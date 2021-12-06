11 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

When it comes to finding the best CBD gummies for sleep, you have a lot of choices. The problem is that they aren’t necessarily all made with your wellness in mind.

Even though CBD-lovers everywhere are more educated about CBD than they were when the market first took off, there are still plenty of misconceptions and misinformation driving an inconsistent industry.

On one end, you have CBD companies dedicated to creating the safest, purest, best CBD products on the market. On the other, companies just out to make a quick buck with no concern for the customer or the environment.

We have put together a list to make it easier to find the kind of CBD gummies that promote a great night’s sleep with only the finest ingredients and highest standards.

The brands listed here make some of the best CBD gummies for sleep that you can find on the market today.

Here’s the thing with CBD gummies: They don’t always taste very good.

Gummy candies are already difficult enough to get right as far as texture and flavor are concerned, but then add the pungent taste of most CBD products and you have a whole new challenge.

Verma Farms, however, has perfected the CBD gummy hands-down.

They come in a variety of juicy, Hawaiian-inspired flavors, a couple of different textures, and there are even sugar-free gummies for people with dietary restrictions.

Choose between sweet and sour sugar-coated fruit rings with flavors like Blueberry Wave and Peachy Pau Hana. Or go with a classic gummy bear texture and mixed fruit flavors.

The choice is yours, and you can pick between a potent concentration of 25 mg per gummy, or something milder at 12.5 mg per gummy.

Verma Farms CBD is extracted from naturally and sustainably grown hemp. The CO2 method of extraction is clean and easy on the environment, and it leads to some of the best, purest finished products you can find.

Made with the purest CBD you will ever find, Verma Farms gummies are 100 percent free of THC.

Penguin CBD’s mascot (a penguin, in case you couldn’t guess) is a textbook example of how CBD is supposed to help you feel: Ready to deal with life’s ups and downs, all the while keeping calm and waddling on.

Penguins are super chill, and that’s how you should feel when you incorporate Penguin CBD’s sweet and sour little gummies into your daily or bedtime routine.

Penguin CBD’s gummies come in just one flavor, but it’s a classic. They are coated in a sweet and sour sugar, bright and cheerful like the jar they come in. Each gummy is tender, tangy, and tastes incredible.

Because they are made with a CBD isolate, much of the pungent “earthy” flavor typical of hemp products is eliminated. What’s left is delicious, fruit-flavored gummies that pack 10 mg of CBD in each serving—perfect for snacking!

They’re also one of the highest rated CBD gummies on the market now. Just take a look at what sources such as Cannabis Culture and Merry Jane have said about them in their reviews.

R+R Medicinals is the brand that finally makes the CBD gummy right - with their 25mg Full-Spectrum Gummies, you can really feel the difference. Vegan, sugar coated, no artificial flavors or colors, and simple ingredients make this gummy option a clear winner compared to other gummies on the market. Each gummy is packed with 25mg of Full-Spectrum CBD and other minor cannabinoids from their CO2 extracted, USDA Certified Organic, proprietary Cherry strain of hemp. R+R partnered with a local candy manufacturer to create these one-of-a-kind gummies. Unlike most other ‘sprayed’ gummies, they truly infuse their CBD into the formula and ensure the hemp flavor doesn’t overpower the deliciousness of each piece. Each jar has 30 gummies at 25mg each - 750mg total for the jar, with a mix of peach, strawberry, and green apple flavors. This is an outstanding bang for your buck for a Full-Spectrum product at only $46.99. Full-battery certificates of analysis are available for each batch on their website along with a 30-Day Risk Free Trial. New customers can use the code "RRWORKS20" for 20% off their first order!

Medterra’s products are all made based on the latest scientific research, and their philosophy is that outstanding CBD does not have to drain your wallet.

Many companies claim that their products are more expensive because they use naturally and domestically grown hemp, or that they employ extensive third-party testing to confirm their purity and potency.

However, Medterra has managed to give you all the quality and assurance while keeping down the cost to you.

The Sleep Tight Gummies are made with 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, with melatonin and additional botanicals like lemon balm and chamomile thrown in to support the best sleep you can get.

They are vegan, flavored with strawberry extract (so no corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors), and the package they come in was made with 20 percent post-consumer recycled products.

Great-tasting, healthy for you, and easy on the environment as well as your bank account. That’s the kind of gummy anyone can get behind.

5. Leaf Remedy s

Leaf Remedys Gummies are infused with Full Spectrum oil extracted from extremely high quality organically grown Colorado hemp. With 50mg of CBD each, Leaf Remedys Gummies are one of the strongest on the market and are very reasonably priced at $49.99 for a 30 Pack a total of 1500mg. These gummies will help you drift off to sleep, without the groggy nest morning. Although very potent, the texture and flavor are not compromised at all. They feel and taste exactly like a Gummy should taste, but with a potent CBD twist to them. They come in 3 delicious flavors (blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Lime) and are only 8 calories each. Leaf Remedys is a brand dedicated to the cause and proud to offer an all-American product at a very fair price. They offer free shipping within the united states.

Sunday Scaries is a CBD company with a sense of humor. With the brand name referring to those anxious feelings you get when you aren’t looking forward to Monday, these gummies aim to take it all away and make you smile in the moment.

Sunday Scaries’ regular CBD gummies are a cool take on the classic original gummy bears.

Fruit-flavored and made with 10 mg of CBD each, they are free of THC and a perfect snack any time, day or night. Choose between the standard recipe and the Vegan AF recipe.

One of the great things about the Sunday Scaries brand is their unique gummies meant to celebrate their community and their chosen causes.

Their Rainbow Jerky contains 10 mg of CBD as well, but comes in bite-sized rainbow-colored pieces that are coated in sweet and sour sugar.

The best thing about these is that $1 from every purchase goes to The Trevor Project, an organization with a mission of preventing suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

You can also choose for your purchase to go toward helping to fund breast cancer research.

For every order you place of the latest addition, Bra Berries (strawberry-flavored CBD gummies with vitamin C infused), Sunday Scaries will donate $2 to The Pink Agenda.

Evn CBD understands that, while CBD oil is the most direct route to hemp-based wellness, CBD gummies are a lot tastier and more fun.

Evn uses 100 percent THC-free CBD extracted from organically grown hemp plants, to ensure that professionals and athletes can get their daily dose in worry-free.

Pop them into your gym bag or your briefcase and enjoy them as a discreet snack any time you’re feeling the strain throughout the day.

When you want to get a great night’s sleep, take 1-3 of these 10 mg CBD gummies and feel yourself start to relax.

Choose between a classic sweet gummy bear flavor, gummies with a sour punch, or order a package of both. After all, variety is the spice of life!

8. Charlotte’s Web Sleep CBD Gummies

While full-spectrum CBD gummies have a more pungent flavor than their CBD isolate counterparts, there are some benefits to getting a gummy made with a more robust formula.

Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies are made with the full-spectrum CBD that made the brand famous.

They include a potent combination of additional cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, and CBN, and are made with some of the best hemp grown in the United States.

One thing that may make the sleep CBD gummies a little more palatable is the fact that the CBD used to make them is CO2 extracted.

The flavor is milder than it is in the oil made with an ethanol extraction, and you may find you appreciate the way they taste.

These CBD gummies are infused with 3 mg of melatonin in addition to their 10 mg of CBD. They are flavored with natural flavorings and contain no artificial colors.

We like that you can choose different sizes. Go with a 30-count jar if you are just giving them a try. Or if you know what you are looking for, order the 90-count jar to take you through a couple of months.

Elixinol has been involved in the hemp industry since before it was an industry in the US. For 25 years, the company has been doing research, educating the public, and perfecting the products it offers.

The brand is a partner of the Realm of Caring, which is an organization dedicated to advocacy, research, and education, for individuals with conditions that can be improved with the use of CBD and cannabis products.

These CBD gummies may have a strong, bitter aftertaste because they are made with full-spectrum CBD, but they are vegan, cruelty-free, and naturally flavored.

Choose between mixed berry, passionfruit, or pineapple flavors, or order an assortment of flavors if you’re having trouble picking just one.

When you are just getting started and you aren’t sure which kinds of gummies are right for you, you can try a 4-pack of any of the flavors you want. Otherwise, go for a jar of 30 to get quality sleep all through the month.

10. FOCL

FOCL is a premium CBD brand based out of Los Angeles and Denver. The team at FOCL (short for Focus) is passionate about wellness and obsessed with producing plant-based products that actually work.

As far as CBD gummies for sleep go, FOCL’s premium CBD Fruit Chews are among the best.

With some of the best tasting flavors we’ve tried, FOCL gummies not only score higher on the tastiness front, but also texture and consistency. These delicious gummies are a throwback to your favorite fruit snacks as a kid, with that added dose of 10mg CBD per gummy.

Beyond flavor, FOCL goes above and beyond when it comes to the health of their customers. These tasty gummies are vegan, non-gmo, and made with organic ingredients. Plus, unlike many other CBD brands, there is no added sugar coating. At only $39 per bottle (with all 3 flavors included in each bottle), you get to try all three delicious flavors in one. Check out their subscriptions and bundles for even more savings.

Not only does FOCL have amazing tasting and effective gummies, but also a CBD capsule called FOCL Night that is expertly formulated for sleep. With added botanicals alongside Premium Hemp CBD, these capsules will absolutely get you to sleep. Check out FOCL’s Sleep bundle for best results and value.

Joy Organics has quickly made a name for itself in the CBD industry because of its careful attention to quality, its consistent products, and its focus in putting the customer first.

Joy Organics is one of the few CBD companies out there that you can just call anytime you have a question. Service agents genuinely care about the consumer, and it is evident in the fact that they work until your questions are answered and you are satisfied.

The CBD gummies from Joy Organics are flavored naturally, and they come in green apple and strawberry lemonade.

They are made with 10 mg of THC-free broad-spectrum CBD each, and customers give their flavor rave reviews.

All Joy Organics products come with a 30-day money back guarantee, and you are encouraged to try the whole product before requesting a refund.

Bonus: Infinite CBD Gummies

Infinite CBD makes a variety of CBD-infused gummies, and you are certain to find something you absolutely love from this creative company.

We think it’s a blast that all of its products are outer-space themed, and the asteroid gummies are out of this world.

Choose between classic-flavored or sour CBD asteroids made with CBD isolate for a milder flavor, broad-spectrum CBD gummies for a THC-free entourage effect, or the seasonal flavor, warm apple pie.

Lastly, if you are looking to improve your health and energy you need to look at sleep as well. There are lots of way to improve your sleep. According to studies better sleep can lead to better concentration, more energy, faster metabolism and lower inflammation. All in all, good sleep will help you get the most out of the products above and set you up for long-term success on your health journey.