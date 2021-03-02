13 Best Magnesium Supplements for Sleep

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

When it comes to good sleep, most of us don’t get enough. It’s estimated that at least half of all Americans either don’t get sufficient sleep or aren’t getting high-quality sleep. Sleeping pills, of course, are an option, but some can leave you at risk of becoming dependent on them. Instead of reaching for sleeping pills, try a more natural approach with natural magnesium.

Each brand on this list offers high-quality magnesium in a singular blend or proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and extracts. Every ingredient is sourced naturally for only the best experience.

Magnesium Helps

Magnesium is one of the most important minerals in the body. It helps calm aching muscles and can even be used to help address other conditions. This makes it the best option for anyone looking to improve the quality of their sleep without becoming dependent on sedatives. Most of us don’t get our recommended dose of magnesium, so you’re also getting the added benefit of increasing your daily intake of this crucial mineral.

The Best Magnesium Supplements for Sleep

Not all supplements are created equal, so it’s time to jump into our list so you can make a better purchasing decision the next time you buy.

1. Elm & Rye

Benefits For Sleep: Elm & Rye’s potent, high-quality magnesium supplement is first on our list for a simple reason: it’s the best you can get. From the ingredients to the price and the service Elm & Rye offers, you’re getting a one-of-a-kind experience. Elm & Rye’s magnesium supplement will help your mind relax, providing you with a potent dose of 700mg to calm the body and mind.

Quality Of Ingredients: You won’t find better ingredients with other brands. Every supplement from Elm & Rye contains only the highest-quality, 100% natural ingredients sourced sustainably whenever possible.

Cost Comparison: Not only are you getting incredible savings from Elm & Rye’s affordable pricing, but you’re also getting maximum value from the high-quality ingredients. A 30-day supply of Elm & Rye’s magnesium costs $50, which makes it the best value on this list. You just can’t get better ingredients or customer service, or a commitment to quality that’s actually maintained.

Overall Rating: Overall, Elm & Rye’s magnesium earns a 5/5 rating for its consistency, quality, and excellent value.

2. Natural Vitality CALM Anti-Stress Mix

Benefits For Sleep: When it comes to sleep, stress is what keeps most of us tossing and turning throughout the night. In fact, more than half of all Americans don’t get enough sleep, and stress is the leading cause of anxiety-related problems. The solution? A delicious anti-stress drink mix that’s loaded with high-quality, potent magnesium for a sleep you won’t forget.

Quality Of Ingredients: Natural Vitality takes its ingredients seriously, and you’re getting 325 mg, or 77% of your daily value of magnesium (as magnesium carbonate). It’s easily absorbed and dissolves easily in water and other drinks. Pour it in your bedtime glass of water, and you’ll find peaceful, easy sleep.

Cost Comparison: Compared to other brands, this product is about average when it comes to price. A container of 16 oz. of powder will cost you about $25, depending on where you buy from.

Overall Rating: you can find the CALM anti-stress drink mix available on most supplement websites and on Amazon. You can find it at CVS as well.

3. Life Extension Magnesium Caps

Benefits For Sleep: These potent magnesium caps from Life Extension contain only the best magnesium as magnesium oxide, succinate, and glycinate chelate. The easily absorbed vegetarian capsules provide a calming effect, supporting bone, heart, and neurological health as well. If you’re looking for clean, sustainable, affordable magnesium, this is it. Each capsule contains 500mg of magnesium, making it one of the more potent supplements out there.

Quality Of Ingredients: Life Extension takes its ingredients seriously, which is why the capsules are vegetarian-friendly and certified GMO-free. You’ll also get the added benefit of Life Extension’s 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not happy, return the supplement for a full refund.

Cost Comparison: Compared to other brands, Life Extension Magnesium Caps come in on the lower end of the price spectrum, at just $9 per bottle. Each bottle contains a 100-day supply.

Overall Rating: Overall, we give Life Extension a 4.6/5 rating for its GMO-free, high-quality ingredients, low price, and money-back guarantee.

4. SunDown Magnesium

Benefits For Sleep: SunDown Magnesium is a product you’ll want to consider the next time you’re having trouble sleeping. Each caplet contains a potent dose of 500mg of magnesium oxide, which absorbs quickly and gets to work right away. Not to mention, the brand is free of GMOs and other artificial ingredients, so nothing is getting in the way of your sleep.

Quality Of Ingredients: SunDown Magnesium caplets contain no GMOs, preservatives, artificial flavors, or sub-par ingredients. The brand takes a pledge of providing only the best quality natural ingredients for its supplements, and it shows when you start taking them.

Cost Comparison: As far as cost goes, SunDown Magnesium is one of the cheapest options on this list, with a 180-day supply coming in at just under $7 per bottle. You can also find the product on Amazon, where Prime’s free shipping option further increases the product’s value.

Overall Rating: We give SunDown Magnesium a 4.3/5 for its commitment to GMO-free products and the low price of just under $7 per bottle.

5. Nature’s Bounty

Benefits For Sleep: Nature’s Bounty is one of the most trusted (and purchased) supplement brands in the country. You’ve probably seen the brand’s products on the shelves at the local drug store, retail store, or grocery store (the little green bottles). Nature’s Bounty magnesium is just that — magnesium. There are no additives, so your magnesium starts working right away to help you get to sleep.

Quality Of Ingredients: Nature’s Bounty may be on the cheaper end of the price spectrum, but the brand sacrifices nothing when it comes to quality. Each tablet contains 500 mg of magnesium as magnesium oxide, so it dissolves quickly and is absorbed right away.

Cost Comparison: Nature’s Bounty is one of the most affordable supplement brands on the market, and their magnesium tablets come in at just under $6 per bottle. Each bottle contains a 100-day supply. You can order Nature’s Bounty online, but your local grocery store, CVS, or Walgreens likely has the brand stocked already.

Overall Rating: We give Nature’s Bounty Magnesium a 4.6/5 for its quality, low price, and availability.

6. Nested Naturals Magnesium Glycinate Chelate

Benefits For Sleep: Magnesium glycinate chelate is easily-absorbed for a potent dose of magnesium, and Nested Naturals brings you a supplement that supports healthy bones, sleep habits, and more. Take these capsules before bed or once per day with a meal, and you’ll notice you sleep better and feel more well-rested when you wake up.

Quality Of Ingredients: Nested Naturals offers high-quality, GMO-free ingredients. These supplements are vegan-friendly, gluten, wheat, dairy, and preservative-free, and pack a punch with 200 mg of magnesium. That’s about 48% of your daily value of magnesium.

Cost Comparison: When compared with other brands, Nested Naturals is one of the more affordable options available. A bottle of 120 capsules, or a 60-day supply, costs about $15 on Amazon with free shipping.

Overall Rating: We give Nested Naturals Magnesium Glycinate Chelate a 4.7/5. As one of the most affordable, high-quality, and versatile magnesium supplements, we recommend it for anyone struggling with their sleep habits.

7. Essential Elements Magnesium Plus Zinc

Benefits For Sleep: When you need to get to sleep quickly, you need the best quality from your supplements. You also need extra vitamins and minerals to ensure your magnesium is doing its job properly. That’s where Essential Elements comes in. The brand’s magnesium plus zinc tablet offers a potent dose of 225 mg of magnesium, plus zinc and vitamin D3.

Quality Of Ingredients: Essential Elements is a brand you can trust when it comes to ingredients. These magnesium tablets are gluten, shellfish, dairy, and sugar-free, and contain only the best natural sources of each vitamin and mineral. You’ll notice a difference right away.

Cost Comparison: When compared with other similar brands, Essential Elements comes in at about average for magnesium supplements. Each bottle contains 180 capsules at 225 mg (of magnesium) each, which is a 60-day supply at two servings per day. The cost is $15.95 on Amazon, with free shipping for Prime members.

Overall Rating: Overall, Essential Elements Magnesium Plus Zinc earns a 4.6/5 rating for quality ingredients and an affordable price. Free shipping is a nice benefit, too.

8. Vital Nutrients Magnesium Glycinate/Malate

Benefits For Sleep: Vital Nutrients brings you a highly-absorbable and potent form of magnesium to help you fall asleep quicker and stay asleep. The more rested you feel, the better your days will go, and the less responsive you’ll be to stressors. Vital Nutrients takes your health seriously, and this supplement is perfect for people of all ages looking to improve the quality of their sleep without addictive sleeping pills.

Quality Of Ingredients: Inside each capsule is 240 mg, or 60% of your daily value, of magnesium; formatted as magnesium glycinate and malate (50% of each). This is absorbed quickly and works with the body naturally to calm your mind and body.

Cost Comparison: Compared to other brands, this is an affordable option. Each bottle costs about $21, and some supplement websites even offer free shipping.

Overall Rating: Overall, we give Vital Nutrients Magnesium Glycinate/Malate a 4.1/5 rating for its quality ingredients, low cost, and effective blend of magnesium glycinate and malate.

9. Onnit New Mood Daily Stress Support

Benefits For Sleep: Good sleep means getting to the source of your sleep disruption, and, for most of us, that’s stress. We experience stress constantly, and while not all stress is bad, most of it pulls at us all day and causes things like anxiety and restlessness. Onnit brings you this potent “New Mood” daily stress support supplement, complete with key vitamins and minerals, including magnesium.

Quality Of Ingredients: Inside each capsule, you’ll get niacin, magnesium, vitamin B6, the proprietary Onnit Tranquility Blend, and L-tryptophan. Each ingredient is naturally sourced and of the highest quality.

Cost Comparison: When compared to other brands, Onnit New Mood Daily Stress Support comes in at $30 per bottle, which is about average. Remember that you’re getting more than just magnesium with the stress support blend, effectively increasing its value. You can find it online at vitamin and supplement shops.

Overall Rating:

10. NOW Foods True Calm Magnesium Supplement

Benefits For Sleep: This True Calm magnesium supplement from NOW Foods is a potent blend of important vitamins and minerals formulated to bring about a sense of calm for deeper, more restful sleep and less stressful days. The supplement is designed to help the mind and body calm down, especially after a stressful day at work.

Quality Of Ingredients: NOW Foods True Calm contains magnesium, niacin, GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), Glycine, Taurine, Inositol, and Valerian root. This proprietary blend contains everything you need to relax, and each capsule gives you 13 mg of magnesium. NOW Foods’ ingredients are always sourced naturally, and you won’t find any harmful fillers or additives with this product. It’s a great option for anyone who needs a boost that includes magnesium.

Cost Comparison: Compared to other brands, NOW Foods True Calm Magnesium Supplement falls on the lower end of the pricing spectrum, at about $11 per bottle. Each bottle contains 90 veggie capsules, or a 90-day supply.

Overall Rating: We give this supplement a 4.7/5 rating for its affordability, potent proprietary blend of extracts and minerals, and availability. You can get it at GNC.

11. Klean Athlete Klean Magnesium

Benefits For Sleep: Klean Athlete Klean Magnesium is made by athletes for athletes, with relaxation in mind. The blend helps calm muscles, which is something that can keep you from getting a good night’s sleep. We’ve all had muscle spasms and pain at night, which keeps us tossing and turning and reaching for painkillers, which cause drowsiness. This is a more natural approach to muscle soreness and pain, and from a brand that’s well-known for its quality supplements.

Quality Of Ingredients: Klean Athlete magnesium contains only magnesium glycinate, with no added fillers or ingredients. Magnesium is sourced naturally to ensure quality and potency. These vegetarian capsules are perfect for those with food sensitivities or preferences that don’t include animal products.

Cost Comparison: When compared with other brands, Klean Athlete Klean Magnesium comes in at the average end of the pricing spectrum, at about $21 per bottle. Each bottle contains 90 capsules, and the recommended dose is 1-4 per day (depending on a coach or doctor recommendation).

Overall Rating: Overall, we give Klean Athlete a 4.8/5. Klean Athlete is one of the best brands out there, with awesome ingredients, low prices, and a quality guarantee you simply can’t ignore.

12. Klaire Labs Magnesium Glycinate Complex

Benefits For Sleep: Klaire Labs Magnesium Glycinate Complex is easy to absorb and acts quickly, helping your mind and body reach a state of calm so you can get to sleep quicker and stay asleep. It’s perfect for brain and heart health, also. High-quality magnesium is what makes the difference in this brand, and Klaire Labs has been researching the best ingredients for decades.

Quality Of Ingredients: Klaire Labs takes a scientific approach to its supplements, using science-backed, natural ingredients for a difference that you can feel with every dose. The supplement company is well-known in the world of personal health and aims to make a difference in the lives of all of its customers.

Cost Comparison: When compared to other brands, Klaire Labs falls in at the bottom of the price spectrum, with a bottle of 100 capsules coming in at just $16. Of course, the price also largely depends on where you’re buying from, but generally, this supplement stays below $20/bottle.

Overall Rating: We give Klaire Labs Magnesium Glycinate Complex a 4.4/5 rating for its science-backed approach, good service, and low prices.

13. Solgar Chelated Magnesium

Benefits For Sleep: Solgar is a name we all trust. You probably recognize the dark amber bottles with the gold labeling, and Solgar has been respected all over the world for decades. These chelated magnesium tablets are sourced naturally, and contain magnesium in the forms of magnesium oxide, glycinate, and chelate. This potent mix helps calm the mind and is easily absorbed into the body for a quick reaction.

Quality Of Ingredients: Solgar takes pride in the quality of its all-natural ingredients, ensuring that each tablet is free of artificial flavors, preservatives, wheat, dairy, soy, and gluten. You’re getting only high-quality magnesium at 400 mg per dose.

Cost Comparison: Solgar is relatively affordable as far as magnesium goes, coming in at just $21 per bottle. Each bottle contains 250 tablets, with a daily serving size recommendation of 4 tablets. This equates to about a 60-day supply.

Overall Rating: Overall, we give Solgar Chelated Magnesium a 4.2/5 rating for its simplicity and potency, and low price. If you need an affordable supplement, Solgar is the right brand to trust.