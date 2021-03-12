This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Magnesium is an important part of overall health, and is even believed to help diabetics regulate insulin levels. Of course, no supplement alone should be used to help manage diabetes, so talk to your physician or pharmacist before adding supplemental magnesium to your diabetes health regimen. With that said, here’s our list of the 16 best magnesium supplements for Type 2 Diabetes.

1. Elm & Rye Magnesium

Elm & Rye entered the supplement industry with a simple vision: to create the best supplements money can buy, made from only high-quality, sustainable ingredients. The company has delivered on that promise, with several high-quality products available in its supplement lineup. If you’re looking for the best, you’re looking for Elm & Rye.

Quality: The quality of Elm & Rye’s products is second-to-none, and that’s because their ingredients are all-natural and quality-assured via rigorous standards. The magnesium supplement contains only 100% natural magnesium; no artificial ingredients, fillers, or anything else that would compromise the quality pledge. We give Elm & Rye 5/5 stars for quality.

Price: You can buy a 30-day supply of Elm & Rye for just $50 directly from the company’s website at www.elmandrye.com.

Overall: Overall, Elm & Rye is the right choice for anyone looking to maximize the value they get from a dietary supplement. With high-quality ingredients, a good price, low shipping costs, and a pledge to keep things natural, this is the best magnesium supplement you can buy today.

2. Nature Made Magnesium

Quality: Nature Made’s quality commitment puts the brand in a league of its own. It’s well-known throughout the country as a high-quality supplement brand that provides only the best dietary supplement at incredibly low prices. Don’t let the low price point fool you, though — Nature Made’s ingredients are both simple and potent. You’re getting a good value with some of the best ingredients on the market. We give Nature Made’s magnesium 4/5 stars for quality.

Price: As far as supplements go, Nature Made is among the most affordable options on the market. Generally priced below $10, they offer incredible value. These magnesium tablets are around $5, with free shipping from Amazon Prime.

Overall: Affordable, high-quality supplements make Nature Made one of the country’s top supplement brands. This 100% natural magnesium supplement contains no fillers or additives — just the potent magnesium you need to help manage your Type 2 Diabetes.

3. LiveWell MagWell

LiveWell takes its supplements seriously, which is why you’ll only find high-quality ingredients from this well-established supplement supplier. The brand has been serving customers for years, providing only the highest-quality supplements for prices you simply can’t ignore. If you’re looking for value, you’ve found it with LiveWell. The flagship magnesium capsule, MagWell, contains only 100% natural magnesium, vitamin D3, and zinc.

Quality: Overall, MagWell’s ingredients match up with the company’s promise. They’re derived only from natural sources and the company maintains a pledge of quality for all of its supplements. Not to mention, you’ll get awesome customer service from the company that exists to serve the customer. Few companies can match the level of service and value that LiveWell offers, so we give it a 4.2/5 for quality.

Price: MagWell is an affordable supplement option, generally falling in at around $20. If you order with Prime, you’ll get free shipping, too. That’s a two-month supply for just $20.

Overall: MagWell is a trusted, natural supplement fortified with vitamin D3 and zinc. It’s a great option for anyone looking to spend a little less but still get a high-quality supplement.

4. BioBreakthrough By BioOptimizers

Quality: As far as quality goes, BioOptimizers is a brand known for its commitment to science-backed ingredients from only natural sources. You won’t find any fillers here! Only natural, high-quality ingredients to ensure the finest quality no matter which supplement you’re buying. The BioBreakthrough Magnesium supplement is among the most unique and valuable in the supplement market, combining seven types of magnesium for a proprietary blend that can’t be beaten. Every ingredient is tested and tested again, so you know you’re getting only the best when you spend money with BioOptimizers. The brand was founded by people with a passion for helping others, and that makes a huge difference. We rate BioBreakthrough at 4.6/5 for quality.

Price: A bottle of 60 veggie caps, or a two-month supply, costs about $40 on the company website for a one-time purchase. If you want an automatic refill, you can choose a subscription service and save around 12% per bottle. This product is not available currently on Amazon.

Overall: The unique blend offered by BioOptimizers blows away much of the competition, and with the added benefit of a compassionate and caring company behind it, we’d like to think it’s one of the best options on this list. But we’ll let you decide for yourself.

5. Essential Elements Magnesium

Quality: Essential Elements is one of the few brands that includes clinical testing in its ingredient process, and only sources raw, premium ingredients from natural sources. From start to finish, Essential Elements takes pride in its production methods, bringing you only the highest-quality supplements as the end result. The magnesium supplement contains both zinc and vitamin D3 for added value. We give Essential Elements’ magnesium supplement a 4.5/5 for quality.

Price: A single bottle of Essential Elements magnesium costs about $16, or you can buy a subscription service for 3 or 6 months. You can gain a discount of up to 13% off each bottle by doing it this way.

Overall: Essential Elements is a brand that takes special care in its ingredients. From start to finish quality is the first priority, and you’ll reap the benefits when you spend under $20 for this amazing supplement. With vitamin D3 and zinc, this supplement provides a potent dose of much-needed vitamins and minerals.

6. Life Extension Magnesium Caps

Quality: Life Extension is a popular supplement brand with dozens of options to choose from, with one simple goal in mind: to extend the customers’ lives and quality of life through high-quality, potent supplements like these magnesium caps. For Life Extension as a business, pleasing the customers and providing only high-quality products has always been the highest priority, and you’ll see that in their supplements. We give Life Extension magnesium caps a 4.5/5 for quality.

Price: A bottle of magnesium caps from Life Extension costs around $8-$10, depending on where you buy from. You can find this product both on the Life Extension website for direct purchase, or on Amazon for about $9 for a one-time purchase. Prime members also get free shipping, so this is a viable option for anyone looking to save a few dollars.

Overall: Life Extension magnesium caps only contain 100% natural, potent magnesium, and that’s all you can ask for in a supplement of its kind. With a brand committed to excellence and customer service, you’re making a good choice with your money.

7. Thorne Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder

Quality: As you would expect from a brand like Thorne, the quality of this Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder is of the highest and most potent variety. The powder is easier to take and more easily digested by the body, making it more potent in some cases than a capsule or tablet. Customers all over the country prefer the Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder for that reason; plus, Thorne offers free ground shipping on its orders. The Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder is sourced only from high-quality ingredients and offers a potent dose for a minor cost. We give Thorne’s Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder a 4.6/5 for quality.

Price: A single bottle of Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder from Thorne’s website will cost you about $40, but you can subscribe to the delivery service and save up to 10%. With free shipping, this is still a great deal for anyone looking for an easier way to take magnesium. Each container holds about 60 scoops.

Overall: With a low price point, effective and quality ingredients, and a more well-tolerated format, this Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder is something you’ll want to consider instead of tablets or capsules. Most users find it more potent and convenient.

8. Nature’s Bounty Magnesium

Quality: We all can recognize those little green bottles from the grocery, drug, and retail stores. Nature’s Bounty takes pride in providing some of the most affordable supplements on the market without sacrificing quality and consistency. Nature’s Bounty Magnesium is both affordable and potent, sourced only from premium, natural ingredients in a simple formula. Each capsule contains 500mg of potent and effective magnesium you’ll feel right away. We give Nature’s Bounty Magnesium a 4.3/5 for quality.

Price: One of Nature’s Bounty’s most potent selling points is that the supplements are so affordable. This magnesium supplement comes in a bottle of 100 capsules, a 100-day supply, and costs less than $7 in most cases. Best of all, you can find Nature’s Bounty pretty much anywhere supplements are sold both offline and online.

Overall: With simple, high-quality ingredients, a low price point, and a recognizable name, Nature’s Bounty Magnesium is the easy choice for anyone on a budget or who is new to magnesium and wants to start small.

9. Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Citrate

Quality: Magnesium citrate is an easily digestible form of magnesium that’s perfect for those with sensitivities or with a gluten allergy. These capsules are gluten and GMO-free, and embody the quality you expect from a brand like P.E. The ingredients are simple, straightforward, and viable. As far as quality goes, we give Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Citrate a 4.2/5 rating.

Price: You can find Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Citrate on sites like Vitacost for around $26. While it’s a bit higher on the price spectrum, it’s still a good option for those that need a high-potency dose of magnesium. Each magnesium capsule has a potency of 150 mg, and each bottle contains 180 capsules.

Overall: Overall, this is a good value, with a mid-range price, a good supply, and potent ingredients. Pure Encapsulations’ products are available on a variety of vitamin and supplement websites as well, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

10. Slow-Mag Magnesium Chloride with Calcium

Quality: Slow-Mag is a brand that takes steps toward better ingredients every day, always searching for the best sources and raw, premium ingredients to bring to you. Among its best products, you’ll find Slow-Mag Magnesium Chloride with Calcium; a proprietary formula with an easily absorbed form of magnesium plus calcium for added health benefits. We give Slow-Mag a 4.3/5 for quality.

Price: Slow-Mag is available online for anywhere between $9-$15, depending on the seller. You can also find it in stores like Wal-Mart. Each bottle contains 60 tablets, with a potency of 143mg of high-grade magnesium chloride.

Overall: Slow-Mag is a slow-release form of magnesium with a higher absorption rate, for a cost that’s perfect for any budget. Overall, this is a great option for anyone who needs a potent, fortified blend of magnesium and other minerals.

11. MagOX Magnesium

Quality: These 400 mg tablets are some of the most potent on the market and are well worth the money. Using only pharmaceutical-grade magnesium in a concentrated form, you’re getting over 100% of your daily value of magnesium in a single dose. All of MagOX’s products and ingredients are third-party tested to ensure quality and consistency, which earns them a 4.1/5 quality rating.

Price: You can purchase a bottle of MagOX for around $15, and it’s available online and in stores like CVS. Each bottle contains 60 tablets at 400 mg each.

Overall: MagOX offers one of the most potent magnesium doses on the market, fulfilling your daily value with a single tablet. For what you’re getting, this is an affordable and sustainable magnesium supplementation option.

12. GNC Magnesium

Quality: Another contender in the potency game is GNC’s name brand magnesium supplement. This potent 500mg supplement provides your entire daily value of magnesium in one serving for maximum potency and efficacy. It contains no artificial colors or flavors, and uses only magnesium from natural sources. We give this a 4/5 rating for quality.

Price: GNC’s magnesium supplement is on the affordable end of the price spectrum, coming in at about $10 per bottle. Each bottle contains 120 capsules at 500 mg each, so it’s definitely a good value.

Overall: You’ll get a highly potent dose of magnesium for around $10, fulfilling your daily value with just one serving. That’s a good deal, and one of the more potent blends out there.

13. Puritan’s Pride Magnesium

Quality: These 250mg coated caplets contain some of the best magnesium you can get from a supplement. Each caplet is vegetarian-friendly, so even those with specific preferences can enjoy a high-quality supplement from a household name. Puritan’s Pride knows a thing or two about supplements—they’ve been in the game for over 40 years. As magnesium oxide, this potent form is easily absorbed, and the caplets are designed to go down easily. We give Puritan’s Pride Magnesium 250mg a 4.8/5 for quality.

Price: This is a rare case where buying on the company’s website is actually more affordable than buying the supplement on Amazon. While it’s available on Amazon, it’s a few dollars more than if you buy direct. Plus, when you buy direct, you’re supporting the business instead of Amazon. You can get a bottle of 100 caplets for around $5 on the PP website.

Overall: Puritan’s Pride offers excellent value with its potent, high-quality magnesium supplement. With an easy-to-swallow format, this is an easy way to get your daily magnesium without breaking the bank.

14. Pure Encapsulations UltraMag

Quality: Pure Encapsulations makes our list again with its UltraMag supplement, which offers a more potent dose of high-quality magnesium than its contender. Each vegetarian capsule contains 225 mg of magnesium in a patented blend designed to be absorbed easily and used efficiently by the body. We give UltraMag a 4.2/5 for quality.

Price: You can get UltraMag online at the P.E. website for about $40. It falls on the more expensive end of the spectrum, and you’ll need to pay shipping costs. Each bottle contains 120 capsules.

Overall: While you certainly can’t argue with the quality of the brand, this supplement falls on the expensive end of the spectrum, with far more potent blends coming in at a fraction of its cost.

15. Vitacost Magnesium Citrate

Quality: Vitacost has been a platform for high-quality supplements for years, supporting a number of brands from across the globe. But did you know the site has its own name brand also? Vitacost magnesium citrate is one of the brand’s best supplements, supplying the daily value of magnesium in an easy to swallow tablet with a potent dose of 400mg. We give Vitacost a 4.2/5 for quality.

Price: A bottle of 240 tablets (400 mg each) costs about $14 on Vitacosts’s website. If you buy this way, you’ll pay a small shipping fee. This is still a good deal, however, with 400mg tablets coming in at just $14 per bottle.

Overall: VitaCost has been serving its customers for years with amazing products, and the brand’s name-brand supplements are not lacking any of the quality the platform has advocated since the beginning.

16. Solgar Chelated Magnesium

Quality: Solgar is a basic but potent supplement with 250 100mg tablets per bottle. The serving size is 4 tablets (400 mg), and Solgar’s quality is trusted throughout the country. You can find their products in retail and drug stores everywhere, as well as online. With only natural ingredients, we put Solgar’s Chelated Magnesium at a 4/5 for quality.

Price: A bottle of 250 tablets will cost about $21-$25.

Overall: Overall, Solgar is a great brand, and this potent supplement falls in the mid-range as far as price goes.