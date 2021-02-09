10 Best CBD Creams for Arthritis

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

When we are young, we have a tendency to beat up our bodies. We push ourselves to exhaustion, strain our muscles, and sometimes even ignore minor injuries.

As we age, those strains and injuries may shift into aches and pains due to arthritis.

Regardless of whether you are suffering from pain related to overworked, tired muscles, or from joint pain related aging and arthritis, you want targeted relief that works quickly.

CBD creams can help soothe your pain in a way you notice right away. They are usually convenient and portable; and some products even come in a roll-on format for ultimate, mess-free application.

In addition to their fast, targeted, convenient action, CBD creams can help reduce consumption of pain-relieving medications like NSAIDs and opioids.

Long-term use of NSAIDs can increase your risk of stroke and heart attack, in addition to liver and kidney disease.

The opioid crisis in the United States has led to countless lives ruined due to addiction, and millions of lives lost due to overdose.

CBD creams are a topical product. CBD offers natural pain relief that has few side effects or long-term health consequences. The World Health Organization has determined that CBD is generally well-tolerated, and that it is a reasonable replacement for opioids and NSAIDs in some cases.

Verma Farms makes a line of CBD products that are inspired by the Hawaiian Islands: Natural, sustainable, and designed with the utmost care for your wellness and the environment.

Verma Farms always uses CBD extracted from hemp grown naturally in the United States. The CO2 process used for extraction is clean and thorough, resulting in the best finished products on the market.

“Mahalo” means “thank you,” which is what your muscles will be saying when you roll on this muscle cream intended to soothe and relieve.

We love this cream because it comes in a roll-on format. Convenient and easy to use, you can take it with you wherever you go. Toss a bottle into your gym bag, your carryon, or your desk drawer, and use it wherever you are.

Apply it discreetly with no mess.

Mahalo Muscle Cream penetrates targeted spots for fast-acting pain relief, whether it’s from working out, arthritis, or hours on your feet.

Penguin CBD cream may be more geared toward skincare than pain relief. However, 250 mg of CBD packed into this luxurious topical is great for soft, smooth skin (who doesn’t appreciate that?) as well as quick relief for minor aches and pains.

Made with premium-quality broad-spectrum CBD and a base of safflower oil and shea butter, Penguin’s CBD cream is rich and non-greasy.

It is scented with lavender and peppermint oils for a relaxing aromatic experience that may just remind you of a day at the spa.

Make some time for yourself and enjoy the relaxing effects of Penguin CBD’s cream, whether you are looking for some relief from painful, overworked muscles, or you’re just going for healthy, glowing skin.

Evn CBD makes its broad-spectrum CBD formula with organically grown hemp, and every product comes with a certificate of analysis to verify purity.

That’s not the only thing, though, that puts Evn’s cooling CBD cream on our top ten list. In addition to 500 mg of this brand’s outstanding formula, it contains menthol for an extra boost in pain relief.

The shea butter base means that your skin will be healthy and moisturized with every application, and the convenient pump bottle means you can get the precise amount you want mess-free.

Use Evn’s CBD cooling cream for fast relief from muscle soreness and fatigue, or to soothe and relax after a long day.

4. Spruce Deep Chill Lotion

If you’ve tried CBD topicals before, but you just need something more, Spruce’s Deep Chill lotion may be exactly what you’re looking for.

This one is made with 2,000 mg of pure CBD, with an anti-inflammatory boost from arnica extract. Menthol and camphor create a penetrating cooling effect, while coconut oil, shea butter, and rosemary soothe and relax.

Spruce warns that anyone who is regularly tested for THC may want to steer clear of its products. They are all made with a full-spectrum formula that falls within the federally legal limit. However, THC may still show up on drug tests at this concentration.

If you want to give this product a try, you’ll have to act fast. It is made in small batches and regularly sells out.

5. Lazarus Naturals CBD Massage Oil

CBD cream may be an excellent remedy for targeted relief from muscle pain related to a number of causes from arthritis to exercise. But what about when you want to give yourself or someone you care about some extra attention?

CBD massage oil from Lazarus Naturals is a perfect way to promote total-body relaxation. One tablespoon contains 50 mg of full-spectrum CBD that was extracted in-house to guarantee quality and purity.

The base is made with a smooth sweet almond oil, which allows for a perfect deep-tissue massage. After, your skin will be moisturized but not greasy.

We like that you can choose between different sizes, depending on your needs. Try the 2 oz. bottle if you’re just not sure what you want, or go for the 16 oz. bottle if you are certain this is the product for you.

6. Charlotte’s Web Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Cream

If you spend long days typing away at a computer, cooking in a restaurant kitchen, working in construction, or you have any other occupation working with your hands, you know how important it is to get the relief you need when you need it.

Charlotte’s Web’s Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Cream gives you everything you need for tired hands after a long day, or to give them a great start in the morning.

With its famous CBD formula, menthol, clove oil, beeswax, shea butter and eucalyptus oil, you get pain relief and protection from the elements for your hands at the same time.

Say goodbye to dry, cracked skin, aching fingers, and tired wrists, with this cream made just for your hands.

7. Joy Organics Organic CBD Salve

Joy Organics was founded by Joy Smith after she found frustrating inconsistency in the CBD market. She herself struggled with pain in her muscles and joints, and she needed a product she could count on to provide fast-acting, long-lasting relief.

That’s when she got inspired to start her own company that makes CBD for people searching for a dependable solution.

Joy Organics products have evolved over time, and they just keep getting better. The company has been moving toward organic certification for some of its items, and the salve is now made entirely of USDA certified organic ingredients.

One of the more potent topical products on the market, Joy Organics CBD salve contains 500 mg of CBD, organic lavender oil, and organic eucalyptus oil, for relief from arthritis pain, exercise-related pain, tired muscles, and more.

8. Elixinol Sports Gel

Cosmetics (including lotions, creams, and other topicals) have a reputation for being made with ingredients tested on animals and ingredients that may have a questionable safety profile.

Elixinol, however, offers conscientiously made products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and contain no synthetic colors or fragrances.

The company is US Hemp Authority-certified for its conscientious farming and extraction methods; and it is a product partner with Realm of Caring — a company dedicated to doing research and providing education for individuals or families who can benefit from CBD.

This sports gel comes in an easy-to-use pump. It contains 1,000 mg of THC-free broad-spectrum CBD, anti-inflammatory arnica extract, warming capsaicin, and camphor.

It is formulated to go on smooth, feel great, absorb quickly, and leave no trace of greasy residue.

9. Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol

Cornbread is a relative newcomer to the CBD market, but its products are getting attention for their superior quality and the care that goes into making them right off the bat.

Its CBD is made with a whole-flower extract, meaning no leaves and stems are used. This creates a potent, robust full-spectrum formula that is pungent but not bitter.

It is USDA certified as organic, it isn’t tested on animals, and it is free of parabens.

The CBD Lotion + Menthol contains just enough menthol to provide soothing relief, without knocking you down with scent.

It is creamy and pleasant to use, but it is thin so that it goes on smooth, absorbs quickly, and finishes non-greasy.

10. Bluebird Botanicals Hemp CBD Essential Lotion

We love Bluebird Botanicals products because of their premium quality, but also because of the way this brand shows that it cares.

Bluebird Botanicals is B Corporation certified, which means it has been evaluated and certified by an independent agency on its treatment of employees, environmental conscientiousness, and the way it contributes to the community at large.

The CBD lotion moisturizes and soothes. It is Leaping Bunny certified, meaning it is completely cruelty-free, and it is made with all vegan ingredients.

One of the best things about all of Bluebird’s topicals (other than its outstanding effectiveness and smooth creaminess) is the fact that its containers are completely eco-friendly, plant-based, and biodegradable.

Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your CBD Cream

Sometimes you just need to soothe your aching, sore muscles on the fly, and you don’t have time to do more than simply roll on your cream and get on with your day.

If you are looking for relief in the office or on the plane, there isn’t much you can do in order to enhance effectiveness. Make sure you are applying to clean skin.

If there are cooling or warming botanicals, covering the portion of skin where you applied the CBD can help intensify effects.

If, however, you are at home and have the time to give your sore muscles and aching joints a little extra attention, you can do the following things to increase absorption and support the effects of your CBD cream. Do everything listed here, or just a few:

● Take a warm/hot shower or bath. This helps relax your muscles ahead of application, and it opens up your pores for faster absorption.

● Take time out to let the effects set in. Applying CBD cream right before bed can give you relief for a better night’s sleep, and you get to relax the whole time your CBD cream is acting on your body.

● Consider trying a CBD tincture, CBD gummies, or CBD pills to help boost the effects of your cream. Ingestible forms of CBD help with general, overall pain and inflammation, while cream focuses on one specific area.

● Make sure to check with a doctor if your pain persists or gets worse. CBD is intended to help treat minor aches and pains, but chronic problems may point to disease that needs medical attention.