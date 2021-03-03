10 Best Magnesium Supplements for Leg Cramps

Magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral that all of us need to help maintain many processes in the body. Unfortunately, many of us are short of the daily intake requirements for magnesium, whether it’s because of a poor diet or nutrient-deficient foods. Either way, making up for that lack of magnesium is crucial to overall health, which is where supplements come in.

All-natural, high-quality magnesium supplements can help provide your body with the magnesium it needs with minimal (if any) side-effects. We’ve put together this great list of the top ten best magnesium supplements on the market today, specifically for leg cramps.

Magnesium in Nature

Interestingly enough, magnesium is actually one of the top ten most abundant elements on earth, falling in eighth place. The element naturally occurs in minerals such as brucite, magnesite, dolomite, and carnalite. It’s also found in natural silicates and in magnesium chloride is present in seawater, brine, and salt wells.

Its Role in The Body

Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the body, and is essential to hundreds of bodily functions, including building proteins. Even though it’s crucial to overall health, nearly 70% of Americans don’t actually meet the daily intake values for magnesium. Magnesium is necessary for healthy brain function, cardiovascular functions, regulating muscle contractions, regulating blood pressure, and more. The bottom line? You can’t live without magnesium, and you might not be getting enough.

Leg Cramps?

So, why do people use magnesium for leg cramps? Magnesium plays a role in muscular contraction, and a deficiency in the mineral can actually cause your body to react negatively in the form of more cramps. If you’re experiencing frequent and intense leg cramps, you might just be magnesium-deficient.

While cramp is a broad term, we all know what it means. Magnesium has also been found to be effective at treating certain kinds of pain but isn’t generally used as a “painkiller” in the general sense. Cramps can occur after a workout, when you’re dehydrated, when you’ve overused or extended a muscle, or even just randomly while you’re sitting at your desk. It’s safe to say that no one enjoys them and taking an OTC medication for them almost seems like overkill.

The Best Magnesium Supplements for Leg Cramps

Ready to learn more about the best magnesium supplements for leg cramps on the market? Here are the ones that made our top ten list.

1. Elm & Rye

The Brand: Elm & Rye is a household name when it comes to supplements. Providing everything from testosterone multivitamins to krill oil and everything in between, the brand takes pride in both its ingredients and its customers. If you want good customer service, 100% all-natural, high-quality ingredients, you need to choose Elm & Rye. You can find the magnesium supplements and more products at www.elmandrye.com.

The Price: Elm & Rye offers some of the most affordable supplements you can get. As the ingredient quality goes up, the price generally does, too. That’s not the case with Elm & Rye. A 30-day supply of magnesium in the form of 60 capsules costs $50, which is average for magnesium supplements. Despite the higher quality of its ingredients, Elm & Rye keeps its prices as low as possible.

The Deciding Factor: So, what makes Elm & Rye the best supplement provider? The fact that you’re getting such an incredible value. For under $50, you’re getting high-quality magnesium in a form that’s easy to swallow and provides a highly potent dose. You can’t go wrong with a brand that truly cares for its customers and pays close attention to its ingredients.

2. Life Extension Magnesium Caps

The Brand: Life Extension is a brand that’s committed to quality in every aspect, from ingredient cultivation to production and beyond. As a customer, you’ll be treated with respect and dignity, and you’re guaranteed to get an awesome product you’ll love. Life Extension uses only all-natural ingredients in their products, so you won’t have to worry about fillers, artificial colors, and synthetics.

The Price: Life Extension falls on the high end of the affordability spectrum when it comes to magnesium supplements, coming in at just $8 for a bottle of 100 capsules. This equates to about a 100-day supply, so you’re getting a great value here for about the size of your large coffee in the morning.

The Deciding Factor: The deciding factor for Life Extension is its commitment to quality and incredibly affordable price. Sometimes, supplements can seem too expensive, and fall outside the realm of affordability for most people. With Life Extension, you’re getting a 100-day supply for less than $10. That’s just $0.80 per day, which is a pretty good deal for what you’re getting.

3. Magnesium Breakthrough By BioOptimizers

The Brand: BioOptimizer’s founder, Wade Lightheart, experienced a significant life event that sent him on a journey toward better health and eventually led to his founding of the company. After his sister passed away from cancer, helping others became a personal mission, and he founded BioOptimizers to do just that. With all-natural, high-quality ingredients, the brand is committed to improving lives and health across the world.

The Price: BioOptimizers’ Magnesium breakthrough contains all seven forms of magnesium, granting you the full spectrum of benefits you can expect from such a potent mineral. You can get a bottle of 60 veggie capsules, about a 30-day supply, for just $35. While Magnesium Breakthrough is higher in price, the full spectrum of magnesium speaks for itself. You can’t get that with other products!

The Deciding Factor: Aside from Wade’s inspiring personal story, the deciding factor for BioOptmizers is the fact that its supplement contains seven sources of magnesium for maximum benefits. If you’re looking for a high-quality, potent, and affordable supplement, BioOptimizers offers this and many more!

4. MgSport High Absorption Magnesium

The Brand: Founder David Zelniker founded MgSports nearly 15 years ago after making the decision to take control of his health by taking up cycling. The thought came to create a more easily absorbed and potent magnesium supplement for athletes, so David gathered his team and set to work. Now, 15 years later, he’s proud to offer MgSport High Absorption Magnesium for athletes and everyday folks suffering from muscle cramps and other discomforts.

The Price: MgSport’s magnesium costs about $20 per bottle but is currently on sale for $15. You can buy it online at major retailers or directly from MgSports. The high-absorption formula is up to three times more effective than regular magnesium supplements and contains only natural and intentionally-sourced ingredients.

The Deciding Factor: The deciding factor for MgSports’ High Absorption Magnesium is the fact that it’s nearly three times as effective as regular magnesium supplements. This makes it worth the cost of around $20, while still being an affordable option for those with stricter budgets. Overall quality, a proprietary formula, and a good price point.

5. Klean Athlete Magnesium

The Brand: Klean Athlete is an athlete-founded brand that’s been around since 2012. The athletes behind Klean Athlete got tired of supplements falling short of quality standards, and decided instead to set out to help develop their own. What followed was an impressive line of all-natural, high-quality supplements that won’t break the bank and are perfect for athletes and everyday people alike. If you have leg cramps these Klean Magnesium tablets can help calm the pain and get you moving again.

The Price: These high-quality vegetarian capsules are made with athletes in mind, and so only contain high-quality magnesium. For just $20, you can get a 30-day supply of some of the best magnesium supplements for athletes. When you spend $60 with Klean Athlete, you get a free bottle of their Klean C supplement! Overall, this is an excellent value, with a good price tag, quality ingredients, and a brand that cares.

The Deciding Factor: The deciding factor for Klean Athlete is that it’s made for athletes by athletes. This factor ensures that each supplement is formulated with the needs of society’s most active members in mind. Athletes have different needs than everyday people, but that doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from these great products, too.

6. Puritan’s Pride Triple Magnesium Complex

The Brand: Puritan’s Pride is a brand that’s well-known and trusted in the world of supplements. The Triple Magnesium Complex is a supplement designed for those that have a higher need of magnesium in their diet and is made from only the best ingredients available. The brand has been around since 1973, producing everything from high-quality supplements to pet care supplements to organic vitamins and beyond. This is a brand with a serious pride in what it does, and that shows in the quality of its products.

The Price: Puritan’s Pride Triple Magnesium Complex costs about $20 on other retailer sites, or you can buy direct from PP for about $10 per bottle. If you buy more than one bottle, you’ll get a discount per bottle, so don’t be afraid to stock up! This magnesium complex is both potent and high-quality, and for just $10, you’re getting an incredible deal.

The Deciding Factor: The deciding factor(s) for Puritan’s Pride is its prices and the quality of ingredients. With over 40 years in the business, the brand has had plenty of time to perfect its supplements and adapt to changes in the market and the availability of ingredients. For $10 per bottle, you can’t do better!

7. MagWell With Zinc by LiveWell

The Brand: LiveWell offers a simple approach to supplements, taking only what nature has to offer and leaving out harmful synthetics and other artificial ingredients. Natural products do work, as we’ve seen time and time again — but it boils down to the quality of those products. You’ll find only the best with LiveWell, as the team is committed to providing a holistic, sustainable, high-quality approach to supplementation. The MagWell tablets with zinc offer just that for a good price.

The Price: MagWell by LiveWell contains magnesium and zinc, and costs about $17 per bottle, but if you buy more than one, you can save up to 28%. The highest-tier subscription package sends you 4 bottles every eight months, costing around $15 per bottle. A one-time purchase will cost you about $20, but even that is still reasonable in comparison to other brands.

The Deciding Factor: The deciding factor for MagWell by LiveWell is the holistic, simple approach to the brand’s supplements, as well as the option to sign up for an automatic delivery service. This saves you the time and hassle of trying to shop around every time you run out! Save time and money with this high-quality brand.

8. Essential Elements Magnesium

The Brand: Essential Elements is a brand with a huge respect for science, developing supplements from scientific research that actually work. The brand focuses on the needs of its customers, placing itself in a league of its own as far as customer service and satisfaction. Following the FDA’s good manufacturing practices, Essential Elements meets the requirements for one of the highest-quality supplement brands on the market today. Every supplement is 3rd-party certified to ensure quality, consistency, and potency.

The Price: Essential Elements offers a few different options for its magnesium plus zinc supplement. You can purchase just one bottle for about $16, or you can buy multiple bottles for a one-time discount of up to 13% off. If you buy 6 bottles or more, you’ll only spend $13.95 each!

The Deciding Factor: The deciding factor for Essential Elements is most certainly its commitment to quality. Not many supplement brands are third-party certified, or so dutifully follow the FDA’s good manufacturing practices. This ensures you’re getting a top-notch product, and Essential Elements proves again and again that the customer is their top priority.

9. Ancient Nutrients Magnesium By Ancient Nutrition/Dr. Axe

The Brand: Dr. Axe is a well-known brand in the realm of personal health and beauty, and is proud to introduce the Ancient Nutrition line of health supplements. Chief among these is the incredible Ancient Nutrient Magnesium supplement, made with only the highest-quality ingredients for maximum value. Co-Founders Josh Axe and Jordan Rubin made a decision to form Dr. Axe in response to their own health challenges, and they’ve never looked back. Now, Dr. Axe is one of the most well-known and respected brands in natural medicine and supplements.

The Price: Each bottle of Ancient Nutrients Magnesium contains 90 capsules, and costs about $30. You can subscribe to a delivery plan for about $5 less, and your capsules are delivered monthly. As far as supplements go, this is about average, especially for such a well-known brand with high-quality ingredients.

The Deciding Factor: The deciding factor for Dr. Axe’s magnesium supplement is both the brand name behind the product and the quality of the ingredients included. Not to mention, the subscription service offers an opportunity to save you some money while providing the added convenience of an automatic renewal. Overall, it’s a great deal, and worth looking into.

10. Doctor’s Best High-Absorption Magnesium

The Brand: Doctor’s Best is a more common brand, being present on sites like Amazon and The Vitamin Shoppe, and even in drug stores like Walgreens. It’s a brand with a commitment to quality and affordability, and you’ll find both in the brand’s high-absorption magnesium. Magnesium is sometimes difficult for the body to absorb directly, so this formula is designed to ensure maximum absorption and potency. You’ll appreciate the level of care that Doctor’s Best takes to create amazing products at a price that’s affordable for everyone.

The Price: Doctor’s Best High-Absorption Magnesium varies in price depending on the retailer. The cheapest price is found on Amazon, where a bottle of 240 tablets costs just $15, with free two-day shipping if you’re a Prime subscriber. If you want a supplement that’s both affordable and potent and made with a high-absorption formula, this is the best option.

The Deciding Factor: The deciding factor for Doctor’s Best is the high-absorption formula. It ensures you’re getting the maximum results from your supplement, which automatically increases the value of the product and makes it more affordable. Plus, it’s under $20 on Amazon with free shipping!

Look for High-Quality Supplements

High-quality supplements can make all the difference in whether or not they’re effective for you. Try to focus on only buying the best supplements that you can afford, and always read labels and customer reviews; especially if you’re buying from an online brand you’ve never tried before. The web is rich with information, and you can find out almost anything you need to know about the brand and its products from a simple Google search.

Your body deserves the best ingredients that you can afford, so don’t settle for less! All-natural ingredients will always be more acceptable in your body, and you’re less likely to have an adverse reaction that way. There are plenty of brands out there that offer the combination of affordability and quality you’re looking for, and most of them are on this list.

Good luck in your search and remember this list the next time you have a leg cramp.