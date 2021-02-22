10 Best Fish Oil Supplements for Sale

Omega-3s are an important part of overall health and bodily function. These fatty acids are commonly found in fish and other sea creatures, but they’re also found in certain vegetables and oils. Many people get their Omega-3s via supplements, since not everyone eats fish or even enjoys it. The only real drawback to fish oil supplements is the smell and the fishy aftertaste that often accompanies the gel capsules.

Omega-3 supplements come in many forms, and there are even Omega-3 gummies available for children and adults. In this guide, we’ll dive into some of today’s best fish oil supplements. We’ll cover the price, type of Omega-3s, the source, and the quality of the supplement/why the brand was included on our list.

Why Fish Oil?

Fish oil is a potent source of Omega-3 fatty acids. Krill is also a potent source, and some people actually prefer krill to fish oil because of its relatively minimal smell and aftertaste. It’s also known to be more potent — container higher amounts of those precious fatty acids per ounce than fish oil. Either way, sea life seems to be nature’s most potent source of Omega-3s, though you can still find them in things like canola oil and flaxseed.

What Omega-3s Do for Us

Omega-3s are used by the body for a variety of processes and are known to improve the health and look of hair, skin, and nails. Omega-3s may even help reduce the risk of heart attack and cardiovascular disease, helping to lower the number of triglycerides in the blood. Among other benefits include support for depression, asthma, arthritis, and more. The bottom line? Omega-3s are one of nature’s most amazing fats, and certainly the kind of fat you don’t want to cut back on.

Dangers of Fish Sources and How To Vet Your Supplements

The only problem with getting Omega-3s from fish and krill sources is that we’ve polluted the oceans to the point where mercury levels in fish have risen significantly over the past few decades. That being said, most supplements fall well below the threshold for mercury content regulated by the FDA.

Some supplement providers don’t follow these guidelines, however, which is why it’s important to vet the supplements and brands you buy from. That’s why we’ve put this list together. We’ve already taken the time to research the ten best brands so you don’t have to!

The Best Fish Oil Supplements Today

The best supplements out there today are rich in Omega-3s sourced from high-quality, sustainable fisheries. You don’t want anything less than the best when it comes to your fish oil, so let’s get started.

1. Elm & Rye Fish Oil

Elm & Rye is the first brand on our list because they’re arguably the best provider of high-quality fish oil on the market. With a serious focus on the quality and consistency of their supplements, the folks over at Elm & Rye are working hard to bring you the best supplements money can buy. But don’t take our word for it—see for yourself with a bottle of Elm & Rye fish oil.

Omega-3s and Source: Elm & Rye’s fish oil contains the two most important Omega-3 fatty acids: DHA and EPA. The oil is sourced from saltwater fish to ensure potency. These species are among the richest in potent oils, so you’re getting the best value for your money.

Price: You can get a bottle of Elm & Rye fish oil for around $50. This falls on the more expensive end of the spectrum, but you have to remember that not all supplements are created the same. When it comes to quality, you can’t do better, and potent, premium ingredients carry a bit of a price tag. Regardless, that $50 will be well spent when you notice the difference Elm & Rye’s version makes.

You can find fish oil and all of Elm & Rye’s potent, high-quality supplements at www.elmandrye.com.

Quality/Brand Difference:

Elm & Rye takes quality seriously. It’s not just a matter of marketing or prestige, but a core value with the brand. The company only sources the best ingredients so they can pass them on to you in the form of great supplements.

2. Elm & Rye Krill Oil

If you can’t stand the smell or fishy aftertaste of some fish oil supplements, you can try Elm & Rye’s Krill Oil. While it’s not from fish, krill is actually a more potent source of these important Omega-3 fatty acids. The krill oil from Elm & Rye doesn’t sacrifice potency or quality, and you’ll get awesome value for the same price.

Omega-3s and Source: Elm & Rye’s krill oil contains the same Omega-3s that the fish oil does: DHA and EPA. Since krill is a more potent source, you’ll get more out of our supplement.

Price: This krill oil comes in a bottle of 60 capsules, or a 30-day supply, for just $49.99. While priced similarly to the fish oil, it’s a good alternative for people who don’t like fish oil or can’t take it.

Quality/Brand Difference: We’ve covered much of Elm & Rye’s best features, but it can’t be overstated what a difference quality makes when it comes to supplements. We’re so used to buying the first thing we see that we don’t often stop and think, “Am I getting my money’s worth?” You certainly are with Elm & Rye, though.

3. OmegaWell

LiveWell is a brand that’s home to many of our favorite supplements, and for good reason. The brand is in the top tier of quality and service when it comes to dietary supplements, and each ingredient is sourced naturally and then tested to ensure quality and potency. This triple-strength formula provides 800 mg of EPA and 600 mg of DHA per serving. The best part? LiveWell’s fish oil is sourced from sustainable fisheries.

Omega-3s and Source: OmegaWell provides a potent dose of both EPA and DHA — some of the highest doses on the market, to be exact. Each capsule is naturally lemon-flavored as well to mask the fishy aftertaste. The Omega-3s are sourced from saltwater fish like pollock, salmon, and more.

Price: A bottle of OmegaWell costs about $24.99 when purchased individually, or you can get a bulk discount of up to 16% when you buy three or more. You can also buy directly from the LiveWell website to avoid those pesky third-party markups and shipping fees.

Quality/Brand Difference: LiveWell has been making a difference in peoples’ lives for years with their all-natural, high-quality supplements. The fish oil supplement is one of the most potent and effective on the market, and with a price of under $30 per bottle, it’s also affordable.

4. Nordic Naturals

Nordic Naturals only uses purified, all-natural deep-sea fish oil from anchovies and sardines. Featuring 690 mg of Omega-3s per serving, it’s a potent option for anyone who’s missing those all-important fatty acids in their diet. Nordic Naturals is committed to quality as well, bringing you only the best fish oil for fair prices.

Omega-3s and Source: Nordic Naturals’ Omega-3 lemon-flavored supplement provides potent Omega 3s like DHA, EPA, and others from sardines and anchovies. These soft gels are free of gluten and GMOs.

Price: A bottle of 180 capsules, complete with 1000 mg of nutrients, costs about $37-$43, depending on the retailer and the promotions currently running. Right now, you can get a bottle for $36.93 from Vitacost. Vitacost also offers subscription options for those who don’t want to worry about refills.

Quality/Brand Difference: The quality difference with Nordic Naturals speaks for itself. Deep-sea fish provide only the best fish oil, which is then refined/purified to bring you the best supplement for your money. At nearly $40, you’re still getting good value, even if it’s tipping toward the more expensive end of the spectrum.

5. Thorne Omega Plus

Thorne is a brand we in the supplement world know and trust. The company has been providing high-quality supplements to athletes, casual workout enthusiasts, and everyday people for decades. The brand is wholly committed to quality and consistency, and nothing says both like the Omega-3 supplement from premium fish oil.

Omega-3s and Source: Thorne’s supplement carries an extra Omega fatty acid you don’t usually find in other supplements: GLA. The other included Omega-3s are DHA and EPA, sourced from high-quality saltwater fish oil. It’s purified and refined through a special process to ensure quality, and you’ll feel the difference.

Price: A bottle of Thorne Omega Plus runs for $39 on Thorne’s website. Each bottle contains 90 capsules, and the recommended serving size is one gel cap. That’s a 90-day supply for the cost of a one-month supply from other brands.

Quality/Brand Difference: The Thorne difference is immediately obvious when you start taking the company’s supplements. This Omega Plus supplement will give you the Omega fatty acids you’re missing without tearing a hole in your wallet. Plus, you’ll get the Thorne guarantee of excellence, and that alone is worth the price tag.

6. Natural Factors Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil

Salmon is one of the richest sources of potent Omega-3s, and Natural Factors takes advantage of the all-natural source. These soft gels, made from oil sourced only from 100% Wild Alaskan Salmon, offer some of the most potent and high-quality fish oil you can buy. Wild Alaskan Salmon is respected as a delicacy among fish, being free-range and growing to huge sizes. The amount of nutrients in a single adult salmon is astounding, and these Omega-3s are exactly what you need to supplement your diet.

Omega-3s and Source: Each soft gel contains 150 mg each of DHA and EPA Omega-3s for a potent dose that will meet or exceed your daily Omega-3 guidelines. While sardines and anchovies are a good source of Omega-3s, they just can’t match Wild Alaskan salmon for quality and potency. Make the right choice and choose high-quality fish.

Price: A bottle of Natural Factors Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil costs about $10-$20, depending on where you buy it. It’s available on several online retail sites and vitamin shops, so be wary and research prices before you spend any money.

Quality/Brand Difference: The difference that Wild Alaskan Salmon makes is huge, and Natural Factors is a brand that only wants to give you the best. You’re getting some of the best supplements at a price anyone can fit in their budget.

7. Wiley’s Finest Alaskan Fish Oil

Wiley’s Finest understands the need for higher-quality Omega-3s on the market and is proud to present this Wild Alaskan Fish Oil, rich with potent Omega-3s from a source everyone knows and loves. Alaskan Pollock are wild, free, and grow to be several feet in length. Their meat is a source of vital nutrients, including potent Omega-3s like DHA and EPA.

Omega-3s and Source: Wild Alaskan Pollock gives Wiley’s its amazing EPA and DHA Omega-3s, and each bottle contains 60 soft gels with 1250 mg of pure, concentrated fish oil. This is one of the most potent supplements on the market, and Alaskan Pollock is a healthier source of Omega-3s for the most part.

Price: You can purchase a bottle of Wiley’s Finest Alaskan Fish Oil for around $40 online. It’s available on several websites like Vitacost, and the price falls somewhere in the average range for high-quality fish oil. Each bottle contains a 60-day supply in easy soft gel format.

Quality/Brand Difference: Wiley’s Best is just that — the best pollock oil you can get. Forget other sources of Omega-3s if you’ve got high-quality Alaskan fish at your disposal. Wiley makes a serious commitment to its customers, too, with excellent customer service and a 5-star rating across the web.

8. California Gold Omega-3 Premium Fish Oil

California Gold’s fish oil supplements brings things back into the realm of affordability for those on a budget. This potent source of Omega-3 fatty acids won’t break the bank, but still provides you with the required daily value of Omega-3s to supplement your diet and improve your overall health. The supplement has over 70,000 reviews on iHerb, with a rating of 4.7/5. That’s nothing to joke about!

Omega-3s and Source: The supplement contains only the finest EPA and DHA Omega-3s, with 360 mg and 204 mg of each respectively per capsule. The gel capsules are easy to swallow and are cholesterol-free. Each capsule is made in the USA, so you know it’s got the spirit of quality you expect.

Price: A bottle of California Gold Omega-3 Premium Fish Oil runs at about $7, making it the most affordable option as far as quality and value. You can buy it on iHerb and other supplement outlets, with availability on Amazon as well. Amazon will get you free shipping with Prime but is almost twice the price as iHerb.

Quality/Brand Difference: California Gold boasts an extensive line of life-changing supplements and provides nothing but the best ingredients for its customers. You’ll be impressed by the low price, good quality ingredients, and commitment to making things accessible and easy for the customer.

9. Nature Made Burp-Less Fish Oil

We all know and love Nature Made. It’s one of the more popular and well-known brands on this list, and for good reason. As the name would suggest, Nature Made products are derived from natural ingredients for a potency you can taste and feel. Where other supplements cause uncomfortable (and smelly) burps, Nature Made has created a fish oil supplement without those harmful side-effects, but the same level of potency you’d expect from your fish oil supplement.

Omega-3s and Source: Gluten-free and made without artificial ingredients, these convenient and potent soft gels contain a total of 2,000 mg of quality fish oil sourced from a variety of saltwater fish. The capsules contain 500 mg of DHA and EPA Omega-3s, and 100 mg of other Omega-3s.

Price: You can buy a bottle of Nature Made Burp-Less Fish Oil on Amazon for about $27. This puts the supplement in the average zone as far as pricing, but you’re getting a great deal with free shipping from Amazon Prime.

Quality/Brand Difference: Nature Made has been making supplements that meet and exceed quality standards for a long time, and this fish oil is no exception. 2000 mg of potent fish oil makes for a great boost of quality Omega-3s.

10. Solgar Fish Oil

Solgar Fish Oil supplements might be last on our list, but that doesn’t mean they’re the last of the bunch when it comes to quality. Solgar is another household name you might recognize for its amber bottles and gold labels. Present in many retail stores, the brand knows a thing or two about being a successful supplement company.

Omega-3s and Source: These potent soft gels contain 950 mg total of fish oil, with 504 mg of EPA and 378 mg of DHA. They’re also non-GMO, wheat and dairy-free, and purified to eliminate the presence of harmful toxins like mercury.

Price: A bottle of Solgar Fish Oil costs about $31 for 100 capsules. You can get them on Amazon and other retailers.

Quality/Brand Difference: Solgar’s Fish oil combines quality with value. At $31 per bottle, it’s an affordable, reliable, and potent option for triple-strength fish oil.