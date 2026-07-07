Hannibal's War Elephants May Hold the Key to a 2,000-Year-Old Alpine Mystery — and Why They Outlasted His Men

In 218 B.C., a Carthaginian soldier climbed through the Alps, having already marched from Spain. He had more to go. By the time he descended into Italy, his body may have burned through roughly a fifth of its fat reserves to get there.

The war elephants walking beside him would have lost only 4 percent of theirs.

For over 2,000 years, the question of which Alpine pass Hannibal chose has resisted a definitive answer. A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by researchers at the University of Oxford and iDiv/Friedrich Schiller University Jena weighed in by calculating the energy demands of moving Hannibal’s 40,000 men, 7,000 horses, and 37 war elephants across four possible routes. The results point to the Col de la Traversette and offer a biological explanation for why the crossing proved so deadly for the men while many of the elephants survived.

“The question of Hannibal's exact route has been debated for generations. The new analysis does not eliminate all ambiguity, but it does strengthen the case for the Traversette route by demonstrating that it would better accommodate the demands of moving a large army that included elephants through extremely difficult alpine terrain,” explained co-author Emilio Berti in a press release.

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Hannibal’s Alps Route May Point to Col de la Traversette

Hannibal set out in 218 B.C., aiming to attack Rome from the north, a campaign ancient writers described as nearly impossible. Polybius tried to retrace Hannibal’s route in his Histories, but his account left parts of the crossing open to interpretation. Historians have been arguing over the possible paths ever since. The previously favored candidate was the Col du Clapier.

Berti and co-author Fritz Vollrath built their analysis on movement-ecology models that estimate how energy costs change with body mass and terrain slope. Using elevation data and route modeling, they traced four possible crossings and calculated how much energy the men, horses, and elephants would have spent on each one.

The Col de la Traversette came out cheapest, requiring 5.42 terajoules for the whole army, a measure of how much energy their bodies would have spent crossing the mountains. Col de Montgenèvre came in second at 6.02 terajoules. The Col du Clapier required 6.28 terajoules, about 16 percent more than the Traversette, while the Col du Mont Cenis was the least efficient route at 6.45 terajoules.

The crossing would have demanded about 233 tons of food and supplies. The elephants would have needed near-continuous foraging to maintain body weight, something the study describes as highly unlikely during the crossing, so the researchers assumed the men, horses, and elephants burned stored body fat throughout the 15-day march.

Why the Elephants Outlasted the Men

A 19 percent loss in body fat would have left a soldier seriously depleted. It helps explain the mass casualties, including men lost to exhaustion, starvation, and falls on difficult mountain paths. Horses, at 11 percent, would have been weakened but recoverable.

Elephants’ enormous fat reserves and four-wheel-drive-like movement may have made the crossing less punishing for them than for the men. Losing 4 percent was survivable. Of the 37 elephants that began the crossing, most survived.

“Applying insights gained from studying the energetics of African elephants in Kenya is bringing a novel dimension to the longstanding debate over Hannibal's Alpine crossing,” Vollrath said in the press release.

A Question the Study Cannot Fully Answer

Why Hannibal brought elephants at all remains uncertain. He may have planned them as shock weapons against Roman armies, which had rarely encountered them. He may also have hoped their presence would persuade the Celtic tribes of northern Italy to join his campaign.

The creatures that seemed most improbable in the mountains may have been better equipped for them than the soldiers walking beside them. The men paid the higher physical price.

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