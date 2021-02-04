11 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Sign up for the Newsletter Sign Up

When it comes to finding the best CBD gummies for sleep, you have a lot of choices. The problem is that they aren’t necessarily all made with your wellness in mind.

Even though CBD-lovers everywhere are more educated about CBD than they were when the market first took off, there are still plenty of misconceptions and misinformation driving an inconsistent industry.

On one end, you have CBD companies dedicated to creating the safest, purest, best CBD products on the market. On the other, companies just out to make a quick buck with no concern for the customer or the environment.

We have put together a list to make it easier to find the kind of CBD gummies that promote a great night’s sleep with only the finest ingredients and highest standards.

The brands listed here make some of the best CBD gummies for sleep that you can find on the market today.

Here’s the thing with CBD gummies: They don’t always taste very good.

Gummy candies are already difficult enough to get right as far as texture and flavor are concerned, but then add the pungent taste of most CBD products and you have a whole new challenge.

Verma Farms, however, has perfected the CBD gummy hands-down.

They come in a variety of juicy, Hawaiian-inspired flavors, a couple of different textures, and there are even sugar-free gummies for people with dietary restrictions.

Choose between sweet and sour sugar-coated fruit rings with flavors like Blueberry Wave and Peachy Pau Hana. Or go with a classic gummy bear texture and mixed fruit flavors.

The choice is yours, and you can pick between a potent concentration of 25 mg per gummy, or something milder at 12.5 mg per gummy.

Verma Farms CBD is extracted from naturally and sustainably grown hemp. The CO2 method of extraction is clean and easy on the environment, and it leads to some of the best, purest finished products you can find.

Made with the purest CBD you will ever find, Verma Farms gummies are 100 percent free of THC.

Penguin CBD’s mascot (a penguin, in case you couldn’t guess) is a textbook example of how CBD is supposed to help you feel: Ready to deal with life’s ups and downs, all the while keeping calm and waddling on.

Penguins are super chill, and that’s how you should feel when you incorporate Penguin CBD’s sweet and sour little gummies into your daily or bedtime routine.

Penguin CBD’s gummies come in just one flavor, but it’s a classic. They are coated in a sweet and sour sugar, bright and cheerful like the jar they come in, tender and perfect for snacking.

Because they are made with a CBD isolate, much of the pungent flavor typical of hemp products is eliminated.

What’s left is delicious, fruit-flavored gummies with 10 mg of CBD each—perfect for snacking!

Medterra’s products are all made based on the latest scientific research, and their philosophy is that outstanding CBD does not have to drain your wallet.

Many companies claim that their products are more expensive because they use naturally and domestically grown hemp, or that they employ extensive third-party testing to confirm their purity and potency.

However, Medterra has managed to give you all the quality and assurance while keeping down the cost to you.

The Sleep Tight Gummies are made with 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, with melatonin and additional botanicals like lemon balm and chamomile thrown in to support the best sleep you can get.

They are vegan, flavored with strawberry extract (so no corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors), and the package they come in was made with 20 percent post-consumer recycled products.

Great-tasting, healthy for you, and easy on the environment as well as your bank account. That’s the kind of gummy anyone can get behind.

Evn CBD understands that, while CBD oil is the most direct route to hemp-based wellness, CBD gummies are a lot tastier and more fun.

Evn uses 100 percent THC-free CBD extracted from organically grown hemp plants, to ensure that professionals and athletes can get their daily dose in worry-free.

Pop them into your gym bag or your briefcase and enjoy them as a discreet snack any time you’re feeling the strain throughout the day.

When you want to get a great night’s sleep, take 1-3 of these 10 mg CBD gummies and feel yourself start to relax.

Choose between a classic sweet gummy bear flavor, gummies with a sour punch, or order a package of both. After all, variety is the spice of life!

5. Charlotte’s Web Sleep CBD Gummies

While full-spectrum CBD gummies have a more pungent flavor than their CBD isolate counterparts, there are some benefits to getting a gummy made with a more robust formula.

Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies are made with the full-spectrum CBD that made the brand famous.

They include a potent combination of additional cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, and CBN, and are made with some of the best hemp grown in the United States.

One thing that may make the sleep CBD gummies a little more palatable is the fact that the CBD used to make them is CO2 extracted.

The flavor is milder than it is in the oil made with an ethanol extraction, and you may find you appreciate the way they taste.

These CBD gummies are infused with 3 mg of melatonin in addition to their 10 mg of CBD. They are flavored with natural flavorings and contain no artificial colors.

We like that you can choose different sizes. Go with a 30-count jar if you are just giving them a try. Or if you know what you are looking for, order the 90-count jar to take you through a couple of months.

6. Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries is a CBD company with a sense of humor. With the brand name referring to those anxious feelings you get when you aren’t looking forward to Monday, these gummies aim to take it all away and make you smile in the moment.

Sunday Scaries’ regular CBD gummies are a cool take on the classic original gummy bears.

Fruit-flavored and made with 10 mg of CBD each, they are free of THC and a perfect snack any time, day or night. Choose between the standard recipe and the Vegan AF recipe.

One of the great things about the Sunday Scaries brand is their unique gummies meant to celebrate their community and their chosen causes.

Their Rainbow Jerky contains 10 mg of CBD as well, but comes in bite-sized rainbow-colored pieces that are coated in sweet and sour sugar.

The best thing about these is that $1 from every purchase goes to The Trevor Project, an organization with a mission of preventing suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

You can also choose for your purchase to go toward helping to fund breast cancer research.

For every order you place of the latest addition, Bra Berries (strawberry-flavored CBD gummies with vitamin C infused), Sunday Scaries will donate $2 to The Pink Agenda.

7. Elixinol

Elixinol has been involved in the hemp industry since before it was an industry in the US. For 25 years, the company has been doing research, educating the public, and perfecting the products it offers.

The brand is a partner of the Realm of Caring, which is an organization dedicated to advocacy, research, and education, for individuals with conditions that can be improved with the use of CBD and cannabis products.

These CBD gummies may have a strong, bitter aftertaste because they are made with full-spectrum CBD, but they are vegan, cruelty-free, and naturally flavored.

Choose between mixed berry, passionfruit, or pineapple flavors, or order an assortment of flavors if you’re having trouble picking just one.

When you are just getting started and you aren’t sure which kinds of gummies are right for you, you can try a 4-pack of any of the flavors you want. Otherwise, go for a jar of 30 to get quality sleep all through the month.

8. Bluebird Botanicals

Another great company with a conscience, Bluebird Botanicals puts its heart and soul into every batch of CBD it makes.

The CBD gummies are no exception. Made with 15 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract each, these gummies are sweetened with pure organic cane sugar.

They contain no artificial flavors or colors.

Bluebird Botanicals is on a mission to make CBD radically accessible to everyone, through education, support and advocacy.

The company is a certified B Corporation, meaning that it lives up to its reputation of care and concern for its customers, its employees, its community, and the environment.

9. Neurogan Sleep Gummies

With Neurogan CBD gummies, your options are open. At 45 mg of CBD in each gummy, they are some of the most potent you will find.

You can choose between their robust full-spectrum formula for a complete entourage effect or go with the broad-spectrum formula for a completely THC-free option.

Neurogan’s gummies are made with added ingredients to boost effects, and each recipe does something different.

The sleep gummies are infused with melatonin to help you get your ZZZ’s all through the night.

Focus gummies contain an extra kick of CBG in order to give you the energy you need to concentrate and tackle your to-do list throughout the day.

We like that there are other edible options with this brand as well. If you’re feeling extra snacky, try their CBD cookies. Or if you want to wind down for the evening, try the chamomile tea infused with CBD.

10. Joy Organics

Joy Organics has quickly made a name for itself in the CBD industry because of its careful attention to quality, its consistent products, and its focus in putting the customer first.

Joy Organics is one of the few CBD companies out there that you can just call anytime you have a question. Service agents genuinely care about the consumer, and it is evident in the fact that they work until your questions are answered and you are satisfied.

The CBD gummies from Joy Organics are flavored naturally, and they come in green apple and strawberry lemonade.

They are made with 10 mg of THC-free broad-spectrum CBD each, and customers give their flavor rave reviews.

All Joy Organics products come with a 30-day money back guarantee, and you are encouraged to try the whole product before requesting a refund.

11. Infinite CBD Gummies

Infinite CBD makes a variety of CBD-infused gummies, and you are certain to find something you absolutely love from this creative company.

We think it’s a blast that all of its products are outer-space themed, and the asteroid gummies are out of this world.

Choose between classic-flavored or sour CBD asteroids made with CBD isolate for a milder flavor, broad-spectrum CBD gummies for a THC-free entourage effect, or the seasonal flavor, warm apple pie.