11 Best Magnesium Supplements for Anxiety and Depression

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. We know that magnesium plays an important role in hundreds of bodily functions, but one of its most important functions is helping to regulate brain health. Anxiety and depression are some of the most common mental disorders in the country and the world, and natural treatment options are often limited. Magnesium has been shown to help in reducing symptoms, and some people swear by it for depression or anxiety.

Is it a miracle cure? No. Anxiety and depression are complex issues that affect everyone differently, and no supplement should be used to help treat these conditions without talking with a doctor or pharmacist. But good-quality magnesium may actually help reduce symptoms and make life a bit more tolerable.

Role of Magnesium in Anxiety and Depression

So, how does magnesium help with any of these issues? Magnesium may help to regulate important hormones and chemical messengers in the brain, like serotonin, that are believed to be linked to depression and anxiety disorders. Additionally, it’s been found that taking magnesium on a daily basis can help improve overall mood, energy, and effectiveness of your sleep habits.

Sleep is crucial to fighting depression and anxiety, and many of us don’t get enough or don’t get high-quality sleep.

A Disturbing Epidemic in the US

The unfortunate and disturbing truth about anxiety and depression is that it’s become something of an epidemic in the US. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health disorders, affecting nearly 40 million Americans.

That’s just under 20% of the total population. While there are plenty of prescription options available, they don’t work for everyone, and some don’t want to take medications at all for their mental health.

The Best Magnesium Supplements for Anxiety & Depression

You might see magnesium listed as “chelate” or “glycinate” on this list. Let’s look at some common forms of magnesium to better understand what we mean:

Glycinate: Aids in protein production in the body. Easily absorbed.

Chelated Magnesium: This is simply an easily absorbable form of magnesium.

Oxide: A salt that combines magnesium and oxygen.

Chloride: Magnesium salt that includes an unstable element called chlorine, which forms easily absorbable salts.

Lactate: A salt formed when magnesium is bonded with lactic acid. Often used as a food additive to regulate acidity and used in supplements to help in post-workout recovery.

Taurate: Magnesium that contains taurine. This is believed to help regulate normal blood sugar levels and is easily absorbed.

L-Threonate: A salt formed when magnesium is mixed with threonic acid, which is a waste product of breaking down vitamin C. It’s water-soluble, and so is easily absorbed into the bloodstream.

Malate: Magnesium and malic acid. Malic acid is often found in fruit. It’s easily absorbed into the digestive tract, making it a good option for high-absorption supplements.

Orotate: Contains orotic acid. This acid is responsible for building genetic material.

1. Elm & Rye Magnesium

Brand Attributes: Elm & Rye is a brand with a history of producing high-quality, naturally sourced supplements for low prices. Its customers all agree on one thing: you just can’t beat Elm & Rye’s consistency and quality. From testosterone-boosting multivitamins to magnesium and everything in between, Elm & Rye is here to help you with all of your supplement needs. Don’t worry about artificial ingredients or additives; Elm & Rye uses only the finest quality ingredients sourced naturally and sustainably whenever possible.

Cost And Shipping Options: Elm & Rye’s magnesium supplement is second-to-none, and is available on the company’s website at www.elmandrye.com. You can buy directly from the supplier, cutting out the middleman and those third-party fees that often accompany such websites. These unique products aren’t available anywhere else, so pick yours up today for just $50.

Why You Should Buy: This magnesium supplement is made of the highest quality ingredients and produced by a company with a reputation for nothing less than excellence. It’s closer to the higher end of the price spectrum, but that’s only because the ingredients are so superior to the competition. If you’re looking for the best magnesium supplement you can find, this is it!

2. Biobreakthrough By BioOptimizers

Brand Attributes: BioOptimizers is a company that was formed by two people with a passion for helping others and improving their personal health. Born from the need for all-natural, high-quality supplements, the brand has been doing just since 2004. While the company may have humble beginnings, it’s now a well-established and trusted brand in the supplement world. Everyday people, athletes, and doctors alike trust and recommend BioOptimizers.

BioBreakthrough Magnesium is the company’s magnesium supplement, and it packs a punch. Each bottle contains all seven forms of magnesium; including magnesium Chelate, Citrate, Bisglycinate, Malate, Aspartate, Taurate, and Orotate. How many brands can say that? The potent blend delivers a powerhouse of health-fortifying ingredients, and the cost isn’t too bad, either.

Cost And Shipping Options: A bottle of 60 capsules (a 30-day supply with a two capsule serving size) costs about $40 on the BioOptimizers website. You can have it shipped directly to you and avoid middleman fees and price hikes.

Why You Should Buy: BioBreakthrough Magnesium is a formula backed by science, containing all seven of the most potent forms of natural magnesium. It’s one of the only brands out there to offer such a potent, high-quality product for a low price.

3. Life Extension Neuro-Mag

Brand Attributes: Life Extension takes great care to ensure the quality and consistency of its ingredients for the sake of the customer. Only the best ingredients go into this company’s supplements, and they feature a long line of dietary supplements for many health needs. These Neuro-Mag capsules are perfect for improving overall brand and helping to reduce some of the more potent symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Each capsule contains 144 mg of potent magnesium, for a daily dose of 432 mg at the normal recommended dose of 3 capsules per day.

Cost And Shipping Options: You can buy Neuro Mag on the Life Extension website for about $30. It’s currently on sale for $27. You can also buy Neuro Mag on Amazon, but the price may vary depending on the seller. You’ll also get free shipping on Amazon.

Why You Should Buy: Neuro Mag is one of the few magnesium blends specifically formulated for brain health. This is a great option for anyone suffering from anxiety or depression, because it’s both potent and affordable, and specifically designed to aid the brain.

4. Nature Made Magnesium

Brand Attributes: Nature Made is a familiar, trusted brand that many of us have either used or seen on the shelves in large retailers/chain drug stores like CVS and Wal-Mart. That’s because Nature Made has created a league of its own with the highest-quality, simple ingredients. When it comes to supplements, you want simple, all-natural ingredients. That’s Nature Made’s promise.

Cost And Shipping Options: Nature Made Magnesium costs around $5 in stores and online retailers. Each capsule contains 250 mg of potent magnesium oxide, sourced from all-natural ingredients. A bottle contains 100 capsules, and the serving size is 1 per day. You can find this product on Amazon with free shipping (if you’re a Prime member), or at several retailer sites for extra shipping costs.

Why You Should Buy: Nature Made produces high-quality, simple magnesium so you don’t have to worry about what’s in your supplements. As one of the country’s most trusted brands, Nature Made has been satisfying customers just like you since 1971.

5. LiveWell MagWell

Brand Attributes: Live Well has been producing high-quality supplements for years, with a global reach and science-backed formulas for maximum potency and consistency. Every supplement is free of preservatives and artificial ingredients, providing only a natural supplement that works well with your body. MagWell is the company’s flagship magnesium supplement, complete with magnesium, zinc, and vitamin D3. Each supplement contains 225 mg of high-quality magnesium, to be taken twice per day. Each bottle contains 120 capsules.

Cost And Shipping Options: You can buy MagWell directly from the Live Well website, for about $20 per bottle. If you buy multiple bottles, you can get a discount of up to 13% off of each bottle, making the value even higher when you buy in bulk. You can also find MagWell on Amazon for $19.99 plus free shipping with Prime.

Why You Should Buy: MagWell is affordable, potent, and made from only natural ingredients. You’ll also get free shipping if you order on Amazon Prime, and the company offers a discount for bulk purchases.

6. Essential Elements Magnesium

Brand Attributes: What does Essential Elements have to offer the customer? We’re glad you asked. Every ingredient is clinically tested to ensure quality, potency, and consistency. You deserve the best as the customer, and Essential Elements takes that seriously. Premium raw ingredients are always sourced naturally and sustainably, making Essential Elements one of the best and most responsible brands on the market. If you’re looking for quality, science-backed ingredients, and affordability, you’ve come to the right place. We give Essential Elements a 4.8/5 for quality.

Cost And Shipping Options: If you want to have Essential Elements Magnesium shipped directly to you, you can skip the middle-man and just buy direct from the website for about $16 per bottle when you buy one. Or you can buy 3-6 bottles and get a discount of up to 13%. Your deliveries will occur every 3 or 6 months respectively, so you’ll have the proper dosage each month.

Why You Should Buy: The subscription service is a nice selling point, but it’s the quality of Essential Elements’ ingredients that really makes this brand stand out. Science-backed, clinically studied ingredients make a huge difference that you’ll feel when taking the supplement regularly.

7. BioEmblem Triple Magnesium Complex

Brand Attributes: BioEmblem produces high-quality supplements that are designed to be affordable for any budget. With a commitment to a GMO-free ingredients list, BioEmblem takes the quality of its products to the next level and shows through action just how much quality and customer service means to the brand. You’ll get 300 mg of potent magnesium with each BioEmblem veggie capsule. They’re also sugar and gluten-free, and perfect for increasing brain health or addressing the symptoms of anxiety/depression.

Cost And Shipping Options: BioEmblem’s magnesium complex is available on Amazon right now for just $25. You’ll also get free shipping if you’re a Prime member, making this an excellent value as far as supplements go.

Why You Should Buy: Featuring quality, GMO-free ingredients, a triple blend of magnesium, and a low price point with free shipping from Amazon Prime, this is a great supplement for those on strict budgets or who want to give magnesium a try without spending a fortune.

8. Thorne Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder

Brand Attributes: Thorne is a trusted brand when it comes to supplements, and thousands of athletes, everyday people, and casual gym-goers trust Thorne’s long line of supplements for many health reasons. Thorne is committed to providing an excellent customer service experience while offering only the highest-quality supplements at a good price. Plus, Thorne’s entire mission is to create supplements that help us feel better and push the limits of our potential. This potent Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder is perfect for when you need to unwind and calm down. It’s easily absorbed, well-tolerated, and more concentrated than capsule form.

Cost And Shipping Options: You can order Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder directly from Thorne with free ground shipping; something you don’t see a lot with supplement brands. One container of Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder, which contains about 60 scoops, will cost you $40 on Thorne’s website. You can also save 10% by signing up for a subscription.

Why You Should Buy: Thorne’s Magnesium Bisglycinate Powder is more potent and easily absorbed, making it the perfect option for anyone looking for a product that doesn’t need to be swallowed like a pill. Plus, you get free ground shipping!

9. Klaire Labs Magnesium Glycinate Complex

Brand Attributes: Since 1969, Klaire Labs has made an effort to set the standard when it comes to quality in health supplements. The brand itself was born out of a personal medical need, and since that day, Klaire Labs has been doing the research, making the effort, and taking the time to produce only the highest quality products. Today, Klaire has earned a well-deserved place among the top providers in the industry, and you’ll see the difference with this magnesium glycinate complex. It contains only 100% pure magnesium as magnesium bisglycinate chelate and magnesium oxide. Each bottle comes with 100 vegetarian capsules.

Cost And Shipping Options: You can order Klaire Labs’ amazing magnesium complex directly from the company website, or on other online retailers, where it ranges from about $16-$27 depending on the seller. Unfortunately, you can’t get this product on Amazon at the moment.

Why You Should Buy: Klaire Labs has been doing the research for decades and has perfected the art of the perfect supplement. High-quality ingredients and potent scientific research come together to create an awesome product we know you’ll love!

10. Natural Vitality CALM Magnesium Supplement

Brand Attributes: Natural Vitality creates high-quality supplements from only natural ingredients in a format that’s both easy to absorb and tasty. This CALM magnesium mix is the perfect solution to sudden anxiety or depression symptoms and can be mixed with just about any liquid for a potent and delicious drink. The magnesium carbonate is easy to digest, and the only other ingredients you’ll find are some flavoring and vitamin C. Simple, fast-acting, and potent!

Cost And Shipping Options: You can buy a container of Natural Vitality CALM for just $25 on sites like iHerb and Swanson Health. It’s also one of the top-selling magnesium supplements on Amazon, coming in at about $20 with free shipping if you’re a Prime member.

Why You Should Buy: This delicious alternative to capsules is great for people who want something more accessible when symptoms arise. You can pour the mix into your favorite drink and enjoy fast-acting, long-lasting relief from high-quality magnesium.

11. Nature’s Bounty Magnesium

Brand Attributes: Affordable, abundant, and of the highest quality — that’s what you can expect from Nature’s Bounty’s supplements. The brand offers a long line of naturally sourced, high-quality supplements for every health need or ailment you can think of. Plus, you’ve probably seen their products in the grocery store or at your local drug store. The nationwide brand is trusted by thousands and offers some of the best supplement prices you can find.

Cost And Shipping Options: A bottle of 100 Nature’s Bounty magnesium capsules (a 100-day supply) will cost you between $5-$7. If you order online, you’ll probably end up paying more by the time you cover shipping. Just take a trip down to your local pharmacy or Wal-Mart, and you should find Nature’s Bounty magnesium on the shelf.

Why You Should Buy: Aside from the lowest prices around, Nature’s Bounty offers an approach of simplicity in its products. There aren’t any fillers, artificial ingredients, or harmful additives; just all-natural, high-quality vitamins, minerals, and extracts. What more can you ask from your supplements?