within is potent enough to maximize your muscle gains.

Features: Met-Rx Creatine only contains HPLC pure Creatine Monohydrate in a gel capsule. You’ll need to take it with some kind of juice or other drink containing glucose to maximize its effects, making it the perfect post-workout smoothie booster.

Price: A bottle of 240 capsules of Met-Rx Creatine will cost you between $10-$20, depending on the retailer.

Should You Buy?

Met-Rx Creatine is one of the more basic products on the market, and the price of $20 is a bit steep for something of this caliber. However, it does contain just one ingredient, making it simple and effective.

7. EFX Sports Kre-Alkalyn

EFX Sports is known for high-quality performance supplements that help athletes move to the next level. If you’re looking to build muscle and improve endurance, this is the supplement for you.

Features: This creatine supplement contains a special ingredient, called Kre-Alkalyn, which is essentially just Creatine Monohydrate. It comes in both powder and capsule form, so you have some variety to choose from.

Price: 260 capsules of Kre-Alkalyn will cost you about $26, and 100 g of powder costs around $15.

Should You Buy?

EFX Sports is known for creating effective supplements, and Kre-Alkalyn is no exception. The proprietary blend maximizes results, and for the relatively low price tag, this product is an excellent value. Not to mention, the variety makes EFX stand out, as not all supplements offer both powder and capsules.

8. PurAthlete Power+

PurAthlete takes a serious science-backed approach to its supplements, sourcing only the best ingredients and formulating proprietary blends for maximum results. Power+ creatine is a potent creatine supplement with a good price tag.

Features: Power+ maximizes creatine usage in the body by taking advantage of Magnesium Creatine Chelate and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate, instead of Creatine Monohydrate. The result is a faster-absorbing, more effective creatine supplement.

Price: The price for a 3.6 oz. bottle of Power+ creatine is about $27.

Should You Buy?

While Power+ leans a bit on the expensive end of the spectrum, the proprietary blend of creatine makes it a leaner, more effective product. If you’re looking for something that’s more effective than simple Creatine Monohydrate, try this product.

9. Life Extension Creatine Capsules

Life Extension’s products are aimed at, well, extending your life. With high-quality ingredients, a commitment to quality of service, and science-backed results, the brand is definitely worth looking into.

Features: Life Extension’s creatine capsules contain Creatine Monohydrate plus vitamin C for easier absorption. The result is a potent, fast-absorbing creatine capsule that works almost immediately.

Price: Life Extension’s creatine capsules come in a bottle of 120 capsules, and costs about $8-$9.

Should You Buy?

While this capsule is certainly more affordable than some, it utilizes the less effective form of creatine, Creatine Monohydrate. If you want something affordable and simple, this works, but those looking for bigger gains should try something else.

10. Klean Athlete Klean Creatine

Klean Athlete wants to help you become an efficient athlete with its line of “Klean” products, which don’t feature any fillers or artificial ingredients where possible. Klean creatine contains just one ingredient, making it a simple but effective choice.

Features: Klean creatine has the advantage of being free of wheat, gluten, milk/dairy, soy, artificial flavoring, artificial coloring, artificial preservatives, and GMOs. It’s just simple creatine for muscle growth.

Price: An 11 oz. bottle of Klean Creatine will cost you about $28.

Should You Buy?

Klean creatine is a simple form of creatine, and more expensive than other options. For $28, you’re only getting 11 oz. of product, and the serving size is one scoop (usually 1-2 oz.). While the recommended dose is once per day, that’s still almost $30 for just 11 days’ worth of creatine.

11. MyProtein Creatine Powder

MyProtein doesn’t aim to be anything complicated, fancy, or overdramatic. A simple, natural, and high-quality approach sets the brand apart. It doesn’t make any crazy claims or charge a fortune for its products.

Features: Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. The product contains only Creatine Monohydrate powder. The powder dissolves quickly, is tasteless, and packs a potent punch for gym-goers.

Price: A 17 oz. container of MyProtein creatine powder will cost you about $12-$17 on Amazon, depending on the seller.

Should You Buy?

MyProtein creatine powder is another simple option for those who don’t want to spend a fortune on their supplements. It’s simple, affordable, and potent, but if you need more of a punch, you might want to try a creatine blend instead.

12. Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder

Optimize your workouts with Optimum Nutrition’s micronized creatine powder. The brand offers several high-quality supplements and other products and has a reputation for using high-quality ingredients and providing excellent customer service.

Features: Each serving of Optimum Nutrition creatine powder contains 5 mg of high-quality micronized creatine monohydrate. It also features some great reviews from long-standing customers.

Price: A 5.3 oz. container of Optimum Nutrition Micronized creatine powder costs about $10.

Should You Buy?

This product is potent and easy to take, but it’s a bit expensive at $10 per 5 oz. You’re not getting much for the cost, and you’re using the less effective form of creatine, Creatine Monohydrate.

13. MUSCLE FEAST Creapure Creatine Monohydrate Powder

Muscle Feast is a highly reviewed and respected brand in the supplement and athletic performance market, and its Creapure Creatine Powder offers a potent, affordable, and high-quality dose of creatine without fillers or artificial ingredients.

Features: Muscle Feast creatine powder is designed for everyone, being vegan-friendly and kosher. Creatine Monohydrate is the most trusted form of creatine, and each scoop is potent enough to increase your gains at the gym or at home. You also get the option of buying capsules instead of powder.

Price: A 300 g container of Creapure will cost you about $16, and a 120-capsule bottle costs about $14.

Should You Buy?

Creapure is one of the more affordable options on the market, and since it doesn’t contain fillers and is vegan-friendly, it’s more accessible to those with sensitivities or preferences. Overall, it’s a good value.

14. Legion Recharge

Legion is a brand committed to athletes and their performance, and the Recharge powder is designed to help maximize your post-workout healing. It provides high-quality, natural creatine. With Mike Matthews (the world’s bestselling fitness author) behind it, Legion is a brand you won’t want to miss.

Features: Featuring high-quality, all-natural Creatine Monohydrate, plus other ingredients to help in the post-workout recovery process, the powder is easy to take and potent enough to maximize your gym gains.

Price: A 545 g container of Legion Recharge costs about $40 on Amazon.

Should You Buy?

Mike Matthews’ Legion brand is one of the top supplement brands in the world, and this formula is designed with athletes in mind. It’s relatively affordable, with 545 g coming it at $40. That’s about a one-month supply for less than some competitors.

15. Universal Nutrition Creatine Chews

Universal is a brand trusted by athletes all over the world, and creatine chews offer a different approach to capsules and powders. Some find the chews to be far more convenient (and tasty) than the other options available.

Features: Featuring natural creatine in a chewable form, the chews are simple and effective. However, they’re processed in a facility that processes allergens like dairy, wheat, and eggs, and aren’t vegan-friendly. Contains only creatine monohydrate.

Price: A container of 144 chews will cost you about $11-$25, depending on the seller.

Should You Buy?

While chews are a good option for buy athletes or people who prefer convenience, they’re not for everyone. These chews are relatively affordable, but creatine monohydrate isn’t the best form of creatine, so you’re getting a little less value for your money.

16. Ghost Size Muscle Builder

Ghost is a brand you might not have heard of, but don’t let that fool you. They use only high-quality, natural ingredients, and aim to maximize your gains with their high-quality, trusted creatine powder.

Features: Made with full yield creatine, betaine (trimethylglycine) carnosyn, epicatechin, and astragin. Also sugar-free and Warheads Sour Watermelon or Sour Apple flavor. The flavor makes this brand especially unique, and every ingredient is formulated for maximum efficiency.

Price: A 348 g container of Ghost Size Builder costs about $40.

Should You Buy?

Ghost Muscle Builder is both effective and affordable, with a container coming in at the average cost of between $20-$40. You’ll get the option of different flavors as well, shaking up the monotony of other brands. Overall, it’s a good value, and a tasty choice!

17. Creatine HCL By Kaged Muscle

If you want high-quality, potent supplements, Kaged Muscle is the right choice for you. The brand offers a lineup of athletic performance products, muscle builders, and more. Ingredients are tested for quality and sourced naturally whenever possible.

Features: HCL uses something called Creatine Hydrochloride, which is more potent than the monohydrate variety. Highly absorbable, won’t cause bloating, and offers a potent punch of creatine for pre- and post-workouts. You also get the option of powder or capsules.

Price: A 1.9 oz. container (75 servings) costs about $20. Capsules cost the same for a bottle of 75.

Should You Buy?

Using a more potent and absorbable form of creatine makes this a viable option for amateur and professional athletes alike, or the typical gym-goer. It’s potent, affordable at $20 per 75 servings, and can be ordered online.

18. Micronized Creatine Monohydrate By 1st Phorm

1st Phorm takes special care in their production processes, ensuring the highest quality products every time. They make sure to embody important values like honesty, quality, and transparency. This potent Creatine supplement embodies their core values and packs a punch.

Features: The powder contains only Creatine Monohydrate and doesn’t have fillers or artificial ingredients. The 100% pure form of Creatine Monohydrate is effective and easy to digest.

Price: A 1.1 lb. container of 1st Phorm creatine costs about $18.

Should You Buy?

This is one of the best values as far as price per weight goes. You’re getting a pound of product for under $20, and the serving size is one (heaping) teaspoon, which equates to a few ounces. Overall, it’s a good deal, and 1st Phorm is a trusted supplement brand.