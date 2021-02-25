15 Best Magnesium Supplements on the Market

Magnesium is an important mineral that both children and adults need for regular bodily function. For some, diet simply isn’t enough, and they need to turn to magnesium supplements to meet the dietary threshold. There are hundreds of supplements out there, and sometimes, navigating that maze of products can be tough if you’re not sure what to look for. What does magnesium do? What is it? What are the best supplements out there today?

We’ve taken the liberty of answering all of this and more in this guide to the fifteen best magnesium supplements on the market. Keep reading to learn all about magnesium and where to get top-notch products.

What Is Magnesium?

The best place to start would be at the beginning; what is magnesium, anyway? According to Medical News Today, magnesium can be defined as:

“An important mineral, playing a role in over 300 enzyme reactions in the human body. Its many functions include helping with muscle and nerve function, regulating blood pressure, and supporting the immune system.”

Children and adults alike need magnesium to support everyday functions. Babies 1-3 should get about 80 mg of magnesium per day, whereas a person aged 51+ needs over 400 mg from dietary sources, which include almonds, spinach, peanut butter, potatoes (with the skin on), avocados, and more. You can also get magnesium from supplemental sources.

Magnesium’s Benefits

It would likely take another publication entirely to properly list all of the benefits that magnesium has to offer, so we’ll stick with the basics.

● Bone health: Magnesium is a crucial mineral for building and maintaining healthy bones.

● Heart health: Magnesium helps maintain muscle health, and the heart is one big muscle.

● Migraines: Lots of people use magnesium for headaches, especially intense migraines.

● Anxiety: Some research suggests that magnesium might even help with anxiety.

The Best Magnesium Supplements

Now that we better understand magnesium’s purpose, let’s talk about supplements. Again, there are hundreds of options out there, but you don’t want to just take the first one that comes your way. There are some things to keep in mind when you’re buying magnesium supplements.

Magnesium comes in different forms, which have different uses. (For more information, check this page out). Be sure you’re getting the right kind for the right issues. Also, pay attention to price, but don’t go too cheap on supplements. Just because it’s cheaper, doesn’t mean it’s better. In fact, you usually get what you pay for with supplements.

Be sure the brand uses all-natural or even organic ingredients wherever possible. Stay away from synthetics when you can. Most of all, do your own research.

And now, let’s look at this year’s best magnesium supplements.

1. Elm & Rye Magnesium

Brand and Ingredients: Elm & Rye is a brand you’ll want to start buying all of your supplements from once you try their products. With a focus on the highest-quality ingredients, a serious love for what they do, and a commitment to consistency and sustainability, it’s arguable that Elm & Rye is the best place for supplements on the internet. But don’t take our word for it — try Elm & Rye’s signature magnesium supplements today and see for yourself! Visit www.elmandrye.com.

Benefits: You’ll find relief from headaches, menstrual cramps, and much more with these all-natural, high-quality supplements. Not to mention, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get them, and you can have them shipped right to your door.

Price: A thirty-day supply of high-quality magnesium from Elm & Rye will cost you about $50.

Overall: You simply can’t get a better value than with Elm & Rye’s magnesium. High-quality natural ingredients, good customer service, and reasonable costs rank this brand as our number one.

2. Nature’s Bounty Magnesium

Brand and Ingredients: We all know and love Nature’s Bounty. We’ve all seen (or used) their supplements in department and drug stores. They’re one of the most common supplement brands in the nation, and their commitment to high-quality products has made the brand a favorite among consumers. You’ll find only all-natural ingredients whenever possible.

Benefits: Nature’s Bounty supplements are easy to swallow, digest quickly, and won’t leave a bad taste in your mouth. Support your bone, heart, and circulatory health with this high-quality, all-natural magnesium supplement.

Price: A 100-day supply of Nature’s Bounty magnesium costs about $5-$6, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best value out there. Other brands use higher-quality or organic ingredients.

Overall: Overall, Nature’s Bounty magnesium is a good supplement for people on a budget. The price tag of under $10 sits well, but you can still find better ingredients elsewhere.

3. Nested Naturals Magnesium Glycinate

Brand and Ingredients: Nested Naturals is another well-known brand you’ve probably seen on Amazon or in your local drug store. The brand is committed to natural ingredients, and it certainly shows in the quality of its products.

Benefits: These capsules are vegan-friendly, using no animal products, and only contain the highest-quality chelated magnesium glycinate — the most widely available form of the mineral. The capsules are also gluten, soy, and GMO-free.

Price: A 120-day supply of Nested Naturals’ Magnesium tablets costs about $15.

Overall: Overall, you’ll find a good value in Nature’s Naturals, with a good price point, quality ingredients, and the advantage of sensitivity-friendly supplements.

4. Doctor’s Best Chelated High-Absorption Magnesium

Brand and Ingredients: Doctor’s Best is a well-respect supplement brand that provides everything from magnesium to immune support supplements and beyond. The ingredients are always sourced from sustainable, natural sources, and the company pays special attention to the quality of every capsule.

Benefits: This high-absorption formula makes digesting and absorbing your magnesium even easier, and the tablets are vegan-friendly, GMO, soy, and gluten-free, and offer great value for the price.

Price: A 120-day supply of Doctor’s Best magnesium costs about $10.

Overall: Overall, if you’re looking for something a bit more digestible and potent, you want Doctor’s Best. The high-absorption formula makes it easier on the digestive tract, and at $10 per bottle, it’s a great deal.

5. Nature Made Magnesium Oxide

Brand and Ingredients: Nature Made produces some of the market’s best supplements, and you’ll see the difference with the brand’s magnesium oxide. The company takes pride in its all-natural ingredients, taking care to provide customers with only the best for the price.

Benefits: Nature Made magnesium oxide is easy to obtain (available on Amazon), offers an affordable price, and is climate pledge friendly. This unflavored supplement can help with bone, heart, and nerve health, and so much more.

Price: A 100-day supply of Nature Made magnesium costs just $4.38.

Overall: Overall, Nature Made magnesium oxide provides a potent dose of magnesium for a good price. At just under $5, it’s one of the more affordable options on this list.

6. VitaFusion Magnesium Gummies

Brand and Ingredients: VitaFusion offers several supplements, but the brand’s magnesium is easily among its best (and a customer favorite). VitaFusion focuses on the quality of its ingredients, providing a top-notch supplement experience for a good price. These magnesium supplements can attest to that!

Benefits: VitaFusion’s magnesium can be used for everything from headaches to heart health and menstruation issues and beyond. They’re easy to swallow, don’t cost much, and you can get them at your local drug store like CVS. They’re also gummies, so they’re tasty!

Price: A 60-day supply of VitaFusion magnesium gummies costs about $15.

Overall: Overall, VitaFusion offers something different in the form of gummies, offering a pleasant taste along with a decent price. Plus, they’re easily accessible at the local drugstore, making them more convenient than web options.

7. Life Extension Neuro-Mag

Brand and Ingredients: Life Extension is a brand that works hard to live up to its name, providing high-quality, natural products for customers to help extend their lives in a healthy way. The neuro-mag supplements are magnesium capsules specifically designed to help improve neurological health.

Benefits: This special formula helps improve cognitive function and makes everyday tasks that much easier. Whether it’s stress, mental health, or some other factor, these supplements can help minimize the impact and improve brain health.

Price: A 30-day supply of Life Extension Neuro-Mag costs about $30, but is currently on sale for $27.

Overall: Overall, Neuro-Mag is a good deal for its purpose. Most magnesium supplements are for general use, but Neuro-Mag serves a specific purpose.

8. Sundown Non-GMO Magnesium

Brand and Ingredients: Sundown is a brand that doesn’t care for GMOs or artificial ingredients, as you’ll note in their GMO-free magnesium supplements. These potent supplements are made from high-quality ingredients, with a quality guarantee from Sundown.

Benefits: These are general use magnesium supplements, great for bone and nerve health, cardiovascular health, and more. They’re easy to swallow, made from great ingredients, and are affordable for most budgets.

Price: A 180-day supply of Sundown Non-GMO Magnesium costs about $7.

Overall: Overall, Sundown Magnesium is a good option for those on a budget, but it’s more of a general-purpose supplement and doesn’t perform a specific function. If you need a generally affordable and effective supplement, this is it.

9. Dr. Mercola Magnesium L-Threonate

Brand and Ingredients: Dr. Mercola provides a form of magnesium called L-threonate, which is more easily absorbed into the body. Most users find it to be more effective and potent, and for that reason, we’re giving it a top spot on the list. Plus, Dr. Mercola is a great brand with awesome values and customer service.

Benefits: L-threonate is easily absorbed, making these supplements some of the most effective. Additionally, Dr. Mercola’s supplements are affordable and available on Amazon with 2-day Prime shipping.

Price: A 30-day supply of Dr. Mercola, Magnesium L-Threonate costs $35 on Amazon.

Overall: Dr. Mercola’s magnesium supplement might be more on the expensive side of the aisle, but the more easily absorbed form of magnesium makes up for the price difference. You’ll find it’s far more potent, making this a great value.

10. Slow Mag Magnesium Chloride

Brand and Ingredients: Slow Mag is a brand trusted by thousands of people across the nation, providing high-quality supplements for an affordable cost. Each supplement is crafted with care from the best ingredients and formulated in such a way as to make it as potent as possible.

Benefits: SlowMag’s magnesium supplements actually come in two varieties: one for brain and neurological health and the other for heart health. This variety makes SlowMag stand out from the competition, and you’ll find their products are top-notch as far as ingredients go.

Price: A 30-day supply of Slow Mag Magnesium Chloride costs about $15.

Overall: Overall, SlowMag has the stand-out benefit of variety, with two different capsule options for different needs. The price is also good, falling in the average space, and you can buy it easily online and have it shipped to your home.

11. Nature’s Rewards Triple Magnesium Complex

Brand and Ingredients: When it comes to supplements, Nature’s Rewards knows its stuff. The brand has been around for years, and its products are of a higher quality than you’d expect. With all-natural ingredients, a focus on quality, and good customer service, you can’t go wrong.

Benefits: The quick-release capsules provide a faster absorption than most other supplements, and the extra-strength dose ensures you’re getting your daily value of magnesium with just one capsule.

Price: A 100-day supply of Nature’s Rewards Triple Magnesium Complex costs about $7-$10, depending on the retailer.

Overall: For such a low price, Nature’s Rewards offers a quality magnesium supplement with extra-strength quick-release capsules. If you’re looking for something affordable, you’ve found it.

12. Live Well Labs Magwell

Brand and Ingredients: MagWell is Live Well’s flagship magnesium product and is one of the best out there. MagWell isn’t just a supplement, it’s a high-quality health booster with added ingredients to help you get the most out of your Live Well experience.

Benefits: This unique capsule is soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, preservative-free, and filled with potent ingredients. It also includes vitamin D3 and zinc for added benefits, making it an excellent value for the price.

Price: A 60-day supply of Live Well Labs Magwell will cost you about $17, and you can order directly from the website.

Overall: Magwell is one of the best supplements as far as value goes. You’re getting a potent magnesium supplement with the added benefits of vitamin D3 and the mineral zinc for less than $20. That’s definitely worth a second glance.

13. Essential Elements Magnesium

Brand and Ingredients: Essential Elements is a brand known for its high-quality supplements, and with free delivery on Amazon Prime, your supplement can arrive in just days. All-natural, high-quality ingredients help the brand stand apart and make a true impact on the health of its customers.

Benefits: This supplement is another that includes both zinc and vitamin D3 as added ingredients, making it another excellent value. It’s also soy-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free, which makes it great for those with food sensitivities or preferences.

Price: A 3-month supply of Essential Elements Magnesium costs about $16 on Amazon.

Overall: For what you’re getting, Essential Elements’ magnesium supplement is an excellent value. You can’t beat the shipping cost (or lack of) and speed with Amazon Prime, so this is one you’ll want to look into.

14. Puritan Pride Triple Magnesium Complex

Brand and Ingredients: Puritan Pride is one of those supplement brands that most people who are interested in supplements know about. High-quality products and strict standards of excellence make this brand stand out. It’s in the name, after all. Puritan Pride takes even the simplest magnesium supplements to the next level with its over-the-top attitude about what makes a good supplement.

Benefits: The triple complex contains three kinds of magnesium, including Magnesium Oxide, Aspartate, and Citrate. You’ll get high-quality magnesium in a rapid-release tablet that’s perfect for on-the-go or at-home digestion.

Price: A 120-day supply of Puritan Pride Triple Magnesium Complex costs around $10-$20, depending on the retailer. You can also buy direct from Puritan Pride to avoid third-party prices.

Overall: Overall, Puritan Pride provides high-quality magnesium from three sources in an easily swallowed capsule that won’t burn a hole in your wallet. It’s a good value, even for those on a budget. You just can’t beat a $10 supplement that provides high-quality ingredients and a name brand like Puritan Pride.

15. Magnesium Breakthrough By BioOptimizers

Brand and Ingredients: BioOptimizers is a brand that aims to optimize your biological function. Surprise, right? The company offers several supplements, and their Magnesium Breakthrough supplement is one of the best. High-quality, lab-tested ingredients do make a difference.

Benefits: Magnesium Breakthrough is one of the only supplements on the market that provides magnesium from all seven sources: Magnesium chelate, citrate, bisglycinate, malate, aspartate, taurate, and orotate. This makes it one of the best general magnesium supplements you can find.

Price: A 30-day supply of Magnesium Breakthrough By BioOptimizers costs $35.

Overall: Overall, while on the pricey side, this magnesium supplement is one of the best. The price is due to the fact that you’re getting all seven magnesium sources in one tablet, and from a brand like BioOptimizers, you know it’s well worth the cost.